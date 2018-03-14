Manufacturing Jobs Are Over-Rated

Authored by Ryan McMaken via The Mises Institute,
One of the reasons that Donald Trump gives for slapping new protectionist tariffs on steel and aluminum is that it will create manufacturing jobs, and by extension, greatly enhance income growth and standards of living in the United States.
Trump is capitalizing on an enduring myth of American economic history in which it is believed that declines in manufacturing jobs are accompanied by drops in standards of living as well.
What is often forgotten, however, is that manufacturing jobs, in proportion to the population overall, dropped significantly from the end of World War II through the 1950s and 1960s. And yet, during this time, real median incomes in the United States increased.
Incomes stagnated somewhat during the 1970s, but then grew substantially again during the 1980s and 1990s. And, of course, during the 1980s and 1990s, manufacturing jobs continued a fast downward slide.
In other words, it is not at all clear that falling manufacturing jobs lead to falling incomes or falling standards of living.
Now, pointing out some correlations — or lack thereof — in the data doesn't prove that manufacturing jobs have no connection at all to incomes and wealth. To understand that, we need good economic theory. And, on this point sound economics is clear. Higher taxes — i.e., tariffs — are not the way to economic growth. But, when this is pointed out, proponents of higher tariffs say "but history proves that tariffs are great for America!" Well, history "proves" no such thing.
Jobs or Output?
When we talk about manufacturing jobs, though, it's important to note that we're not necessarily talking about manufacturing output.
It's entirely possible for manufacturing output to increase even while manufacturing jobs are falling.
This should be obvious, of course, to anyone familiar with the history of agriculture in the United States. In the 18th century, nearly all Americans were involved in the production of agricultural products. By 2008, only two percent of Americans worked in the Agriculture sector, even though American agricultural output is now many times larger than what it was in the 19th century, or even during the mid 20th century.
Similarly, if we look at manufacturing and industrial output, firms in the United States produce far more today than they did during the mid 20th century, which was allegedly the good ol' days of manufacturing jobs.
Although manufacturing jobs per capita declined again and again throughout the late 1960s, the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, we see actual manufacturing and industrial output increasing.
Indeed, the continued growth of manufacturing and industrial production — with "industrial" output including mining, and energy production — shows that the old saw that "we don't make things in America anymore" is simply a false statement.
Firms in the United States are making things, and making things of higher value, than was the case in the past. What is different is that fewer and fewer human being are necessary to make these things.
Thanks to automation and other improvement in productivity, it now takes fewer people to make more things.
All things being equal, more output per person means more productivity, and less expensive goods. This, in turn leads to rising real incomes.
Now, as I've noted in the past, we do start to encounter problems with real incomes in the United States after 2001. Even if we look at three different measures of median incomes, we do see that median incomes stagnated from 2001 to 2015. It's only been in the last two or three years that we've finally begun to see median incomes surpass where they reached in 2007, before the last financial crisis. It took more than eight years for incomes to recover after the last boom.
It would be supremely simplistic however, to look at this malaise in incomes since 2001 then declare that the answer must lie in ginning up manufacturing employment.
Things become especially dangerous once policymakers begin turning to government interventions to increase manufacturing employment in order to "make America great again." But that is what we're now facing from the Trump administration. The Trump has legally justified his tariff increase on national security, because that's how he can get away with imposing new taxes via executive order.
However, the administration relies on public misconceptions about the history of manufacturing jobs and incomes in order to gain enhance political support for the move.
In practice, however, the central premise of the Trump tariff strategy results in an increase in the cost of doing business in the United States, while increasing the cost of living. By raising tariffs on steel and aluminum, the administration is creating new hurdles for most firms seeking to increase industrial and manufacturing output. This is true because only a tiny portion of firms and workers actually benefit from tariffs. The overwhelming majority of workers are in industries that benefit from lower-priced steel and aluminum. The tariff policy is more likely to hurt manufacturing than help it.
Through press releases from the White House and its friends, we will no doubt hear about the small handful of firms that benefit from tariffs. But we may not hear anything from the firms that scale back employment or output as a result of higher costs.
Not the ones that manufacture consent.....they don't outsource those ones.
I like the way you think.
I think therefore I'm not................who ((they)) want me to be!
Wait, for $600 Billion in trade per year, I'll take a manufacturing position any day. At least that's what China did.
Automation alone has radically transformed industrial America. No matter how many tariffs are applied to whom, Billy Joel's "Allentown" is never coming back.
If we can't believe in a non-governmental organization full of economists, then what can we believe in?
*sigh*
I've seen this movie. yet another economic Wise Man explains to us rubes that good-paying mfg jobs are "like, total BULLshit, man", and what's REALLY gonna set us free is that we all become realtors and beauticians and day-traders.
FUCK you clowns. we didn't believe your lies before 60,000 factories closed and took 5 million jobs off to china, and we don't believe you now
Ok Ryan, genealogy check. Your graphs are truly astounding. Post a story about your grandparents
I'd also like to see what China would do with $1 trillion on the OBOR...and then compare that to I don't know, the $1 trillion which the US sunk on Iraq.....and then handed to Iran!
Even if tariffs equalized prices, I don't think Merica can compete with China. Different cost structures.
OK fine, I will concede that ALL the manufacturing jobs will not return for various reasons. But what these idiots never mention is the derivative wealth, $800B year in trade deficit is also leaving the country. Derivative wealth being stock holders, bond holders, construction workers to build the plant............. which flows to pension funds, retirement funds, tax base ......... And for those that argue robotics, those robots have to be designed, engineered and manufacture somewhere. Which circles back to stock holders, bond holders, pension funds, tax base.......
Come on people(those that do not see the value in manufacturing) think a little deeper please.
Ford recalling 1.4M cars for loose steering wheel bolts
http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/ford-recalling-14m-cars-for-loose…
Definitely overrated.
Honda Accords are made here and have a higher percentage of American-made parts than most "American" nameplates.
I agree... The ROBOTS that build the AI ROBOTS that get all greasy & subsequently break down while they're supposed to be flipping my hamburgers & dodging taxes, aren't worth their weight in steel tariffs!
Keep blaming.
nature will eat thee.
no stopping unless we all get the big boom.
then... smartest survive.
it ain’t intellectuals..
suckers will vote putin. he put it out there.
boom
How could making more stuff and having more employment be related to the health and strength of a country's economy?
Who / What manufactures the automation ?
Fuck it. Bullshit article !!
BS, anyone ever work on a farm?
Listen, I usually enjoy articles from the Mises Institute, this one is misguided and not based in the reality I've lived for the last 40+ years of my work life.
I currently manage a small manufacturing firm with about 120 employees. You go tell them that manufacturing jobs aren't all that, especially since annual performance reviews are happening in June.
Maybe I can convince them they don't need raises as their standard of living is rising in spite of my inability to give Huuuuge raises, pfft!!
DaddyO
Evidently the Mises institute has been compromised by (((them))).
My uncle put bolts on transmissions for 30yrs. Not the most inspiring work but it paid for two houses and for the launch of his wife's successful business. It would be great to have a well paying job where you just show up everyday and do it. Instead, I get to show up every day, negotiate through the minefield of corporate political correctness and still try to read my customer's pea brain.
I coulda been a contender.
"What the hell you doin'"?
Jack Reed: "I write"
THUG: "No ~ You WRONG!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3tVsk-rLEhY
@DaddyO ~ no offense brother... I just wanted to paste up some rhetoric... I buy milk & eggs from peeps like u every week
Pretty impressive rhetoric there skippy, what do you use the eggs for, the fake jizz dribbling down your fluffer's chin?
DaddyO
Yoar richer than you think.
The only manufacturing industry that is growing at break neck speed is the MSM news.
Dear Ryan - soda pop, pizza, and porn are not "production".
Globalism doesn't work, anymore than Socialism or Crony Capitalism.
The Mises Institute ought to be looking at the Gold Standard, ending the FED, and restoring Glass-Steagall.
The .
You.
Fuck off.
Unfortunately Globalism does work.
The question is for whom.
2 charts to nowhere. Great work.
I was making 85K a year as a manufacturing electrician when I retired. Non union by the way. There were people in production making just as much so this article is bullshit.
Yup, article is total bullshit.
What is the percentage of US GDP attributed to manufacturing jobs over time? Last I saw, it was kinda' constant.
The burger-flippin' robot has a long set of ancestors--thankx UAW.
Come to think of it, weavers en la Belle France were supplanted by machines in Lowell Mass and up the MerryMack. The French weavers threw their wooden shoes into their replacement machines. The communists threw shit into the mills in New England and drove them South so people could (all together now) "look for the union label."
manufacturing disposable shit engineered to fail products that people have to lease because they're too expensive to buy isn't rewarding enough? come on, if that's not innovation right there, i don't know what is /sarc
people get criticized all the time for not reading the articles and just making a comment.
stopped reading at "manufacturing jobs are over-rated".
downvote away.
The point is, manufacturing jobs are better than no jobs, even better than flipping burgers or greeting shoppers.
Lumping "manufacturing jobs" into one big blob is too simplistic. Obviously some manufacturing jobs paid much better than others.
Working as a seamstress in the garment district wasn't a very good way to make a living. Working the line at a Union automobile assembly plant in Detroit was pretty good.
Working the line at a Union automobile assembly plant in Detroit was pretty good.
For a while, now you had better speak with a southern drawl and live south of the Mason Dixon line. Or better yet, living just south of Kim Jong Un and his DMZ may be even better judging from all the Kias and Subarus in front of Starbuck's
DaddyO
Ryan Mckmaken, fuctard. Electric Boat hiring thousands in CT. Sikorsky hiring thousands in CT. That alone means thousands of subcontractors in CT will be looking to hire. Welders, CNC op's....fabricators and assembles needed in CT. Having a dot head last name makes no difference...
What will Electric Boat be building? What will Sikorsky be building? Are these government contracts through Department Of Defence? If so, they're paid for through Federal deficit spending.
I like a lot of Libertarian ideas buy It is possible to go to far Like not having public police (if I get into a fender bender with some rich guy who is paying the police and i am not who in the cop going to arrest? ) I really shoulden't need to explane this to anyone who spends time thinking. WE NEED TO MAKE STUFF.>>>If a country does not make things (hard goods) all we generate is intellectual property (which is promptly stolen and a service economy. (ie waiting on the people who had all their intellectual property stolen)
I wish these guy's from the mises institute would grow the fuck up and consolidate their ideas in the real world ... taxes bad and terrifs are bad but so is the financed gov because that would be anarchy which is also bad.
if we don't share the profits of robots and AI then we will fight you to the death
-Humanity
What if we have to fight to the death against killer AI robots? Yikes!
Says the guy who makes his living by writing articles. Just another globalist, screwing America, making it up as he goes along. Ask China if manufacturing is important. How many things DON'T WE MAKE HERE? We make pathetically little here any more. No country that doesn't manufacture will be a power for long. Real power versus mirage power.
it was never about manufacturing jobs per se. it has always been about wages. manufacturing jobs paid a lot of money for unskilled/semiskilled labor. fast food jobs and the like are the new manufacturing jobs and they pay shit. simple. easy peasy.
also, manufacturing is value added(labor,finished product) activity. service jobs are value subtracted activity. there's the other difference.