Paul Craig Roberts Goes There: "World War 3 Is Approaching"

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
“In a nuclear war the 'collateral damage' would be the life of all humanity.” - Fidel Castro
The Russians, in their anxiety to show the West how friendly they are, left Washington with a toe hold in Syria, which Washington is using to reopen the war. The Russians’ failure to finish the job has left Washington’s foreign mercenaries, misrepresented in the American presstitute media as “freedom fighters,” in a Syrian enclave. To get the war going again, Washington has to find a way to come to the aid of its mercenaries.
The Trump regime has found, or so it thinks, its excuse in the revival of the Obama regime’s fake charge of Syrian use of chemical weapons. This made-up lie by the Obama regime was put to rest by Russian intervention that made sure there were no Syrian chemical weapons. Indeed, if memory serves, Russia delivered the chemical weapons to the US for destruction. Little doubt Washington still has them and will use some of them with their Syrian markings for what appears to be a coming false flag attack that can be blamed on Assad. In other words, Washington will create a “situation,” blame Assad and Putin, and with or without congressional authorization introduce US intervention in behalf of Washington’s mercenaries.
If we can believe James Mattis, the retired US Marine General who is US Secretary of Defense, Syria, a country without chemical weapons and in need of none in its mopping up operations against Washington’s mercenaries, is using chlorine gas “against its own people,” exactly the same phrase as the Obama regime used when Obama tried to orchestrate an excuse to attack Syria. Mattis said that he is receiving reports of chlorine gas use by Assad while simultaneously saying he has no evidence of gas use, much less by the Syrian Army.
The US Secretary of Defense actually accused Syria of “targeting hospitals” with chlorine gas even though he admits there is no evidence. Mattis went on to accuse Russia of complicity in killing civilians, an endeavor in which the US excels.
Stephen Lendman reports that CIA Director Pompeo “suggested a US attack on Syrian forces may be forthcoming, saying Trump won’t tolerate CW [chemical weapons] attacks, adding he hasn’t made a decision on the latest reports about chlorine gas use.”
US Secretary of State Tillerson joined the orchestrated allegation even though he admitted there was no evidence.
Of course, there has not been any chlorine gas use unless by the Washington-supplied mercenaries. But facts are not important to Washington. What is important to Washington is Israel’s demand that Washington destroy Syria and Iran in order to get rid of Hezbollah’s supporters so that Israel can seize southern Lebanon.
No doubt that other interests are in on the plot. Oil companies that want to control the location of oil and gas pipelines, the crazed neocons married to their ideology of American World Hegemony, the military/security complex that needs enemies and conflicts to justify its massive budget. But it is Israel’s determination to expand its boundaries and water resources that set all of the Middle East conflict in motion.
Does Russia understand this, or is the Russian government preoccupied with eventually winning acceptance by the West as a part of the West? If the latter, the world is heading for nuclear war.The Russian government does not seem to understand that its pusillanimous response encourages Washington’s aggression and, thereby, is driving the world to the final war.
Every time Russia fails to finish the job, as in Syria and Ukraine, Russia does not win Washington’s friendship, but extends to Washington yet another run at prevailing in the conflict that Washington initiated. Washington will not slack off until Washington is halted in its track, something that Russia does not seem willing to do. Consequently, Washington continues to drive the world to nuclear war.
When will the Russians notice that literally everyone in the Trump regime is issuing threats to Russia - Mattis, Tillerson, Nikki Haley, government spokespersons, the UK PM and UK Foreign Secretary. Yet the Russians still speak about their “partners” and how much they want to get along with the West.
There is no prospect whatsoever of the British going to war against Russia. The entirety of the UK would be instantly wiped out, yet the UK PM issues ultimatums to Russia.
Here is what Finian Cunningham has to say about the British prime minister threatening Russia:
Given their inveterate anti-Russian agenda, the British authorities have much more vested interest in seeing Skripal poisoned than the Kremlin ever would.
And while we are in "who done it?" mode, another important possible lead is this: if Venomous Agent X (VX) was used to harm the former Russian spy, the perpetrators would have had a convenient source by which to carry out their deed.
Britain's top secret chemical weapons laboratory at Porton Down is only six miles away from the location in Salisbury where Skripal and his daughter were apparently attacked last Sunday afternoon. Porton Down is the laboratory where VX was originally synthesized in the 1950s. It remains one of the most deadly chemical weapons ever made. And it is as British as afternoon tea.
That's motive and means. But, hey, who needs logic when Russophobia is the name of the game?
The entire Western world is insane. As Michel Chossudovsky says, the Western politicians and presstitutes who serve them are driving the world to extinction.
Note: It appears that the military/security complex is closing its grip on the Trump regime. Secretary of State Tillerson has been fired and is being replaced by CIA Director Pompeo. Gina Haspel, the new CIA Director, is the person who oversaw the CIA’s secret torture prisons in Thailand.
Comments
My response: It is called the GOG/MAGOG conflict. (Ezekiel 38-39)
NOTHING TO SEE HERE.
WW3: courtesy of the neocon Zionists
The FALSE FLAG is already being prepared.
In reply to Paul Craig Roberts Goes… by GUS100CORRINA
sure feels it is coming:
Putin countered you do not give ultimatum to a nuclear power,
Uk PM expelled Russian diplomats, freezes Russian assets, suspends hi-level contacts (so when ICBM launched, amagadon?)
Paul Craig Roberts Goes There: it is Israel’s determination to expand its boundaries and water resources that set all of the Middle East conflict in motion (last sentence paragraph 8th).
there fixed it for you ... the unsaid part yet ... what happens to the rest of the world ... everyone hopes is going to happen somewhere else ("over there" to quote lyndsey graham) and do not get it yet that is a big plan in store that it will affect them too for the rest of their lifes.
All is connected as one piece. North Korea, Russia, Brexit, Iran, derivatives (ready to explode under poor stupid powell) bond market and Japan, Italy/Eu (and that drunken man from luxenburg (what is that anyway) who pretends to run EU), poor little devil erdogan, cyprus and its undiscovered yet but "soon" to be OIL with all the (((PIPELINES))) to go through syria, Saudis and the rest of the buffoons in the gulf (which will go back as God intended to be a dessert) ... in final analysis, it will happen what is supposed to happen (keep the faith) .... (((they))) fear God with good reason one might say - they know it is the only truth.
Armageddon is coming ... not sure anything can change course: it is the nature of the scorpion
http://allaboutfrogs.org/stories/scorpion.html
I agree with PCR except Russia's strategy understanding. Russia knows that USSA is coming after them no doubt that for a sec, it is delusional to think so. The reason why they proceed the way they do is because they use a strategy of wear and tear, they want to grow their response power capacity and in the same time to get a weakened USSA at the moment of direct engagement. Isn't this what one would do on a street fight?! As simple as that, that's how conflicts are won strategically if win/defeat by surprise 1st strike can't be applied.
It's PCR. Decent on economy, a train wreck on foreign policy. The buttons are being pushed for WW3 sadly, mostly by the war mongers in the US. Hopefully the baboons in the deep state got a wake up call in the last week or so. But they keep pushing the BS everywhere. More BS on the Homefront as well. Pray for sanity if you have it in you to do it, to much of this shit is getting out of hand!!!
Respectfully!
M
I don't see how you can say PCR is a "train wreck" on foreign policy. He is spot on, just like Ron Paul. Trump campaigned on a non-interventionist policy and also in getting along with Russia. But, he surrounded himself with Neocons & War Hawk Generals & crooked politicians & a torture-lady for the CIA now, not to mention Pompeo who is a Council on Foreign Relations member, aka a Globalist. What should we do besides pray?
Go review his work. He never nails shit long term, but paints the worst picture. Ron Paul is just straight up honest with out the sensationalized shit. PCR is a drama queen on his foreign policy crap. Its all there for you to review.
PCR is bring emotion focus to factual reality . There is nothing drama queen about This deliberate effort to split the Geopolitical word in US and THEM .
The Illuminati are trying to consoditate what they control whilst weakening those they don't control , Russia is targeted because they can supply China with raw materials outside the Illumninati's control network of states .
If the world is allowed to come together before a complete resocialization of humanity (as we see in the indoctrinated West) , then THEY won't be able to set up their One World Gov based on not values of human liberation but human enslavement via ignorence and illusions .
This evil order went the wrong way when it started WW1 Because they want to be the masters of the universe . The world could have been intergrated in a much kinder manner but would have taken longer and it would have been based on truth , reality and honour . All values the Illuminati hold in contempt , as human biproducts of our family-tribal origons .
Notice how masonic lodges have the year 5233 etc . What they are saying is that cultures come and go but they represent the true human . This is part of the reason why their agents are deliberately excentuating the bad parts of our evolutionary origon using the electronic media . To show that we are not capable of self governement .
The sooner humanity wises up to the hidden string pullers the bettter .
“Television kills telephony in brothers’ broil”
The medium is the message, the massage, the mass age.
If I recall from the NT scripture, someone in the Sanhedrin said: "Better for one man to perish, than a whole nation."
Ergo...
"Better for an identifiable group to wipe from the gene pool, than the entire species -- and millions of other species."
Yea, don't go "killing civilians" that's our job!
Russia needs to ban all Brits from Russia and the World Cup and also stop selling gas to the UK.
And stupid Amerikans think they'll win.
No, the reason for WW3 is primarily to destroy America. Overindebted, overpaid, pensioners and freeloaders gotta go and go they will.
World needs more Chinese 20 hour a day workers for .50 cents an hour. Yes, that's what the Globalists want. Kiss your ass good-bye Amerika.
Yes, get your sticks sharpened and your best whoppin stones cause that is all that will be left to fight with when these insane mother fuckers go full retard.
Is this Trump or the Deep State? Deep State seems to be begging for a war, distract the sheep, nobody is listening the Stars or CNN anymore.
do not kid yourself, trump is leading the charge. the man is a warmonger and still believe that the us can win wars yet the evidence show it cannot.
As PCR said, the next World War will be complete and utter devastation---nuclear-wise. Russia will not tolerate being attacked in a nuclear first strike. Russians are preparing themselves mentally & spiritually for this.
Trump doesn't appear to understand much and is easily talked into by the warpigs and people like Netanyahu to create chaos and cause conflict. Trump believes all trade, all banking, all innovation, and everything in between should be done in America. Everyone else is just an inconvenience except Israel and the area where his golf course is in Scotland. The recipe for WW3 is ready. It could start at any time.
I never did believe that Trump plays 4D chess. Who the hell knows where he really stands? No more foreign entanglements? Not that I've noticed. "Expert advisors" like Kushner and his young daughter? Gimme a break. Sacking Tillerson? Fair enough, but Pompeo!!! I'm supposing two (maybe more) deep state factions - maybe the Rothschild and Rockefeller dynasties have competing objectives (Jim Willie thinks this, more or less), thus Killery Rodent Clingon could be Rothschild anointed and Trumpigula a Rockefeller front man … or vice versa. Just sayin', just musing on the swamp containing numerous creatures and Trump might well be one of them.
Yes it is. Frankly, I think we need one at this point.
WWIII, it's why i never had kids.
Seek help brother.
Wife... ehhh... and kids will pull you out of the funk.
Settle for less like the rest of us..
Family life is good.
Try to keep faith.
don't be blaming war on a weak sperm count Otis.
7 Years and 9 Months ..... W.T.F. Don’t recall seeing you post before. Let me guess, just out of prison and trying to get back in the swing of things.
the zionazis are the real crazies. it is tough to out crazy crazy people.
Don't be a pusillanimous!
i never knew that was the proper word for pussy.
Glad I could help.
You had me at pusi.
I think this is the third we are all gonna die porn article today.
Just because the Russians humiliated you yet again in Syria (after that Crimea incident) shouldn't make you want to start something bigger like WW3.
Are you American Deep State Idiots, retarded? If you keep losing, chances are you will lose the next one. Just negotiate and cut your loses.
To many ego's told that they would never lose. They also sit at a desk...
The Russian strategy is to avoid war while helping the failing American Empire to collapse with a minimum of noise.
The Russians have already won so there is no need to push too hard.
The Russians and Chinese have a strategy to deflate the empire. It will die, but the Republic will survive, unless it chooses to destroy itself.
the zionazis will self destruct. your job is not to be collateral damage.
Yes, the anti-Russian rhetoric ramp up is caused by the rapidly accelerating US/EU collapse. PCR's take is a little behind the latest developments. Now the claimed chemical agent is Novichok (newguy) not VX. This is important since the stocks of Novichok and the production facilities were destroyed after the USSR dissolved. The US "helped" with the destruction and the weapon's creator came to the US and wrote a book about it. So the Russians aren't the only source of the chemicals or the know how to make it. The US probably came back from Uzbekistan with samples.
The question is always "who benefits?" Plenty of ZH commenters have noted that if the Russians wanted Skirpal and his daughter dead, there were easier ways to do it. It is a setup and definitely pushes us closer to WWIII. This operation might have been greenlighted as a response to Putin's revealing of new weapons for which there is no defense.
Good article here with an appropriate snarky tone. https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201803151062545457-big-british-punishment/
putin will figure out he only needs to bomb tel aviv, nyc and dc and the world will throw a huge year long party.
Throw in San Francisco and you've got a deal!
