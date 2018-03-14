Peak Gold Has Arrived

Authored by Alex Deluce via GoldTelegraph.com,
Following the recent market crash, investors lost $5.2 trillion worldwide before the market managed to recover most of the losses. There are hints that certain bubbles are ready to burst as the worlds biggest hedge fund positions accordingly.
In addition to the stock market, the global gold supply is weakening, leaving investors anticipating higher prices. In 2017, the gold supply plummeted the most since any year since 2008. If the supply of gold is really plateauing, experts are predicting a 'peak gold' period.
China, the world larger miner of gold, produced 453 tons of the metal in 2016. In 2017, China’s production fell by 9 percent. If production of gold continues to fall, a rise in global demand is a certainty. The demand will come from investors and centrals banks unwilling to rely on the dubious strength of the US dollar.
The Chinese are enjoying a boon economy, and the newly rich who can afford it are looking to buy physical gold in an effort to protect their wealth. China supplies its gold only domestically and does not export the metal. If China’s domestic gold supply is depleting, it will certain seek to buy gold elsewhere. Part of Chinese economic plan is to potentially reduce the global dominance of the dollar with the yuan.
The US dollar has dominated the global currency market for over 40 years. China, and Russia are actively increasing their gold reserves, which could lead to both economic and political uncertainties as more countries begin to dump US Treasuries. Both Russia and China are planning to use gold-backed currency as payment when trading with each other. This makes gold a critical commodity for both countries.
China might import gold to meet its own demand. But the available supply of gold is finite. During the past 15 years, global gold deposits have become depleted, and replacement deposits are becoming rarer each year.
World Gold Council Chairman Randall Oliphant has indicated that global gold production may have reach its peak. The time may come soon when the supply is not expected to meet the demand. The price of gold usually rises during times of economic slowdowns. How will the global financial market react when the supply of gold is running low and gold becomes an even rarer commodity?
China is not the only country producing less gold. South African and Australian gold deposits are showing signs of becoming depleted. The cost of exploring for new gold has become cost prohibitive and viable deposits are becoming more difficult to reach.
The potential of a worldwide shortage is good news for investors. Even as mines become exhausted, gold as a commodity will still exist. Gold differs from oil, which, once used up, is physically gone.
But gold mining and exploration will become more costly. For over 130 years, massive gold deposits were discovered in a number of countries. Gold has been easy to access and produce. During the late 20th century, some mines were producing as much as 50 million ounces of year a year. In the 21st century, mines producing 50 million or even 30 million ounces of gold no longer exist. Gold exploration is down to a few discoveries producing 15 million ounces annually.
The price of gold has fallen steadily since 2012. Mining companies are unable to fund new explorations. The time between gold discovery and active mining spans an average of seven years. This is a considerable time span between the exhaustion of old mines and the mining of new ones. And mining companies will find it difficult to bear the expense.
Once productive and seemingly endless gold deposits are depleting quickly. Forty percent of all the gold mined throughout history has come from the Witwatersrand Basin in South Africa. During the 1970s, an excess of 1,000 metric ton of gold was mined each year. In 2017, Witwatersrand Basin’s gold production fell 83 percent compared to 1970, down to 167.1 tons.
China, is still exploring veins for more gold. But how long will it be able to justify the cost as mining for gold that lays deeper in the earths crust? More capital is needed for further gold exploration globally.
Until that happens, the supply of gold will remain low and the demand will rise. This means that in the near future, this could serve as a major catalyst moving forward.
Comments
We haven't reached peak paper gold yet, and that's what matters.
Has black gold topped?
In reply to We haven't reached peak… by MrBoompi
There is plenty of gold in the world. Lots of it. 175,000 tonnes (approx.). As the author mentions, very little gold gets used up.
There will always be "enough" gold, if it gets scarcer, the price will just go up. The future price will likely depend on demand for gold.
That would be real, physical gold.
"FOFOA 101"
In reply to Has black gold topped? by Trader Maximus
Is anyone counting production from illicit miners? National Geographic estimated tens of millions of bootleg miners all over the world. I know that Peru is getting scarred up horribly and poisoned by Mercury by these operations.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Anyone counting production from illegal miners? I don't know.
Yes, Peru has a terrible problem with the illegal gold miners. The drug gangs are involved with using gold to launder money big-time. Corruption in the .gov of Peru, at all levels, makes it worse.
In reply to Is anyone counting… by Stuck on Zero
If it gets scarcer, the price will just go up.
I think you win the "bring back the captcha" comment of the day with that - congrats.
Let's correct:
As physical gold continues to be held, price increases are forestalled by the issuance and flash-crash manipulation of paper "claims" on gold.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Nope. NSRPF.
Wits 2.0
Is that a Daniel Boon economy, or a "boom" economy? Check your spell checker.
Central bankers using gold-rush to deflate crypto.
Three coin shops in my city say it's the opposite:
Cryptos are sucking all the oxygen out of the room (retail gold business).
In reply to Central bankers using gold… by Bricker
Indeed, and I remember the first time "peak oil" had been reached: 1972.
OK.
By Gold Telegraph.com, uh think they might have some vested interest into trying to convince people that gold will rise. Sure it will, but not until it breaks $1000.
Shepwave just gave some new trigger areas for oil and gold. Up to now they are about the only analysts geting the action right.
Very interesting...now we can see if the Hubbert curve works at all and if it can be applied to any scarcity.
So what happened with stories of fake gold being sold? I recall a few months back something about someone discovering that their gold 1oz bar was fake, yet the seller refused to back it up because they claimed its packaging was opened voiding any warranty.
Seems like a pretty good scam. Still haven't opened any of mine.
"Peak Gold"...Hmmm, more like "Peak Manipulation" via re-hypothecation and paper gold contracts.
When was the last time the laws of supply and demand dictated the price of physical PM's? The last time I checked, the spot price for Silver was $16.53 oz. I dare anyone to go to their local pawn shop and offer to buy their Silver at $16.53 oz.
Peak tungsten has a long way to go, just ask Comex/Nymex
Production matters not whilst the herd continues to believe in CTRL-P GLD.
Personally, peak gold is when my stack makes a new ATH each month.
No shortage of gold mined by drug cartels in Columbia and laundered illegally in Miami. If anything, those cartels are likely the ones keeping prices down in the U.S. http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami-dade/article19418…
...time between discovery and mining average seven years... mining companies will find it difficult to bear the expense...
Who owns the "companies" being discussed here, private investors or a sovereign government? Who owns the reserves and / or the finished product? What will it be denominated in and how are the proceeds dispersed, if at all?
These are the truly important factors when discussing this particular "commodity", the time frames and capital allocation required to produce it and the enforcement of any agreement entered into.
Funny thing, gold. I'd take a people devoted to voluntarily adhering to a just rule of law over one "in possession of" a hoard of gold, no matter how large, any day of the week.
