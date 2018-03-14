Russia Slams "Unprecedented, Hostile" UK Action, Vows Retaliation

Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:06

Shortly after the Russian embassy in the UK reacted angrily to Britain's expulsion of 23 diplomats after Theresa May accused Russia of using a chemical weapon on UK soil, saying that it considers "this hostile action as totally unacceptable, unjustified and shortsighted" and adding that "all the responsibility for the deterioration of the Russia-UK relationship lies with the current political leadership of Britain", the Russian foreign ministry double down and warned that the UK’s "hostile actions" against Russia under the pretext of the poisoning of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal are an "unprecedented provocation" which won’t be left without a response.

The British move is "an unprecedentedly rude provocation, which undermines the foundations of a normal dialogue between our countries," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that "the British government chose confrontation with Russia" instead of completing the investigation and using international formats “including those in the framework of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons."

The Russian diplomats also claimed that "it’s obvious that by opting for unilateral and non-transparent methods of investigating this incident, the British authorities have once again tried to unleash an indiscriminate anti-Russian campaign."

Moscow said that it was “unacceptable and unworthy” for the UK leadership to further escalate tensions in relations with Russia “in pursuit of its own deplorable political aims.”

"Needless to say, our response measures will not be long in coming," the Foreign Ministry concluded.

Russia had previously said that it’s open to cooperation with the UK on the Skripal case if it’s carried out in accordance with international law and Moscow is treated as an equal partner in the probe. Russia has also officially requested that the UK provide all the case files regarding the incident, but was turned down.

Below is the response from the Russia Foreign Ministry so far:

The March 14 statement made by British Prime Minister Theresa May in Parliament on measures to “punish” Russia, under the false pretext of its alleged involvement in the poisoning of Sergey Skripal and his daughter, constitutes an unprecedented, flagrant provocation that undermines the foundations of normal dialogue between our countries.

We believe it is absolutely unacceptable and unworthy of the British Government to seek to further seriously aggravate relations in pursuit of its unseemly political ends, having announced a whole series of hostile measures, including the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats from the country.

Instead of completing its own investigation and using established international formats and instruments, including within the framework of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons – in which we were prepared to cooperate – the British Government opted for confrontation with Russia. Obviously, by investigating this incident in a unilateral, non-transparent way, the British Government is again seeking to launch a groundless anti-Russian campaign.

Needless to say, our response measures will not be long in coming

Separately, when the Russian embassy was asked about the unexpected death of Nikolay Glushkov who as we reproted yesterday was an associated of billionaire anit-Putin oligarch Boris Berezovsky, it said: "Regretfully, the Embassy has received no information whatsoever regarding the circumstances of the death of Mr Glushkov. The investigation is not transparent, the British side appears not inclined to cooperate. This can only cause regret. Today the Embassy made an official request to provide all the information in possession of the British side regarding this Russian citizen whose death, as you said, appears mysterious."

"Overall, we are surprised with UK authorities’ reluctance and unwillingness to provide us with full details of both the poisoning of Russians Sergei and Yulia Skripal and the death of Nikolay Glushkov."

We expect it is only a matter of time before Putin is personally blamed for Glushkov's death next.

Dutti Smufty Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:26 Permalink

A malevolent government full of cucks in the UK.

On the one hand they try to distract from their multiple failures and create or follow obvious false flag attacks against Russia, on the other hand they detain patriots like Lauren Southern, Martin Sellner etc. and also try to silence Tommy Robinson who are just voicing their opinion about the disastrous Multi-Kulti policies of western Europe:

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/right-wing-canadian-activist-lauren-…

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5490911/Martin-Sellner-Brittany…

 

Brazen Heist yomutti2 Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:35 Permalink

Yeah and WMDs in Iraq certainly "made" US credibility LOL. Do you think Putin would want to take out this double agent in the most extravagant way possible shortly before March 18th when he could have done it quietly while he was in Russia? Take your head out of your ass and think about cui bono? You're lapping up their stinking bullshit again.

This is MI5 handiwork, local chemical facility couple of miles from Salisbury. Its pretty pathetic.

The game is up. The fuckers were exposed for the head-chopper scum that they are in Syria for the whole world to see while they pretended to be white knight virtuosos of peace, and now the best they can do is blame Russia Russia Russia because Russia is the reason they failed to install Wahhabis in Syria!

Buckaroo Banzai solidtare Wed, 03/14/2018 - 15:06 Permalink

Indeed. It's hard to believe that Skripal wouldn't have a very good idea of who just tried to kill him. The fact that the British have put a muzzle on him tells you everything you need to know. The longer Skripal goes without saying anything while in British custody, the more certain you can be that when he does open his mouth, it'll be because they are forcing him to say something he doesn't want to say.

One thing you can say about Clown World®, at least it's entertaining to watch.

RedBaron616 yomutti2 Wed, 03/14/2018 - 15:18 Permalink

Notice that the Brits aren't handing over any information to Russia. Just an ultimatum. Is that diplomacy? They aren't handing anything over because it is all made up out of whole cloth. Russia isn't so stupid to kill a well-known Russian in such an exotic way when bullets work just as well. Do you think Russians would go to such an exotic murder method which would point to them? This is a false flag, which is why NOTHING has been submitted to Russia. Just a lot of hot air from May the Witch.

RedBaron616 yomutti2 Wed, 03/14/2018 - 15:21 Permalink

I remind you that the US SUPPORTED the VIOLENT OVERTHROW of a PROPERLY ELECTED GOVERNMENT in order to INSTALL their PRO-NATO, PRO-EURO, PUPPET GOVERNMENT. Russia saw where this was going and ensured access to the Naval Base they have had for over 200 YEARS. Seeing yet ANOTHER NATO move next to Russia and being thrown out of their only warm-water port, they acted to keep what is rightfully theirs. You, sir, are a complete dupe of the MSM.

Brazen Heist Smufty Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:26 Permalink

Bullshit.....Western elites have become laughingstock of the world.

The constant drama and pandering to non-evidence-based emotional appeals is getting tiring.

It looks like Western governments are in dire need of the low-IQ crowd for their legitimacy with each new passing contrived scandal and conflict, meant to direct attention towards every single foreign bogeyman other than themselves.

rwe2late Smufty Wed, 03/14/2018 - 15:05 Permalink

Smufty

you need to educate yourself in order to conduct an intelligent discussion at ZH.

start here:

"The financial sector exploits an astonishing political privilege: the City of London is the only jurisdiction in the UK not fully subject to the authority of parliament. ...

The City is a semi off-shore state, a bit like the UK’s crown dependencies and overseas territories, ...
Even the more orthodox financial institutions deploy a succession of scandalous practices: pension scams, endowment mortgage fraud, the payment protection insurance con, Libor rigging."

London is now the global money-laundering centre for the drug trade, says crime expert

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/london-is-now-the-global-mon…

London: A giant washing machine for the filthy cash of a corrupt elite

https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/london-giant-washing-machine-filthy-cash-corr…

Guardian Op-Ed – The City of London Has Turned Britain Into a "Civilized Mafia State"

https://libertyblitzkrieg.com/2015/09/09/guardian-op-ed-the-city-of-lon…

SuzerainGreyMole Looney Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

May is a (Rottenchild) bum-licking bull dog full of nothing but BS. As Brit born in Wales, I have always found the 'home counties' ruling classes particularly to be the crap merchants of the world.

Do one you muppets! Go back to hell where you belong!

flapdoodle Occident Mortal Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:43 Permalink

True, the Deep State does in fact have all the "money", but of course Russia and China have all the gold.

As I see it, there are two paths that Putin could take that might have very interesting results:

1) double down on talking more about (((them))) and their influence - although its quite possible this whole show is in part (((their))) revenge for mentioning them as possible agents of the fake Trump Russia influence thing

2) start providing evidence of all the false flags the UK in particular has been creating regarding van attacks, tube bombings, etc - if the Russians hit this hard, with reasonable evidence, it will strike a huge blow against the Deep State. The big advantage Putin has right now and perhaps doesn't even realize it is that UK has ASKED HIM for a response. This is like a soft lob in tennis which Putin can hit for an ace. The public will be all ears to what the response is - his answer that "this is a false flag, the same as the false flags here, here, and here on these dates - and here is the evidence we have".

The danger to NOT pointing out the false flags is that they will continue until there is a war (and sadly, it may already be too late to avoid WWIII anyway).