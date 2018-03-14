Second Trump Organization Lawyer Involved In Silencing Stormy Daniels

Wed, 03/14/2018 - 22:10

The public relations battle being waged against President Trump by Stephanie Clifford - aka Stormy Daniels - a retired porn star who claims to have had an affair with Trump back in 2006 continued to rage Wednesday night when CNN, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal reported on what they characterized as "the first known link between Trump and the effort to silence" Daniels.

Specifically, documents from a February arbitration hearing turned over to the media show that a senior Trump Organization lawyer named Jill Martin filed some of the paperwork related to the hearing.

The documents, filed as part of confidential arbitration proceedings on Feb. 22, were made public Wednesday evening by CNN and the Wall Street Journal. The Washington Post confirmed their authenticity with Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for Daniels.

In a statement, the Trump Organization said it was not representing anyone in the Daniels dispute and “had no involvement in the matter.” One of its attorneys, Jill A. Martin, filed a document in her personal capacity while awaiting permission for another lawyer, not connected to the company, to practice in California, the statement said.

Martin has worked at the Trump organization since 2010, per WSJ.

Ms. Martin, a lawyer for the Trump Organization since 2010, has defended Mr. Trump both in court and in the media. She was a lead attorney for the Trump Organization in lawsuits alleging Mr. Trump’s real-estate seminars, Trump University, had defrauded customers.

The Trump Organization has so far claimed that it had no involvement in the matter...but Martin's petition during the arbitration hearing is a direct link between Trump's business and the Daniels affair.

In what appears to be a Cohen-like attempt at deflection, Martin emailed WSJ a statement showing that she facilitated the filing "in her individual capacity" until a New York-based lawyer gained approval to practice in California. "The company has had no involvement in the matter," the statement said.

Filings from the arbitration battle - which Daniels lost - provided to WSJ by Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, confirmed a connection between Essential Consultants and Trump. On Feb. 27, an arbitrator issued a temporary restraining order against Daniels that enforced the terms of the NDA. In response, Avenatti filed the suit in a Los Angeles court challenging the legitimacy of the arbitration agreement.

The crux of Avenatti's defense, it seems, is that the agreement should be ruled invalid because Trump - who used the pseudonym David Dennison - neglected to sign the agreement.

To be sure, as WSJ points out, it isn't known whether Trump helped organize the payoff. Cohen has said under oath that he made the $130,000 payoff to Daniels on his own initiative. His statement has been heavily scrutinized by a Washington watchdog, which has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission arguing that the payoff violated FEC rules because it was, in fact, a campaign related expense.

Daniels

(Courtesy of WaPo)

Daniels received the money from Cohen in October 2016 after signing a non-disclosure agreement. According to its terms, Daniels is barred from speaking publicly about her liaison with the president. Violating the agreement could result in a fine of up to $1 million per violation.

And Martin's services may be used more in the future, as Daniels' lawsuit, filed in a Los Angeles court, proceeds. As we reported earlier, a hearing has been scheduled for June 12.

...And we're certain we'll be hearing more from Daniels and her lawyer between now and then.

"He's Trying To Silence Me" - Stormy Daniels Is Crowdfunding Her Lawsuit Against Trump

Second Trump Organization Lawyer Involved In Silencing Stormy Daniels

My response: I keep asking one question: Who/What is behind this whole situation? Ms. Daniels needs to go away and behave herself. This is no longer about Donald J. Trump, but it is about the United States of America.

If she even cares about the US Republic, then let this CRAP end or GET THE HELL OUT!!!! As an American, I have seen and heard enough from this female.

Of course, an airplane ride to GITMO might be the best solution.

I've got a story to tell. I was at a golf tournament. Stormy propositioned me because she wanted to get on the Apprentice. I turned her down. Two weeks later she called me and said that if I didn't pay her $130,000 she would ruin my world. I paid the Bitch because I didn't want this to be public news. As a guarantee, I had my lawyer write up a nondisclosure agreement and pay her. Now someone is paying her a ton of money to break that agreement. Follow the money. Someway, somehow the Bitch is getting paid. That's my story. The Donald.

Make her prove her story.

Make her prove her story. 

Interesting to see the votes are all negative. A work associate got implants and was strutting around just beaming afterwards. She dragged me into the bathroom, stripped topless and jumped up and down for me to see. Aren't they amazing miffed? Frankly I was a bit horrified. Those things didn't move, just stared straight ahead like cantaloupes with nipples. Yes, I said, certainly amazing but my subtle sarcasm was lost on her. Hopefully someday advanced senility will wipe that image from my brain.

Miffed

Miffed

All of Trump's lawyers can't get him out of this mess.  Trump's usual fallback, bankruptcy, won't help him this time.  When the lawyers start releasing audio tapes of his extramarital phone calls made to Stormy Daniels, the ratings will sky rocket for the cable news shows broadcasting these recordings.

She may not have brains to match her looks. Else she would have lobbied for a nice sinecure somewhere. Now Trump will have to finish her career in every way.

 

Wait, what? Crowdfunding her legal expenses? hmmm... a bot may deposit $$$ every few minutes...

This story is begining to smell like four day old fish. I don't know about you, but I have about heard enough. Doesn't ZH have anything better to tell than this garbage?

Where is the beef and just how do they intend to present this copulation to the public?  We've been through golden showers so it's going to take a whole lot of creativity on her part to come up with a story that anyone will be interested in and believe.

And bottom line is will she be able to prove anything beyond having her photo taken standing next to him.

And bottom line is will she be able to prove anything beyond having her photo taken standing next to him.