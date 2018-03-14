Stocks Slide, Breakevens Tumble After White House Confirms $100BN China Deficit Target

Could Dennis Gartman be right?
For the third day in a row, stocks have burst higher out of the gate, only to be met with a wave of selling which has promptly pushed the S&P to session lows.
While there has been no specific news catalyzing the move, traders are attributing the move to a sudden drop in 10Y breakevens - with 10Y real rates unchanged - as long-term inflation pressures are suddenly looking far less pressing...
... which in turn has pushed Breakevens back levels not seen in one month as real 10Y yields remain rangebound.
One potential factor spooking risk may be a Reuters headline, which confirms that the White House is seeking a $100 billion reduction in the trade deficit with China:
- DJ WHITE HOUSE CONFIRMS IT IS SEEKING $100 BILLION REDUCTION IN U.S. TRADE DEFICIT WITH CHINA
This confirms reports from last week that the Trump administration is planning to cut the annual US trade deficit with China by USD100bn. For context, the US-China trade deficit reached a record USD375bn last year, which means the White House is targeting roughly 26.7% of trade.
Meanwhile, after the tariffs on US steel and aluminium imports as per Section 232, the technology sector is considered the next target as the US wants to tackle China's use of intellectual property. Reports suggested such tariffs could come as early as this week with sources noting that anywhere between $30bn and $60bn in tariffs may be targeted. It appears that after generally ignoring trade war news, markets are becoming incrasingly sensitive to any trade developments in the aftermath of Tillerson's departure.
Comments
Oh My God, Gartman... Right... The Doom Porn is True the world is ending.
"We had to wreck the economy in order to save it"; Trumps unfortunate situation.
Trump was handed a 1000' Jenga stack and it's his turn to pull out pieces; for 4 or 8 years...
In reply to Oh My God, Gartman... Right… by dfmills
If anyone is an expert at bankruptcies it's the Orange Dotard
In reply to The World is Changing...for… by FireBrander
...and...If anyone is an expert at running a county into bankruptcy, it's those that came before Trump...the Bush's, the Clinton's, and the Obama's.
In reply to If anyone is an expert at… by Juggernaut x2
Could Gartman be right? Hell, with his track record, he's due for a winning call... He's been wrong for the last decade...
In reply to ...and...If anyone is an… by FireBrander
You sound like your boyfriend ran out of KY and you are a little sore...
Your dream-pig Hillary knows about corruption, not much about BK's... as she never ran a business in her life.
In reply to If anyone is an expert at… by Juggernaut x2
or put another way, US seeks to lower china demand for US treasuries by 100B. oddly as the reserve currency in a fiat world, the larger the trade deficit the better, as everyone else has to finance us. they produce we consume, both parties mark it up a gdp growth, debt is created and bought by the producer so he can continue to produce. sort of like greece and germany, but the unit of trade would be the drachma.
they Q.E.'ed us into stagflation
In reply to … by scubapro
Personally I have no more faith in the TIC report than anything produced by the BLS,
so I have no idea if the Chinese even hold USTs.They're spending trillions on OBOR supposedly using
treasuries,but their holdings don't budge.Which probably means theyused them as collateral at western banks,
if they walk from those loans who has the problem ?
In reply to … by scubapro
Here comes the Calvary BTFD.
I didn't know it was that time yet...
In reply to Here comes the Calvary BTFD. by gmak
re: US-China trade
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/03/13/leaked-trumps-next-shoe-to-drop-on-us…
Trade has not been free with China for decades. It's about time a president takes this problem on head on. Could markets be disrupted by this action. Of course. So be it.
A stronger dollar would screw the Chinese and help working Americans with lower commodity costs but of course, that will never happen
In reply to Trade has not been free with… by Everybodys All…
+1
It matters not from which gear one downshifts to slow down and turn around a vehicle which has been traveling at a high rate of speed in one direction for ~30 years - there's gonna be some wheel-chirping...
In reply to Trade has not been free with… by Everybodys All…
"While there has been no specific news catalyzing the move"
even the wall streeters can sense that something is wrong with what is going on... take your pick ...
tariffs wars, trade wars, Iran ... brexit and russia, Kushner, Tillerson and so on ...
The PPT (Plunge Protection Team) listens very carefully to Mistah Gartman....then does the opposite....Usually .... this time however, they are feeling a bit sawwy for Mitnah Gartman, so they are pulling their bids away until China cries "Uncle Donny" !
Got Gold ?
Let's see, we have budding trade wars, the most geopolitical risk in decades and AMZN trading at 300x earnings. Yea, I think the market will go higher!
A properly run business will have (on paper) near zero "earnings" and, if it is publicly traded, a sky high P/E Ratio...just enough "profit" to satisfy the IRS that your business isn't a "Hobby"....that's how it works.
Amazon "never makes money"...yet, everyone's paychecks cash and the lights stay on.
In reply to Let's see, we have budding… by Roger Ramjet
The more tariffs on China the better. Everything made in China is junk anyways.
Like Apple i-phones?
In reply to The more tariffs on China… by The Real Tony
UK is poking Russia big time. They are FREEZING ASSETS as well as expelling diplomats with no evidence of wrong-doing by Russia. Stock valuations are imaginary. No mark-to-market rules anymore. Stock buybacks, once illegal, have been one of the big boosters of stock prices. Market-makers scam the market up and down to sleuce profits from the little guys. China is stomping its feet because it has gotten accustomed to free US blood. Madrogan, aka Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wants to help the Kurds just as Turkey helped the Armenians 100 years ago. Zionists have sights set on Iran.
Crazy is in the air.