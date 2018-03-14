Tesla's Top Financial Execs Suddenly Quit Amid Reports Of "High Volume Of Flawed Vehicles"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:40

While Elon Musk is more concerned with what music will be played inside the night clubs of his Martian colony, Tesla's top executives continue to flee his all too terrestrial company, and in just the last few days the electric automaker- which continues to burn unprecedented amounts of cash - lost its two top financial executives.

According to Bloomberg, Tesla’s corporate treasurer and vice president of finance, Susan Repo, quit to become the CFO of another company, just days after Chief Accounting Officer Eric Branderiz parted ways for personal reasons last week, the company disclosed.

Bloomberg's attempts to reach Repo, who joined Tesla in 2013 according to her LinkedIn profile, were not successful, while the person who confirmed her departure wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be named.

In addition to Repo and Branderiz, Jon McNeill, Tesla’s president of global sales and service, also left the company to become the COO of Lyft in February. Musk said at the time that McNeill’s department would report directly to him and that there were no plans to search for a replacement.

The departure of Tesla's former CFO Jason Wheeler in April of last year launched an avalanche of executive departures from ridiculously cash burning automaker. Since then, other prominent management departures reported by Bloomberg and others have included Lyndon and Peter Rive, Musk’s cousins who had joined him in co-founding SolarCity; Chris Lattner, an Apple hire who left after leading Tesla’s Autopilot engineering team for less than six months; Kurt Kelty, a longtime battery executive; and Diarmuid O’Connell, vice president of business development.

The following list is a summary of the publicly disclosed departures in the last few years.

Source: @markbspiegel

The departures come at a sensitive time for Tesla, which is expected to report production and deliveries early next month that will be closely watched for whether the company hit a target to make 2,500 Model 3 sedans a week by the end of the first quarter (down from 5,000 previously). Elon Musk has delayed manufacturing goals several times for the car that Tesla has spent billions on to reach more mass market consumers.

“Elon Musk has to be careful to stabilize his company” amid reports of quality issues with the Model 3, a recent production pause for the car and the spate of management changes, said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, the director of the University of Duisburg-Essen’s Center for Automotive Research. “That doesn’t look very comfortable.”

And speaking of Elon Musk, it is perhaps no wonder why he is hiring "Onion" staffers - he needs more distractions... fast.

Hot on the heels of news of even more executive departures, CNBC reported today that Tesla employees have warned the company is manufacturing "a high ratio of flawed parts and vehicles that need rework and repairs." The electrical vehicle maker has had to ship some flawed parts to remanufacturing facilities to avoid scrapping them, rather than fixing them in-line, according to CNBC sources.

One current Tesla engineer estimated that 40 percent of the parts made or received at its Fremont factory require rework. The need for reviews of parts coming off the line, and rework, has contributed to Model 3 delays, the engineer said.

Another current employee from Tesla's Fremont factory said the company's defect rate is so high that it's hard to hit production targets. Inability to hit the numbers is in turn hurting employee morale.

While TSLA was already sliding in today's session, it extended its losses on the news, and was down over 3% on the day.

 

Buckaroo Banzai Kidbuck Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

Anybody who has ever been inside a failing company knows that the first people to leave are (1) the high-ranking finance guys, and (2) the people who are involved with actually making and delivering the product. (1) are first to see the cash flow problems, and (2) are first to see the disconnect between product and promise.

FireBrander FireBrander Wed, 03/14/2018 - 15:22 Permalink

Top 20 Institutional Tesla Share Holders:

#1 - Fidelity Contrafund - Strategy: Investing in securities of companies whose value is not fully recognized by the public...LOL!

Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Idx

Fidelity® OTC

T. Rowe Price Global Technology

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock

Fidelity® Growth Company

Vanguard Extended Market Idx Inv

Fidelity® Blue Chip Growth

PowerShares QQQ ETF

Vanguard International Growth Inv

American Funds NVIT Growth II

VA CollegeAmerica New Perspective 529E

Harbor Capital Appreciation Instl

Baron Partners Retail

Fidelity® Select Technology

Vanguard Growth Index Inv

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth

Fidelity Spartan® Extended Mkt Index Inv

Vanguard Capital Opportunity Inv

#20 - Fidelity® Series Growth Company

bshirley1968 Anonymous_Bene… Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:52 Permalink

This could be the trigger point. You let this darling of Wall Street come unraveled and the fallout could be enough to bring some real pain to the markets.

It's not just the value of the money involved but mostly it would be the damage caused to all the idiots out there that drink this jackass' Kool-aid on a daily basis. A dose of reality to those matrix members would probably be fatal.

wmbz Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:46 Permalink

Several reviews of the new model 3 say it's a POS build quality wise. So TESLA's stawk should rise because of that.

Sounds like Eric Branderiz , just wants to "spend more quality time with his family".

VWAndy Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:47 Permalink

 As I said before. You cant channel stuff with electrick cars. So production must be slowed to match sales numbers. There are many ways this can be done.

I Write Code Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:52 Permalink

Elon is apparently spending significant time defending himself on various Interweb sites, using various handles.  I just sort of figured this out the other day.  He plays a fanboi of himself, but I'm pretty sure it's simply himself playing fanboi.  Then again I suppose he is a fanboi of himself.  Must be nice.  Can't recall if I've seen him on ZH.

Elon, is you here?

Conax Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:53 Permalink

Hey, that car with the space muppet is zooming out there, right?

Vice president of finance, Susan Repo (<cool name) just doesn't understand the power of hype.

abgary1 Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:53 Permalink

It is pretty funny that Musk thinks he can save the planet from a threat that does not even exist when he can't even build an EV.

Co2 is not GHG, is benign and does not cause climate change.

To educate yourself on the climate science and debate please read Human Caused Global Warming and/or The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science by Dr. Tim Ball (PhD Historical Climatology, taught University for 25 years, 23 peer-reviewed papers).

The UNEP, IPCC, CRU and NASA can't be trusted to provide credible climate data, theories or predictions.

WillyGroper Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:58 Permalink

like solyndra, this money laundering slush fund needs to die...only with clawbacks & permanent residency in the hoose gow nourished by gmo's & bubba.

Froman Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:58 Permalink

Another current employee from Tesla's Fremont factory said the company's defect rate is so high that it's hard to hit production targets. Inability to hit the numbers is in turn hurting employee morale.

 

Tesla Worker #1: Man, what is in this shit, man?

Tesla Worker #2: Mostly Maui Waui man, but it's got some Labrador in it.

Tesla Worker #1: What's Labrador?

Tesla Worker #2: It's dog shit.

Tesla Worker #1: What?

Tesla Worker #2: Yeah, my dog ate my stash, man.

Tesla Worker #1: Yeah?

Tesla Worker #2: I had it on the table and the little motherfucker ate it, man. Then I had to follow him around with a little baggie for three days, man, before I got it back. Really blew the dog's mind, ya know?

Tesla Worker #1: You mean we're smokin' dog shit, man?

Tesla Worker #2: Gets ya high, don't it?

Tesla Worker #1: Uhhh, I wonder what Great Dane tastes like, man.

 

Welcome to quality control Freemont, Kalifornia style!

L Bean Wed, 03/14/2018 - 15:05 Permalink

Is it sinking in yet why this guy wants to escape to Mars?

The only reason he's gotten this far is that the elites love this sub-meme, it's comforting to their sick minds, minds which on some level know what's coming down the pike for them.

In this way, I do believe Musk is a bit of a genius. Not on any actually practical matter, ofc.