Theranos' CEO Elizabeth Holmes Charged By SEC With "Massive Fraud"

A little over two years after Theranos was exposed as a fraud by the WSJ, and not that much longer after its CEO Elizabeth Holmes was prancing around with Bill Clinton on the stage of the Clinton Global Initiative...

... the SEC finally woke up, and moments ago it announced that it has charged Elizabeth Holmes as well as Theranos' former president Ramesh Balwani with "massive fraud" for raising $700M+ "through an elaborate, years-long fraud in which they exaggerated or made false statements about the company’s technology, business, and financial performance."

The SEC announced that as part of a settlement, Theranos and Holmes have agreed to resolve the charges against them, and "in addition to a penalty, Holmes has agreed to give up majority voting control over the company, as well as to a reduction of her equity which, combined with shares she previously returned, materially reduces her equity stake."

“As a result of Holmes’ alleged fraudulent conduct, she is being stripped of control of the company she founded, is returning millions of shares to Theranos, and is barred from serving as an officer or director of a public company for 10 years,” said Stephanie Avakian, Co-Director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division. “This package of remedies exemplifies our efforts to impose tailored and meaningful sanctions that directly address the unlawful behavior charged and best remedies the harm done to shareholders.”

But before you think that justice is finally being done, here is the actual "fine": $500.000.

Theranos and Holmes have agreed to settle the fraud charges levied against them. Holmes agreed to pay a $500,000 penalty, be barred from serving as an officer or director of a public company for 10 years, return the remaining 18.9 million shares that she obtained during the fraud, and relinquish her voting control of Theranos by converting her super-majority Theranos Class B Common shares to Class A Common shares. Due to the company’s liquidation preference, if Theranos is acquired or is otherwise liquidated, Holmes would not profit from her ownership until – assuming redemption of certain warrants – over $750 million is returned to defrauded investors and other preferred shareholders. The settlements with Theranos and Holmes are subject to court approval. Theranos and Holmes neither admitted nor denied the allegations in the SEC’s complaint. The SEC will litigate its claims against Balwani in federal district court in the Northern District of California.

Or to summarize:

Martin Shkreli = 7 years, $7.5M fine

Investor capital lost = ~$0



Elizabeth Holmes = $500k fine, D&O bar

Company value lost = ~$8 billion — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) March 14, 2018

So yes, no prison time, and no actual financial hardship. But at least story of the "brilliant entrepreneur", who was supposed to be the next turtleneck-clad Steve Jobs according to the idiot press...

... and who ended up being a complete fraud, is officially finished.

There is just one loose end: it is unclear if the "investing" idiots over at Softbank will recoup any of their $100 million investment which they made just this past December as we profiled in "Busted Billion-Dollar-Baby Fraud Finds Another Greater Fool - Softbank Lends Theranos $100 Million!"

Full SEC press release below:

Holmes Stripped of Control of Company for Defrauding Investors The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Silicon Valley-based private company Theranos Inc., its founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, and its former President Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani with raising more than $700 million from investors through an elaborate, years-long fraud in which they exaggerated or made false statements about the company’s technology, business, and financial performance. Theranos and Holmes have agreed to resolve the charges against them. Importantly, in addition to a penalty, Holmes has agreed to give up majority voting control over the company, as well as to a reduction of her equity which, combined with shares she previously returned, materially reduces her equity stake. The complaints allege that Theranos, Holmes, and Balwani made numerous false and misleading statements in investor presentations, product demonstrations, and media articles by which they deceived investors into believing that its key product – a portable blood analyzer – could conduct comprehensive blood tests from finger drops of blood, revolutionizing the blood testing industry. In truth, according to the SEC’s complaint, Theranos’ proprietary analyzer could complete only a small number of tests, and the company conducted the vast majority of patient tests on modified and industry-standard commercial analyzers manufactured by others. The complaints further charge that Theranos, Holmes, and Balwani claimed that Theranos’ products were deployed by the U.S. Department of Defense on the battlefield in Afghanistan and on medevac helicopters and that the company would generate more than $100 million in revenue in 2014. In truth, Theranos’ technology was never deployed by the U.S. Department of Defense and generated a little more than $100,000 in revenue from operations in 2014. “Investors are entitled to nothing less than complete truth and candor from companies and their executives,” said Steven Peikin, Co-Director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division. “The charges against Theranos, Holmes, and Balwani make clear that there is no exemption from the anti-fraud provisions of the federal securities laws simply because a company is non-public, development-stage, or the subject of exuberant media attention.” “As a result of Holmes’ alleged fraudulent conduct, she is being stripped of control of the company she founded, is returning millions of shares to Theranos, and is barred from serving as an officer or director of a public company for 10 years,” said Stephanie Avakian, Co-Director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division. “This package of remedies exemplifies our efforts to impose tailored and meaningful sanctions that directly address the unlawful behavior charged and best remedies the harm done to shareholders.” “The Theranos story is an important lesson for Silicon Valley,” said Jina Choi, Director of the SEC’s San Francisco Regional Office. “Innovators who seek to revolutionize and disrupt an industry must tell investors the truth about what their technology can do today, not just what they hope it might do someday.” Theranos and Holmes have agreed to settle the fraud charges levied against them. Holmes agreed to pay a $500,000 penalty, be barred from serving as an officer or director of a public company for 10 years, return the remaining 18.9 million shares that she obtained during the fraud, and relinquish her voting control of Theranos by converting her super-majority Theranos Class B Common shares to Class A Common shares. Due to the company’s liquidation preference, if Theranos is acquired or is otherwise liquidated, Holmes would not profit from her ownership until – assuming redemption of certain warrants – over $750 million is returned to defrauded investors and other preferred shareholders. The settlements with Theranos and Holmes are subject to court approval. Theranos and Holmes neither admitted nor denied the allegations in the SEC’s complaint. The SEC will litigate its claims against Balwani in federal district court in the Northern District of California. The SEC’s investigation was conducted by Jessica Chan, Rahul Kolhatkar, and Michael Foley and supervised by Monique Winkler and Erin Schneider in the San Francisco Regional Office. The SEC’s litigation will be led by Jason Habermeyer and Marc Katz of the San Francisco office.

Finally, here is a "brief" recap of all the fawning coverage the objective media had given to Theranos and Holmes in the years ahead of her spectacular collapse:

A Stanford dropout is bidding to make tests more accurate, less painful - and at a fraction of the current price.

Chan SM, Chadwick J, Young DL, Holmes E, & Gotlib J (2014). Intensive serial biomarker profiling for the prediction of neutropenic fever with hematologic malignancies undergoing therapy: a pilot study. Hematology Reports 6(2).

"My Visit to Walgreens for Theranos Lab Tests." DARK REPORT (Paper by subscription only). Table of contents here

For further details, see here

"This Woman's Revolutionary Idea Made Her A Billionaire — And Could Change Medicine."

Business Insider. By Kevin Loria. Business Insider. By Kevin Loria. Here . See also June 4, 2015.

Does not directly cite Theranos. Cites contrasting viewpoints on the value of direct easy inexpensive test access:

For further details, see here

"The single biggest catalyst for WAG stock in the future may be the company's decision to partner with the privately held health-tech firm Theranos."

For further details, see here.

For more detail, see here.

President Clinton, Fourth Annual Health Matters Activation Summit. "Access to health information is a basic human right," said Elizabeth Holmes, a young Silicon Valley entrepreneur who founded Theranos, a blood analytics and diagnostics company. [President] Clinton, who applauded her work to provide low-cost testing to the general public, said the company is valued at $9 billion.

"I think that the minute that you have a backup plan, you've admitted that you're not going to succeed."

"Theranos is just one example among many for which major efforts and major claims about biomedical progress seem to be happening outside the peer-reviewed scientific literature...stealth research creates total ambiguity about what evidence can be trusted in a mix of possibly brilliant ideas, aggressive corporate announcements, and mass media hype."

For legislative text, here . For a blog on the topic, here . For cloud version of the legislative text, here . Article in March 2015 Laboratory Economics [subscription, here .]

Laboratory Economics. By Jondavid Klipp. Here (subscription).

Summarizes experiences of "secret shoppers" from Piper Jaffray, an Arizona lab, The Dark Report, and a California lab. Most reported 3-day results and many reported standard venipuncture.

The comment letter, dated 3/1/2015, 4 pages, here

"Mark Cuban Talks Healthcare Investing: Soon Our Bodies Will Be Big Math Equations."

MedCity News. By Stephanie Baum. Here

"Sensors are the next opportunity," Cuban said. He also voiced his enthusiasm for companies like 23andMe and Theranos.

April 20, 2015

"My last routine blood tests, drawn at my physician's office...cost me $433 out of pocket, even after application of my "gold"-level insurance....Had I not been insured, the lab's price for those tests would have been $2,411, according to the explanation of benefits sent me. The same tests, according to Theranos's price menu, would have cost me $75."

Winners met with Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker and President Obama.

This white paper does not mention "Theranos" but covers the topic of retail access to laboratory tests.

"A cholesterol test is $2.99, whereas it could cost hundreds in other locations...The response from the lab industry, they have so aggressively seeded false information about us into the press, into journalists, into physicians in the market we are in."

