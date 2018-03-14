Larry Kudlow Accepts Trump Offer As Top Economic Advisor, Replacing Gary Cohn

Update: The Wall Street Journal confirms that Larry Kudlow was offered the job as director of the National Economic Council and he accepted.
* * *
As we detailed earlier, what had been rumored for days, was just confirmed by CNBC, which reported moments ago that President Donald Trump plans to name Larry Kudlow as his top economic advisor.
BREAKING: President Trump to name Larry Kudlow NEC chairman as early as tomorrow, sources say. https://t.co/SDzQDl7MGu pic.twitter.com/dxwkDNFhTj— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 14, 2018
Trump could announce his decision to choose Kudlow as his National Economic Council chairman as soon as Thursday. The CNBC senior contributor and on-air personality would replace Gary Cohn, who left the White House earlier this month amid disagreements about tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
As has been the case in past days, when every time news of Kudlow's role in the NEC emerged the market rebounded, today was no exception, and the S&P has managed a modest rebound on the news that a somewhat moderate economist will replace Gary Cohn.
Comments
Fucking stupid.
Another amazing coincidence. (((Kudlow)))
(((trump))) a swamp builder
RIPS
In reply to Fucking stupid. by 0valueleft
"Fucking stupid"
Yep, just think how much better off we'd be if Hillary had won.
In reply to Another amazing coincidence… by Deathrips
and JIm Cramer as Kudlow's assistant?
In reply to yep by HockeyFool
But.. But they are both Addicts aren't they? 70 year old addict from Bear Sterns, Wall Street, is gonna heal Donald Trump with GOP "Never Trumpers"?
In reply to and as kudlow's assistant? by y3maxx
Kudlow will get fired in couple weeks and Trump will hire Dennis Gartman after.
In reply to But.. But they are both… by TeethVillage88s
waste
KUDLOW is economic keynsian snob
his idea is fiat currencies are great
and cash should be outlawed
In reply to Kudlow will get fired in… by Liquid_Silver
Fiat currencies are nothing more and nothing less than "promises" between individuals and groups. That is what a country is based on. Gold, as the gold bugs know, is dug out of the ground and put back in the ground (hidden!). Fiat currency reflects agreements based on value. I value your work so I will pay you "this amount." You will exchange that for things that you value and which give your life support and value. There is Nothing wrong with fiat currencies UNTIL the socialists/communists Devalue the agreements between individuals as to what is Of Value. Communists, such as Obomao, Steal from the productive to give to the unproductive (See: Welfare mothers and Disability mothers aka every kid they drop is "disabled" so they receive: food stamps, medicaid, free phone, one-half price at Amazon for Prime...just-show-us-your-IBT-card, and being PAID to be the "caretaker" of their own child by Disability/Health Human Services). Meanwhile, my child would like to get married and have children but the THEFT by govt of 1/3 of his paycheck Denies him the ability. He is Supporting all the black guys leaving sperm laying around so that low-life women can keep dropping the welfare/disability babies. Duh.
In reply to waste… by sabaj49
a drunken cocaine moron, three time marriage loser....but now a praying catholic...
fucked in the head...
In reply to Fiat currencies are nothing… by kumquatsunite
The Jooworld ORDER.
In reply to a drunken cocaine moron,… by Walter White
" King dollar"?
In reply to But.. But they are both… by TeethVillage88s
I few days ago, HERE, I made a few comments along the lines of:
"LOL, KUDLOW, why not" ~ & made the point that he's such a fucking clown, and that since the "stock market" is what the average joe, thinks about THE ECONOMY, and, since the stock market is predetermined to crash ON TRUMP'S WATCH, then, yeah, why not get a clown like Kudlow in there as a sacrificial lamb...
I got mercilessly downvoted for that comment (by either)
- defenders of Kudlow (which & imagine are few in number)
- people who think that Trump is playing 64-D chess
- butt hurt kikes (because of the fact that I mentioned that jews like Blankfein & Cohn are jumping ship)
- people who seriously believe that there are any SERIOUS candidates for the job, or that the problem is FIXABLE
Whatever... Go ahead & downvote me again here... I enjoy the nostalgia... It reminds me of the 'good ol' francis_sawyer days...
Comments from the other day
https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/reply/node/614498/comment/11317859
I bet half of the 'self proclaimed' OLD TIMERS here on ZH can't even remember who was famous for using:
ZOMG
+1 for the first one who answers correctly
In reply to But.. But they are both… by TeethVillage88s
Kudlow can hit us with his stock picks.
In reply to and as kudlow's assistant? by y3maxx
We are all grown-ups here. We are all responsible for our own actions. Be your own solution to the problems.
In reply to and as kudlow's assistant? by y3maxx
^^ This ^^ +1
In reply to We are all grown-ups here… by El Oregonian
They are all the same.
Liberals/Conservatives are stupid.
In reply to and as kudlow's assistant? by y3maxx
Is anything different from anything else?
In reply to They are all the same… by wobblie
what next...richard simmons for communications director...
http://www.livingneworleans.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/12/RichardSimmo…
In reply to yep by HockeyFool
I'd rather see Hulk Hogan in that role. "Listen up brother!"
In reply to what next...richard simmons… by BullyBearish
I resemble that remark...
In reply to what next...richard simmons… by BullyBearish
THANK YOU!
I laughed out loud! The mental image hit perfectly!
We're lucky Cuntlry didn't win, we'd have Oprah as Secretary of DEE State!
How'd ya like to have her attractive daughter glomin around the Shit...er White house all the time.
In reply to what next...richard simmons… by BullyBearish
Nothing to do with that cunt, fool.
In reply to yep by HockeyFool
"Hillary would be worse!"- the last refuge of Trumptardian scoundrels
In reply to Nothing to do with that cunt… by 0valueleft
Obviously she would, they just keep the has been relevant stating the obvious.
In reply to When all else fails… by Juggernaut x2
You must just be one of those white men who intimidated all the women in your life to vote for Trump
In reply to yep by HockeyFool
You won't be able to rely on that argument for much longer. Even though Trump has yet to start a war, he is not far from it, and what he is doing to the domestic and international economies is a fucking crime.
In reply to yep by HockeyFool
Although Hillary’s fake-feminist womb-productivity wish list would include doubled, refundable child tax credits for single moms and, possibly, the non-refundable type for dual-high-earner, married parents, too, she would never have been able to get those bigly womb-productivity presents into the Swampers’ Santa bag.
She would not have gotten them passed, whether you are talking about the welfare-style, beach-trip-with-boyfriend-funding, refundable-child-tax-credit, womb-productivity pay outs for the single moms who don’t pay income taxes, the ones working part time to stay below the earned-income limits for monthly welfare that covers their major household bills, like rent and groceries.
She would not have been able to get the non-refundable, trip-to-bed-and-breakfast-funding, child-tax-credit, womb-productivity presents for the married moms, dominating the part-time, low-wage office jobs in nicer, less dangerous areas of town to add keeping-up-with-the-Jones’ money to an ample spousal income, the above-firing moms vanishing at 2:30 every day — and for weeks of baby travel soccer — leaving behind phones ringing off the hook with paying customers.
Hillary Glass-Ceiling Clinton would not have been able to snag the trip-to-Europe-financing, non-refundable, child-tax-credit tax cut to reward womb productivity for the dual-high-earner parents who keep two of the few good-paying jobs with benefits under fewer roofs via assortative mating.
No matter how hard she tried to represent the citizens of other countries who elected her, Hillary would not have been able to extend the bigly, refundable child tax credit for maximum womb productivity to the illegal alien households with a male breadwinner, getting free rent and free EBT groceries for multiple US-born children, to illegal aliens.
So, in terms of the most frivolous form of welfare — doubled, refundable, tax-cash-assistance infusions up to $6,444 on top of free food and free rent — it would be slightly less easy than it already is for moms, as one employer put it, “with somethin’ comin’ in” (from government, spouses or ex spouses) that covers their rent and groceries to accept low wages and part-time hours, undercutting women, like me, who must live on earned-only income in the many discriminatory sections of the office-job market “voted best for moms.”
In reply to yep by HockeyFool
The Trump White House, an Our Gang Comedy
He is enthralled with TV people,
mesmerized by the flickering telescreen,
vacant, unthinking and alienated.
The Trump team is a collection of depraved snivelers.
Greed and wickedness, the morality of the universe will never recover.
In reply to Another amazing coincidence… by Deathrips
yep...less than a micrometer deep and an angstrom wide...
In reply to The Trump White House, an… by Deep Snorkeler
Kudles...please.
In reply to Another amazing coincidence… by Deathrips
Contrary to all of his big talk and fan fiction, Trump hires anyone with a pulse.
#FuckingMoron
In reply to Fucking stupid. by 0valueleft
"fan fiction," exactly
what happened to all that endless shit about Trump arresting pedophiles? I knew that was fake. Our whole hierarchic system is based on pedophilia blackmail, it's the glue the binds together the facade. It's like saying you are going to take the steroids out of pro bodybuilding.
In reply to Contrary to all of his big… by dirty fingernails
Oy Vey?
In reply to Fucking stupid. by 0valueleft
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lawrence_Kudlow
In reply to Oy Vey? by egerman
He might as well put Cramer in as head of SEC...
In reply to Fucking stupid. by 0valueleft
A poor choice for the closest economic advisor to the President, as Kudlow has never found a situation that Reaganomics could not solve. And rightfully so, Reaganomics has had an outstanding track record. But in the area of trade, Kudlow’s reliance on free trade rather than fair trade is just the kind of wrongmindedness that has gutted America’s manufacturing and industrial base, and provided China with the revenues to build a military to challenge US interests in most of the world.
Kudlow’s worst quality – his stubborn refusal to consider that he is wrong on any of his policy prescriptives – is a dangerous drawback for a person who is advising a President. Advisers need to have open minds to present alternative ideas to Presidents, but Kudlow most likely will offer one and only one possible solution to each problem, refusing to consider anything that may tip the apple cart of his shallow-mindedness when it comes to policies concerning the dollar, trade, and taxes. Public policy is not one size fits all, but rather requires a menu of different possible options that are uniquely suited for each different scenario. Cohn didn’t have such a portfolio of ideas, as his only concern was how to further enrich Goldman Sachs and its clients. Kudlow’s only portfolio is to repeat what he’s been saying for 25 years even if its not germain to the present day world.
None of this may matter anyway, since Trump thinks he knows as much as anyone about economics and how to stimulate economies. So far all he has shown is the ability to bribe companies to bend a bit towards American workers in exchange for the largest corporate welfare through targeted tax cuts ever structured by the US government. Trump has done little to improve the distribution of wealth and earnings in the American economy, which is the only way the US economy ever will be able to sustain itself without trillion dollar US government subsidies and interest rates that punish savings and are so low that most individual borrowers are foreclosed from borrowing. Kudlow offers nothing to improve the plight of American consumers, and so his addition to the Trump team does little to nothing to benefit the American economy.
The one good aspect of Kudlow in Trump’s team is that he is a very articulate defender of the parts of Reaganomics that have been beneficial to the US, such as low tax rates generating greater amounts of tax revenue. Kudlow has the kind of New York aggressiveness that will get in the face of the democrat imbeciles in Washington that refuse to accept the truth of what low individual ta regimes can do for the economy. He also will be a strong voice on the Sunday morning talk shows to advocate for budget reform if Trump ever gets around to realizing that the US will become insolvent if it does not reign in its spending habits and reduce its budget deficit. Kudlow is a very adept proponent of reducing the spending side of the equation to produce reduced deficits.
But first we will have to deal with the dramatics of a Presidential adviser who has opposed tariffs all his career trying to make the public believe he is on the same page as the President. Trump has this strange and not beneficial way of surrounding himself with advisers who see the world differently than he does, which has caused his cabinet and staff to be a merry go round of constant change since he took office. What made Reagan an effective President was that his advisers all agreed with him. What ruined Carter was that he had advisers who did not. Trump has been more Carter-esque to date than Reagan-esque, and his selection of Kudlow unfortunately continues that trend. I knew a conductor who used to tell his orchestra that it was okay if they played wrong notes, as long as they all played the same wrong note together. The same holds for a President’s advisers, they should all be on the same page as the President rather than serving so as to bask in the glory of a career trophy position. Trump has a hard enough time with the media and the democrats, he should not be put in a position of having to argue with his staff as much as it seems he is forced to do. He would have been wise to chose a replacement for Cohn who was more a proponent of what Trump believes.
In reply to Fucking stupid. by 0valueleft
Reagan was a RINO and not a true conservative - from immigration to debt to gun control- he set us on the path to where we are today
In reply to A poor choice for the… by Harry Lightning
Just say no..... Nancy brought style ,Reegan brought influence together Nancy and Don kept Ronald and the rest of the country safe from our shadows!
In reply to Reagan was a RINO and not a… by Juggernaut x2
Larry gets a steady paycheck Larry big time Larry bigger than Houdini!
In reply to A poor choice for the… by Harry Lightning
Let Detroit die Schudlow?
In reply to Fucking stupid. by 0valueleft
Goldilocks - King Dollar !
MAGA - KAG !!!
Can't wait to hear suck up Kudlow go the other way and say why a weak dollar is the best thing.
King Dollar and Goldilocks be damned!
In reply to Goldilocks - King Dollar !… by Pandelis
well it might come sooner than you think ... the only downside is that we will not be in a mood to laugh at that point ...
yeah well, Built the Embassy ... i mean the Wall !
In reply to Can't wait to hear suck up… by CClarity
DRILL, DRILL, DRILL!
In reply to Goldilocks - King Dollar !… by Pandelis
WTF? That crackhead?
We are going down the shitter......
Why not Maria Bartiromo ? At least she has that purty mouth on her.
"Larry Kudlow as his top economic advisor. "
- He must be afraid to be conservative
- He must think he needs a Liaise Faire, Neoliberal, Type... which would link with US Trade Tariffs/Trade Reform
In reply to WTF? That crackhead?… by ZENDOG
SUPPY SIDE, open them flood gates!
Sarah Palin might get dealt back in. LOL
she is a good patriot who represents the regular people ...
also, with her expertise on russia (being on her neighborhood) she might help that clown out of UK ...
In reply to Sarah Palin might get dealt… by ToSoft4Truth
Her Russian expertise is that she can see Russia on a clear day from some beach in Alaska?
Sorry to pop your bubble but the Trumptanic is sinking and an asteroid is looking like a better option.
In reply to … by Pandelis