Trump Plans To Fire Jeff Sessions: Report

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/14/2018 - 15:58

As if the abrupt firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson - and countless others in recent weeks and months - wasn't enough of a surprise, President Donald Trump on Tuesday told an incredulous group of reporters that Tillerson's head wouldn't be the last to roll. The moment had all the hallmarks of a paradigm shift: with his approval rating at post-election highs (according to Rasmussen), an emboldened Trump is reworking the famous phrase "let Trump be Trump" by being more assertive on policy and personnel.

Sessions

And today, Vanity Fair reported that Trump is planning to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions  - a decision that would certainly complicate Robert Mueller's investigation (perhaps that's the intention). According to the report, the leading candidate to replace Sessions would be EPA administrator Scott Pruitt.

Perhaps most consequential for Robert Mueller’s investigation, sources said Trump has discussed a plan to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions. According to two Republicans in regular contact with the White House, there have been talks that Trump could replace Sessions with E.P.A. Administrator Scott Pruitt, who would not be recused from overseeing the Russia probe. Also, because Pruitt is already a Cabinet secretary, he would not have to go through another Senate confirmation hearing.

In another (perhaps expected) revelation, Sherman reports that Trump has been quietly grumbling about Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, telling advisors that he wished they'd move back to New York City as Kushner being stripped of his temporary security clearance has become a hindrance to performing his duties as a senior advisor to the president.

Then there is the question of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s futures. Trump has told people for months that he wants them to go back to New York. "Trump wants them out of there. He thinks they’ve been getting hit too hard," a friend of the president said. But Javanka are digging in, sources said. "They’ve damaged us so much already. What else can they say about us?" Kushner recently said, according to a person who spoke with him. "And if we go back to New York, they’ll keep attacking. So what do we have to lose?" In recent days, the couple have argued for their continued relevance by cooperating with pieces in The New York Times and The Washington Post. Sources said that if Kelly is forced out, Jared and Ivanka will fight to stay on.

And that's not all: Earlier this week, it was reported that Trump is preparing to also fire HR McMaster, his National Security Adviser. McMaster was appointed hastily in the aftermath of Mike Flynn's firing, and has refused to parrot the president's views about whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election, earning him the ire of Breitbart and most of the "alt-right."

That news followed another report earlier this month suggesting that Chief of Staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis had struck a deal to push out McMaster and install one of their proteges.

To summarize: the firing of Rex Tillerson was just the first in a series of terminations planned by what now appears to be a far more confident and empowered Trump. And judging by the market's reaction today, risk assets are finally starting to get concerned.

Klassenfeind Liquid_Silver Wed, 03/14/2018 - 16:03 Permalink

Fire everybody, sue everybody!

Trump's train-wreck presidency reminds me of this old prank from The Jerky Boys: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhjBlPucpd0

The big question is: with which Swamp Creature will Trump replace Sessions?

Let's look at the recent developments to "let Trump be Trump;" we have the CIA running the State Department, we have a torturer running the CIA, and now a CNBC sock puppet 'advising' The Donald (the self-proclaimed "King of Debt") on the economy.

Any useful idiots here on ZH still believe that Trump is busy draining The Swamp?

JimmyJones Aeonios Wed, 03/14/2018 - 16:08 Permalink

Well since this is based on un-named sources, I don't know what to believe.  However, I would let Sessions ride it out till the Inspector Generals report is out.  At that point Sessions who is reportedly running a parallel investigation (internal) may have some more credit if he actually has been working on draining the swamp, since he will be able to speak about it.

The State Dept. has always been tied to the hip with the CIA, hence the operations being run from the Embassies.

DuneCreature Bes Wed, 03/14/2018 - 16:35 Permalink

NO MORE SES! ... Get rid of them all!

We might be deplorables but (((they))) are self-appointed:

CHIEF ASSHOLES-FOR-LIFE = The Senor Executive Service

WTF? ........ Who let these assholes drive the bus? .... THAT explains how we are sitting here broken down out in the desert with no water, food or gas. ........... Maybe we could roast up and eat the driver to gain enough strength to walk out of here.

Who did this stupid shit?

No birth certificate, no accountability, no honor, no valid authority treason boy?

No shit!

You can't .....make............this..................shit.......................up.

But you will get the bill for it. ..... Year, after year, after year, after year.

Live Hard, No Wonder Donald Trump Can't Get Anything Done. .. He's Out Ranked, Cock Blocked, Underpaid And Has No Budget Left To Hire Any Real Help Because He's Surrounded By Assholes For Life, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

 

 

TeethVillage88s DuneCreature Wed, 03/14/2018 - 16:54 Permalink

Seems the task is to recruit a new agency... for an adhocracy maybe... while displacing/terminating the worst agency.  Example DOJ/FBI?  Or NSA/Satellite eaves dropping Agency like NRO or whatever in Telecommunications/COMINT.

- What the hell do I know, but RICO Agencies need displacement, mission curtailment, objectives reduced...

BTW: This solution automatically Reduces Budget, Facilities, Training Funds, Any Laboratories which of course FBI has, and Reduces Staff and expenditures on Benefits and ... Directors/Executive Salaries/Bonus money which is calculated based on Budget Size and Staff Size.  Bingo!

DuneCreature Cash Is King Wed, 03/14/2018 - 17:13 Permalink

You need to catch me when I'm really wound up about something important.

Live Hard, I've Been Banned From Three Restaurants, Four Cocktail Lounges, Seventeen Beer Joints, Five Biker Bars, One Hundred Forty Six Websites, Two Courthouses and The Local Ladies Garden Club Meetings (I'm Appealing That TOTALLY Unjust Action) And I'm Probably On Probation Here On ZH But I Used A Bogus Email Account To Sign Up And Forgot The Password So I Can't Be Sure, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

 

Buckaroo Banzai Bes Wed, 03/14/2018 - 16:41 Permalink

If Vanity Fair was so smart, why is McMasters still employed in the White House, but they got blindsided by the Tillerson firing? And now we're supposed to believe them when they tell us that Sessions is going to be fired? The MSM has been reporting that for at least six months now.

The only piece of information here that makes sense is the idea that Sessions would be replaced by a sitting Cabinet officer. If Sessions does get fired, there's really only two workable ways to install his replacement, and that's one of them. But honestly it doesn't take a genius to figure that out.

TeethVillage88s Buckaroo Banzai Wed, 03/14/2018 - 17:10 Permalink

Conflict or Interest will make a Trump appointment a... Slug!

- So let's look at Tillerson Conflict of Interest... maybe Kushner Conflicts... Reice Pribus... VA Secretary... HHS Secretary... HUD Secretary... maybe McMasters is not an Investor nor used to perks except for last 15 years... Mad Dog maybe he is not used to perks except for last 15 years...  What do I know

MK ULTRA Alpha overmedicatedu… Wed, 03/14/2018 - 17:04 Permalink

Sessions is a danger for Trump. If the large number of sealed indictments are for Sessions' obsessions over the cannabis industry, then that will be another Sessions political back stabbing.

Today, seniors use cannabis for arthritis and cancer.

Sessions has done too much political damage to Trump. A continuation of the same line of reasoning could alienate many voter segments.

Trump must put on a new face to be ready for the 2018 congressional elections. The majority of the American people have spoken, cannabis is harmless. But Sessions has been conferring with a medical doctor who was the first drug enforcement Czar, he made it big in the drug testing industry. Sessions has agreed with him and used his input for Sessions' war on cannabis.

The plan is to install drug testing everywhere. It's a war on cannabis because cannabis stays in the system longer than hard drugs.

Sessions has the potential of doing irreparable harm to Trump and I don't think Sessions even cares. It's as if Sessions has his own personal agenda and could careless what happens to Trump.

Sessions should be terminated now.

 

Herodotus Scanderbeg Wed, 03/14/2018 - 17:15 Permalink

Sadly, you are misinformed.  Calvin Coolidge reduced the national debt every single year from 1923 to 1929 from $22.3 billion to $16.9 billion.  In order to do this, he ran federal budget surpluses every single year.   What has Trump done?  He is going in the opposite direction.  Yes, Calvin Coolidge was a conservative.  Please don't apply this label to Trump.