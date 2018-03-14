Trump Unveil "Phase Two" Of His Tax Plan

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:21

Speaking at a roundtable discussion on tax reform and tax cuts on Wednesday evening at Boeing in Missouri alongside Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, President Trump hinted at his intention to eventually begin a "phase two" of his new tax plan.

"We're actually going for a phase two, which, additionally to the middle class, will help companies. It's going to be something, I think, very special", Trump said.

Underscoring the biggest accomplishment of his administration, Trump touted his tax reform plan as something "bigger than anything ever passed in the history of our country" and also went at Democrats for not having a single vote in favor of the tax reform plan. "Now they're regretting it," he said.

Meanwhile, speaking on CNBC, Trump's new chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow shone some more light on what this next iteration of Trump's plan will be, saying that tax cuts for individuals should be made permanent under "phase two" of the tax overhaul.

“Individuals deserve a permanent break,” Kudlow told a CNBC audience on Wednesday afternoon following Trump’s earlier comments that a second phase of tax changes would be coming, although he didn’t expect a phase two to cut the corporate rate further.

"Talk about capital gains, possibly lowering the rate, but possibly indexing them for inflation, which is something many of us argued for years. We index, the individual code for inflation, because of the 70s experience, index capital gains because you are paying taxes on illusionary or inflationary profits, which is unfair to investors and its anti-entrepreneurship" Kudlow explained.

CNBC's Ylan Mui countered with a question whether this is a policy proposal or a political proposal ahead of the 2018 midterm elections:

The question here is whether this is going to be a policy proposal or a political proposal. Democrats have already put out their own plan for what tax bill would look like post-2018, including raising the corporate rate to 25%, reinsating things like the alternative minimum tax to individuals and corporations. Now you are seeing republicans hitting democrats on their plan going forward, but they also want their own plan going forward. They don’t want to just run on past accomplishments, so I think that what you'll see in phase two is really something that’s more geared towards a 2018 midterm messaging rather than something that’s going to actually pass before November.

Kudlow responded that "Phase Two" is not just a political straw man but real policy: "Look, there’s always politics in this stuff, I get it you’re reporting is always great, but I will tell you this, Kevin Brady was really the instigator and he sold president Trump on it, and Trump acknowledged it in a meeting or a speech someplace, and as I spoke to president Trump in recent days, he's referred to it a number of times. I’ll just say I understand politics and election years, but these are serious proposals, trust me whether they get them or not remains to be seen they are serious proposals."

Under the GOP tax overhaul passed in December, tax changes for individuals are set to expire at the end of 2025, while the corporate rate cut to 21% from 35% is permanent. Republicans had to comply with Senate budget rules that dictated the tax bill couldn’t add more than $1.5 trillion to the deficit over the next decade.

Trump has previously referenced a so-called phase two of tax cuts - sometimes in a joking manner. As Bloomberg adds,  earlier this week, he said he was “serious” about asking House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady to get it done.

There is just one problem with a permanent tax cut, however. Or 500 billion problems rather, as making the tax changes permanent would add $500 billion to the budget deficit. At the same time, this change would also triple the amount of economic growth according to a paper earlier this month from Harvard economists, however many disagree. The nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation estimated in December that the tax cuts would add about $1 trillion to the deficit after economic growth was taken into account. It was not immediately clear how much greater the US budget deficit would be under a permanent tax cut.

DillyDilly Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:30 Permalink

Taxes go to UNITED STATES TREASURY > which is the collection arm of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA [corporation] > registered in Puerto Rico...

 

& whereby

 

the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA  corporation is owned by the Vatican Bank and City of London

 

& whereby

 

The US Treasury Secretary [Mnunchin, in this case], is not appointed by nor answers to the CEO (the POTUS ~ Trump, in this case), but instead, to the IMF, and whereby acts as a 'governor' of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA to the IMF, and whereby is NOT sworn in under oath with any fealty to citizens of the 'United States' (lower caps noted)...

 

https://ppjg.me/2010/04/28/where-is-that-ellusive-us-treasury-can-you-s…

 

 

So much for taxes

Deep Snorkeler Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:32 Permalink

America is dying of natural causes.

There are grave implications for your life.

Political-economic structural stagnation

is moving into the next phase.

Weapons of reason are useless.

 

Truth Eater Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:33 Permalink

Tax cuts are fine.  Keep them coming.  But if we don't cut expenses, we are just kicking the inflated can of dollars down the road.  Bring our military home from whence we have no business.  Knock off the welfare programs that encourage multi-generational ghettos and non-working breeders draining society of wealth. 

Keep eliminating illegals and get serious with drug cartels.  Banish the UN and their money sucking programs. 

Tell the liberals in Europe they can now defend themselves.  Tell the Saudis that since they sell oil for non-dollar deals, we are finished protecting them.  String up the dirty operatives in the CIA, FBI, NSA....  and establish one national security agency that operates under the law.  Tie up the personal owners of the "member banks" of the federal reserve and extract payments for their infiltration and destruction of the American money system....  and have a real national bank with real reserves. 

swmnguy Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:41 Permalink

There's no improving the US economy while spending over $1 Trillion per year, counting all departments and agencies, on the Wars of Empire.  It's as simple as that.  All the rest is intellectual dishonesty.

weliveinamatrix Aubiekong Wed, 03/14/2018 - 20:12 Permalink

cutting government 50% would not even get a speck of debt off what we owe..If you owed one million dollars, and only made one thousand a month, cutting spending on government would be like you cutting off your netflix...I agree that government should be slashed 90%, but it wont help. Its over..china petro march 26..And not a word from Trump about it. wake up you guys. toilet paper 5 dollars a roll quite soon..

weliveinamatrix Wed, 03/14/2018 - 20:09 Permalink

Many here may not like this, but the last tax cut went to corporations mostly..opening businesses here is all just talk..If you do the research, you will find Trump is a puppet like them all..I could write a novel..March 26 the petro yuan becomes active. Trump has said nothing about it.. The dollar will fall..Trump is setting everything up for the reset..One thing I can possibly say, is that maybe he is helping the reset to hurt the U.S. a bit less..Maybe. But its all smoke and mirrors, keeping us distracted..He has the right (with firearms) calmed down, and has the left in a frenzy to cause havoc etc...What a great plan...Trojan horse, should get an academy award for acting..Dont take my word for it, time is a truthteller...March 26, the east takes over the west...And Trump has not even mentioned the petro yuan..I ask you, would you invest in the petro yuan, or the dollar?  Something to think about.

Aubiekong Wed, 03/14/2018 - 20:24 Permalink

I think there should be a maximum tax rate of 10% of your income.  Once your reach that in any form, sales, income, gasoline, property, etc you are exempt from any more taxes for the year...