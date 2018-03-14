Trump's Tariffs Could Start A Real War

Authored by Nick Giambruno via InternationalMan.com,
Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs may set his epitaph in stone… “Herbert Hoover II.”
History remembers Hoover as one of the worst American presidents.
Like Trump, he was a rich international businessman. He was also a political outsider. Hoover hadn’t held public office before his 1929 inauguration. And, like Trump, Hoover faced intense pressure from struggling American workers.
In 1930, he signed the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act into law, raising tariffs on thousands of imported goods to record levels. This kicked off a tariff war, reducing American exports by half. It was a crushing blow to the American economy.
Nearly a century later, Trump seems determined to make the same mistakes…
Trump Started This Trade War Last Summer
Trump placed tariffs on steel and aluminum last week. China, of course, is the world’s largest producer of both.
The mainstream press called the tariffs “unexpected.” But they didn’t come out of nowhere.
Last month, I told readers of my advisory, Crisis Investing, that steel and aluminum tariffs were likely. (Paid-up readers can access the issue here.)
In fact, I’ve been pounding the table about a trade war—specifically a trade war with China—since September.
Frankly, I think Trump fired the first shot in this trade war last summer, when his administration launched an investigation against China using Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.
This rarely used provision allows Trump to “take all appropriate action... to obtain removal of any [trade] practice that is unjustified, unreasonable, or discriminatory, and that burdens or restricts U.S. commerce.”
Traditionally, World Trade Organization (WTO) members, including China and the US, have settled trade disputes through it. But Trump, using Section 301, has taken a unilateral approach.
The Financial Times describes it like this:
Under the 301 statute, which has not been widely used since the 1995 creation of the WTO, the US would in effect act as judge, jury and executioner on any grievance that it identifies.
No doubt, the investigation will ultimately show that China is pursuing unfair trade practices. This will give Trump all the justification he needs to further escalate his war.
A Record Trade Deficit With China
The investigation was the start of a major pushback against China.
Trump even said, “This is just the beginning, I want to tell you that. This is just the beginning.” He wasn’t bluffing.
In January, Trump fired another shot. He slapped tariffs on imported solar panels and washing machines. China is by far the largest producer of solar panels.
After that, in his first State of the Union address, Trump said that previous trade deals have “sacrificed our prosperity and shipped away our companies, our jobs and our wealth,” and that the “era of economic surrender is totally over.”
Then embarrassment hit…
In February, the Commerce Department announced that the US had realized its largest ever trade deficit with China during Trump’s first year in office. (He’d repeatedly promised to shrink the deficit.)
Trump sees the trade deficit as an economic scorecard between the US and China. Now, with a record high deficit, he has another convenient excuse to escalate the trade war.
One Promise Trump Can Keep
During his campaign, Trump threatened a 45% tariff on Chinese goods entering the US.
He also said China was sucking “the blood out of the United States” and “we can’t continue to allow China to rape our country, and that’s what they’re doing.”
Getting tough with China on trade is a campaign promise Trump can actually keep. Legally, he doesn’t need anyone’s cooperation, as he demonstrated last week.
It also caters to his base, which believes China is largely responsible for the loss of middle class jobs.
And, as I’ll explain shortly, the new tariffs are part of a much larger and genuinely dangerous conflict with China.
How the American Dream Slipped Off to China
China is displacing the US as the #1 world power.
Its GDP is on track to double compared to US GDP by 2030. In other words, China’s economy will soon be twice as large as America’s.
China has already surpassed the US in more ways than you’d think.
For the first time in modern history, Asia is richer than Europe in terms of private wealth. It will also be richer than North America within the next two years.
China is driving this shift.
The Chinese are some of the most aggressive savers in the world. They save more than 30% of their disposable income.
This is a big reason why more than 700 million Chinese people—the equivalent of nearly twice the entire US population—have risen out of poverty over the past couple of decades.
On top of that, China graduates four times as many STEM students (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) as the US. And that doesn’t even include the Chinese students enrolled in US universities.
This is a powerful trend in motion. And trends in motion tend to stay in motion, unless something bigger stops them.
In this case, that trend stopper could be a war.
The Biggest Player in World History
There’s a 75% chance the US and China will go to war. That’s according to Graham Allison, a professor at Harvard.
Allison looked at the structural stresses that a rising global power creates when it challenges the ruling power. He studied 16 such cases. In 12 of them, the result was war.
This dynamic played out between Athens and Sparta. It played out between Germany and Britain. And today, it’s playing out between China and the US.
Lee Kuan Yew, the former leader of Singapore, put it this way:
The size of China’s displacement of the world balance is such that the world must find a new balance.
It is not possible to pretend that this is just another big player. This is the biggest player in the history of the world.
Military conflict between the US and China is not inevitable. But if history is any guide, there’s an excellent chance - say, 75% - that the US and China will go to war in the not so distant future.
The US government knows this. Steve Bannon, previously one of Trump’s closest advisers, said, “We’re going to war in the South China Sea… no doubt.”
As China overtakes the US, one or a combination of these three things will happen:
-
The US will do nothing. Current trends will continue. China will displace it as the most powerful country in the world.
-
The US and China will go to war (the traditional kind with troops and bombs).
-
The current economic battle between the US and China will escalate into an all-out economic war.
A full-blown economic war is the most likely and most imminent outcome here. I think it’s almost inevitable under President Trump.
China Won’t Cower in the Corner
Trump knows his supporters are passionate about trade and strongly anti-China. It’s a big reason why he won the election and could be reelected. I don’t see him backing down here.
That said, the Chinese have effective ways to retaliate.
They could dump Treasuries. They could limit imports from the US and reduce exports, like iPhones, to the US. They could also harass US companies operating in China.
China could also restrict access to rare earth elements (REEs). It has a virtual monopoly on REEs, which are absolutely essential to advanced electronics and military equipment. Think electronic cars, flat-screen TVs, drones, and fighter jets.
At this point, a full-scale economic war is pretty much baked into the cake. And as we’ve seen in the past week, it’s also imminent.
Unfortunately, this probably won’t end well for Trump or the US.
As Chinese commerce minister Zhong Shan said on Sunday, “There are no winners in a trade war. It will only bring disaster to China and the United States and the world.”
* * *
Nick Giambruno’s Note: My team just released an urgent briefing… It includes background details on the tiny rare earth element producer set to soar in the coming months as US-China tensions escalate. As you’ll see, it could hand you as much as 10 times your money… even more. Learn more right here.
Comments
>Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs may set his epitaph in stone… “Herbert Hoover II.”
Oh ffs, Obama set a 500% tariff on Chinese steel and that wasn't the end of the world either.
Trump is playing the game hard. He is doing exactly what he states in the art of the deal. He is playing hardball, then he will walk back on certain issues, getting exactly where he wanted to be. The world is not going to end.
https://goldsilverliberty.blogspot.com/2018/03/keiser-report-tax-cut-st…
In reply to >Trump’s steel and aluminum… by tmosley
relentless propaganda from nyc
many formerly unknown enemies are being forced into the light
In reply to Trump is playing the game… by Cash2Riches
It is the time for Revolution.
Soon, God willing, comes the Season of the Gibbet: of the Rope, of the Lantern, of the Axe, and of that cruel angled blade, swift-descending to plunge through their evil necks.
Their coffins shall be baskets. Their blood shall be as water.
In reply to relentless propaganda from… by cheka
I wonder if leftist heads can still explode after they drop into the basket ??
In reply to It is the time for… by zimboe
Trump will wreck America. How can you start a trade war when you barely produce anything?
In reply to I wonder if leftist heads… by DeathMerchant
It's ok, well make sure we send their rare earth shit to the Germans first for testing before it comes to us. Heil hitler!
In reply to I wonder if leftist heads… by DeathMerchant
Ummm...
Bush JR imposed a tariff(for almost 3 years) and nary a whisper, much less any "end of the world" rants like this one...
... must be moar of that Never Trump juice floating around...
In reply to relentless propaganda from… by cheka
They could dump Treasuries. They could limit imports from the US and reduce exports, like iPhones, to the US. They could also harass US companies operating in China.
China could also restrict access to rare earth elements (REEs). It has a virtual monopoly on REEs, which are absolutely essential to advanced electronics and military equipment. Think electronic cars, flat-screen TVs, drones, and fighter jets.
MAGA
In reply to Ummm… by Shillinlikeavillan
There are other sources
https://thediplomat.com/2017/08/revisiting-rare-earths-the-ongoing-effo…
In reply to They could dump Treasuries… by IH8OBAMA
Xi Jinping could also pull a McAfee and cut off his own dick and eat it -
“They pull a knife, you pull a gun. He sends one of yours to the hospital, you send one of his to the morgue." That's the Trump way!
In reply to They could dump Treasuries… by IH8OBAMA
"This is a big reason why more than 700 million Chinese people—the equivalent of nearly twice the entire US population—have risen out of poverty over the past couple of decades."
Because they save on average 30% of their disposable income.....in a "communist" country. We used to be able to save like that and get a return on our savings, but not anymore because all the "free market capitalistic" bankers require moar....constantly. China is building a middle class while DC and NYC are destroying ours.
In reply to Ummm… by Shillinlikeavillan
Actually a smart scheme of wealth transfer from your middle-class to your neo aristocrats was designed and put at work. The scheme name is known under the euphemisms outsourcing and offshoring. Practically social and economical terrorism and treason.
In reply to "This is a big reason why… by bshirley1968
And so what's wrong with a war?! Smart people should chear for the great culling of the low intelligence just grazing and shitting useless cattle. War is unavoidable, it is in the nature of the human great ape. Resistance is futile. The weak will be extinct. The prepared and strong will thrive - and that's good, that's how nature works and it makes sense always.
In reply to Ummm… by Shillinlikeavillan
Trump is NWO.
This is all by design, Trump the errand boy of the 0.01%.
Do you guys believe all this kabuki theater?
Trumps tax plans, LOL
Trumps tariffs, LOL
The script was written long before.
In reply to Trump is playing the game… by Cash2Riches
And you read it? Do tell us all what it says. Make some predictions that turn out to be correct instead of being a defeatist nay-saying cuck.
In reply to Trump is NWO… by Rapunzal
Easy, Trump is NWO. No doubt about that.
The dollar will collapse, it doesn’t matter with or without war.
They will blame the crash on Trump and tie to all conservatives in the US. They need to destroy the conservatives that still believe in the constitution.
Thats why they attack the 2nd and they will focus on the veterans. That’s what they most worried about.
i cannot proof it, but you will see.
In reply to And you read it? Do tell us… by tmosley
The Dollar is going to crash no matter who is President. So let me get this straight, Trump, a Billionaire who was set for life, set himself up to take the fall for the NWO. A man who made his money with his brand "TRUMP" wants to go down in History as he biggest patsey that ever lived. Yeah, that's the ticket. LMFAO
In reply to Easy, Trump is NWO. No doubt… by Rapunzal
Oh yes, tell us more about how everything is out of our control and we should just roll over and die or move to some gultch somewhere that doesn't exist.
In reply to Trump is NWO… by Rapunzal
And this jackass author never wimpered a word about how oBUMMer's whole mission in life was to enslave freedom loving Americans. Fuck off, nick.
In reply to >Trump’s steel and aluminum… by tmosley
Maybe those billionaires know what they are doing, buying fall-out shelters and far away properties.
Double posting by Zero Hedge
"Trump's Tariffs Could Start A Real War"
so could a Bolshevik jew press
https://www.marxists.org/archive/jackson-ta/articles/1921/11/header.jpg
they are being outed. their bosses sending them out to fight against us
In reply to "Trump's Tariffs Could Start… by DillyDilly
speaking of war drums
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/foreign/nikki-haley-warns-rus…
Well, the US can't certainly sit complacent with its collective thumb up its ass when China controls critical strategic resources like steel and aluminum.
Look at the number of aluminum smelters in China vs USA ... we're fucked if we are ever in a spot where we're in an existential war. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_aluminium_smelters
If securing our future means angering trade partners like China, so be it.
I agree with you, but History has told us that Ford, the Bush's and many other Americans supported and supplied Hitler.
In reply to Well, the US can't certainly… by Dun_Dulind
more fear porn: tariffs / trade wars will result in WW 3 and the end of humanity...
... total crap !!!!
the Asians have been running "managed trade" and gutting this nation since 1980s...with plenty of willing traitors on Wall ST, DC, US media, and corporate CEOs willing to sell out their country for money. They get rich, and we get poor.
the Asians have been running "managed trade" and brought trillions into their economies and there has been no WW 3, no end to a humanity...but if the U.S. tries to do the same then its not "managed trade"...its trade WAR, WW 3, etc. etc. etc.
enough already!!!
getting tired of this crappy propaganda, passing for an article on ZH.
It is the time for Revolution.
Soon, God willing, comes the Season of the Gibbet: of the Rope, of the Lantern, of the Axe, and of that cruel angled blade, swift-descending to plunge through their evil necks.
Their coffins shall be baskets. Their blood shall be as water.
In reply to more fear porn: tariffs /… by HyeM
Decades of relentless ass-raping of the American citizenry= everything's fine.
The tiniest of pushbacks = WW3.
In reply to more fear porn: tariffs /… by HyeM
The jury is still out on any of this speculation.
Literally...Speculation.
And ultimately...a high percentage is based on pure and simple bullshit.
FRAUD.
America is largely a cult at this point. And obviously a very strange one if you really consider the fact with an honest soul.
Finally, Kick ass on the Chinks, Muslimes, Atheist and all other anti Christian & Jewish haters out there.
So Refreshing..
The war will be started by unelected assholes who have been and continue to attempt a coup of the elected US government.
FTFY.
So is the author suggesting that the USA should just surrender it's economic sovereignty to the Globalists because demanding a level playing field might lead to a shooting war? If so, I say bring it on. I would rather die on my feet with my head held high than on my knees with my head bowed. In most cases, American workers can compete with anyone in the world if provided an even footing.
Are those boots made in China?
Back in World War II the US significantly outproduced Japan in terms of tons of steel per year.
The ratio of destroyers produced by the US to Japan was something on the order of 7 to 1 by 1944. Of course, nowadays there are simple ways of getting rid of somebody's production, but they tend to leave radioactive slag piles behind.
Nevertheless, the "production war" is one way of telling who will win, theoretically anyway.
You are correct. The North out produced the South in the Civil War. America out produced the Axis powers in WW2. Any country that relinquishes it's capacity to manufacture is vulnerable to defeat whether economically or militarily. Perhaps that is the ultimate objective of the Globalists whom wish to destroy America. Death by a thousand cuts.
In reply to Back in World War II the US… by flyonmywall
One more time, fuck off. Trump is ANSWERING the fucking TRADE WAR(s) against USA for the last thirty years.
I made it through about 3 paragraphs... The time lines & economic situations are completely different, crap...everything is different. Yes Duc888.
Dammit, we were promised a war, and a war is what we'll get. The Chinese are pissing us off and we need to cut them down before they take over the world, and I love the Chinese, but I love the Indians more because at least they speak Engrish.
Of course the Chinese save a lot.
Their taxes and cost of living are lower. Besides, if they didn’t save (permitting China to buy USTreasuries) then the US would have a lower standard of living.
Well, a lot of that Chinese money comes back and buys coastal real estate in the US, driving up prices. You call that a higher standard of living?
In reply to Of course the Chinese save a… by TradingTroll
What a perfect alibi! Trump "starts" a trade war, the global economy goes full armageddon, disaster befalls China and the United States and the world. History and the elites who write it can point their fingers at Trump and say "he did it"! How convenient, especially when it is already falling apart anyway.
>It also caters to his base, which believes China is
>largely responsible for the loss of middle class jobs.
Let's correct this - the people responsible for shipping jobs to China, are largely responsible for the loss of middle class jobs - and the gutting of the entire US economy. Think Mitt Romney.
China has been nice enough to do a LOT of work for half or a quarter of what US companies would charge. I don't blame them for anything, the blame is all on the US side.
It might be nice to hear Trump say some of that, too.