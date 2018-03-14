UC Berkeley: Saying "I'm Not Racist" Is Racist

Thu, 03/15/2018

An official University of California list of racist “microaggressions” asserts that saying “I’m not racist” is racist.

The university guide defines microaggressions as, “everyday verbal, nonverbal, and environmental slights, snubs, or insults, whether intentional or unintentional, that communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative messages to target persons based solely upon their marginalized group membership.”

Examples listed on the university’s official website include telling someone, “you speak English very well,” telling an Asian person that they are good at math, and insisting that “America is a melting pot”.

Using the phrase, “I’m not racist, I have several black friends” is also listed as an example of “racism”.

Radio host Dennis Prager highlighted some other examples, which include saying, “There is only one race, the human race,” and also remarking, “I believe the most qualified person should get the job.”

Thinking that, “America is the land of opportunity” is also racist, according to the guide.

A white woman who clutches her purse or bag when approached by a black or Latino person is also committing a racist microaggression, according to the guide. Asking non-white people why they are being quiet or loud is also racist.

We’ve previously reported on other universities that use similar guidelines for “microaggressions,” including the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, which launched a campaign that claimed using the term “politically correct” as a pejorative is a politically incorrect “microaggression”.

A “Bias-Free Language Guide” posted on the University of New Hampshire website also asserted that the word “American” is “problematic” because it “assumes the U.S. is the only country inside [the continents of North and South America].”

Other discouraged words and phrases included, “obese,” “normal,” “mothering,” “fathering,” “homosexual,” “illegal alien,” and “senior citizens.”

overbet WTFRLY Thu, 03/15/2018 - 20:12 Permalink

Someone told my Asian wife yesterday that I was racist. My wife replied, if saying the truth is racist then I must be racist too. 

 

For the record everyone is racist. I like to corner these brain washed liberals by asking them questions until they hang themselves. This girl I will ask her when I see her:

Imagine you are walking down a dark street alone at night. 5 very well dressed white men in business suits are walking toward you. What goes through your mind? Now imagine you are walking down the same dark street alone and 5 black or muslim or mexican men dressed as thugs or gangsters are walking toward you. Does the exact same thought go through your mind as when the 5 well dressed white business men were walking toward you? Do not lie to me or yourself. Does that not make you guilty of profiling? Does that make you a racist? Welcome to the reality club. Glad to have you. 

J S Bach Automatic Choke Thu, 03/15/2018 - 20:19 Permalink

Bypassing the Trotsyite term, "racist" which is a weaponized word used to instill guilt in the gullible caucasians, I prefer "racialist".  And yes, I am a proud racialist.  This means that I notice and understand that there are differences between ALL human racial genotypes.  Pigment, hair texture, cranial measurements, and other physical anomalies are the LEAST important of these differences.  Behavioral traits, creative traits, moral traits, spiritual traits... THESE are the essential contrasts that we must acknowledge and deal with in a realistic manner.

The Left, as is their typical way, ignore facts that they don't like.  They are very childish in this regard.  But, they wield power... and spoiled children with power can be dangerous when they throw temper tantrums.