U.S. Navy Medics Prepare For Combat By Treating Gunshot Victims In Chicago

The U.S. Navy is taking advantage of Chicago's sky-high murder rate by sending new medics to treat gunshot victims at Stroger hospital on the city's West Side as part of a pilot program which is currently in its third year.
In 2017, 3,561 people were shot in Chicago; one every 2 hours and 27 minutes, while there were 679 total homicides - down from 2016's total of 808. Of the 679 homicides last year, 92.4% were from gunshots.
In fact, one-third of the 2016 spike in U.S. homicides came from just five Chicago neighborhoods.
The steady flow of shooting victims (which social justice warriors seem to have overlooked for some reason) has proven extremely useful in training combat medics for the battlefield.
“The experience here can’t be replicated elsewhere, unless you have a major land invasion,” said Dr. Faran Bokhari, chair of Stroger's trauma & burn surgery unit.
The pilot program is set to be expanded under a Department of Defense effort to prioritize civilian and military partnerships. Newly enlisted combat medics rotate into hospital shifts, along with those who need a refresher while home from deployment. The hospital's 14-bed unit treats more than 6,000 trauma patient a year - with many of the victims suffering penetrating, life threatening wounds similar to those found on the battlefield.
In many front-line Marine units, immediate medical care for gunshots, explosions or shrapnel comes from these corpsmen who mostly are young, new to the service and new to seeing up close the wounds they train to treat. The Navy medics, known as hospital corpsmen, typically receive 14 weeks of training in first aid and patient care in Fort Sam Houston in Texas after initial boot camp, and then have the option for additional training. -WSJ
“[T]he first time a corpsman got any trauma experience was when they were deployed, and some would just freeze up,” said Navy Surgeon, Captain Paul Roach, who heads the program in the Great Lakes region. “We don’t want that to happen anymore.”
Corpsmen in the program learn skills such as how to scrub in before entering an operating theater, how to operate various machinery in the treatment of gunshot wounds, and how to assist doctors and surgeons with more advanced medical procedures during the trauma unit's 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. shift.
“Corpsmen are not routinely exposed to trauma or critically injured patients during their first assignments,” said DoD spokeswoman Maj. Carla Gleason. The “realistic, hands-on trauma training will allow them to hone their skills and increase their readiness.”
As the Wall Street Journal notes, Navy corpsmen often find themselves operating alone in combat zones. Operating in the hospital environment helps them learn protocol and procedures which they can replicate in the field.
“A lot of it is here’s your training, you learn, it gets drilled in into your head—then it’s just go,” said Andrew Swain, a 26-year old corpsman who has served as a medic in Iraq. During that deployment, in his first “mass-casualty incident,” he and just a handful of other medics had to treat about eight injured at the same time, all with traumatic injuries. -WSJ
Approximately 30% of patients admitted to Stroger have suffered gunshot wounds - compared to the national average of 4.2% for similar level 1 trauma centers.
Corpsman Konrad Poplawski, whose first experience seeing anyone with a gunshot wound was during rotation in the training program at Stroger hospital, says that the program “has prepared me to deal with worse things out in the field,” he said. “I’ll be the only one out there, so I’ll have to learn from this.”
What the hell is going on?
Chicago - which has been run by Democrats for 64 of the last 68 years, has been in an economic death spiral for years. The Windy City run by Rahm Emanuel is currently drowning in debt and pension liabilities, along with an education system that's in shambles.
In 2015, IBD noted "(Chicago's) financial woes have mounted despite Emanuel's efforts to rein them in. Years, perhaps even decades, of past financial sins all seem to be coming home to roost now. ... Moody's Investors Service estimated in a 2013 report that fixed costs, like pension contributions and debt service, could soon eat up more than half the city's operating budget, up from about 15 percent of the 2015 budget."
As President Trump asked last December, "what the hell is going on in Chicago?"
Trump on the rise in violent crime: "What the hell is going on in Chicago, what the hell is happening there?" pic.twitter.com/mGrSGbHudo— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 15, 2017
We can't possibly imagine - as Chicago has some of the toughest gun laws in the country.
forget arming teachers, station marines at schools for practise!
Where's that cow that burned down Chicago when you need it?
In reply to forget arming teachers,… by spag
Did anyone else purposely pronounce corpsmen incorrectly over and over again in their heads just to keep it real?
In reply to Where's that cow that burned… by IH8OBAMA
Asshole, that was the lantern's fault. Ban lanterns.
In reply to Where's that cow that burned… by IH8OBAMA
thankfully niggers are close enough to homo sapien sapiens that these guys will be able to save real people in the future
In reply to forget arming teachers,… by spag
Dems gonna Dem.
Chi-Raq
Hard to replicate trauma on a training dummy.
Except he's been training on dummies...
In reply to Hard to replicate trauma on… by Mr. Guts
Still a chance to make "Escape from Chicago".
Wall off Chicago and make it a maximum security prison.
Most of the illegal guns get smuggled in through Indiana on the black market
Keeping tightening the laws, as you can tell it's been working.
Oh yeahhh tax the shit out of bullets... cause you know those aren't smuggled in through Indiana either... fucking idiots
In reply to Most of the illegal guns get… by ProstoDoZiemi
If you down vote- you obviously don't know shit about the dynamics of Chicago crime.
In reply to Most of the illegal guns get… by ProstoDoZiemi
You wanna fix this mess, instead of taxing and introducing useless laws, give people on the south side JOBS!!! Obummer has done nothing but dupe south siders for their votes and that's it. Where's this renaissance he was talking about, I drove through the south side to go to a friends house, nothing absolutely nothing has been done after all this damn talking.
In reply to If you down vote- you… by ProstoDoZiemi
If I don't got a job and welfare doesn't pay shit, what else am I to do, of course I'm going to hustle and rob people and at that point it becomes natural selection.
In reply to You wanna fix this mess,… by ProstoDoZiemi
Maybe during the data entry of reporting the facts and figures, some was fat-fingered. Just not by Rahm himself, who appears to be missing said finger?!?
Or, it's a creepy gang sign.
Dunno which.
It was amputated as a kid after getting an infection playing in Lake Michigan after getting it cut on a meat slicer at his part time job while in school.
In reply to Maybe during the data entry… by Pinche Caballero
I guess stay out of the lake during the Summers so you don't become a statistic;
Different parts of the river as well as the lake have high levels of random crap; dept of blah blah blah logs these surprisingly on a monthly basis.
In reply to It was amputated as a kid… by ProstoDoZiemi
He twanged it on his tutu.
In reply to Maybe during the data entry… by Pinche Caballero
If you're in/visiting Chicago and get shanked or shot, ask to be taken to Rush as they do these things night and day and in their sleep
Lucky for the trainees the dindus are poor shots, lots of flesh wounds to practice on.
Democrats are so corrupt/incompetent they make the Republican Party seem like a rational alternative.
That right there says it all.
So now, if I'm interpreting this article correctly, gunshot victims are a net benefit to the MIC/Deep State. Good God, who can abide by such optimism.
They need to pump it up because they plan to start new franchises in cities near you.
In reply to So now, if I'm interpreting… by Sonny Brakes
It's a hit the ground floor opportunity.
In reply to They need to pump it up… by Implied Violins
And the children are told to protest the second amendment (but not the cultural problem).
Well I guess you have to make the most of a bad situation. I now understand the master strategy of Chicago, make guns illegal which will increase homicide rates and you can sell the victims to the Navy for practice to help your budget deficit. Brilliant!
Rahm Emanuel is such a scumbag.
His brother "Zeke the Zionist" is even worse!
Nwemn, is a good guy.
Thought you meant Richard Daley lololol
In reply to Rahm Emanuel is such a… by Yen Cross
Him to. Which one do you think is/was worse?
In reply to Thought you meant Richard… by ProstoDoZiemi
I guess that down vote came from a noble citizen that can tell me where the $3B from the sale of the parking meter rights went... cause it obviously didn't ding the deficit it just added to it a year later.
In reply to Thought you meant Richard… by ProstoDoZiemi
Kind of like what they're doing in Juarez for forensics...
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-40103868
Do they also get combat pay?
Only if they go into the Projects.
In reply to Do they also get combat pay? by FrankieGoesToH…
theater of the absurd.
as i began reading the article i was thinking to myself about how secnav would be sending a bill to stroger hospital for providing a medical personnel to assist at the facility. then thought, no this is chicago, and that hospital is going to send secnav a ginormous bill instead. probably enough to cover the lottery IOUs.
Special Forces medics have been training in Baltimore and NY area hospitals for gun shot wounds forever.