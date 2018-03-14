Venezuela's 4,000% Hyperinflation 'Breaks' Cash-Weighing Scales

Mired in a brutal economic collapse, Venezuela refuses to publish basic statistics.
So Bloomberg created their own gauge to measure one of the most important of all the missing figures - inflation (or hyperinflation in this case).
Bloomberg explains that, as the name would suggest, it tracks just one item: a cup of coffee served piping hot at a bakery in eastern Caracas. Its price has jumped to 75,000 bolivars from 1,800 bolivars over the past 12 months, an increase of 4,067%.
As we noted previously, the printing press simply cannot save the country from a death spiral, but it doesn’t mean Maduro is prepared to let go of power. He has maintained that Venezuela's problems are due to economic warfare being waged by the United States to topple the oil-rich socialist regime.
Bremmer Rodrigues, who runs a bakery on the outskirts of Caracas, said his family are at a loss over what to do with their bags of bills. “It’s a mountain of cash, every day more and more.”
...
The shrinking value of the currency has meant that withdrawing the equivalent of $5 from an ATM produces brickloads of bills. Some ATMs now need to be refilled every few hours, because the machines can only hold so much cash. This means there are often a limited number of functioning ATMs in Caracas, and long queues to withdraw money.
But the wheelbarrows-full of bills have meant paying for everyday groceries has changed in the socialist utopia.
Having thrown in the towel on hyperinflation by printing banknotes with 200-times-higher denominations, we noted previously that things in Venezuela have continued to get worse with the currency now so devalued (with even simple purchases requiring so many bills) that instead of counting bills, they are weighing them.
Once one of the world’s strongest currencies, the bolivar has been reduced to a nuisance.
The Bolivar has collapsed beyond almost any expectation and it now takes over 20,000 Bolivars to buy a USDollar on the black-market...
Basic purchases require hundreds of bills. Shoppers shove piles of them into gym bags before venturing into crime-plagued streets and shopkeepers stash thousands in boxes and overflowing drawers.
“When they start weighing cash, it’s a sign of runaway inflation,” said Jesus Casique, financial director of Capital Market Finance, a consulting firm.
“But Venezuelans don’t know just how bad it is because the government refuses to publish figures.”
But now, as Bloomberg reports this week, even the scales can't cope!
The price of a kilogram of ham is just too long.
“We don’t have any.”
Living in Venezuela, you get used to hearing that, but the story behind the missing ham was different. It’s not that supermarket managers were having trouble finding enough to sell - the typical cause of shortages ravaging the country - they had decided to stop ordering it. The reason: After years of hyperinflation, the price is too long.
The store’s deli scales run to only six digits.
And ham, my Whatsapp food-hunting community tells me, is retailing nowadays for about 1,480,000 bolivars per kilogram. It didn’t matter that I wanted only a few hundred milligrams. The cost was, at this market at least, incalculable.
...the clerk told me they’re trying to fix the scale so they know how much to charge.
They’d better add a whole lot of digits.
And, as Bloomberg previously concluded, people like Bremmer Rodrigues, 25, who runs a bakery on Caracas’ outskirts, are at a loss over what to do with their bags of bills. Every day his business takes in hundreds of thousands of bolivars, which he hides around his office until packing them up in boxes to deposit at the bank. He says if someone looked in on him, he might be mistaken for a drug dealer..
“I feel like Pablo Escobar,” he said. “It’s a mountain of cash, every day more and more.”
Comments
How much of Venezuela's collapse can be attributed to the evil in Washing town?
That's the question that USSANS have been trained to avoid.
Venezuela should invite Bernie Sanders as a consultant. He’ll clean this shit up in a jiffy! ;-)
Looney
In reply to How much of Venezuela's… by Fireman
They are weighing the money? Lol, I would be soaking my bills before my trip to the bank. Silly 3rd world countries. Combine fiat with stupidity and you get $10k millionaires.
In reply to Venezuela should invite… by Looney
Coming soon to a Rothschild debt slave nation near you!
In reply to They are weighing the money?… by yrad
I think you meant south Africa.
In reply to Coming soon to a Rothschild… by J S Bach
naw, Rothsnipes want the future of money to be a barcode on your right butt cheek.
In reply to Coming soon to a Rothschild… by J S Bach
In reply to Venezuela should invite… by Looney
The best college education one could give their child is a year or two there. Perhaps we could agree on an exchange of such experiences with a monetary donation. A win win for both countries.
Miffed
In reply to Venezuela should invite… by Looney
Damn straight! They obviously aren't doing socialism right, The Bern will fix that in no time!
Time to go from Plaid to Full-Zimbabwe!
In reply to Venezuela should invite… by Looney
this could never happen here in the US, just look at our currency and credit derivatives number
there aren't enough scales to weigh all that shit up. besides, it's mostly digital anyway
Maduro is a keen supporter of Argentina's mythical Malvinas claim even speaking at regional conference on behalf of Argentina (CELAC). But what are the merits of Argentina's sovereignty claim?
Ah, so it's just a socialist cause then...
BritBob, where were YOU during the untimely death of Simón Bolívar? ;-)
Looney
In reply to Maduro is a keen supporter… by BritBob
>The store’s deli scales run to only six digits.
Perhaps one of these is in order?
Seriously? "bad" has to be quantified? They are eating their zoo animals!
Moisten the bills or start bartering.
Interesting read ..
Don't think it will be the IMF with Trump in charge of the US.
Funny how they went down faster than Greece, and with all that oil to boot.
The second issue of the video game "Mercenaries" took place in Caracas. Lots of shit to blow up.
In reply to Interesting read ..https:/… by Giant Meteor
If the money supply for Canada was in the hands of the socialist retards ( PM Justin Turdeau, Comrade Wynne, Ratchel Nutley, John Whoregan), Canada would be experiencing the same thing.
Socialism does not work so stop voting for the progressive retards.
Consolidating power is a very dangerous problem and the government does not know or care what's best for the people.
Venezuela and Cuba are examples of how destructive socialism really is.
This is just the start we will begin to see more and more countries go into the same state as hyperinflation takes center stage. It's only a matter of time it comes home to roost in the U.S.
In contrast to the US Venezuela's currency gets more and more intrinsic value, the value of paper will be on par with the face value soon.
Now that's what I call 'Quantitative Easing'
funny that i haven't seen a single article on whether gold or silver is being used as a medium of exchange in venezuela. does anyone know?
Coming soon to a Police State near you!
Now they need new scales! It's a Keynesian wet dream!