Visualizing How The World Views Vladimir Putin

Wed, 03/14/2018 - 21:25

Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced in the House of Commons that Russia was "highly likely" to have been involved in the attempted murder of a former Russian spy and his daughter. The incident left Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, critically ill in hospital. As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, The UK has now announced that it will expel 23 Russian diplomats after Russia failed to explain how a military-grade nerve agent was used in the attack in Salisbury.

Even though the Kremlin has vehemently denied any involvement, insiders have said that all signs point to Moscow and if that's true, it raises some troubling questions ahead of the country's presidential election on Sunday.

Some observers have suggested that rogue elements of the Russian government could be responsible for the attack while others are pointing their fingers firmly towards Vladimir Putin. 

Even though there is no evidence that Putin gave the order to carry out a high-profile killing in public, the decision to use nerve agents that could be linked to Russia carries considerable risk. Some have claimed that Putin might have arranged the attack to engineer a confrontation with the west in order to improve turnout at the polls.

If the UK goes a step beyond expelling diplomats and imposes sanctions, Russia could find itself more isolated and that has proven deeply unpopular with the country's electorate.

Putin is expected to win Sunday's election easily and even if Russian media portrays the events in Salisbury as some kind of western conspiracy to rally voters, the president's image is still likely to worsen internationally

The most recent polling into how Putin is viewed abroad was conducted in August 2017 by the Pew Research Center. Even before the events in Salisbury, Putin was very unpopular across the world.

In Poland where the relationship with Russia has never been easy, 89 percent of Pew's respondents said they have no confidence in Putin doing the right thing regarding world affairs.

In France, the share was also high at 80 percent.

In the United Kingdom and the United Stated, 76 and 74 percent of people have no faith in the Russian president doing the right thing on the world stage.

At the other end of the scale, Nigeria and India are more confident than not confident in Putin doing the right thing.

It seems the global propaganda machine has not been able to reach there quite yet.

DownWithYogaPants pier Wed, 03/14/2018 - 21:33

If you don't have some appreciation of Putin's intellect and skill as a leader you're not paying attention.   Additionally he's shown real composure and self control given the provocations he has been subject to.

If he has indeed tossed out the Rothschild bankers he is a hero of the ages.  That is no light work.

Antifaschistische pier Wed, 03/14/2018 - 21:41

I did my own poll with Eastern Ukrainians a few years ago during that fiasco.

Without exception they hated Putin for what he was doing in the Ukraine and Crimea.  Most even said they originally thought Putin was okay.

I thought it was odd...because even ZH was posting articles expressing how so many Eastern Ukrainians were Russian, spoke Russians and wanted reunification.  I didn't meet any.

I like Russian people...even though their troll farms attack you if you say anything that doesn't flatter Putin.  

Minister of Br… IH8OBAMA Wed, 03/14/2018 - 22:05

An objective version of this poll would have provide three options: confident right thing, confident wrong thing, unsure.

By combining the latter two options, the pollster is able to create the impression that most people oppose his actions. This is particularly the case considering that most people know nothing about global politics, so the "unsure" vote would be rather large.

It is almost as though there were some agenda at work to make people think Putin is bad. But that's impossible, I'm sure.

grgy Wed, 03/14/2018 - 21:27

How can the world be so out of touch?  Western government propaganda supported by corporate media of course. People are so gullible.

DillyDilly Wed, 03/14/2018 - 21:28

Count me as one of the 'seemingly' disenfranchised 23...

 

Who the fuck is conducting this poll?

 

GALLUPBRONKYSFELDSTEINGOLDFARBSOLOMONBLUMBERGCOHNENKATZADELMAN & sons?

Joiningupthedots Wed, 03/14/2018 - 21:29

To paraphrase Putin in an interview;

"My job is to serve and protect Russia, its inhabitants and their interests, nothing else"

I can't imagine he gives two ##### what PEW or the Poles think LOL

attah-boy-Luther Wed, 03/14/2018 - 21:29

So the statistics come from USSA vassal nation state, dang I'm shocked I tell yah shocked!

 

My confidence is V.V. Putin is higher then anyone here in the USSA. Sessions could help but as long as the corrupt HRC, Bush crim family run amok with the MSM as the adult baby sitters my confidence drops with every clown false flag shooting.....So Vlad here's a glass of cheap red wine Prost......wish I could afford better...

I'm retired and the mills got my tax bucks for the free chit ......

Love.....a lone voice in the ussa wilderness..

rejected Wed, 03/14/2018 - 21:33

When you say it like it is,,, when you don't BS everyone,,, and if you don't start a dozen wars in a dozen years no one has confidence in you?

The charts show the indoctrination levels, not confidence levels.

Russia and Mr. Putin have taken a lot of abuse that kept us and the world out of a major war,,, so far,,, and I sincerely thank them for that.

Magnum Wed, 03/14/2018 - 21:35

Rarely in anyone's lifetime is it possible to witness in action a natural leader like Putin. He's leagues ahead of anyone I've ever seen.

ISEEIT Wed, 03/14/2018 - 21:35

Globalism = Cognitive Dissonance.

Russia...'Putin'..

Might be why we are still alive today and speaking.

Thank God the man is so mature and sophisticated.