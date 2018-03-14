White House Blames Russia For "Abhorrent" Attack, As Haley Warns Of Russian Chemical Weapons In New York

In its most pointed criticism of Russia to date, on Wednesday the White House said in a statement that it agreed with the British government’s assessment that Russia was responsible for the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in the United Kingdom.
“The United States shares the United Kingdom’s assessment that Russia is responsible for the reckless nerve agent attack on a British citizen and his daughter, and we support the United Kingdom’s decision to expel Russian diplomats as a just response,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in the statement.
“This latest action by Russia fits into a pattern of behavior in which Russia disregards the international rules-based order, undermines the sovereignty and security of countries worldwide, and attempts to subvert and discredit Western democratic institutions and processes. The United States is working together with our allies and partners to ensure that this kind of abhorrent attack does not happen again."
Until Tuesday night, the White House had avoided pointing the finger at Russia for the attack, in which a former Russian spy was poisoned with a nerve agent near his home in southern England, and which the UK concluded was orchestrated by the Kremlin, despite offering no proof and refusing to comply with Russian demands that the alleged toxin be produced.
This explicit condemnation of Moscow by the White House, however, was apparently not enough for the NYT, which said that despite Sanders' statement, "for whatever reason, Mr. Trump avoided saying so personally in public, much as he has generally avoided condemning Russia for its election meddling."
Instead, the NYT claims that Trump "has allowed top advisers to denounce Moscow for its interference in American democracy, but when it comes to his own Twitter posts or comments, he has largely stuck to equivocal language, seemingly reluctant to accept the consensus conclusion of his intelligence agencies and intent on voicing no outrage or criticism of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, for whom he has expressed admiration."
Instead, through early evening, Mr. Trump used his Twitter feed to focus on issues like trade, infrastructure, school safety and his complaints that Senate Democrats are obstructing confirmation of his nominees. His only public comments during the day came at a Boeing plant where he talked about tax cuts.
This apparent unwillingness by Trump to join the chorus prompted US politicians from both parties to urge the president "to speak out personally and possibly take action to back up Mrs. May."
“Where Prime Minister May has taken bold and decisive initial action to combat Russian aggression, our own president has waffled and demurred,” said Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader. “Prime Minister May’s decision to expel the Russian diplomats is the level of response that many Americans have been craving from our own administration.”
Senator Ben Sasse, Republican of Nebraska, said the United States should consult with NATO allies about “a collective response,” including the possibility of expelling Russian diplomats from Washington and other alliance capitals or freezing more Russian assets. “We ought to make it inescapably clear to Russia that its shadow war will be met with a coordinated response,” he said.
The legacy neocons were most vocal: Evelyn Farkas, a former Pentagon official who oversaw Russia policy under President Barack Obama, said Trump should offer a range of assistance to Britain to help investigate the episode, prevent further such attacks on British sovereignty and impose punishment. She added that the United States could cite the suspicious death of Mikhail Y. Lesin, a former Russian minister, in a Washington hotel in 2015, in taking joint action. Investigators concluded that he died from a drunken fall but many remain skeptical.
“Judgment day for Donald Trump,” R. Nicholas Burns, a former ambassador to NATO and an under secretary of state under President George W. Bush, wrote on Twitter. “Will he support Britain unequivocally on the nerve agent attack? Back #NATO sanctions? Finally criticize Putin? Act like a leader of the West?”
After all, what better way to prove to Mueller that you are not a Putin pawn than to lob a couple of nukes over the North Pole and into the Russian capital, in the process sending the stocks of US defense contractors through the roof?
* * *
Joking - we hope - aside the White House’s official statement on the attack came just hours after United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Russia was responsible for using a nerve agent to poison the ex-spy and his daughter. “The United States believes that Russia is responsible for two people in the United Kingdom using a military-grade nerve agent,” Haley said.
The fearmongering then quickly escalated, with Haley next telling the UN Security Council that aying next that "if we don't take immediate concrete measures to address this now, Salisbury will not be the last place we see chemical weapons used. They could be used here in New York, or in cities of any country that sits on this Council. This is a defining moment."
The specter of more Russian attacks - when there still isn't actual proof of the first one - was raised during an emergency council meeting, held at the request of British officials who have accused Russia of using “a military-grade nerve agent” to target a former military intelligence officer who committed treason. Russian diplomats have denied responsibility for the incident, but British investigators say they have identified the poison as a chemical weapon produced by the Soviet Union during the Cold War.
They have, however, refused to present it to Russia for examination, despite repeated requests. So without the requirement of even a minimal burden of proof, the propaganda flowed:
"Time and time again, member-states say they oppose the use of chemical weapons under any circumstance,” Haley said. “Now one member stands accused of using chemical weapons on the sovereign soil of another member. The credibility of this council will not survive if we fail to hold Russia accountable.”
* * *
Russia, naturally, has repeatedly denied responsibility for the March 4 incident, which left former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia hospitalized, and warned British Prime Minister Theresa May against considering a cyber-attack or other aggressive retaliation. “A hysterical atmosphere is being created by London,” Russian Ambassador Visaly Nebenzia told the Security Council. “We would like to warn that this will not remain without reaction on our part.”
Russia has also faulted the United Kingdom for taking action before submitting to a formal investigation brokered by Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. “Those experts will not be convinced by their argument,” he predicted. The British representative at the meeting countered that the United Kingdom has invited the OPCW to conduct an independent test, while faulting Russia for ignoring May’s demand for an explanation earlier this week.
“We have received no meaningful response,” deputy ambassador Jonathan Allen said during the meeting. “This council should not fall for their attempt to muddy the waters.”
Doubling down, Haley compared the Skripal attack to North Korea’s use of a nerve agent to assassinate the half-brother of dictator Kim Jong-un — a murder that resulted in the designation of North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism. She linked the Salisbury incident to the increasingly-regular use of chemical weapons, especially in Syria, and urged Russia to “come clean” about the assassination attempt.
“The Russians complained recently that we criticize them too much,” she said. “If the Russian government stopped using chemical weapons to assassinate its enemies; and if the Russian government stopped helping its Syrian ally to use chemical weapons to kill Syrian children; and if Russia cooperated with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons by turning over all information related to this nerve agent, we would stop talking about them. We take no pleasure in having to constantly criticize Russia, but we need Russia to stop giving us so many reasons to do so.”
Some tried logic: Nebenzia argued Russia had no reason to try to kill Skripal. He described the former double agent as “a perfect victim” for a plot to frame Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government in the run-up to the March 18 presidential elections.
“[T]he most probable source origin for this chemical are the countries which have since the end of the 90s been carrying out intensive research on these kinds of weapons, including the UK,” Nebenzia told the Security Council. “If the UK is so firmly convinced this is a [Soviet-era] Novichok gas, then that means that they have the samples of this and they have the formula for this and they are capable of manufacturing it.”
By then however, with both sides entrenched in factless allegations, any possibility for a rational discussion was long gone.
Instead, we can now look forward to the moment when Colin Powell will again make a grand appearance in the UN, and definitively prove to the world that Russia is guilty by holding a vial of that infamous Russia anthrax, as justification for heating up a few notches the new cold war between Russia and the West.
Also their nuclear technology is top notch, their demographics are great, and their economy is KILLING IT!
(((They're))) Rushin' us into World War III with all of this incessant bullshit. The gullibility of the Western proles is bottomless.
Must be aware the bottom is about to fall out of the markets...
Because if Russia was going to off some old spies they would of course use some long gone banned nerve agent (and not just a heart attack gun or what have you)...this makes zero sense, it sends my bullshit meter to 11.
Now if you were doing the Rothschilds twist, you might dig into your old MI6 sstockpile and pull some baloney like this. That, while sounding almost as stupid, adds up.
if they go to war with russia how do they plan on convincing all the snowflakes that protested today to actually pick up a gun and go play war in europe?
By now everyone should be able to recognize 4D chess. You don't need to be able to analyze the board, or know what pieces belong to who, but you should be able to tell when a game is being played.
War - the great culling of the low intelligence just grazing and shitting useless cattle by the aristocracy - is coming. Resistance is futile. The prepared and strong thrive, the weak perish, and that's good, that's how nature works.
The "aristocrats" survive & thrive despite their low intelligence and moral corruption. Most that perish are far better people in all respects. This is not how nature works over the long run. This is how societies perish.
Also, White House, I do not agree with the UK's assessment because a) they present no evidence and b) the Russians aren't stupid. I am utterly disgusted with Trump on this issue.
Chemical WEAPONS in NY?
Check the ISRAELI Embassy. They're from the MOST RUTHLESS country on earth.
WARNING: Graphic Images
Hey, guess what's not being reported on in the middle of all this bullshit? The Syrian Arab Army has been kicking the shit out of America's terrorists in East Ghouta. In the process, they uncovered a chemical weapons lab. A moderate, vetted terrorist chemical weapons lab.
No wonder the US and the UK have been apoplectic in trying to stop the East Ghouta anti-terrorist offensive. I wonder how many US/UK "advisors" are trapped and shitting their pants in one of the three cauldrons that East Ghouta has been reduced to.
https://z5h64q92x9.net/proxy_u/ru-en.ru/https/colonelcassad.livejournal…
And ,surprise ,surprise ! Look what SAA discovered in that chemical lab : https://twitter.com/snarwani/status/973675807506870272

Take a good look:https://twitter.com/snarwani
Take a good look:https://twitter.com/snarwani
If you imagine that wast majority of the neo aristocrats are low intelligence who achieved succes only by the way of corruption - you are deluded and ludicrous, boy. Indeed, the opposite is the reality, intelligence plus ability to take advantage and bring to fruition the existing system weaknesses - what you call corruption, is their secret to success, and that's perfectly fine. If your daddy couldn't see it and thought you an unreal idealistic utopian view of reality and life guess who's fault for your failures is - your daddy's, not their daddies.
The question I have is just who is feeding Trump his vision of Russia, Russia, Russia. Doubt sincerely that he studied Russian or Soviet history so someone or two or three or four is feeding him garbage.
And until he got into office, he said he was looking forward to working with Putin so we need to find the Influencers in this mess.
does a year go by without the US ever getting embroiled in some war somewhere....it's as if creating war is part of the US national strategy.
Trump needs to tell Nikki the Street Shitter to STFU. There is nothing worse than a mouthy broad who acts like she has dick.
"Until you poo in loo,STFU!"
so. nikki is a slim hillary.
not wanting to put words in your mouth, of course.
And cut off thier man buns????
That's not an issue. NATO has ensured that suckers like Romania, Ukraine, Poland etc. will provide the canon meat in the frontline. Romanians are such suckers, they did the same service to Hitler in the 2nd WW and the story seems to repeat. Sadly now Romania is in the crosshairs of the Russia's nukes and that gorgeous country will turn in a nuclear wasteland.
You don't really need featherless bipeds to pick up guns to scratch the world.
I smell a false flag gas attack coming. Must be getting to close to Obama and the Clinton's. Hey Michelle, I think we are going to need a bigger diversion.
Yet another in a long line of repeated Scripted, False Narrative Psychological Operation in an attempt to Gas Light of the American Populace.

Pressident Trump. Put an end to all this Psychotic Madness.
Pressident Trump. Put an end to all this Psychotic Madness.
be on the lookout for dancing art students
and asian chicks with LOL on the front of their blouse.
+10 The UK & USA are moving into hysterical delusion land ... This is quite extraordinary
"This latest action by Russia fits into a pattern of behavior in which Russia disregards the international rules-based order, undermines the sovereignty and security of countries worldwide, and attempts to subvert and discredit Western democratic institutions and processes."
N.b. please the Inversion and reversal of the agency here - The only pattern of behavior that is clearly observable is of unevidenced assertions and lies by the west to demonize Russia, all of which are subsequently either outright shown to be incorrect or explicit proaganda or cynical lies. That is the only pattern even the casual observer can find. And it is not isolated to Rusdia. No - even from Iraq WMDs and Saddam's supposed definite anthrax attack on the USA etc etc etc etc it is the same pattern of demonstrable pathological lies and almost childishly transpatent propaganda ...
"The fearmongering then quickly escalated, with Haley next telling the UN Security Council that aying next that "if we don't take immediate concrete measures to address this now, Salisbury will not be the last place we see chemical weapons used. They could be used here in New York, or in cities of any country that sits on this Council. This is a defining moment.""
Utterly extraordinary hyperventilating hysterical nonsense, like a 12 year old girl loosing the plot in a panic attack ...😳
"They have, however, refused to present it to Russia for examination, despite repeated requests. So without the requirement of even a minimal burden of proof, the propaganda flowed: "Time and time again, member-states say they oppose the use of chemical weapons under any circumstance,” Haley said. “Now one member stands accused of using chemical weapons on the sovereign soil of another member. The credibility of this council will not survive if we fail to hold Russia accountable.”
Sophistry and irrational emotional shaming and blackmail . Yet despite the obviousness of this brazen risible vacuous nonsense, no one seems to have the backbone to call this narcissistic delusional rapacious dishonesty out ... But overwhelmingly i blame my fellow citizenry, not the psychopaths and their narcissistic flying monkey professional liers. I blame the majority for their halfwit infantile stupidity and moral cowardice at calling out 50 years of transparent lies and betrayals, the orgasmic orgy of dishonesty we now see is merely the final gorging to fill the narcissistic black hole consuming our collective souls.
EDIT - This article is short and excellent and corrects 2 mistakes in my previous posting about the likey source of such a chemical and it's supposed inventor. PLEASE READ - 5mins only
www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/theresa-mays-novichok-claims-fall-apart.html#more
UK and US is moving to remove Russia from UNSC .
he is part of it dummy.
Don't miss the Clinton link with the Steele propaganda. Moonofalabama nailed the first one. This dude would fall into the same profile. Not to mention CIA/MI6 getting their psychological advantage to distract everyone for.....
Nice photo of Comrade Colinski Powellanov.
In reply to Must be aware the bottom is… by skbull44
every time I see that pic I'm thinking he's holding a used condom in his hand.
Not that far fetched, considering the dickhead.
actually I was thinking something along those same lines but a vial of Saddams jizz and saying "this gentleman is proof that Saddam has a weapon of mass erections"
False flag alert. The poison is conveniently only found in Russia! Special friend UK leading us into another war?
False Flag alert for a Russian nuclear attack on American soil.
The ultimate goal is to reduce the human global population level to 500 million.
But that goal isn't Russia's. They want more people!
It's really hard to understand why so many leaders want a nuclear war? WTF??? This is the same scenario as Syria, where essentially the US and UK blamed Assad for gas attacks that were later proven to be done by the rebels (US backed to boot).
I mean WTF is going on? Are these people fucking insane? From what I've read, this nerve agent is relatively easily made and the formula is fairly widespread in that community. How can the US and UK be so sure and if they aren't "sure", why the hell are they accusing first and proving facts second? This is an absurd way to be treating another nuclear power. It's pure fucking insanity and Trumps latest picks aren't convincing me he has a firm grasp of what the fuck is going on here!
Two great articles commenting this monumental BS from UK/US. Very documented ,especially Craig Murray. http://www.eurasiafuture.com/2018/03/14/russia-uk-united-nations-give-c… https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/the-novichok-story-is-i… Russia which demanded the meeting be open to the public so that the world could see just how absurd the statements from the UK and US would be. Russia was right – there was plenty of absurdity on display. See all the embarrassment produced by Nimrata Nikki Haley at UNSC and UK idiot . Nimrata is AlQaeda spokesperson currently. Great job,the Donald!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hp5wmLGqiPg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hp5wmLGqiPg
Hypocrites - How many wedding parties did Obama blow up with Drone Strikes in his US administration. From what I understand, Obama killed 90% innocents for every SUSPECT targeted in a Drone Strike. Plus, is there any proof Putin did this? I don't know. I've never bother to get past the anti Russian headlines.
Total hypocrites for sure. Even when comparing the US bombing of Mosul to that of Aleppo, the Russians did a lot less killing of civilians. The Americans didn't even clean the area of mines and other bombs, unlike the Russians who sent teams to de-mine the area. It's the little things that seem to make the difference.
Zio-apologist
Haley needs to follow Tillerson.
Amazing lady...governor AND expert in chemical/biological weapons.
I wonder who is giving her the words coming out of her mouth. They certainly don't come from personal expertise.
Satanyahoo,including the cartoons.
According to the memo, the UK is America's "closest ally".
I'll be sure to cite this memo the next time there is some blather about how Canada, Israel, etc are America's closest ally in the context of this or that diplomatic request. You can only give this status to one country, sorry.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5Ur5E61sKY
Well, yes, the UK is America's closest ally.
Israel is America's closest taskmaster.
And, of course, Malopindossia is America's closest doormat.
Inspector "Clouseau" Mueller has The Weasels fanning out around the nation to check under every bed and in every closet for Russky agents.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOZuLD1u_K4
