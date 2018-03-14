Whitehead: "Say No To 'Hardening' Schools With Zero-Tolerance Policies & Gun-Toting Cops"

Authored by John Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute,
Just what we don’t need: more gun-toting, taser-wielding cops in government-run schools that bear an uncomfortable resemblance to prisons.
Microcosms of the police state, America’s public schools already contain almost every aspect of the militarized, intolerant, senseless, overcriminalized, legalistic, surveillance-riddled, totalitarian landscape that plagues those of us on the “outside.”
Now the Trump Administration wants to double down on these totalitarian echo chambers.
The Justice Department, headed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has announced that it will provide funding for schools that want to hire more resource officers. The White House has also hinted that it may repeal “Rethink School Discipline” policies, heralding a return to zero tolerance policies that treat children like suspects and criminals, especially within the public schools.
As for President Trump, he wants to “harden” the schools.
What exactly does hardening the schools entail?
More strident zero tolerance policies, greater numbers of school cops, and all the trappings of a prison complex(unsurmountable fences, entrapment areas, no windows or trees, etc.).
Just when you thought this administration couldn’t get any more tone-deaf about civil liberties, they prove once again that they have absolutely no regard for the Constitution (especially the Fourth Amendment), no concept of limited government, and no concern for the growing need to protect “we the people” against an overreaching, overbearing police state.
America’s schools today are already about as authoritarian as they come.
Young people in America are now first in line to be searched, surveilled, spied on, threatened, tied up, locked down, treated like criminals for non-criminal behavior, tasered and in some cases shot.
Roped into the government’s profit-driven campaign to keep the nation “safe” from drugs, weapons and terrorism, many schools have transformed themselves into quasi-prisons, complete with surveillance cameras, metal detectors, police patrols, zero tolerance policies, lock downs, drug sniffing dogs, strip searches and active shooter drills.
It used to be that if you talked back to a teacher, or played a prank on a classmate, or just failed to do your homework, you might find yourself in detention or doing an extra writing assignment after school.
That is no longer the case.
Nowadays, students are not only punished for minor transgressions such as playing cops and robbers on the playground, bringing LEGOs to school, or having a food fight, but the punishments have become far more severe, shifting from detention and visits to the principal’s office into misdemeanor tickets, juvenile court, handcuffs, tasers and even prison terms.
These outrageous incidents are exactly what you’ll see more of if the Trump Administration gets its way.
Increasing the number of cops in the schools only adds to the problem.
Indeed, the growing presence of police in the nation’s schools is resulting in greater police “involvement in routine discipline matters that principals and parents used to address without involvement from law enforcement officers.”
Funded by the U.S. Department of Justice, these school resource officers have become de facto wardens in elementary, middle and high schools, doling out their own brand of justice to the so-called “criminals” in their midst with the help of tasers, pepper spray, batons and brute force.
For instance, 16-year-old Alex Stone was directed by his teacher to do a creative writing assignment involving a series of fictional Facebook statuses. Alex wrote, “I killed my neighbor's pet dinosaur. I bought the gun to take care of the business.”
Despite the fact that dinosaurs are extinct, the status fabricated, and the South Carolina student was merely following orders, his teacher reported him to school administrators, who in turn called the police.
What followed is par for the course in schools today: students were locked down in their classrooms while armed police searched Alex’s locker and bookbag, handcuffed him, charged him with disorderly conduct disturbing the school, arrested him, detained him, and then he was suspended from school.
Not even the younger, elementary school-aged kids are being spared these “hardening” tactics.
Paradoxically, by the time you add in the lockdowns and active shooter drills, instead of making the schools safer, school officials have succeeded in creating an environment in which children are so traumatized that they suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, nightmares, anxiety, mistrust of adults in authority, as well as feelings of anger, depression, humiliation, despair and delusion.
Instead of raising up a generation of freedom fighters—which one would hope would be the objective of the schools—government officials seem determined to churn out newly minted citizens of the American police state who are being taught the hard way what it means to comply, fear and march in lockstep with the government’s dictates.
So what’s the answer, not only for the here-and-now—the children growing up in these quasi-prisons—but for the future of this country?
How do you convince a child who has been routinely handcuffed, shackled, tied down, locked up, and immobilized by government officials—all before he reaches the age of adulthood—that he has any rights at all, let alone the right to challenge wrongdoing, resist oppression and defend himself against injustice?
Most of all, how do you persuade a fellow American that the government works for him when for most of his young life, he has been incarcerated in an institution that teaches young people to be obedient and compliant citizens who don’t talk back, don’t question and don’t challenge authority?
As we’ve seen with other issues, any significant reforms will have to start locally and trickle upwards.
For starters, parents need to be vocal, visible and organized and demand that school officials 1) adopt a policy of positive reinforcement in dealing with behavior issues; 2) minimize the presence in the schools of police officers and cease involving them in student discipline; and 3) insist that all behavioral issues be addressed first and foremost with a child’s parents, before any other disciplinary tactics are attempted.
As I make clear in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People, if you want a nation of criminals, treat the citizenry like criminals.
If you want young people who grow up seeing themselves as prisoners, run the schools like prisons.
If, on the other hand, you want to raise up a generation of freedom fighters, who will actually operate with justice, fairness, accountability and equality towards each other and their government, then run the schools like freedom forums.
Remove the metal detectors and surveillance cameras, re-assign the cops elsewhere, and start treating our nation’s young people like citizens of a republic and not inmates in a police state.
Comments
Leave the doors wide open. I don't give a shit. My kid is long out of school, and the private one he went to had a gate and an guard.
No guards, no security, no protection.
Give the masses what they want. It makes for continuous good tv.
1. Get the criminals out of the schools (Fact: blacks and hispanics commit the vast majority of crime on a per-capita basis, so get them out of the schools, and you solve 90% of the crime and misbehavior problem). Once the blacks and hispanics are separated from the white kids, the white schools can return to being educational institutions and not detention centers.
2. Separate the girls from the boys and return to same-sex education. This is actually treating the symptom rather than the problem, as the problem is that Cultural Marxists have ruined proper gender roles and relations--especially between white girls and white boys-- and boys are being feminized and/or marginalized, leaving many young white men alienated, depressed, and angry. Young blacks, on the other hand, are allowed to be as violent as they want to be, thanks to Obama-era "disparate impact" disciplinary policies that punish schools for punishing blacks for misbehaving.
3. Stop prescribing dangerous psychoactive drugs like Adderal, Xanax, Prozac, and other stimulants and antidepressants to children. Fun fact: the overwhelming majority of these drugs are prescribed to white boys and girls. Unsurprisingly, Jewish children are not prescribed these medications, for reasons that should be obvious. Blacks don't get medicated either, probably because they never go to doctors in the first place, but also because black children are now allowed to do whatever they want in school thanks to the aforementioned "disparate impact" policies.
Until these three steps are taken, no responsible white parent should send their children to public schools. If they do, they should be prepared to deal hands-on with the extremely negative consequences.
In reply to Leave the doors wide open. I… by Liberaldisdain
Best solution is homeschool. My kid doesn't go to one of those death camps.
In reply to 1. Get the criminals out of… by Buckaroo Banzai
Busing whites to black schools in the inner city and busing blacks to schools in the suburbs was the beginning of the end for America. That and feminism.
In reply to 1. Get the criminals out of… by Buckaroo Banzai
That's called segregation.
When I was a kid, there was no niggers in my school. That's right, I went all through grade school and never saw one nigger.
But... this is a different time, and a different place. Now we have niggers all over the country. You can't segregate them, it wouldn't work. There's too many of them. So just saying "get them out of the schools" is like saying "Just flap your arms and fly away". It aint gonna happen genius, we live in a complicated world. Todays kids need to learn to live with the niggers, and the niggers need to learn to go to school, get educated, become civilized, become productive members of society. Otherwise this will become Africa, this will just become a big tribal civil war land, and most people will die.
We have to solve this, otherwise we just kill each other like all the sand niggers in the Middle East do. So is your point we aren't any better than the sand niggers in the Middle East? Is your point that we are just like all the spear checkers in Africa? We just fight and kill each other until we all die?
I think we are better than that.
In reply to 1. Get the criminals out of… by Buckaroo Banzai
A third of the little fucks will end up in prison anyway; armed guards and/or school staff will be good training for the chilluns.
At best a few guns will be surrendered by people who would never use a gun properly anyway. We who stroke guns like we would our family pet WILL.NOT.SUBMIT. --OUT
In reply to A third of the little fucks… by Ms. Erable
meaningless drivel, did anyone read this before posting?
No you fvking zit.
In reply to meaningless drivel, did… by I Write Code
All those shootings are deep state organized false flag and hoaxes, nothing can stop that.
Just stop. The groupthink is beyond tired at this point.
In reply to All those shootings are deep… by Rapunzal
Maybe if the parents and the govt employees charged with protecting the kids actually gave a shit and took steps to keep the crazy ones out of the schools we wouldn't have to deal with any of this.
More fantasy, snowflake, la la la land nothing burgers! Why is it that progressive idiots always bleat BS and never have any answers? Society has changed. Hey, Whitehead: You brain dead Leftist moron, maybe let's worry about how the kids will FEEL when we've finally had a period of none of them getting massacred because of government, police, school, physician and parental incompetence! I'll take that first please... and then worry about how the kids feel about their "prisons".
...and the debt we left them. Nice! We care We really do! I love you my son. Fvckin retarsds we are !
In reply to More fantasy, snowflake, la… by VZ58
We?
In reply to ...and the debt we left them… by Oldguy05
We all didn't say on.
In reply to We? by mayhem_korner
I remember thinking adding armed guards would stop it. But after the last one and the fact an armed guard was on the premises, I came to the realization it will do no good. They will not save anyone.
Arm willing teachers. They have skin in the game. They are targets too. Don't be a sitting duck. Armed guards will be the first shot. They will never know what hit them.
In reply to I remember thinking adding… by FrankieGoesToH…
Only a libturd moron would downvote my post. If you don't want schools to be prisons, it's the ONLY solution. Use your brain if you have one. I had to say something. This is the mentally ill leftard thinking we have to deal with.
In reply to Arm willing teachers. They… by devnickle
When I have a whitehead I pop it.
That way you leave the blackheads to sit and fester in their own filth.
In reply to When I have a whitehead I… by Oldguy05
That wasnt an armed guard, that was a candy assed lifer cop on skate duty.
"If you want young people who grow up seeing themselves as prisoners, run the schools like prisons...if you want a nation of criminals, treat the citizenry like criminals."
That is the whole idea ... a feature not a bug .. and folks are begging for it, you know, to save the children ..
Probably much more sensible and healthy to simply ban public indoctrination centers, ..
Can't help but be reminded of that old Ben Franklin quote ..
sometimes you say some awesome things. this would be one of them.
I'd suggest that young people should just grow the Fvck Up! My 19 year old son is not an idiot.
In reply to "If you want young people… by Giant Meteor
"schools have transformed themselves into quasi-prisons, complete with surveillance cameras, metal detectors, police patrols, zero tolerance policies, lock downs, drug sniffing dogs, strip searches and active shooter drills"
And your president calls some countries "Shit Holes"? Got it.
Yes but this is OUR shithole dammit !
In reply to "schools have transformed… by Shue
Chuckle......Yah it is:)
In reply to Yes but this is OUR shithole… by Giant Meteor
lol...
In reply to Yes but this is OUR shithole… by Giant Meteor
You’re more likely to be struck by lightning than be a victim in a mass shooting. But since people are easily manipulated by emotionalism, logic doesn’t seem to matter.
So, go ahead. Teach your kids to be afraid of shadows. Train them to be good little prisoners and debt & tax serfs. They’ll insist on having their earnings & freedom (such as it is) stolen from them - “to make them safe”. You can even brainwash them into thinking this is what is ‘normal’.
’Land of the free, home of the brave’ ? Are you kidding?
And to think that some earlier generations of Americans thought freedom was more important than temporary ‘safety’. That is mind boggling to much of the current generation.
You wont be treated as a Criminal (unless you are a Criminal.) You will be treated as a Commodity for the Cop, Court and Jail Racketeers. A fucking Milker, thee is.
7,000 plus laws say that you will.
In reply to You wont be treated as a… by Twee Surgeon
The Rutherford Institute is headed by John Whitehead, Esq., a member of the Council for National Policy, which was founded by members of the Council on Foreign Relations to be a right wing front for the CFR.
http://watch.pairsite.com/jbs-cnp.html
The Rutherford Institute was founded at the behest of the Reverend R. J. Rushdoony of Chalcedon, Inc., located in Vallecito CA. He also served on the board of directors along with multimillionaire Howard Ahmanson, Jr. co-founder of the Allied Business PAC. Both men are members of the Council for National Policy. Rev. Rushdooney is credited as being the 'father of Christian Reconstructionism' a belief that says democracy is a heresy and seeks to establish a Theocracy ruled by biblical law as our form of government.
From the Council for National Policy membership database:
John W. Whitehead - CNP Board of Governors (1982). Member of the Board of Advisors of the Plymouth Rock Foundation. [Miller 7] Competitive Center Board of Advisors of The Hudson Institute, author of the Freedom from Religious Persecution Act, which created a federal commission to monitor religion chaired by a presidentially- appointed Ambassador at Large on International Religious Freedom and Special Adviser to the President on Religious Persecution. In determining violations, the commission will rely on the United Nations' covenants and recognize the authority of the International Criminal Court.
Founder/President of the Rutherford Institute, established to protect the rights of Christians, has shifted to the left, according to a recent report in Christianity Today (12/7/98). The founder, John Whitehead, is making a conscious effort to make the Rutherford Institute known more as a civil-rights organization. For example, he has begun defending the civil rights of homosexuals, and he has publicly called on conservative Christians to stop using antihomosexual rhetoric. Alexis Crow, chief counsel for the Rutherford Institute (and former aide to Henry Kissinger), explained the evolution in Whitehead's thought. 'He has always worked for the underdog. And today homosexuals are an underdog.' The story of the woman taken in adultery but forgiven by Jesus eventually changed Whitehead's thinking. Whitehead concluded that the law is not ultimate, but that 'human beings can be above the law at some point.'
Whitehead also stirred controversy over his decision to take the Paula Jones case. He says he took the case because he believed her and because he wanted to increase the profile of the Institute. The case, however, has cost his organization hundreds of thousands in legal expenses and lost donations. Whitehead says he likes President Clinton, and if it weren't for the president's position on abortion, would vote for him. Rutherford Institute is also recommended to Scientologists in need of legal defense.
http://watch.pairsite.com/database2.html#whitehead
"... a member of the Council for National Policy, which was founded by members of the Council on Foreign Relations to be a right wing front for the CFR."
Why say no more ....
I like folks that do their homework. Well done !
In reply to The Rutherford Institute is… by bookwatch
I'm not a big fan of the cfr
In reply to "... a member of the Council… by Giant Meteor
So, what aspects of his specific arguments do you disagree with and why ?
In reply to The Rutherford Institute is… by bookwatch
"Hardening" schools makes it harder to get in them. Which means that anyone clever enough to do so is more difficult to neutralize.
I say open the schools wide and respect conceal-carry inside the space. Kids are in others' homes and around people who are a few paces away from their firearms ALL the time. How often do parents send their kid over to a friend's for a sleepover with no knowledge whatsoever that the friend's parents have guns?
These people have drank too much acid laced Koolaid. They think they know what's best for everyone. The Government is their God. They have lost their fucking minds.
In reply to "Hardening" schools makes it… by mayhem_korner
WTF was that insane liberal screed doing on here? Do you want children to be "safe", as you ranting lunatic cocksuckers say? Or do you just want to take our God-given right to self defense so you can control and remove us as you please? Go fuck yourselves. It's not gonna happen.
So the author wants the teachers and the little children to discern the whole shitshow?
When We're so far down the rabbit hole, the focus (last chance) must be on Rule of Law.
I searched the gibberish, and found nothing useful in that regard.
Theresa May's 'Novichok' Claims Fall Further Apart
The British government claims that 'Novichok' poisons, developed 30 years ago in the Soviet Union, affected a British double agent. Such substances may not exits at all.
The 'whistleblower' for the 'Novichok' program and poisons published some chemical formulas that should enable any decent laboratory to reproduce them. But neither the existence of the claimed program nor the existence of the alleged substances were ever accepted by the scientific community.
The highly constructed drama around the alleged poisoning of a British double agent Skripal and his daughter has thus turned into a surreal play. The British government has so far given no evidence that the Skripal's were poisoned at all, or were poisoned by someone else. No detailed medical bulletin was published. The British accusations against Russia lets one assume that a suicide attempt has been excluded. Why?
There is no independent evaluation of the alleged poison. The British government claims that its own chemical weapon laboratory at Porton Down, only a few miles from where the incident happened, has identified the poison as one of the 'Novichok' chemicals.
But in 2016 a leading chemist at Porton Down published a piece in a scientific journal that denied that such chemicals exist. (Tim Hayword and Craig Murray both point this out):
russia is on record destroying all it's stock.
In reply to Theresa May's 'Novichok'… by soyungato
As soon as a child is able to understand the meaning of death, teach him/her how to safely handle firearms and to hit what they aim at, and have them all carry firearms. Myself and my friends passed the NRA Junior Hunter Safety Training class at the age of 12, and thereafter were trusted to go out hunting jackrabbits or whatever on our own with whatever firearms we chose. Back then, no one gave a second thought to seeing a bunch of kids walking around with pistols, rifles, and shotguns, and no one was ever harmed. What a nation of pussies we have become. It's enough to almost make me thankful that I don't have too many more years to live, but at least I have finally found a home in "flyover" country where people have almost as much common sense as they had 60 years ago. Kids and dogs ride around in the back of pickup trucks without being hassled by the cops and go out to play at night without fear of being molested, kidnapped, etc. It's the closest I've come to freedom since my youth.
If you want a country to disintergrate into chaos create media like Braking Bad and give it lots of awards .
no.no.nooooo. how are the kids going to get used to being prisoners of the zionazis unless they are treated like one.
Ready on the right? Ready on the left? Ready on the firing line?
Freedom and liberty everwhere! lol. The US, always picking sound leaders and doing the 'right thing'. Maxine Waters. Nancy Pelosi. Can't get enough. Propaganda: honed to a razor finish. The sheeple don't stand a chance in the US.
Why? why pretend that the schools are not (training grounds for)prison? Let's put the little fuckers to work making iphones here.
And peter thiel and some of those other cunts can fund sane private schools that the actual intelligent,curious kids can learn to educate themselves in. ya know,maybe something merit based and not based on how-far-below-the-equator-your-ancestors-originated.
(because the rank incompetence of the society will destroy us before any nuclear conflict)