Goldilocks Gone: Yields, Stocks, Dollar Down... Russia, China Tensions Up

Worst streak of declining retail sales since 2015, Russia-UK tensions, tumbling GDP expectations, and trade-war escalation and retaliation looming was apparently enough to kill goldilocks.

All those yummy goldilocks Dow gains from Friday's payrolls data... gone...

Dow broke back below its 50% retracement level of the Fed Fiasco...

But The Dow remains underwater for the month (and the year)...

The S&P 500 fell back to its 50DMA...

Bank stocks have erased all their goldilocks gains...maybe Cohn matters after all

Financials mega-outperformance of Utes has stalled...

Boeing is The Dow...

Tesla Tanked...

VIX rose above 17 - breaking above its 50DMA... (another mini-flash-crash today)...

Treasury yields are all lower than pre-payrolls (2Y unch)...

7, 10, and 30Y yields are all lower since the Jan CPI print...

Breakevens and Bond Yields tumbled the last few days - erasing the January CPI spike...

Notably the yield curve (in this case 2s30s) plunged back towards the lowest levels of the year... 2s30s actually closed at its lowest since October 2007...

The Dollar Index was down for the 4th straight day...

Ugly day for the Ruble...

Crude continues to underperform and gold clung to gains. Copper jumped after better than expected China production data...

Cryptos had another tough day after the Google ban and more chatter ahead of next week's G-20 over coordinated regulatory crackdowns...

Gold has moved back into the lead year-to-date as The Dow drops back into the red for 2018...

We leave it to David Rosenberg ( @EconguyRosie) to conclude:

How do you spell s-t-a-g-n-a-t-i-o-n?

Core consumer prices +3.2% SAAR and real retail sales -4.4% SAAR over the past three months. Time for a hard-asset portfolio. Notice the CRB index up today with the stock market getting clobbered?