Goldilocks Gone: Yields, Stocks, Dollar Down... Russia, China Tensions Up

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/14/2018 - 16:00

Worst streak of declining retail sales since 2015, Russia-UK tensions, tumbling GDP expectations, and trade-war escalation and retaliation looming was apparently enough to kill goldilocks.

All those yummy goldilocks Dow gains from Friday's payrolls data... gone...

 

Dow broke back below its 50% retracement level of the Fed Fiasco...

 

But The Dow remains underwater for the month (and the year)...

 

The S&P 500 fell back to its 50DMA...

 

Bank stocks have erased all their goldilocks gains...maybe Cohn matters after all

 

Financials mega-outperformance of Utes has stalled...

 

Boeing is The Dow...

 

Tesla Tanked...

VIX rose above 17 - breaking above its 50DMA... (another mini-flash-crash today)...

 

Treasury yields are all lower than pre-payrolls (2Y unch)...

 

7, 10, and 30Y yields are all lower since the Jan CPI print...

 

Breakevens and Bond Yields tumbled the last few days - erasing the January CPI spike...

 

Notably the yield curve (in this case 2s30s) plunged back towards the lowest levels of the year... 2s30s actually closed at its lowest since October 2007...

 

The Dollar Index was down for the 4th straight day...

 

Ugly day for the Ruble...

 

Crude continues to underperform and gold clung to gains. Copper jumped after better than expected China production data...

 

Cryptos had another tough day after the Google ban and more chatter ahead of next week's G-20 over coordinated regulatory crackdowns...

 

Gold has moved back into the lead year-to-date as The Dow drops back into the red for 2018...

We leave it to David Rosenberg ( @EconguyRosie) to conclude:

How do you spell s-t-a-g-n-a-t-i-o-n?

Core consumer prices +3.2% SAAR and real retail sales -4.4% SAAR over the past three months. Time for a hard-asset portfolio. Notice the CRB index up today with the stock market getting clobbered?

Keltner Channel Surf Wed, 03/14/2018 - 16:01

Yellen of Troy:  The Chair that launched a thousand ships (then tried to sink ‘em on her way out).

From  “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”       by   The Rolling Stones

I saw her dismay all the big pensions
A book of Keynes' in her hand
I knew we wouldn’t need VIX protection
At her feet were Bill and Stan

You can't always get what you want …

And we went down standard deviations
Still, stops got their share of abuse
Saying:  We’d better bump our duration
If we don’t, we’re gonna blow a 50-bip move

Chair said:  You can’t always get what you want
But if your SPY just climbs, well you just might find
You get what you need

Then I went down to the QE drugstore
To get a prescription filled
I was standing in line for Mississippi
And man, did they need that blue pill

She decided that we would have a coda
New market flavor -- bearish red
I’d sold my longs to Mississippi
And they said one word to me, and that was "Fed!"

Chair said to them:  We can't always get what we want …

“Whipsaw just betrays their misconception!”
In the grasp of a seething man
He has packets of SPY charts since inception
Well, she was yellin’ ‘bout her “best-laid plans”

He said:  YOU can’t ALWAYS get what you want …

Yellow_Snow Keltner Channel Surf Wed, 03/14/2018 - 16:55

BITCOIN THEME SONG (We are the Champions)

You brought me fame and fortune, and everything that goes with it.
I thank you all.
But it's been no bed of roses,
No pleasure cruise.
I consider it a challenge before the whole human race,
And I ain't gonna lose.

We are the champions, my friends,
And we'll keep on fighting 'til the end.
We are the champions.
We are the champions.
No time for losers
'Cause we are the champions of the world.

Keltner Channel Surf Yellow_Snow Wed, 03/14/2018 - 17:06

I used to like bubbles, when I was 4 or 5, kids in the neighborhood would have their parents (chemical engineers can be handy as neighbors) concoct a fail-safe solution, then we’d bend coat-hangers into shape and try for the Guinness world record (not the stout, we were too young for that) for bubble size (the Fed recently trumped us to become 'champions', unfortunately). But, a few times I caught a big sinker on my tongue, which left a bad taste in my mouth forever regarding bubbles, sorry.

Kaiser Sousa Wed, 03/14/2018 - 16:02

shhh!!!

I’m listening to Larry “King Debt Coupon Dollar" Kujo on CNBS explaining himself & shits…

MAGA bitchez.

This is the dawning of the Age of Hilarious

Age of Hilarious

HILARIOUS!!

HILARIOUS!!!

- The Alternate Dimension -

DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.

adr Wed, 03/14/2018 - 16:08

He's dead, Jim.

Bones, that's impossible. Just give him another dose of QE and shock his heart back into rhythm.

Dammit Jim, I'm a doctor not a lunatic banker. 

Iconoclast421 Wed, 03/14/2018 - 16:09

My model is targetting 2774 tomorrow. If it hits then we are looking at another "look out below" scenario for next week. I thought the Big Breakout would come this week but it looks like it is going to spill over into next.

Peak Finance Wed, 03/14/2018 - 16:16

No trades today

Will buy POT Stocks first thing Thursday morning in case this sessions thing is true.

Looking at guys who manufacture high-tech manufacturing equipment as a 1 year play. Any recommendations would be cool. 

 