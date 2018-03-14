Goldilocks Gone: Yields, Stocks, Dollar Down... Russia, China Tensions Up

Worst streak of declining retail sales since 2015, Russia-UK tensions, tumbling GDP expectations, and trade-war escalation and retaliation looming was apparently enough to kill goldilocks.
All those yummy goldilocks Dow gains from Friday's payrolls data... gone...
Dow broke back below its 50% retracement level of the Fed Fiasco...
But The Dow remains underwater for the month (and the year)...
The S&P 500 fell back to its 50DMA...
Bank stocks have erased all their goldilocks gains...maybe Cohn matters after all
Financials mega-outperformance of Utes has stalled...
Boeing is The Dow...
Tesla Tanked...
VIX rose above 17 - breaking above its 50DMA... (another mini-flash-crash today)...
Treasury yields are all lower than pre-payrolls (2Y unch)...
7, 10, and 30Y yields are all lower since the Jan CPI print...
Breakevens and Bond Yields tumbled the last few days - erasing the January CPI spike...
Notably the yield curve (in this case 2s30s) plunged back towards the lowest levels of the year... 2s30s actually closed at its lowest since October 2007...
The Dollar Index was down for the 4th straight day...
Ugly day for the Ruble...
Crude continues to underperform and gold clung to gains. Copper jumped after better than expected China production data...
Cryptos had another tough day after the Google ban and more chatter ahead of next week's G-20 over coordinated regulatory crackdowns...
Gold has moved back into the lead year-to-date as The Dow drops back into the red for 2018...
We leave it to David Rosenberg ( @EconguyRosie) to conclude:
How do you spell s-t-a-g-n-a-t-i-o-n?
Core consumer prices +3.2% SAAR and real retail sales -4.4% SAAR over the past three months. Time for a hard-asset portfolio. Notice the CRB index up today with the stock market getting clobbered?
Comments
Yellen of Troy: The Chair that launched a thousand ships (then tried to sink ‘em on her way out).
From “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by The Rolling Stones
I saw her dismay all the big pensions
A book of Keynes' in her hand
I knew we wouldn’t need VIX protection
At her feet were Bill and Stan
You can't always get what you want …
And we went down standard deviations
Still, stops got their share of abuse
Saying: We’d better bump our duration
If we don’t, we’re gonna blow a 50-bip move
Chair said: You can’t always get what you want
But if your SPY just climbs, well you just might find
You get what you need
Then I went down to the QE drugstore
To get a prescription filled
I was standing in line for Mississippi
And man, did they need that blue pill
She decided that we would have a coda
New market flavor -- bearish red
I’d sold my longs to Mississippi
And they said one word to me, and that was "Fed!"
Chair said to them: We can't always get what we want …
“Whipsaw just betrays their misconception!”
In the grasp of a seething man
He has packets of SPY charts since inception
Well, she was yellin’ ‘bout her “best-laid plans”
He said: YOU can’t ALWAYS get what you want …
BITCOIN THEME SONG (We are the Champions)
You brought me fame and fortune, and everything that goes with it.
I thank you all.
But it's been no bed of roses,
No pleasure cruise.
I consider it a challenge before the whole human race,
And I ain't gonna lose.
We are the champions, my friends,
And we'll keep on fighting 'til the end.
We are the champions.
We are the champions.
No time for losers
'Cause we are the champions of the world.
In reply to Yellen of Troy: The Chair… by Keltner Channel Surf
I used to like bubbles, when I was 4 or 5, kids in the neighborhood would have their parents (chemical engineers can be handy as neighbors) concoct a fail-safe solution, then we’d bend coat-hangers into shape and try for the Guinness world record (not the stout, we were too young for that) for bubble size (the Fed recently trumped us to become 'champions', unfortunately). But, a few times I caught a big sinker on my tongue, which left a bad taste in my mouth forever regarding bubbles, sorry.
In reply to BITCOIN THEME SONG… by Yellow_Snow
shhh!!!
I’m listening to Larry “King Debt Coupon Dollar" Kujo on CNBS explaining himself & shits…
MAGA bitchez.
This is the dawning of the Age of Hilarious
Age of Hilarious
HILARIOUS!!
HILARIOUS!!!
- The Alternate Dimension -
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
Just another day in the joo s of a.
In reply to shhh!!!… by Kaiser Sousa
Like the USS of AIPAC just as well
110 And Never Again !
In reply to Just another day in the joo… by FreeShitter
"KDCD" LOL
In reply to shhh!!!… by Kaiser Sousa
Goldilocks will be swigging vodka and smoking cigarettes before the year is out.
Commercial Interlude.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BvwpjaGZCQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWbgK1jntQA
In reply to Goldilocks will be swigging… by small axe
Goldilocks will be on Methadone before the year is out.
In reply to Goldilocks will be swigging… by small axe
WTF just happened in a little under a month?
Powdered Amphetamine is not testing as pure as it was a while ago.
In reply to WTF just happened in a… by davatankool
damn bikers . . .
In reply to Powdered Amphetamine is not… by Arnold
-like i said 4 weeks ago-
The crack has occurred until proven otherwise
Eh? Index programmers? Haven't fooled us yet that it's endgame?
He's dead, Jim.
Bones, that's impossible. Just give him another dose of QE and shock his heart back into rhythm.
Dammit Jim, I'm a doctor not a lunatic banker.
My model is targetting 2774 tomorrow. If it hits then we are looking at another "look out below" scenario for next week. I thought the Big Breakout would come this week but it looks like it is going to spill over into next.
If you are wrong we will never hear from you again and if you are right you will inform us all as to what a genius you are?
In reply to My model is targetting 2774… by Iconoclast421
So Gold is Up, Up, Up?
phony paper prices dont matter unless ur speculating in the only 2 forms of REAL money versus SAVING in them to protect the purchasing power of ur hard earned SAVINGS.
consider this bullshit manipulation a gift.
In reply to So Gold is Up, Up, Up? by Easyp
Can Xi be trusted?
China – Argentina – the Falklands
In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands." (Telam 17 May 2017).
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
Bob I'm going to start a goFundMe so you can get a rub n' tug at an asian massage parlor, so you can forget about the falklands for a little while
In reply to Can Xi be trusted?… by BritBob
No trades today
Will buy POT Stocks first thing Thursday morning in case this sessions thing is true.
Looking at guys who manufacture high-tech manufacturing equipment as a 1 year play. Any recommendations would be cool.
99 bottles of beer on the wall...
Goldilocks will be back in a few days for a short bounce up.
Well, it appears she got a DWI, and has been grounded for 4 weeks by her parents.
Predictably, as they have a soft spot for her, this punishment will be temporarily rescinded for OPEX.
So, essentially, you are correct ...
In reply to Goldilocks will be back in a… by Goldbugger
And for gold ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Aj9_8t1eQc
Isn't that Stormy Daniels dressed up as Goldilocks?