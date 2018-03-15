Blain: "10 Years Ago Bear Stearns Collapsed; Larry Kudlow Was Its Chief Economist When I Joined"

Submitted by Bill Blain of Mint Partners
The Ides of March, 10-yrs after Bear Stearns can it happen again? Doh!
The World is a curiously circular place. 10-years ago the collapse of Bear Stearns and its subsequent rescue by JP Morgan ushered in the panic stage of the Global Financial Crisis. The cataclysm came 6 months later when Lehman went down. Yesterday, Donald Trump appointed CNBC Commentator Larry Kudlow to Gary Cohn’s job as director of the NEC. Kudlow was chief economist of Bear when I joined the firm in the early 1990s.
I’m kind of bemused at Kudlow’s appointment, but it proves what an adaptable crow Bear alumni are. Bear was a fantastic place to work. We lacked the glib polish of Goldman Sachs, the white-shoe smoothness of Morgan Stanley, the mighty balance sheets of Citi or JP Morgan, and the depth and range of Merrill, but we were united as the smart yappy mammals snapping round the ankles of the Wall Street dinosaurs. Over the next 10 years we stole a mighty share of their lunches! We did it with aplomb, style and underlying honesty – we were brutally open with our clients: we would succeed by making their deals successful. It was the best of times, and I’m still in touch with many of my clients from these days.
When I was there, the mantra of Ace Greenburg ran the firm – absolute honesty on the trading floor and instant death to anyone skirting the rules. His “Memos from the Chairman” was classic: look after the pennies and the dollars will come, hire PSD graduates: “poor, smart and a deep desire to get rich”, and whenever you receive a paperclip in the post, save it up to send back to a client. We calculated not buying paperclips saved Bear about $100 per annum, but, heck, it worked!
The question today is could it all happen again? Bear Stearns was brought down by the same collapse in confidence caused by the mortgage shock that sank so many of other financial institutions. Back in 2007 the banks were loaded to the gills with leveraged product on the back of the “originate to sell” model – RMBS, CDOs and the many leveraged derivatives of these “toxic” investments.
Today? The world has changed.
Draconian capital regulations and the “hunt for yield”, (caused by central bank ZIRP and NIRP unconventional monetary policy), means most of the risk is more broadly spread across the whole financial environment. Ultimately all the risks laid off by banks and other originators resides somewhere – in insurance companies, hedge funds, credit funds and our pension savings. Risk does not disappear. It just gets spread around – meaning everyone hurts.
10-years of unconventional monetary policy has changed the investment equation – yields are low and spreads between risk asset classes are compressed to levels that simply don’t make risk-sense to those of us who remember the 1980s and 90s. QE has caused inflation – just not where you were looking for it. Its abundantly visible in inflated stock and bond prices. On the other hand – unconventional monetary policy in the form of QE and Low interest rates worked. It kept the financial markets functional.
Now we have synchronous global growth. Estimates all point to continued strength through the next few years. We expect 20% GNP growth over the next 5 years – in theory more than enough to justify current investment valuations. Unconventional is the watchword for the next few years – when else have you seen a nation slashing taxes at the same time as its central bank is considering hiking rates? Or when else has an economy like China successfully moved from export led to a consumption driven model? Populism – the like of which elected Trump – means fiscal policy is back in vogue – infrastructure spend even as the economy recovers?
Yet there are significant risks – liquidity is a major one. Yesterday I read that not a single JGB traded on the Japan bond market. Back when I were young we were trading trillions of yen per day. Now the BOJ owns most of the market. There is no guaranteed liquidity in any bond market – the banks don’t take market-making risk if they don’t have to. Capital can be arbitraged far more cleanly away from underwriting market risks. Once more let me remind you: the New York Stock Exchange has 27 doors saying “Entrance”. There is only one market “Exit”.
Then there is geo-politics.
While Trump is getting away with it thus far, at what point do roadblocks arise as he tries to discipline multiple countries from a USA perspective? What are the risks the Chinese stage a Treasury firesale and buyer-strike (Clue: its far less likely than feared as there is literally nowhere else to park their dosh, but its still a fear).
Then there is politics – what are the implications of populism and the long-term threat of increasing income inequality.
These are just the known threats. What about the “no-see-ums”? Every 10-yrs or so something whaps markets like a well wielded wet-kipper across the face. Maybe it’s a regional crisis, or a financial instrument class exploding, a taper-tantrum, an investment bubble like dot-coms or tulips, or a deeper than expected bear reversal. Confidence is a very fickle thing.
There are a number of known-market truths – like “countries can’t go burst” that have been brutally exposed over the centuries. Maybe it will be European Sovereign Credits? Who knows? What else is wobbling and we just ain’t aware of it yet?
What I do know is people who say: “this time its different”, are invariably wrong. I shall have a quiet toast to Bear later today.
Gee, had no idea bear was so altruistic and singularly focused on the customer....and yet it is now gone.
Of course it will happen again because all the men in authority are lawless just like Judas Iscariot:
Ecclesiastes 1:9 That which hath been is that which shall be; and that which hath been done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
In reply to Gee, had no idea bear was so… by backwaterdogs
In reply to Of course it will happen… by mobius8curve
The biggest no-see-ums is the tsunami of global information, knowledge, that is feeding empty but hungry minds of the global populace which will challenge leadership at every level both public and private like never before. The gatekeepers have only a finger in the dikes and cannot stop the flow of information. This current populism is not the traditional attitude shift to challenge authority that can be quashed, it is a new dynamic not based on myths and fairy tales but real world, real time information that can’t be explained away. This is a new world and governments will be challenged to hold and explain their positions. It is they, governments that must adapt
In reply to 'Cudlow'...regurgitated... by Déjà view
In reply to The biggest no-see-ums is… by two hoots
The minds fed by reading internet fare, as opposed to the stuff printed out since the advent of the Gutenberg Press, were never “empty,” and in fact, that is why the information spewing out of the internet is different. It is less filtered by traditions controlled by elites. But there are filters; most of them in the West revolve around money. In free societies, advertising dollars control what is easily accessible and widely circulated on the internet, just like ad $$$$ control what is widely heard via the broadcast MSM. The almighty dollar is the gatekeeper.
In reply to The biggest no-see-ums is… by two hoots
That's why they're gone. The whole housing bubble could have been done just to sucker bear into killing itself. And Lehman too. Once they were gone, boom! Bailout time. How convenient.
In reply to Gee, had no idea bear was so… by backwaterdogs
Sad. After reading his article, I liked Bear. They were the underdog.
In reply to Why do you think they're… by Iconoclast421
That guy is a good writer. He really gave you a feel for the lost ethos.
In reply to Gee, had no idea bear was so… by backwaterdogs
https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-decade-after-bears-collapse-the-seeds-of…
In reply to Gawd 'elp us! by WTFUD
sadly, economics has become a water carrier for mega crime..all the ills you posted above..the illogical bond and other markets..has the characteristic of a crime in progress..what has happened makes all economic theory stand on it's head,
want to know why: crime- no economist ever puts that into their theory or formula..
Some economist should write a book on that subject, using crime as the model for legit, respected economies, just calling it “Crime” or “The Crime Economy.”
In reply to sadly, economics has become… by overmedicatedu…
A ponzi puff piece...
Kudlow was chief economist of Bear when I joined the firm in the early 1990s.
Not a fan of Kudlow but you can argue that the US went to war in Vietnam in 1960's. When it was created, George Washington was the president. What does that say about GW and his desire for foreign entanglements?
The next crisis is here already.. Dildo futures! Studies have shown that market crises are directly correlated to the sale and distribution of dildos. Dildo sales plummet when we're about to get F'ed in the A. And guess what? The latest Dildex-100 index is at its lowest level in TWENTY YEARS...
https://i.imgur.com/9bLkPlg.jpg
In reply to The next crisis is here… by Creamy Shehole
The new Fascism: merger of media and government whores.
Interestingly, the argument made by Greenspan during Bernanke's tenure was that risk was adequately spread.
So what? Buffet was on the board of Salomon Bros when it broke the law and collapsed. What is this "if you ever even bumped up against something bad in your life then you're tainted" attitude?
Kudlow has his big flaws but you can't blame him indirectly for Bear Stearns excesses.
Anybody tells you sell the gold and buy usd is a total moron, he should have stayed clear of it at least he would have fooled people thinking he is smart.
Kudlow is a strong dollar guy (“King Dollar”). How does that fit with Trump’s stated preference for excess liquidity and debt?
JP Morgan didn't rescue anyone, they wanted BS gone...just like Lehman.
Big crime pays VERY well!
Just think...the only two banks really untouched were JP Morgan and Goldman....outside of that....BOA, Citi, Lehman, Bear, Merrill, etc all had their company and or CEO destroyed!
either you Bought Washington DC and are located in NY or your aren't! Goldman owns the government financial leaders....so you ain't getting in the CLUB!
In reply to JP Morgan didn't rescue… by Ban KKiller
Just think...the only two banks really untouched were JP Morgan and Goldman....outside of that....BOA, Citi, Lehman, Bear, Merrill, etc all had their company and or CEO destroyed! either you Bought Washington DC and are located in NY or your aren't!
Hold true for DB, CS, Barclay, etc!
Goldman owns the government financial leaders....so you ain't getting in the CLUB!
In reply to JP Morgan didn't rescue… by Ban KKiller
have you listen to Kudlow in the last 15 years....he is a cheerleader....and has virtually no insight