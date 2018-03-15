Can These Low-Cost "Tube Homes" Solve Hong Kong's Housing Crisis?

Thu, 03/15/2018 - 23:45

One local Hong Kong architect is bringing a new meaning to the phrase "pipe dream."

James Law has designed what he calls the "OPod Tube Housing". Though the product, a not-so-subtly play on one of the best-selling consumer electronics, was proposed as a novelty. But since he finished it, Law says he's already received inquiries from around the world. So far, he's built one "conceptual" test house in one of Hong Kong's industrial areas.

Law was inspired to design the OPod when he observed some leftover storm sewer drain pipes at a construction site. He quickly noticed that they could easily be converted into "really cute micro-living architecture," he told the Associated Press.

The pods are only 100 square feet, and are similar in size to Hong Kong's famous "cubical apartments"...but would represent a much better value and possibly help assuage a worsening housing crisis caused by record-high rents.

At 100 square feet (9.3 square meters) the tube houses are not that much smaller than Hong Kong's infamous "cubicle homes" — older apartments subdivided into cramped and squalid living spaces. They're roomier than other types of tenement housing, such as so-called "coffin" and "cage" homes.

There's a lot crammed into the OPod. It consists of two sections of 2.5-meter (about 8 foot) diameter pipes fitted with glass doors on both ends. A living area inside includes a bench that converts into a bed, opposite shelves on the facing, curving wall. Another shelf fits a bar fridge and a microwave next to a galley sink beneath an air conditioner. A tiled bathroom at the end includes a combined shower and toilet.

Surprisingly, the OPod cost $15,000 to build (though the AP didn't specify whether this includes the piep, and. Law said he envisions renting them out for less than $400 a month to recent graduates and other low-income individuals. This is increasingly important in Hong Kong, where home prices have reached record highs. Indeed, a recent poll showed Hong Kong is the second most-expensive city in the world, where $1 million will only get you 20 square meters of property in the city center. The most expensive city, meanwhile, was Monaco.

"My dream is the OPods will be a new kind of living for young people just starting out in life," Law said.

"This kind of house is really portable. We (can) actually make it in a construction site and then we lift it onto a truck and we can deliver it anywhere," Law said. "So it represents a new, affordable architecture."

To be sure, the OPod is hardly an ideal long-term solution to Hong Kong's housing crisis; at the end of the day, it's really more of a novelty. Though the home's one major utility is its ability to fit into hard-to-utilize spaces. For example, the pods could be stacked in gaps between existing buildings. They could also be clustered under highway overpasses, or on the roofs of existing buildings.

Telemakhos Vlad the Inhaler Fri, 03/16/2018 - 00:53

I loathe this so much.  What would it take to get cities to encourage building new, reasonably-sized housing stock for the young to buy and in which to start families?

Every economic signal is screaming at the youth graduating from college not to start a family.  They graduate in debt, housing is outrageously expensive, the city in which I live only seems to grant building permits for rental property, and people wonder why kids don't want to start families.  Everywhere they turn, graduates face economic disincentives to reproduce, and the poor get vouchers for housing and assistance for having kids.  When do we start incentivizing reproduction among the productive class?

besnook Thu, 03/15/2018 - 23:48

there was a project in the 1967 world expo in montreal that was called habitat. it was a building that could be expanded like a puzzle with prefab interlocking walls that could be expanded up or out or custom fit into a space. a few were built in tokyo but that's the only place i have seen them.

Yen Cross Thu, 03/15/2018 - 23:54

   Why do the Chinks always have to complicate things?

  Always trying to fit circles in squares?

  Just take all those shipping containers off those rusting cargo ships and stack 'em 12 high.

   That's how the Chinese do it. [Sure as hell beat sand walls in a highrise]?

  Concrete crumbles like sand in shoddy ‘new’ Chinese apartment building (VIDEO) — RT Viral

  China building a 'great wall of SAND' and experts warn it is a 'severe threat' to marine life | Daily Mail Online

   The Chinese are like locusts.

just the tip Yen Cross Fri, 03/16/2018 - 00:06

the only problem with that is the chinese are too busy stuffing them with cheap shit to ship all over the world.  the expense of a container in china would be astronomical.

now in the US, nobody wants those fuckers.  they are empty, and no one wants to haul an empty container back to china.  so maybe in san francisco but not in hong kong.

pizdowitz Fri, 03/16/2018 - 00:26

They faggots that design the "smart" phones that require a geek license to operate, and the flying cars, and the cat 5 bridges over freeways, are now designing "modern" homes. Sometimes it's more comfortable to be dead, than alive.

FreeEarCandy Fri, 03/16/2018 - 00:27

The quality of life is going down the tubes. Fuck, why not a coffin? You can pick one up for around $1000. Don't worry about a bath and kitchen. They have a new wonder drug that cause one to use less oxygen and eat/drink less. Its called cyanide tabs. A real space and money saver.

DaveA Fri, 03/16/2018 - 00:51

If you think Hong Kong is crowded, check out Kowloon Walled City. 50,000 people crammed into 6.4 acres for a population density of five million people per square mile. I doubt the most infamous rookeries of 19th-century London ever came close to that!