Can These Low-Cost "Tube Homes" Solve Hong Kong's Housing Crisis?

One local Hong Kong architect is bringing a new meaning to the phrase "pipe dream."
James Law has designed what he calls the "OPod Tube Housing". Though the product, a not-so-subtly play on one of the best-selling consumer electronics, was proposed as a novelty. But since he finished it, Law says he's already received inquiries from around the world. So far, he's built one "conceptual" test house in one of Hong Kong's industrial areas.
Law was inspired to design the OPod when he observed some leftover storm sewer drain pipes at a construction site. He quickly noticed that they could easily be converted into "really cute micro-living architecture," he told the Associated Press.
The pods are only 100 square feet, and are similar in size to Hong Kong's famous "cubical apartments"...but would represent a much better value and possibly help assuage a worsening housing crisis caused by record-high rents.
At 100 square feet (9.3 square meters) the tube houses are not that much smaller than Hong Kong's infamous "cubicle homes" — older apartments subdivided into cramped and squalid living spaces. They're roomier than other types of tenement housing, such as so-called "coffin" and "cage" homes.
...
There's a lot crammed into the OPod. It consists of two sections of 2.5-meter (about 8 foot) diameter pipes fitted with glass doors on both ends. A living area inside includes a bench that converts into a bed, opposite shelves on the facing, curving wall. Another shelf fits a bar fridge and a microwave next to a galley sink beneath an air conditioner. A tiled bathroom at the end includes a combined shower and toilet.
Surprisingly, the OPod cost $15,000 to build (though the AP didn't specify whether this includes the piep, and. Law said he envisions renting them out for less than $400 a month to recent graduates and other low-income individuals. This is increasingly important in Hong Kong, where home prices have reached record highs. Indeed, a recent poll showed Hong Kong is the second most-expensive city in the world, where $1 million will only get you 20 square meters of property in the city center. The most expensive city, meanwhile, was Monaco.
"My dream is the OPods will be a new kind of living for young people just starting out in life," Law said.
...
"This kind of house is really portable. We (can) actually make it in a construction site and then we lift it onto a truck and we can deliver it anywhere," Law said. "So it represents a new, affordable architecture."
To be sure, the OPod is hardly an ideal long-term solution to Hong Kong's housing crisis; at the end of the day, it's really more of a novelty. Though the home's one major utility is its ability to fit into hard-to-utilize spaces. For example, the pods could be stacked in gaps between existing buildings. They could also be clustered under highway overpasses, or on the roofs of existing buildings.
Comments
The biggest contributors to homelessness in America: building codes and zoning regulations.
Like the ones for pedestrian overpasses?
Tube homes(if ya call that livin'),rats already have that market cornered, too late.
Hey, that was an innovative state of the art design! Like our economic "engineers" , just because it collapsed and a few got crushed by it doesn't mean the design was bad. Just poorly "executed".
Why can't they just live in trailer parks like normal people?
Need to have right angles to stack and pack 'em.
Tubes leave gaps. Maybe usable for utilities, pipes and cables.
Conex boxes. Used in the Land of Holes.
But the designer could not win an award that way.
I loathe this so much. What would it take to get cities to encourage building new, reasonably-sized housing stock for the young to buy and in which to start families?
Every economic signal is screaming at the youth graduating from college not to start a family. They graduate in debt, housing is outrageously expensive, the city in which I live only seems to grant building permits for rental property, and people wonder why kids don't want to start families. Everywhere they turn, graduates face economic disincentives to reproduce, and the poor get vouchers for housing and assistance for having kids. When do we start incentivizing reproduction among the productive class?
Do they have bathrooms or do you just shit wherever you want like they do in Denver?
there was a project in the 1967 world expo in montreal that was called habitat. it was a building that could be expanded like a puzzle with prefab interlocking walls that could be expanded up or out or custom fit into a space. a few were built in tokyo but that's the only place i have seen them.
Have you been there lately, or ever in your life?
Lots of people living there now, and it's considered a cool place to live in Montreal.
I'd take one if it was $200/month and the neighbors didn't have dogs.
If they offer that to Kommiefornia, you'll have to live in it with illegals. It will be state law.
With real estate at $1 Million per 20 square meters, it's probably safe to say that all the dogs have been eaten.
If it is cement pipe, it should be pretty much RPG proof.....except for those glass ends!
Just put them in the overhead compartment.
Oh my god is this stupid, ZH. Ever been to Hong Kong? ZH, trying to outdo TMZ.
Why do the Chinks always have to complicate things?
Always trying to fit circles in squares?
Just take all those shipping containers off those rusting cargo ships and stack 'em 12 high.
That's how the Chinese do it. [Sure as hell beat sand walls in a highrise]?
Concrete crumbles like sand in shoddy ‘new’ Chinese apartment building (VIDEO) — RT Viral
China building a 'great wall of SAND' and experts warn it is a 'severe threat' to marine life | Daily Mail Online
The Chinese are like locusts.
I've always respected what you said in the past, but "The Chinks" have done pretty well in Hong Kong. One of the most amazing places to live in the world.
Thanks for the kind comment.
The HKD, CNY, CNH, are all looking for guidance.
Perhaps you can enlighten me?
I've always admired you... I'm just saying, on the ground, being and living in Hong Kong, it's an amazing place to be. That's all. Peace.
Thank You.
I've always admired you too.....
Nah, not really!
Taffy was being sarcastic?
Taffy spends a lot of time staring at mirrors?
Children will play, while the Adults are away.
the only problem with that is the chinese are too busy stuffing them with cheap shit to ship all over the world. the expense of a container in china would be astronomical.
now in the US, nobody wants those fuckers. they are empty, and no one wants to haul an empty container back to china. so maybe in san francisco but not in hong kong.
Never put citrus seedling in direct sunlight.
I have 6 lime tree seedlings that are driving me nuts.
Once they get established, it's all good. The seedlings are temperamental.
What were you saying again?
City life is as close to a prison cell now as ever before. Unreal.
Stupid propaganda
Looks an awful lot like a sewage pipe....
It is sewage pipe no more, it is a piep now
Its the iPoopTube.
Being a sewage pipe, at least you don't need a toilet as you can just park it on a slight incline.
*note the flat floor to allow proper drainage while keeping your feet dry*
If they could shape it like a honeycomb, they could stack them like a bee hive!
could probably do a fiberglass culvert cheaper though maybe some insulation issues.
As long as it can be taxed, the gov won't object.
They faggots that design the "smart" phones that require a geek license to operate, and the flying cars, and the cat 5 bridges over freeways, are now designing "modern" homes. Sometimes it's more comfortable to be dead, than alive.
Sewer pipe homes, I guess it has the added benefit of flushing water through them to clean them out periodically inhabitants included.
Transitional.
To get people USED to the idea of living in a drain pipe.
The quality of life is going down the tubes. Fuck, why not a coffin? You can pick one up for around $1000. Don't worry about a bath and kitchen. They have a new wonder drug that cause one to use less oxygen and eat/drink less. Its called cyanide tabs. A real space and money saver.
Another good point is that your family has the choice to cremate you and take your home, or just burry you in it.
No.
If you think Hong Kong is crowded, check out Kowloon Walled City. 50,000 people crammed into 6.4 acres for a population density of five million people per square mile. I doubt the most infamous rookeries of 19th-century London ever came close to that!
Similar to shipping container homes.
Fucking building codes stop freedom.