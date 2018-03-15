China Dumps Treasurys As Foreigners Buy Near Record Stocks

Recent concerns about a Chinese liquidation of its Treasury holdings in advance of, or in response to, a trade war appeared to have been greatly exaggerated one month ago, because according to the Treasury International Capital data from one month ago, China had actually added $8.3 Billion to its holdings in December, bringing the total to $1184.9BN, $26 billion more than a year ago. Meanwhile, we reported that the real seller was Japan, which dumped $22.6 billion in TSYs, bringing its total to just over $1.061 trillion, the lowest since the start of 2012.
Fast forward to today when the "China is liquidating treasurys" narrative is set for a comeback, because according to the latest just released TIC data, in the first month of 2018, Chinese Treasury holdings declined by $16.7 billion (a number which recall is price adjusted), to $1.168 trillion, the lowest since July of 2017 and the biggest monthly drop since September.
Meanwhile, Japan's liquidation appears to have been put on hold, as the land of the rising sun added $4.3 billion, bringing its new total to $1.066 trillion.
Other notable holders were mixed:
- Russia sold $5.3BN to $96.9BN
- The United Kingdom sold $6.7BN to $243.3BN
- Belgium, i.e. the proxy for China and other anonymous buyers, rose by $4.5BN to $123.7BN
- Cayman Islands, i.e. hedge funds, shed some $3.9BN to $241.9BN
The good news for all the recent buyers of US debt is that thanks to Trump's budget, there's plenty more where that came from.
Looking at the broader universe of all US International capital transactions, in January, foreign public and private entities bought a total of $8.4BN in Treasurys while adding $22.5BN in Agencies; they also sold a modest $2.2 BN in corporate bonds.
But the biggest surprise - for the second month in a row - was the surge in US stock purchases by public and private foreign entities, which in January amounted to a whopping $34.5 billion (of which official entities bought $952MM while private entities bought $33.5BN), the second highest monthly total on record, and smaller only compared to the record foreign buying in May 2007, when offshore entities bought a record $42 billion.
So in addition to buybacks, algos, CTAs, risk parities and a relentless retail bid, here is another reason for the tremendous equity meltup at the start of 2018: furious buying of US stocks by foreigners in January of 2018.... a trend which however ended with a bang just 5 days later when the February 5 volocaust crushed all countless human and robotic momentum chasers.
Comments
foreigners? must be the Belgians.
China dumping and the price rising nicely.... ohhh wait....
In reply to foreigners? must be the… by DEMIZEN
Pocket change.
Let's issue trillions of these worthless treasuries to these suckas while they're doing "Stupid". US can then do a "gold drop" on its citizens with the income, knowing that the treasuries will never be paid back.
At least we would have some real money to survive on when the SHTF.
I hear that they are going to start printing the physical certs on two ply.... They learned from Venezuela.
In reply to Let's issue trillions of… by Stormtrooper
And that crooked idiot Kudlow says sell gold and buy the dollar...
Will he do for America what he did for Bear Stearns???
Sort of off topic - I have been looking to add to the household pistol collection and noted a lot of them are sold out. Anyone else notice that?
Just wondering.
Yes
In reply to Sort of off topic - I have… by BandGap
Stores in Mpls are full
In reply to Sort of off topic - I have… by BandGap
those are rookie numbers in light of how much Trump is Bitch Slappin' Xi these days
Emperor Xi commands the Yuan to stop holding the hand of the mighty USD. Not.
Want to be on that?
In reply to Emperor Xi commands the Yuan… by Kayman
It don't matter to Jesus. [/Jesus]
So who the fuck are these 'foreigners'? The BOJ? Probably not. The SNB? They already own 75% of their GDP in US stock (god help them).
So, the idea that foreigners have trillions of dollars to spend on highly speculative, US Junk Debt, is a stretch, and probably a big fat lie.
" So, the idea that foreigners have trillions of dollars to spend on highly speculative, US Junk Debt, is a stretch, and probably a big fat lie. "
WRONG
Central banks have unlimited amounts of money to buy US Treasuries.
In reply to So who the fuck are these … by east of eden
Unlimited amounts of money? You mean they can move a couple of decimal points in a computer. Depends on what you call money.
In reply to " So, the idea that… by InnVestuhrr
FED=Bagholder
The FED is not the bagholder - the taxpayers have that job.
In reply to FED=Bagholder by HisNameIsRP
Massively over-hyped pseudo-problem, because the FED and other central banks will buy US treasuries if China does not
PLUS
If FED buys the US treasuries, then the interest paid on them goes back into the US Treasury instead of to China for them to use for their benefit, eg conquering territory and building war bases :-))
Yep, a dog chewing on its tail will last a little, while they figure something out!
In reply to Massively over-hyped pseudo… by InnVestuhrr
China are selling USTB’s for GOLD - they will line the Silk Road with GOLD !
China is not stupid - they know how to play the game.
Who owns this country ?? Sure ain't fucking Americans.
No one owns the Earth. It will be here long after we are long gone. We are just crappy renters who fuck up the views.
In reply to Who owns this country ??… by Seasmoke
The Chinese might make some cheap crap, but at least they're getting rid of worthless paper.
Russia has been a net buyer of US Treasuries for months.
WTF are they up to??!
God, the hyperbole. This used to be, "treasuries ticked up..." or "treasuries ticked down..." now it's hyperbole every other day.
Yawn.