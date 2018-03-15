Cryptos Crash: Bitcoin Back Below $8k Into "Mystery Dip-Buyer" Territory

Today's weakness in cryptos, driven initially by concerns over Google's looming ad-ban, is accelerating overnight...
Hanging over the market still are concerns about next week's G-20 meetings (and the possibility of a more global standard for cracking down on cryptos) as well as the massive Mt.Gox sale overhang.
Nobuaki Kobayashi, bankruptcy trustee for Mt. Gox, the largest bitcoin exchange in the world before hackers absconded with tens of thousands of customers' bitcoins worth billions at recent prices, said he started selling in late September, meaning it's quite possible he sold at least some of the coins at the highs reached toward the end of last year.
This is what Kobayashi's "sells" look like on the chart of Bitcoin...
Still, Bloomberg reported that Kobayashi is sitting on another approximately $1.9 billion, which he says he plans to offload soon...
However, with Bitcoin battered back below $8,000, it has entered the "Mystery Dip-Buyer" Zone.
As a reminder, according to BitInfoCharts, a mysterious buyer with a Bitcoin address of 3Cbq7aT1tY8kMxWLbitaG7yT6bPbKChq64 purchased an astronomical amount of bitcoins worth $344,000,000 at a blended cost basis around $8,400 from 02-09-18 through 02-12-18.
In total, this Bitcoin whale doubled down adding nearly 41,000 coins for a new total of 96,000 coins worth somewhere around $900,000,000 at today’s price ($9,400).
Bitcoin address 3Cbq7aT1tY8kMxWLbitaG7yT6bPbKChq64 is number three on the top 100 richest Bitcoin address in the world.
So will "Mystery Dip-Buyer" come back in or will Kobayashi win?
I'm all in on the Petro
:rolleyes:
More and more people are waking up that Bitcoin has no intristic value and is a ponzi scheme.
The price has a lot further to fall!
In reply to I'm all in on the Petro… by ShortTheUS
There's 1655 other ponzi's. https://www.investing.com/crypto/currencies
In reply to More and more people are… by lester1
BTFD! Huge run up coming.. thank me later. And no, I ain't the mystery buyer! :)
If a new low isn't made, the 50% level is around 12500.
In reply to BTFD! Huge run up coming… by Liquid_Silver
Die the Blip ! In a world where central Banks can print unknown amounts of whatever and 'Buy' Crypto, it's no safer than Cheese, Silver or Tulips.
Silver is safe. An 80% silver dime is worth a couple dollars now. It's purchasing power has also doubled. If sold for its silver
In reply to Die the Blip ! In a world… by Twee Surgeon
HODL2ZERO
etherum and litecoins are good bargains as well... dinero too.
Its got a bit more to fall before its time to buy again.
Play it hard or dont play this game.
Play is code for gamble.
In reply to Its got a bit more to fall… by VWAndy
yeah this looks bad. guess dumping it all back in december wasn't such a bad idea.. 1-2k BTC looks feasible.
All markets are manipulated. Why would Bitcoin be any different? There are people with enough money to bring it down and bring it back up when it suits them. I can envision a day when taxes will be payable in crypto and nothing else. that'll teach them. Fiat is script waiting to expire. We really can't continue thinking that the US dollar will survive in its present form. Bills will soon come with expiration dates. They could choose to pay the workers in a script and the bosses in gold if they wanted to pass a law.
Sentiment has changed in the crypto space...it's no longer up up and away.
Greater fools are running out....hence the lows with lower high recoveries.....
The way I see it -- Fools are now parting with their money by selling their coins at these levels.
There are too many of them in the market now. And unfortunately, we will have to jettison them to go back up.
In reply to Sentiment has changed in the… by wattie
Did Mr. Dip sell the rip?
Funny how the great equalizer has a few players that control the majority and the mass of investors hold less than $100 each.
Seems more like CryptoSocialism.
Of course the pumpers of Crypto all seem to push the same dream as the Socialists. Equality, castles, and Lambos for all.
It ends the same way too.
With crypto it isn't owning Coins where the big money is made, it's owning the miners, developers, and exchanges.
To paraphrase Rothschild "Give me the ability to control the amount of currency in a nation and I care not who makes its laws."
Miners with the fastest computing power rule the competition to create the currency. Miners that fall behind in solving complicated math fail in this game.
Quantum computers are now beginning to step into their own, currently they are limited in their abilities, except in one, solving complicated math. These computers are operating thousands of times faster than the best conventional computers at problem solving. With processing power in these devices doubling every year it won't be long till they're billions of times faster.
https://www.theinquirer.net/inquirer/news/2472503/d-wave-launches-new-q…
Soon Quantum machines will dominate mining. You'll have to be able purchase these machines to compete, if you can get on the waiting list. Then you'll have to pony up the $25 million to purchase and who knows how much to house, maintain, and run.
Owning the Exchanges however also gives the Exchange owners a dominate position in the unregulated crypto markets. When you know the amount of actual cash in the exchanges you can use them as ATM machines as required when the deflationary forces in other markets need propping up.
Knowing the above it's no wonder that private companies owned by the usual suspects from the banking world control the miners and exchanges. It's an easy matter for these guys to bump up the prices of cryptos, induce dumb money into the exchanges and skim the cash as it comes available.
Digital Currency Group a private company openly flouts their assets which included miners, developers, and exchanges. They also quite freely tout their association with the CME, the NY Fed(BOC member Hutchins), and advisors like Larry Summers.
So with this dominate control of crypto exchanges, miners and the developers of cryptos one has to ask, "Is the crypto market just another banking Ponzi?"
http://dcg.co/portfolio/
http://dcg.co/who-we-are/
And over the next couple of days, the useless barbaric pet rock will drop to less than half its present value. Right?
Hodlgang Hodlgang Hodlgang!
Thats what the Bitcoin rap artist says, Hodlgang.
Its a catchy tune, but the reality is, sooner or later, you run out of suckers, and then the price drops.
Once the confidence fails so will the prices to nothing. People are just buying numbers. Their not even written down.
The IMF hates crypto because it hurts their NIRP plans in the next downturn. That's when they will be charging you interest on your cash balances. The central planners will never stop coming up with new ways to screw you.
are we sure that the bitcoin "market" isn't 20 mega owners in a circle jerk???
Because the charts are saying "20 guys in a Circle Jerk"
I'll own the fiz, while you hold the fairy dust.
Hmm. Don't see to hear from many of the"new paradigm", future currency crypto crowd anymore.
Obviously they are putting lube up their butt hole now that dreams of international world currency and defiance of the nation state have gone up in smoke.
I don't wanna say I told you so....
But the world is full of people who are too fucking stupid to be entrusted with a penis let alone a bank account.
It isn't over until the fat lady sings
Am I the only one bothered by the power that Google is exerting here?