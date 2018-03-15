US Accuses Russia Of Cyber Attacks, Sanctions "Putin's Chef", Russian Troll Farm

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has posted a new and improved list of cyber-related sanctions targeting several Russian individuals and entities.
Among those sanctioned are Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a Russian caterer known as "Putin’s Chef."
As Bloomberg reports, The U.S. issued financial sanctions against two major Russian intelligence agencies along with a St. Petersburg-based “troll farm” and other Russian citizens and businesses indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on charges of meddling with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
The penalties listed Thursday on the Treasury Department’s website follow the February indictment and more than a year of criticism from Democrats and some Republican lawmakers that Trump has been too slow to act against Russia for intruding in the election.
The sanctions cover the Internet Research Agency and all other businesses and entities included in Mueller’s Feb. 16 indictment, which alleged a vast scheme to interfere with the campaign through social media and help President Donald Trump win.
Treasury also points to 2017 ‘NotPetya’ attack, which the U.S. says was "the most destructive and costly cyber-attack in history."
NotPetya resulted in billions of dollars in damage across Europe, Asia and U.S., disrupted global shipping, trade and medicine production, and rendered several U.S. hospitals unable to create electronic records for more than a week.
* * *
Specially Designated Nationals List Update
The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List:
AFANASYEV, Sergei (a.k.a. AFANASYEV, Sergey), Russia; DOB 16 May 1963; Gender Male (individual) [CAATSA - RUSSIA] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE).
ASLANOV, Dzheykhun Nasimi Ogly (a.k.a. ASLANOV, Jay; a.k.a. ASLANOV, Jayhoon), Russia; DOB 01 Jan 1990; POB Azerbaijan; Gender Male (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC).
BOGACHEVA, Anna Vladislavovna, Russia; DOB 13 Mar 1988; Gender Female (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC).
BOVDA, Maria Anatolyevna (a.k.a. BELYAEVA, Maria Anatolyevna), Russia; DOB 21 Feb 1986; Gender Female (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC).
BOVDA, Robert Sergeyevich, Russia; DOB 27 Aug 1989; Gender Male (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC).
BURCHIK, Mikhail Leonidovich (a.k.a. ABRAMOV, Mikhail), Russia; DOB 07 Jun 1986; Gender Male (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC).
BYSTROV, Mikhail Ivanovich, Russia; DOB 21 Dec 1958; Gender Male (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC).
KAVERZINA, Irina Viktorovna, Russia; DOB 18 Jul 1986; Gender Female (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC).
KRYLOVA, Aleksandra Yuryevna, Russia; DOB 01 Jul 1986; Gender Female (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC).
MOLCHANOV, Grigoriy Viktorovich; DOB 01 Jan 1956 to 31 Dec 1956; citizen Russia; Gender Male (individual) [CAATSA - RUSSIA] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE).
PODKOPAEV, Vadim Vladimirovich, Russia; DOB 01 May 1985; Gender Male (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC).
POLOZOV, Sergey Pavlovich, Russia; DOB 13 Oct 1987; Gender Male (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC).
VASILCHENKO, Gleb Igorevich, Russia; DOB 13 Apr 1991; Gender Male (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC).
VENKOV, Vladimir, Russia; DOB 28 May 1990; Gender Male (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC).
The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN List:
INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC (a.k.a. AZIMUT LLC; a.k.a. GLAVSET LLC; a.k.a. MEDIASINTEZ LLC; a.k.a. MIXINFO LLC; a.k.a. NOVINFO LLC), 55 Savushkina Street, St. Petersburg, Russia [CYBER2].
The following changes have been made to OFAC's SDN List:
ALEXSEYEV, Vladimir Stepanovich; DOB 24 Apr 1961; Passport 100115154 (Russia); First Deputy Chief of GRU (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE). -to- ALEXSEYEV, Vladimir Stepanovich; DOB 24 Apr 1961; Passport 100115154 (Russia); First Deputy Chief of GRU (individual) [CYBER2] [CAATSA - RUSSIA] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE).
CONCORD CATERING, Nab. Lieutenant Schmidt D. 7, von Keyserling Mansion, St. Petersburg 119034, Russia; Ulitsa Volkhonka Dom 9, Moscow 119019, Russia [UKRAINE-EO13661]. -to- CONCORD CATERING, Nab. Lieutenant Schmidt D. 7, von Keyserling Mansion, St. Petersburg 119034, Russia; Ulitsa Volkhonka Dom 9, Moscow 119019, Russia [UKRAINE-EO13661] [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC).
FEDERAL SECURITY SERVICE (a.k.a. FEDERALNAYA SLUZHBA BEZOPASNOSTI; a.k.a. FSB), Ulitsa Kuznetskiy Most, Dom 22, Moscow 107031, Russia; Lubyanskaya Ploschad, Dom 2, Moscow 107031, Russia [CYBER2]. -to- FEDERAL SECURITY SERVICE (a.k.a. FEDERALNAYA SLUZHBA BEZOPASNOSTI; a.k.a. FSB), Ulitsa Kuznetskiy Most, Dom 22, Moscow 107031, Russia; Lubyanskaya Ploschad, Dom 2, Moscow 107031, Russia [CYBER2] [CAATSA - RUSSIA].
GIZUNOV, Sergey (a.k.a. GIZUNOV, Sergey Aleksandrovich); DOB 18 Oct 1956; Passport 4501712967 (Russia); Deputy Chief of GRU (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE). -to- GIZUNOV, Sergey Aleksandrovich (a.k.a. GIZUNOV, Sergey); DOB 18 Oct 1956; Gender Male; Passport 4501712967 (Russia); Deputy Chief of GRU (individual) [CYBER2] [CAATSA - RUSSIA] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE).
KOROBOV, Igor (a.k.a. KOROBOV, Igor Valentinovich); DOB 03 Aug 1956; nationality Russia; Passport 100119726 (Russia); alt. Passport 100115101 (Russia); Chief of GRU (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE). -to- KOROBOV, Igor Valentinovich (a.k.a. KOROBOV, Igor); DOB 03 Aug 1956; nationality Russia; Gender Male; Passport 100119726 (Russia); alt. Passport 100115101 (Russia); Chief of GRU (individual) [CYBER2] [CAATSA - RUSSIA] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE).
KOSTYUKOV, Igor (a.k.a. KOSTYUKOV, Igor Olegovich); DOB 21 Feb 1961; Passport 100130896 (Russia); alt. Passport 100132253 (Russia); First Deputy Chief of GRU (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE). -to- KOSTYUKOV, Igor Olegovich (a.k.a. KOSTYUKOV, Igor); DOB 21 Feb 1961; Passport 100130896 (Russia); alt. Passport 100132253 (Russia); First Deputy Chief of GRU (individual) [CYBER2] [CAATSA - RUSSIA] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE).
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY CONCORD MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING (a.k.a. KONKORD MENEDZHMENT I KONSALTING, OOO; a.k.a. LLC CONCORD MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING; a.k.a. OBSHCHESTVO S OGRANNICHENNOI OTVETSTVENNOSTYU KONKORD MENEDZHMENT I KONSALTING), D. 13 Litera A, Pom. 2-N N4, Naberezhnaya Reki Fontanki, St. Petersburg 191011, Russia; Registration ID 1037843002515 [UKRAINE-EO13661]. -to- LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY CONCORD MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING (a.k.a. KONKORD MENEDZHMENT I KONSALTING, OOO; a.k.a. LLC CONCORD MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING; a.k.a. OBSHCHESTVO S OGRANNICHENNOI OTVETSTVENNOSTYU KONKORD MENEDZHMENT I KONSALTING), D. 13 Litera A, Pom. 2-N N4, Naberezhnaya Reki Fontanki, St. Petersburg 191011, Russia; Registration ID 1037843002515 [UKRAINE-EO13661] [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC).
MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE (a.k.a. GLAVNOE RAZVEDYVATEL'NOE UPRAVLENIE (Cyrillic: ГЛАВНОЕ РАЗВЕДЫВАТЕЛЬНОЕ УПРАВЛЕНИЕ); a.k.a. GRU; a.k.a. MAIN INTELLIGENCE DEPARTMENT), Khoroshevskoye Shosse 76, Khodinka, Moscow, Russia; Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, Frunzenskaya nab., 22/2, Moscow 119160, Russia [CYBER2]. -to- MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE (a.k.a. GLAVNOE RAZVEDYVATEL'NOE UPRAVLENIE (Cyrillic: ГЛАВНОЕ РАЗВЕДЫВАТЕЛЬНОЕ УПРАВЛЕНИЕ); a.k.a. GRU; a.k.a. MAIN DIRECTORATE OF THE GENERAL STAFF; a.k.a. MAIN INTELLIGENCE DEPARTMENT), Khoroshevskoye Shosse 76, Khodinka, Moscow, Russia; Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, Frunzenskaya nab., 22/2, Moscow 119160, Russia [CYBER2] [CAATSA - RUSSIA].
PRIGOZHIN, Yevgeniy Viktorovich (a.k.a. PRIGOZHIN, Evgeny), Russia; DOB 1961; Gender Male (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661]. -to- PRIGOZHIN, Yevgeniy Viktorovich (a.k.a. PRIGOZHIN, Evgeny), Russia; DOB 01 Jun 1961; Gender Male (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661] [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC).
* * *
One wonders if there are any Russians (or Russian entities) left to sanction?
Apparently there are - Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin said that more Russian officials and oligarchs are to face sanctions.
And for now, the most obvious reaction to these new sanctions is further selling of the Ruble - to one-month lows...
Comments
why would Russia want one goddam thing to do with the Useless Snakes or United Khuntdom?
USA/UK biggest liars and breakers of agreements and treaties in history.
We need a "King Ruble"
In reply to why would Russia want one… by ExPat2018
... US Sanctions "Putin's Chef"
The Russian Borscht is now a hacking tool. Hilarious! ;-)
Looney
In reply to We need a "King Ruble" by cossack55
Did the US just assume the gender identity of all those people?
In reply to The Russian borsch is now a… by Looney
is muller shit canned yet? how about mccabe?
In reply to Did the US just assume the… by TungstenBars
Coming from poor abused victims who don't own any such troll farms. Boo hoo.
In reply to The Russian borsch is now a… by Looney
They have it...and its all over the tarmac
In reply to We need a "King Ruble" by cossack55
The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is just as much a Zionist asset as is Bloomberg. Russia is their principal obstacle to - Middle East ownership & control; oil and gas ownership & control into Europe; geopolitical ownership and control of Asia; and a One World Bank. Hence, all the Russia and Putin bashing by the Zionist owned and controlled establishments, politicians, and media in the false-flag nations Britain, the US, and my own smarmy, insane, gutless, fake-nation, Canada, which has also just "condemned" Russia for the nonsense of allegedly poisoning an "ex double agent" it that peodophile, anti-Christian, Godless excuse of a nation called England. Russia has now turned into a better example of Christian nation building in its condemnation of the cabal globalist establishment propagation of cultural marxism destroying our civilization, than in any nation in the West. Let these monsters who rule our lands know that Christians are tired everywhere of being passive and turning their cheeks to all the assaults on our culture, values, nations and peoples. What every they do to the least of our brothers and sisters they do to us.
In reply to We need a "King Ruble" by cossack55
Before you know it (and older, hockey-loving Canadians here will get it)...
They will sanction Tretiak, Maltsev, Yakushev, etc.
In reply to why would Russia want one… by ExPat2018
Mikhailov, Mishkin, & Tikhonov
Then they'll move on to basketball and sanction Edeshko & Belov, then track, and Valery Borzov, then, gymnastics & Olga Korbut & Ludmilla Tourischeva, then chess & Spassky.
When they get down to Zhivago & Strelnikov, you'll know they've jumped the shark.
It never ends.
In reply to Before you know it (and… by HRClinton
I used to love Tretyiak as a kid. I think he wore number 20, goalies in Canada were usually 1, 29 or 30. He stood on his head one time the Red Army was playing the Habs in the Forum around Christmas time so I was allowed to stay up and watch it, approx 1983 or so. Probably the greatest display I've ever seen by a goalie in my life.
edit: found a highlight clip of the game I'm talking about for anybody interested. height of the cold war but I have such happy memories of this time, people were happier than they are today. New Year's Eve 1982, it was Soviet Union not Red Army. They must have come a year or two later as a member the Red Army.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0PTYZFuHzI
In reply to Before you know it (and… by HRClinton
Thanks for those fond memories !! Still feel cheated Pavel Bure's carreer was cut short but hey i get to watch one of the best leaders and his love for hockey other than ours who used to ride a bike like a girl .. One more reason to love the guy !
Putin faces off against legendary Russian players in a Night Hockey League match late Friday on Red Square http://on.rt.com/8vhv
https://twitter.com/RT_com/status/944924389732052993
In reply to I used to love Tretyiak as a… by Global Hunter
thank you, I miss though days. Simpler times despite the cold war. I may be getting my memories confused, I don't think Tretiak played for Red Army vs the Habs in 1984-85, he played for USSR team in 1982-83. I remember being 8 years old and wanted to be a goalie so badly after that.
edit: I'm confusing some memories of the 1981 Canada cup too, Soviets dominated that tournament.
In reply to Thanks for those fond… by GoysRUs18
You got it. Yup. Your right the goal tending tandem for the Soviets actually had the venerable Vladimir Myshkin. You know of his fame. Actually the 87 Canada Cup i will still check out on juuztube. THAT was the shit. Gretky and Mario together. Actually interviewed Mario once. NICEST GUY EVER !
In reply to thank you, I miss though… by Global Hunter
Putin is a little slow but he has all the basics down pat. What a guy, I really like Putin.
In reply to Thanks for those fond… by GoysRUs18
Putin is not slow, he is just accused and convicted of things usually before they even happen. I remember one MSM tv station reporting the downed MH17 flight one day before it happened. That’s the way it is with false flag events.
In reply to Putin is a little slow but… by Global Hunter
I’m on the fence. Depending on his answers to this question. Mr Putin if you win Ww3, can we keep our guns?
In reply to Putin is a little slow but… by Global Hunter
Bure was so fast. The Canucks had few superstars, he was one.
In reply to Thanks for those fond… by GoysRUs18
Just watched Red Army documentary DVD from Netflix. Very enjoyable.
In reply to I used to love Tretyiak as a… by Global Hunter
Nice, I'm not familiar specifically that one. Does it feature the influence of their coach Anatoliy Tarasov? That man was a genius. I hate to say it but the Soviet style of hockey was more entertaining than our Canadian one (shhh I won't admit that in person).
In reply to Just watched Red Army… by PeterLong
Not sure if it's Russia but someone is taking out double agents. Looks like they are tying up loose strings, maybe associated with Uranium One?
In reply to why would Russia want one… by ExPat2018
I'd wager (quite strongly) you are correct. Hopefully maneouvered like an inescapable steel trap for Madame HRC DeFarge...
In reply to Not sure if it's Russia but… by BandGap
Using Chemical weapons to take out a single human liability on foreign soil; a rival countries soil?...very hard to swallow...why not a Seth Rich type "robbery"?...this time REMEMBER to steal his watch and wallet so the "robbery" is more believable.
A "Chemical Attack" benefits Russia the least and the UK/USA the most...
In reply to Not sure if it's Russia but… by BandGap
"...A "Chemical Attack" benefits Russia the least and the (((UK/USA))) the most..."
Yes, (((they))) love to play the "gas" card.
In reply to Using Chemical weapons to… by FireBrander
Think about trying to use a chemical weapon to kill a single person...that is crazy...the person attempting to carry out the kill could easily kill themselves leaving behind evidence leading straight back to Russia...it's just so hard to believe an "intelligence" agency would have this method even on it's list of methods.
..and that the UK will NOT follow international law by allowing Russia access to the weapon used only makes Russia look even more innocent.
From what I've seen so far, it LOOKS like the UK carried out the kill and then learned it had to give Russia access to the evidence of the chemical used...and if the chemical is honestly analyzed, it won't point to Russia as the origin...it just may point to the UK...which is why the UK/USA is so shrill and quick in their "response".
In reply to "...A "Chemical Attack"… by when the saxon began
Let us have a Magic 8-ball make all decisions for U.S. and U.K. governments
In reply to why would Russia want one… by ExPat2018
At this point I would trust a magic 8 ball over May or Trump (foreign policy Trump anyway).
In reply to Let us have a Magic 8-ball… by chrsn
Because we are the world's biggest market, the biggest economy, and also the world's inept policeman.
Russia is a failed economy flailing about under the world's biggest kleptocrat. Putin is like a corrupt African warlord with nukes.
OK..let's go with all the Zionist Rothschild Mafia loons.. all you unemployed stay-at-home losers. Bring it on.
In reply to why would Russia want one… by ExPat2018
What's there to 'bring on'...? The onus is on You to provide evidence which substantiates your 'flailing' accusations of Putin.
Th floor is all yours...
In reply to Because we are the world's… by LaugherNYC
Russian economic growth the worst in the developed world through the recovery. Russia birthrates still near historic lows. Russian economy per capita the smallest of developed world. Russian economy reliant on natural resources with anemic industrial and services industries. Russian conventional military poorly equipped and underpaid, a huge strain on Russian economy (we have that in common). Russia now at huge strategic disadvantage with US oil production ramp up.
Now, tell me about the "Zionist Rothschild Mafia" That is what I asked you to "bring it on" - I love these insane rantings about some global Jewish cabal that runs the world. The ravings of pathetic anti-Semites who have NO CLUE what goes on in the halls of power. I love a good conspiracy theory -- I believe one - the FBI/HRC/DOJ nexus for Trump/Russia, and properly predicted over a month ago to a former Federal Prosecutor friend McCabe would be referred for termination (he mocked me then, not laughing now. I had lunch with FBI Dir Counterintelligence yesterday - something I can pretty much guarantee no one else on here did. Won't report on what he said, but suffice it to say all you ranting loons have no idea what the actual locus of global threat is. It sure as hell aint the Joos.
In reply to What's there to 'bring on'… by Consuelo
But Russia is not chock full of niggers and FATASS imbeciles that the USA has.
In reply to Russian economic growth the… by LaugherNYC
So, tell us loons, what exactly is the "global threat", da Mooslums?
In reply to Russian economic growth the… by LaugherNYC
With Bill Priestap??
In reply to Russian economic growth the… by LaugherNYC
Remarkable man. In a challenging position. A guy who gets up every morning trying to protect Americans. Don't believe he was tied to the McCabe cabal in any way. Comey tried to throw him under the bus, and he should fry for it. The DD is an American true believer.
Anyone who thinks the Russians or Chinese have any interest in making the world a better place is hallucinating. China the most racist country in the world.
In reply to With Bill Priestap?? by otschelnik
"the FBI/HRC/DOJ nexus for Trump/Russia, and properly predicted over a month ago to a former Federal Prosecutor friend McCabe would be referred for termination (he mocked me then, not laughing now. I had lunch with FBI Dir Counterintelligence yesterday -"
Swamp creature luncheon. Nice. I hope we taxpayers picked up the tab.
"Russian economy reliant on natural resources with anemic industrial and services industries. "
I'm curious what you base that on. I suspect straight GDP and not PPP. From my observations, GDP is a useless metric there. The only thing they pay comparable prices on is western goods. If it is local like food or Asian sourced, it is 1/3 to 1/2 US norm.
In reply to Russian economic growth the… by LaugherNYC
I am certain you understand price elasticity. Less money, less demand, more supply = lower prices. Lower prices not always a harbinger of positive trends.
I base my observations on statistics published by the IMF, World Bank, the large European financial institutions - without adjusting for reporting bias, which I suspect is a huge issue in both Russia and China. Russia still recovering from birthrate crater among white Caucasians/ethnic Russians, a huge issue for them, and one I HOPE they resolve quickly for their future.
In reply to "the FBI/HRC/DOJ nexus for… by BlindMonkey
double post
In reply to What's there to 'bring on'… by Consuelo
Sounds like he's from the UK troll farm. The same void between the ears.
In reply to What's there to 'bring on'… by Consuelo
So hows mommies basement in Tel Aviv troll? Failed huh? Hmm. Lets see one has debt at 8% of GDP and one is 103% , thats 20 trillion and bankrupt if your keeping score. . So whos failed ?
In reply to Because we are the world's… by LaugherNYC
I am a happy 60 year old 5th generation American living in NYC with my wife and 2 grown kids. I have never been to Israel, dont believe in religion, and express opiinions wholly my own. I believe the USA has made some horrendous mistakes and not been a force for good in the world for some time - BUT we are by far the best nation on Earth, with the best future. The USA has certainly been good to me. I got 2 graduate degrees, went to work, and my family became wealthy through hard work and merit. Nobody gave us a goddamn thing.
A country with no real economy and no personal freedom has no future. The US can print its way out of debt, or grow its way out. Russia is increasingly isolating itself from the free Western world.
I suggest you Russian trolls move to St. Pete and see how much you love their lifestyle. Get back to me in a decade and lets see how things roll.
In reply to So hows mommies basement in … by GoysRUs18
Its obvious you have never travelled abroad. I lived 35 years in the USA. I wouldn't move back to that archaic shithole of imbeciles for a million bucks./
In fact, I tripled my income the day I left the USA in 1989.
You are another know nothing shithead .
In reply to I am a happy 60 year old 5th… by LaugherNYC
My family is here, my work is here, my future is here. Yes, the US is loaded with imbeciles and shitheads. It is also loaded with brilliant, wonderful people. Like everywhere else on Earth. I have traveled to every continent, save the Artics, and to perhaps 60 countries. I worked for a leading European financial firm and spent months in the UK, Germany and France. I love most of Europe, Australia, New Zealand. I am certainly worries about my country -- the pension crisis could well lead to civil war. BUT, I don't desert my home because things are going to get tough. I stay and try to be an agent for positive change. I cringe at the asswipe anti-Semites and trolls who support the most repressive, backward, corrupt countries on Earth on ZH, which once was a brilliant financial blog, now overloaded with trolls and bots.
In reply to Its obvious you have never… by ExPat2018
No. USA will be like every other latino / black shithole nation. whites will soon be minority and shit will rapidly decline, it will only get worse.
In reply to I am a happy 60 year old 5th… by LaugherNYC
Why so grumpy, did you drop your Salo?
In reply to I am a happy 60 year old 5th… by LaugherNYC
Yes. We get the picture.
Its all about you.
Congratulations, by the way, for choosing to be born in the USA.
But as for "nobody did a godam thing for us", are you absolutely certain?
Did you make the bed you sleep in, or weave your own coat?
If so I'm mightyly impressed.
If not then you are just a self-praising loud mouthed Yank.
And there are far too many of those.
In reply to I am a happy 60 year old 5th… by LaugherNYC
I have a friend who is of Greek ancestry and he went to St. Petersburg to attend Orthodox seminary there. He came back six months later and he said he is moving there forever. Says it's a lot like he has read about 1950's America. Everyone here loves God he said and the churches are full on Sunday. Said that new little restaurants opening everywhere and some selling cheeseburgers, chocolate shakes and pizza. There is no politically correct in Russia and no LGBT parades. Homosexuality is not revered in Russia, Jesus Christ is!
What are today's American values?
And who is really free?
In reply to I am a happy 60 year old 5th… by LaugherNYC
I have no desire to live back in the 1950s. I believe there needs to be a balance between this moral degradation of PC, sexual preference bullshit and the oppression of white men like me and the social and intellectual progress of humankind.
I do not feel that belief in a mystical, supernatural force is the path to enlightenment or peace - religion kills more people in this world than any other force in history.
If you want to live a monastic life surrounded by people just like you, then perhaps the Russian system works for you. While Putin buys himself $1.5 million wrist watches and the economy and civil rights teeter on the brink of extinction. He brings death and violence everywhere he goes - proving he is no better than the US.
I get up every morning free to say and do what I please - as long as I don't hurt anyone. My family lives free and prospers by working hard in innovative fields, bringing a better quality of life to the world. My brother discovered genetic markers that have saved tens or hundreds of thousands of lives and many more from horrible disfigurement, pain and death, in research labs funded by - almost exclusively wealthy Jews. His Russian colleagues are hindered by political interference, the appropriation of the best and brightest to the service of the political agenda. They ALL want to come to live and work here.
I do not believe our diversity is our strength. I believe assimilation of diverse people to our way of life is our strength. The perversion of our values is to be fought tooth and nail. I think the tide may be turning. This shit has gone too far. Trans people get special rights? A wink is a crime? Fuck that.
Single biggest issue: IMMIGRATION. Have to prevent the libs from stacking the vote.
In reply to I have a friend who is of… by Mike Masr
" BUT we are by far the best nation on Earth, with the best future"
How do you square that with the immigration invasion? Perhaps at 60 you won't see the civil war but I bet your kids will.
" St. Pete and see how much you love their lifestyle. "
Pete is fantastic and I would be happy to live there. I've not been there in the winter yet. That will be interesting. I'll move to Moscow in a few years though and likely settle there. That is a fantastic city. The West was nice but the 3rd world invasion is ruining the place. I'm in Madrid now and there is a giant sign hanging from the city hall that says "Refugees Welcome"
Idiots.
In reply to I am a happy 60 year old 5th… by LaugherNYC
'Pass the BBQ sauce, please"
I got paid $10438 last month by working online. Its an easy online job to do and earning is more and better than the regular office job. I have found this job six months ago and starts earning in my first month easily. Everybody can do this job from home by just follow this web. go to this site home media tech tab for more detail thank you .
•••••••••>> http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to 'Pass the BBQ sauce, please"… by VAL THOR