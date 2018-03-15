US Accuses Russia Of Cyber Attacks, Sanctions "Putin's Chef", Russian Troll Farm

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has posted a new and improved list of cyber-related sanctions targeting several Russian individuals and entities.

Among those sanctioned are Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a Russian caterer known as "Putin’s Chef."

As Bloomberg reports, The U.S. issued financial sanctions against two major Russian intelligence agencies along with a St. Petersburg-based “troll farm” and other Russian citizens and businesses indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on charges of meddling with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The penalties listed Thursday on the Treasury Department’s website follow the February indictment and more than a year of criticism from Democrats and some Republican lawmakers that Trump has been too slow to act against Russia for intruding in the election.

The sanctions cover the Internet Research Agency and all other businesses and entities included in Mueller’s Feb. 16 indictment, which alleged a vast scheme to interfere with the campaign through social media and help President Donald Trump win.

Treasury also points to 2017 ‘NotPetya’ attack, which the U.S. says was "the most destructive and costly cyber-attack in history."

NotPetya resulted in billions of dollars in damage across Europe, Asia and U.S., disrupted global shipping, trade and medicine production, and rendered several U.S. hospitals unable to create electronic records for more than a week.

* * *

Specially Designated Nationals List Update

The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List:

AFANASYEV, Sergei (a.k.a. AFANASYEV, Sergey), Russia; DOB 16 May 1963; Gender Male (individual) [CAATSA - RUSSIA] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE). ASLANOV, Dzheykhun Nasimi Ogly (a.k.a. ASLANOV, Jay; a.k.a. ASLANOV, Jayhoon), Russia; DOB 01 Jan 1990; POB Azerbaijan; Gender Male (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC). BOGACHEVA, Anna Vladislavovna, Russia; DOB 13 Mar 1988; Gender Female (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC). BOVDA, Maria Anatolyevna (a.k.a. BELYAEVA, Maria Anatolyevna), Russia; DOB 21 Feb 1986; Gender Female (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC). BOVDA, Robert Sergeyevich, Russia; DOB 27 Aug 1989; Gender Male (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC). BURCHIK, Mikhail Leonidovich (a.k.a. ABRAMOV, Mikhail), Russia; DOB 07 Jun 1986; Gender Male (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC). BYSTROV, Mikhail Ivanovich, Russia; DOB 21 Dec 1958; Gender Male (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC). KAVERZINA, Irina Viktorovna, Russia; DOB 18 Jul 1986; Gender Female (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC). KRYLOVA, Aleksandra Yuryevna, Russia; DOB 01 Jul 1986; Gender Female (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC). MOLCHANOV, Grigoriy Viktorovich; DOB 01 Jan 1956 to 31 Dec 1956; citizen Russia; Gender Male (individual) [CAATSA - RUSSIA] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE). PODKOPAEV, Vadim Vladimirovich, Russia; DOB 01 May 1985; Gender Male (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC). POLOZOV, Sergey Pavlovich, Russia; DOB 13 Oct 1987; Gender Male (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC). VASILCHENKO, Gleb Igorevich, Russia; DOB 13 Apr 1991; Gender Male (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC). VENKOV, Vladimir, Russia; DOB 28 May 1990; Gender Male (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC).

The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN List:

INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC (a.k.a. AZIMUT LLC; a.k.a. GLAVSET LLC; a.k.a. MEDIASINTEZ LLC; a.k.a. MIXINFO LLC; a.k.a. NOVINFO LLC), 55 Savushkina Street, St. Petersburg, Russia [CYBER2].

The following changes have been made to OFAC's SDN List:

ALEXSEYEV, Vladimir Stepanovich; DOB 24 Apr 1961; Passport 100115154 (Russia); First Deputy Chief of GRU (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE). -to- ALEXSEYEV, Vladimir Stepanovich; DOB 24 Apr 1961; Passport 100115154 (Russia); First Deputy Chief of GRU (individual) [CYBER2] [CAATSA - RUSSIA] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE). CONCORD CATERING, Nab. Lieutenant Schmidt D. 7, von Keyserling Mansion, St. Petersburg 119034, Russia; Ulitsa Volkhonka Dom 9, Moscow 119019, Russia [UKRAINE-EO13661]. -to- CONCORD CATERING, Nab. Lieutenant Schmidt D. 7, von Keyserling Mansion, St. Petersburg 119034, Russia; Ulitsa Volkhonka Dom 9, Moscow 119019, Russia [UKRAINE-EO13661] [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC). FEDERAL SECURITY SERVICE (a.k.a. FEDERALNAYA SLUZHBA BEZOPASNOSTI; a.k.a. FSB), Ulitsa Kuznetskiy Most, Dom 22, Moscow 107031, Russia; Lubyanskaya Ploschad, Dom 2, Moscow 107031, Russia [CYBER2]. -to- FEDERAL SECURITY SERVICE (a.k.a. FEDERALNAYA SLUZHBA BEZOPASNOSTI; a.k.a. FSB), Ulitsa Kuznetskiy Most, Dom 22, Moscow 107031, Russia; Lubyanskaya Ploschad, Dom 2, Moscow 107031, Russia [CYBER2] [CAATSA - RUSSIA]. GIZUNOV, Sergey (a.k.a. GIZUNOV, Sergey Aleksandrovich); DOB 18 Oct 1956; Passport 4501712967 (Russia); Deputy Chief of GRU (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE). -to- GIZUNOV, Sergey Aleksandrovich (a.k.a. GIZUNOV, Sergey); DOB 18 Oct 1956; Gender Male; Passport 4501712967 (Russia); Deputy Chief of GRU (individual) [CYBER2] [CAATSA - RUSSIA] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE). KOROBOV, Igor (a.k.a. KOROBOV, Igor Valentinovich); DOB 03 Aug 1956; nationality Russia; Passport 100119726 (Russia); alt. Passport 100115101 (Russia); Chief of GRU (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE). -to- KOROBOV, Igor Valentinovich (a.k.a. KOROBOV, Igor); DOB 03 Aug 1956; nationality Russia; Gender Male; Passport 100119726 (Russia); alt. Passport 100115101 (Russia); Chief of GRU (individual) [CYBER2] [CAATSA - RUSSIA] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE). KOSTYUKOV, Igor (a.k.a. KOSTYUKOV, Igor Olegovich); DOB 21 Feb 1961; Passport 100130896 (Russia); alt. Passport 100132253 (Russia); First Deputy Chief of GRU (individual) [CYBER2] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE). -to- KOSTYUKOV, Igor Olegovich (a.k.a. KOSTYUKOV, Igor); DOB 21 Feb 1961; Passport 100130896 (Russia); alt. Passport 100132253 (Russia); First Deputy Chief of GRU (individual) [CYBER2] [CAATSA - RUSSIA] (Linked To: MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE). LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY CONCORD MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING (a.k.a. KONKORD MENEDZHMENT I KONSALTING, OOO; a.k.a. LLC CONCORD MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING; a.k.a. OBSHCHESTVO S OGRANNICHENNOI OTVETSTVENNOSTYU KONKORD MENEDZHMENT I KONSALTING), D. 13 Litera A, Pom. 2-N N4, Naberezhnaya Reki Fontanki, St. Petersburg 191011, Russia; Registration ID 1037843002515 [UKRAINE-EO13661]. -to- LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY CONCORD MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING (a.k.a. KONKORD MENEDZHMENT I KONSALTING, OOO; a.k.a. LLC CONCORD MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING; a.k.a. OBSHCHESTVO S OGRANNICHENNOI OTVETSTVENNOSTYU KONKORD MENEDZHMENT I KONSALTING), D. 13 Litera A, Pom. 2-N N4, Naberezhnaya Reki Fontanki, St. Petersburg 191011, Russia; Registration ID 1037843002515 [UKRAINE-EO13661] [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC). MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE (a.k.a. GLAVNOE RAZVEDYVATEL'NOE UPRAVLENIE (Cyrillic: ГЛАВНОЕ РАЗВЕДЫВАТЕЛЬНОЕ УПРАВЛЕНИЕ); a.k.a. GRU; a.k.a. MAIN INTELLIGENCE DEPARTMENT), Khoroshevskoye Shosse 76, Khodinka, Moscow, Russia; Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, Frunzenskaya nab., 22/2, Moscow 119160, Russia [CYBER2]. -to- MAIN INTELLIGENCE DIRECTORATE (a.k.a. GLAVNOE RAZVEDYVATEL'NOE UPRAVLENIE (Cyrillic: ГЛАВНОЕ РАЗВЕДЫВАТЕЛЬНОЕ УПРАВЛЕНИЕ); a.k.a. GRU; a.k.a. MAIN DIRECTORATE OF THE GENERAL STAFF; a.k.a. MAIN INTELLIGENCE DEPARTMENT), Khoroshevskoye Shosse 76, Khodinka, Moscow, Russia; Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, Frunzenskaya nab., 22/2, Moscow 119160, Russia [CYBER2] [CAATSA - RUSSIA]. PRIGOZHIN, Yevgeniy Viktorovich (a.k.a. PRIGOZHIN, Evgeny), Russia; DOB 1961; Gender Male (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661]. -to- PRIGOZHIN, Yevgeniy Viktorovich (a.k.a. PRIGOZHIN, Evgeny), Russia; DOB 01 Jun 1961; Gender Male (individual) [UKRAINE-EO13661] [CYBER2] (Linked To: INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY LLC).

* * *

One wonders if there are any Russians (or Russian entities) left to sanction?

Apparently there are - Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin said that more Russian officials and oligarchs are to face sanctions.

And for now, the most obvious reaction to these new sanctions is further selling of the Ruble - to one-month lows...