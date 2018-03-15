De Blasio Bans Armed Guards From NYC Schools As Liberals Nationwide Push Its Expansion

Authored by Duane Norman via Free Market Shooter blog,
In the wake of the Parkland shooting, a group of mothers from the area made a push to improve safety at schools. Somewhat surprisingly, they decided to avoid gun control and partisan politics, as Alyssa Alhadeff opted to advocate for a more comprehensive (and politically neutral) goal:
She’s launched a nonprofit called Make Schools Safe (MakeOurSchoolsSafe.org) to lobby for measures to increase campus security such as metal detectors, armed guards, bulletproof doors and windows, and reduced access points. Although Alhadeff respects the fight for gun control, she feels she can most readily make a difference with these initiatives.
The mom, who has two sons, ages 10 and 13, is currently in New York City promoting the nonprofit with the help of six girls between the ages of 14 and 18 — dubbed the Dream Team. All knew Alyssa, and most were there that tragic day.
It was a bit of a shock to see liberals choosing to use their advocacy to promote a sensible position with a strong likelihood of reaching a bipartisan solution, instead of the typical gun-grabbing that emerges from similar tragedies.
However, no one was likely to be as surprised as Alhadeff when New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio removed all NYPD police officers from NYC schools:
The last NYPD cops assigned full-time to New York City public schools are being moved out — despite nationwide calls for heightened security in the wake of last month’s Florida shootings.
As the nation mourned the 17 victims of the school massacre at Parkland, Fla., the NYPD was removing Sgt. Raul Espinet from his post at Francis Lewis HS in Fresh Meadows, Queens — where he had worked for more than a dozen years. Parents, teachers and students are livid over the beloved cop’s departure.
“My colleagues think it’s outrageous — and really stupid,” teacher Arthur Goldstein said. “We’re not enthusiastic about arming teachers, but we liked having a cop around.”
Why has de Blasio decided to direct his own city in opposition to a solution with bipartisan support? Apparently it is because he believes firearms at schools are “terrifying”:
“There’s nothing more terrifying than putting more guns in our kids schools,” de Blasio said.
Surely Alhadeff had to question if she was in the right place to push for school safety, as she was in New York City promoting her nonprofit when de Blasio removed the officers from schools. While the lunacy of gun control has gotten out of hand lately, no one would ever expect our leaders to willingly give schools no means with which to defend themselves from a possible assailant.
Before you hear about New York City’s “low” gun crime rate and about how police officers aren’t “necessary” in NYC schools, it has to be mentioned that early this morning, four people were shot dead in a murder-suicide incident in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood:
A 14-month-old girl and three men were fatally shot in the head in a possible murder-suicide that was discovered Wednesday morning by a grandmother, police and sources said.
While gun control advocates will certainly fudge the numbers to classify this tragedy as a “mass shooting”, these incidents occur with dizzying frequency in bad neighborhoods in inner cities (like Chicago) which inflate nationwide gun homicide statistics, and are hardly covered at all by the mainstream media, much less sensationalized like other incidents such as the ones in Parkland and Las Vegas. These tragedies can happen anywhere, and are even more likely to occur at schools if they are confirmed “gun-free zones” with no armed security presence.
Only a guy like de Blasio in a place like New York City could it be considered a “wise” response to remove armed security from schools amid renewed calls for gun control following a mass murder incident… in a school.
It is difficult for gun control and gun rights to find any common ground these days – gun control advocates have resorted to committing felonies to make their political statements, and some gun rights advocates refuse to support even the Fix NICS Act, even with any gun rights infringements stripped out of the bill. But somehow, Mayor de Blasio has found a way to take the other side of a universally-accepted measure designed to improve school safety, while still continuing his partisan gun-grabbing push on the national stage to make schools “safer” for children.
Already disliked for his anti-police policies that have put a target on NYPD officers’ backs…
…de Blasio has decided he wasn’t content with just police, but has decided to make NYC schools a target as well – which he has done, ironically enough, by removing police officers from the very place liberals and conservatives both agree needs armed protection now more than ever.
I have no problem with disarming the police and military... and FBI, CIA and all government agencies.
This should be left to the local schools and with the parents that have kids in those schools. Each community is different and will have a different solution. No need to cram down a rule for everyone.
In reply to I have no problem with… by Grandad Grumps
I’m sure they’re many stay at home dads who carry that would mow than willing to patrol school grounds to protect their kids.
In reply to This should be left to the… by JimmyJones
In reply to I’m sure there many stay at… by Chupacabra-322
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
In reply to Listen...that was uncalled… by Sofa King
The city should ban all armed guards around Bill De Blasshol! What made him more important than kids in school? If the kids in school don't get any armed guards protections, no protections for that dbag.
In reply to Bill De BlabberishDouche… by BabaLooey
That he was elected is more proof that all New Yorkers should be required to live in rural middle America for a year with the hope they may see what reality is.
In reply to Bill De BlabberishDouche… by BabaLooey
did he say no armed security? ummmm paging all crazies .... ?
In reply to That he was elected is more… by No Time for Fishing
Absolutely correct, and from what I have seen of NY City Public School teachers the idea of arming some of them is terrifying, though I think in most districts allowing trained teachers who want to carry do so is a good idea.
In reply to This should be left to the… by JimmyJones
Home schooling looks to be the safest and most sensible option.
In reply to This should be left to the… by JimmyJones
in a world with no work what do you do?
In reply to Home schooling looks to be… by GreatUncle
In reply to I have no problem with… by Grandad Grumps
Downvoting is the first step in admitting you have a problem.
In reply to <—- Up vote: Deblasio is a… by directaction
Or at least shooting the real problem.
In reply to I have no problem with… by Grandad Grumps
Let's ban armed guards for everyone then, including him.
In reply to I have no problem with… by Grandad Grumps
I sent DeBlasio's office an e-mail asking him when he was going to give up his armed security. I told him it takes a strong leader to lead by example and said it would take away the "rights" option of calling him a hypocrite. I don't expect he'll be e-mailing me with any dates :-)
In reply to Let's ban armed guards for… by DC Beastie Boy
In reply to Let's ban armed guards for… by DC Beastie Boy
Might as well pull all cops from NYC schools. They can spend more time and money supporting Dunkin' Donuts. I'm sure they would "stand down" should any school shooter confrontation occur and let it happen.
In reply to I have no problem with… by Grandad Grumps
de Bonehead should also not have armed security
In reply to DeBlasio for President !!!!!… by gatorengineer
Just like immigration it is not about solutions but about keeping issues alive as talking points for elections
In reply to de Bonehead should also not… by topspinslicer
Why do NYers only allow Italian or Jewish mayors? Is it a cartel/mafia thing, or something?
In reply to DeBlasio for President !!!!!… by gatorengineer
Yup, President DeBlasio... right there with presidents:
In reply to DeBlasio for President !!!!!… by gatorengineer
Try DeWitt Clinton 1803 1st term ... any relation ... hegemony?
In reply to … by E5
No, no armed guards, metal detectors, etc. in schools, they are already far too much like prisons.
Take your kids out of school. The net has far more educational material than any set of teachers, and kids want to learn, if they aren't in a prison.
In reply to No, no armed guards, metal… by lew1024
What are you fucking blathering about. Whose the racist?
This isn't about immigrants. What about the white Christian kid shooting up schools and churches.
This is about the establishment of a police state. Let's just disarm all the guards and stop wars and militarizing our population
In reply to You sound like an absolute… by CompassionateC…
It is a great idea but you must start with the armed guards for all those elected officials including their private security. Do them first and see how long they live.
Exactly. I feel unsafe going into a .gov building and seeing guards, guns and cops. Abolish these positions! Get guns out of govt. Start with Gracie Mansion!
In reply to It is a great idea but you… by truthalwayswinsout
So you'll be an accomplice to murder De Blasio. Enjoy your cell.
De Blasio is a POS. No armed security for you either assholio.
So, for those keeping score. They want to restrict, ban or outright outlaw Firearms yet want armed guards with guns.
Well how Tyrannical of them.
Tyrannical despots always require armed guards and a disarmed populace.
I can guarantee you De Blasio never goes anywhere without several armed guards.
The double standard of liberal thinking absolutely blows my mind.
Gee, another retarded liberal gun grabbing politician? How surprising that he wants more kids to die in public schools to further his utterly moronic and misguided gun control agenda.
I respectfully disagree with your "misguided" characterization ... he (((they))) know exactly what they're doing.
In reply to Gee, another retarded… by Bay of Pigs
One disgruntled parent who knows where the head of the snake is.... that is all I ask.
I would observe De Blasio is a corrupt moron for removing police from schools and is tempting / asking for a school terrorist incident to occur - everyone knows there are plenty of nutbags in NY.....
There is only one possible logical explanation why De Blasio would remove armed police from schools right after a school shooting, and that is that he wants to see more school children shot.
Invite unvetted illegals and disarm...what could go wrong
Oh my God, I can't effing stand it! I live in Brooklyn with my lovely wife (who threatened to leave me the day Trump was elected), and two children who attend NYC public schools. These people are Fu*#@*g Full Retard. Most feel they are living in this utopia of progressive multiculturalism and liberal open-mindedness. They are sell outs. They are slaves to their owners who call the shots in Manhattan. I'm "this close" to getting out. I can't legally protect my family with even a long gun or shotgun without needing to be in a registered owner database with the NYPD. Clearly not a troll because I lack the necessary eruditeness and debate skill. But this mayor pisses me off!
In reply to Keep voting liberal, you… by CaptainMoonlight
Move to New Hampshire....
In reply to Oh my God, I can't effing… by Squealgies