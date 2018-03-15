Fed Surveys Signal Mixed Picture - Empire Up, Philly Down

Take your pick...
Empire Fed had fallen 4 straight months until today when March printed 22.5 (15.0 exp, 131. prior) with prices paid and new orders higher but employment and outlook lower.
Philly Fed has drifted lower in a zig-zag pattern and March continued that with a downturn to 22.3 (23.0 exp, 25.9 prior) with prices paid lower, new orders higher, employment higher, and outlook higher.
So everything's opposite.
Empire up, Philly down... both the same now...
But as we have noted previously, Soft data is once again diverging higher from the declining real hard data in the US economy...
Comments
gl = government lies
GL=ZOG=ZioNAZI=FED jew statistics = MSM jew 'news'
In reply to gl = government lies by BullyBearish
Moar blue pills will fortify the hard data
Scatter.
Noise in the system.
All Bullshit anyway.
The soft data is getting a hard on.
The hard data has gone all flaccid.
BOHICA
Both up or down. Good news or bad new. Always. Bad for Gold price. It's hard to believe.
A crack on the head is what you get for asking. And a crack on the head is what you get for NOT asking.
Or, you just plain get a crack-head.
In reply to Both up or down. Good news… by Seasmoke
I'd like to know why the philly fed is delaying its state coincident indexes release.
The Philadelphia Fed index is closely watched for clues on the near-term cyclical outlook: not good.
Pretty sure the Empire Fed is fake. Most of the state has been buried under a foot or more of snow for the past three weeks, but, February was nice.
It's all BS, anyway. In NY, if fewer than 2000 people leave the state in a month, it's considered a win.
Andrew Cuomo sucks dick. (just thought I'd throw that out there)