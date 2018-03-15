Has North Korea Built An Underground Military Base In Syria?

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:25

The United States is monitoring reports of a large underground North Korean military base in Syria which could be used for "advanced weaponry and nuclear-related work," according to the Washington Free Beacon

Regional news reports that North Korea is close to completing construction of the base near the town of Qardaha, Syria - the hometown of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Long tunnels have been built during the last seven years in a deep valley in Qardaha under the supervision of North Korean experts.

According to Zaman Al Wasl’s satellite images and a military source the underground facility has been under construction for seven years, started by the beginning if the Syrian revolution in March 2011.

A part of the base is being constructed inside a large tunnel in the mountainous area that lies on the Mediterranean Sea. Just a small part is located outside. -Zaman Al Wasl

The site can be seen here.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials told the Washington Free Beacon that they are monitoring these reports. 

"We are aware of reports regarding possible DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] assistance to Syria to rebuild its chemical weapons capabilities," a State Department official, speaking on background, told the Free Beacon. "We take these allegations very seriously and we are working assiduously to prevent the Assad regime from obtaining material and equipment to support its chemical weapons program."

"The United States has long expressed its deep concerns about both the assistance the DPRK provides to Syria's weapons programs and Syria's ongoing possession and use of chemical weapons—both activities in defiance of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions." - State Dept. Official via Free Beacon

Two weeks ago, CNN reported that North Korea has been sending chemical weapon supplies to Syria - including chemical resistant tiles, valves and thermometers, according to a UN Security Council diplomat speaking on the condition of anonymity. 

The same report also claims North Korean missile experts visited Syria in 2016 and 2017, after the chemical weapons supplies had been sent to the Middle Eastern state.

During one of the trips, the technicians stayed at Syrian military facilities. A UN member state reported to the panel of experts that scientists from North Korea may still be operating in Barzeh, Adra and Hama. -CNN

If this report isn't simply propaganda from outlets interested in complicating President Trump's upcoming denuclearization talks with North Korea, it means that potentially deadly munitions, including chemical weapons, could be dangerously close to the Mediterranean.

That said, there were also reports that Saddam Hussein hid chemical weapons in Syria after nobody could find them - rumors which were later disproven

Politics
War Conflict
Environment

DaBard51 Truth_Hoits Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:46 Permalink

source:  "According to … satellite images and a military source the underground facility has been under construction for seven years, started by the beginning if the Syrian revolution in March 2011," Zaman Al Wasl, a Syrian news outlet, reported earlier this month. "The high level of secrecy and tight guard in the North Korean base raise speculations whether it's a nuclear facility or overseas depot for North Korean weapons."

"Long tunnels have been built during the last seven years in a deep valley in Qardaha under the supervision of North Korean experts," the Zaman Al Wasl outlet reported.

The United Nations recently cited North Korea for its increased efforts to meddle in Syria and provide the Assad regime with new caches of chemical weapons.

Mustahattu Enceladus Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:52 Permalink

Yep they are all in cahoots with NK and are creating a super evil empire deep inside a mountain in Syria.

America and the entire “free world” will put their hope on Iron Man to save Jerusalem and whisk to safety the poor innocent joos. But alas 6 million perished. The other billion or so also dead don’t count.

el buitre Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:29 Permalink

Where is one's Colon when we need him?  The Cabal wants their big war.  Best way to stop them is to hang every fucking one of them from the nearest lamp post.

Akzed Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:31 Permalink

NK was a CIA satrap. It has been liberated.

No missile tests in a while. Huh.

Trump & Kim met in the Forbidden City.

#qanon

 

GoysRUs18 Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:32 Permalink

Oh yea Tylers.. Your sources for this one are CNN and the Washington Free Beacon. Yipppeee. What a truth site mode. .Bring up all the bullshit and play it like your digging to expose truth . Come on people This back door Zio crap has gotten so old

errorcode99 Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:33 Permalink

How is it possible that literally no one has ever heard of this if it started in 2011? What a coincidence that they would help each other! North Korea has enough to worry about already, I'm not sure they even have the fuel to send a cargo plane to Syria. This sounds like the fakest news I've heard of in a while. What's the source of this??

edit: ok it's CNN. who else could it be...

veritas semper… Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:41 Permalink

Look at all this zionist BS! 

Casus belli in your face . Two enemies hit with one zionist stone. Reason to bomb Syria and NK , n'est pas ,the Donald?

Do they have the same 'proof' as they do for Russia gassing "its own spy people " in Britain? To paraphrase the Donald : it looks like not.

How about the miles long tunnels ,built by the western countries (I know for sure at least from France ) and filled with weapons worth Bil, from US mostly? SAA even found US military ready to eat meals . And the recently discovered lab for chemical weapons ,with US made machines ?

 Do all these count as proofs for US et comp 's interference ?

 

 

 

homonohumanus Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:45 Permalink

It gets so ridiculous it is scary, not that we don't know they are religious fanatics at their (roten) cores and I'm not speaking of Bashar AL Assad a Doctor or the North Korean guys that would have those reknown worldwide expert on whatever...

Really laughable the only reassurance is that People are not crazy enough to engage in crazy wars as in the XXth centuries so NUkes or whatever others tools in the arsenal... At least if it comes to the end we are honorable.. which like like empathy or goodness is God wanted... lets hope He knows what he did... sort of.

RopeADope Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:46 Permalink

Paul Singer does contribute to the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) so it is not very surprising that the Beacon is following this script, especially with the increased activity we are seeing.

Dr. Acula Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:49 Permalink

This Korean base in the Middle East is a left over from the Finno-Korean hyperwar.

"The Finno-Korean Hyperwar was an ancient war fought between the two most powerful empires of the world, the Ancient Finnish Empire and the Hwan Empire. It is well known for bringing the end of the Hyper Era and bringing the world into a "dark age". The war was fought from between 8245 - 6172 BC."

https://vignette.wikia.nocookie.net/hispedia/images/d/d1/1454965516900…

http://hispedia.wikia.com/wiki/The_Finno-Korean_Hyperwar

57R4n6e I_OOp Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:50 Permalink

duh the earth is hollow, flat and does not have an 'underground'; also the earth's birthday is coming up next month and underground is a psyops mkultra word and does not exist in reality (only the british use dead words and we know theyre really lame)

navy62802 Thu, 03/15/2018 - 20:04 Permalink

Well fuck me. Is that the real reason Hillary destabilized Syria? To allow the Koreans to build a base there? How much did the Clinton Foundation receive from Korean sources immediately prior to the start of construction of this base?

Thordoom Thu, 03/15/2018 - 20:06 Permalink

Jesus sweet Lord. THis shit is getting to hell. They are going to claim that the new axis oe evil is Russians working with North Koreans in Syria since 2011. Folks i think we should prepare for Teresa May appearing on tv broadcast on BBC with the old cunt vampire Queen reading their Nuclear holocaust letter to brain dead public.