The Ides Of Nancy: Pelosi's Leadership In Peril

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/15/2018 - 12:36

Submitted by James Miller of The Political Insider

Beware the Ides of March, Nancy!

It looks like Rep. Pelosi is heading dangerously into Julius Caesar territory, with a mutiny growing within her caucus. Rank-and-file members are preparing to revolt against her should Democrats retake the House of Representatives this fall.

Et tu, Steny?

Mike Allen of Axios reported early this morning in his daily newsletter that up-and-coming Democrats have found a way to win: speaking out against Pelosi, and pledging to not support her as the Party’s leader.

From the write-up:

Top Democrats tell me that if they take back the House in November, a restoration of Speaker Nancy Pelosi is no longer guaranteed. In fact, some well-wired House Democrats predict she will be forced aside after the election and replaced by a younger, less divisive Dem.

The big picture: Conor Lamb, 33, won his U.S. House race in Pennsylvania this week after saying he wouldn’t vote for her for leader — a new template for moderates. Pelosi has hung in through the minority, and remains the party’s most consistent fundraiser. As for whether she’ll return as Speaker, she has just said that it’s up to the members. (Her allies note that she has never lost a leadership vote.)

There’s only one problem. As Allen points out, it’s not exactly clear who will take Pelosi’s place as head of the Democrats should she lose favor. Allen notes, “Her No. 2 and longtime rival, House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer, 78, covets the job but is three months older than she is.’

Allen does hint that Rep. Joe Crowley, a 56-year-old lawmaker from Queens, could be the Pelosi heir, however. It’s all up in the air for the time being. We know that Democrats are dissatisfied with Pelosi’s leadership, and want someone fresh and bold to lead the charge against President Trump. That someone remains to be seen.

Just watch yourself the next time you walk into the House chamber, Nancy. At this point, you don’t know who is hiding a knife under their cloaks.

Politics

Buckaroo Banzai ThinkerNotEmoter Thu, 03/15/2018 - 12:49 Permalink

While Pelosi is female, she's also white, which means she is coming up short in the Democrat Party Diversity Olympics and Grievance Games. She isn't black enough, Jewish enough, or mestizo enough to move the party "forward". Should be interesting to see which way they go here. Black female or male mestizo is the obvious next move, although the Jews always reserve the right to step in and insert one of their own whenever they see fit.

t0mmyBerg IH8OBAMA Thu, 03/15/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

Yeah. Its bad enough the Dems will take the House. Having Pelosi again would be truly horrifying, though as you said good for GOp in 2020. Maxine is too dumb to be made speaker. But since MooBoy Keith Ellison lost his bid for DNC chairman maybe he will try to step up for Speaker. There they have their black non-Christian boxes checked. Too bad he hates women, they might nix him for that. Scary.

devnickle IH8OBAMA Thu, 03/15/2018 - 13:29 Permalink

Only retards would believe that crap. Funny how you can fly a plane or balloon around the world, or sail a ship and end up in the same place and not fall off. The sun is round. The moon is round. The other planets are round. Why would earth be any different? Too much ecstasy or something with these morons.

business as stusual Trumpury Clinton Thu, 03/15/2018 - 13:33 Permalink

Perhaps this might spell out for you what you clearly can not comprehend.

"The *establishment* composed of journos, BS-Vending talking heads with well-formulated verbs, bureaucrato-cronies, lobbyists-in training, New Yorker-reading semi-intellectuals, image-conscious empty suits, Washington rent-seekers and other "well thinking" members of the vocal elites are not getting the point about what is happening and the sterility of their arguments."
"People are not voting for Trump (or Sanders). People are just voting, finally, to destroy the establishment.”
-Nassim Taleb-

GunnyG Thu, 03/15/2018 - 12:40 Permalink

Love watching the Democruds going down in flames. Hang tough Nutsy! You're the best friend we on the Right have other than the Kenyan fag! Go Nutsy Go!