Import, Export Prices Signal China Now Exporting Inflation

Following a mixed bag from CPI and PPI data, both import and export price inflation slowed YoY in February.
While import prices rose more than expected from January (+0.4% MoM vs +0.2% exp), export prices rose less than expected.
China's 'export' prices appear to have bottomed...
Which means China is now sparking an inflationary (albeit very modest) push to the world...
Comments
Newsflash: Major power experiences economic fluctuations
There is nothing overly odd about this, however, something is definitely brewing within China and they are beginning to lose their grip. This year is going to get messy.
https://geraldcelentesblog.blogspot.com/2018/03/gerald-celente-and-jim-…
In reply to Newsflash: Major power… by house biscuit
Is that not what fed. wants?
In reply to There is nothing overly odd… by Cash2Riches
King Dollar will fix it
-Larry
larry couldn't fix a broken toilet, and you think this permabull will fix a weak dollar hindered by $22 trillion in national debt? please.
In reply to King Dollar will fix it… by 1stepcloser
China exports SHIT!
I have seen hundreds of inflation related articles from MSM and even here with ZH. However, inflation ISNT HAPPENING. All the articles are just about inflation EXPECTATION, not actual real inflation growth. They anticipate too much that is not going to happen. Yes, if 10yield hits 3-3.25%, market will crash, but it will crash when it keep dropping. With personal saving dropped record low, personal consumption fuled by only credits, wage growth still moderate, nothing is so much of inflationary. CPI is not beat by wide margin, everyone now is expecting inflation. OMG! Look at the GDP expectation, just by one month, got cut by more than half? This so called inflation is just temp, spending will stall when credits are maxed out. the real deflation will follow. for the last 6-7 years, we are in a mild deflation because ppl still have saving, didnt spend like they did for the past few month. now they maxed out their cards, the real deflation will set in, not inflation. I'm surprised ZH even side with the inflation non sense stories.
It is a classic mistake to believe that what is will go on forever, and that because we have seen no consumer price inflation thus far, there will be none in the future.
Markets are not linear. Then can turn on a dime. And if commodity prices continue to drop as stock prices continue to rise, there will be no more wheat or corn or coffee or oil or silver or gold, because the producers of these commodities will all close their business and go speculate on the stock market.
In reply to I have seen hundreds of… by davatankool
Right and you just keep eating what the government feeds you! No inflation, you're out of your f'ing mind!
In reply to I have seen hundreds of… by davatankool
but the real inflation is between 7-8 percent. Is wage growth keeping up with that? Nope...are pm prices rising in response to that---nope. There is a whole lot of collusion going on trying to force feed a media campaign of under 2 percent inflation to the American people. It is far, far worse than that. Who are they trying to kid is beyond me. Add in healthcare costs and rent and those numbers more than triple.
In reply to I have seen hundreds of… by davatankool
Import prices rise - because the dollar is weak.
Export prices drop - because the dollar is weak.
It really doesn't take a genius to figure that out.