You need to sit down for this one.
The JFK-Trump S&P500 analog is only three bps apart on Day 338 after election day. That is only a one S&P500 point difference, folks. Absolutely stunning.
We had almost given up on the analog after the Goldilocks wage and employment data last Friday.
The two S&P indices have been tighter only twice, on Day 38 and Day 320.
The Night Before The Big Roll
Today is significant in that it is Day 338, which marked the eve of the big rollover of the S&P500 in 1962.
Current headlines also look similar to those in 1962. Inflationary pressures leading to a growth scare. Big steel and nuclear missiles in the spotlight.
Other factors are at play today, including politics, especially after last night’s Democratic win in Deep Red Steel Country.
Then there’s today appointment of Larry Kudlow as head of the N.E.C. to replace Gary Cohn. Kudlow uses the JFK economic model as a template for economic policy in his latest book, JFK and the Reagan Revolution. Oddly, JFK never had the chance to cut marginal taxes.
See here for background on the analog.
It is now make or break time for the analog.
If it is a true tracker, the S&P500 should rollover hard in the next week or two.
Stay tuned...
Comments
1962 - you mean when the Gold standard was still alive, as well as Glass-Steagall and U.S. manufacturing?
Yeah, “eerily similar”.
In reply to 1962 - you mean when the… by ebworthen
Ask Not What You Can Do For Your Country...Ask What Your Country Can Do For You...
In reply to Yeah, “eerily similar”. by divingengineer
JFK-Trump Analog: On The Eve Of A Big Rollover
My response: There are five differenced between then and now. Below are the differences.
1. America's DEBT was no where near the levels that we see today.
2. Corporate and personal DEBT were no where near the levels that we see today.
3. Market leverage was no where near the levels that we see today including MARGIN DEBT.
4. Derivatives were no where near the levels we see today.
5. The internet was in its infancy and REAL BROKERS were required to buy and sell equities.
Please note that #5 is an enabler for a market event.
WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?
In reply to Ask by Déjà view
...last night’s Democratic win in Deep Red Steel Country.
No. It wasn't a "Democrat win." The GOPe took a dive. The "consultant class" decided the guy wasn't good enough and threw him to the wolves.
The Democrat ran as a Trumpist - pro-gun, pro-life, pro-tariff.
And DO NOT FORGET: The GOPe wants the Democrats to retake the House, so Trump can be impeached and removed, leaving neocon Pence to continue the path of BushClintonBushBama. Bulging pocketfuls of shekels depend upon them pulling that off.
In reply to JFK-Trump Analog: On The Eve… by GUS100CORRINA
JFK was the last President who stood for America....then the ashkenazic jews shot him...."Funny" how the jew run media never quotes J. Edgar Jewver saying 'we have to make Americans think there was only one shewter"...nor do they ever explain the Etymology of the phrase "Conspiracy Theorist"
In reply to ...last night’s Democratic… by HopefulCynical
@ Betty,
Yep. Can’t have those Zionist having Nuclear Weapons. But most importantly he was & as we should NOW smash the
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopatha at the CIA into a thousand pieces & scatter them into the Wind.
In reply to JFK was the last President… by BettyLouWho
Every article before the election harped on one fact and one fact only: that he wasn't good enough at fundraising to be a serious contender in the eyes of The Party.
Tells you all you need to know about the repugs. (Y'know, the party that demanded a signed contract from Trump that if he should fail to be nominated, he wouldn't run as an Independent; and that once they had the signed agreement in hand stabbed his campaign in the back every chance they got.)
In reply to ...last night’s Democratic… by HopefulCynical
One thing is the same, Clowns In Action are plotting President Trump's assassination, just like they did JFK's, now that Inspector Clouseau Mueller has failed to take him down.
In reply to JFK-Trump Analog: On The Eve… by GUS100CORRINA
is that a Killary quote?
In reply to Ask by Déjà view
The Orange Beast of Greed
He's never learned to read or write,
there's no books upon his shelf.
In Trump world there is only himself.
He doesn't seem to care about anything
else at all.
In reply to Ask by Déjà view
Undoubtedly a massive correction is forthcoming, however, this chart means less than nothing. You can do this over and over again, with similar situations, yet, it does not mean the same thing.
https://jimroger.blogspot.com/2018/03/this-will-be-one-of-worst-market…
In reply to 1962 - you mean when the… by ebworthen
How much more fucking useless could this chart be?
the chart? or Trump?
In reply to How much more fucking… by winflation
It's amazing how many Gullible Goytards still support Trump padding his cabinet with Globalist ashkenazic jews who have a long record of destroying America.
I voted for the guy hoping I was wrong about him, but was almost 100% positive he was Shabbos Goy prior to wasting my vote.
Larry Kudlow? How fucking stupid are ZH posters?
In reply to the chart? or Trump? by Juggernaut x2
Hey !!! Anybody see this, gold falling from the sky !
https://www.rt.com/news/421387-russia-gold-airport-plane/
... wish it was happening in my street
As long as you don't get konked on the head. That shit is heavy.
In reply to Hey !!! Anybody see this,… by gunzeon
One Dead guy and one Moron ?
Same playbook after all these years, it worked before.
Hide the Mannlicher Carcanos everyone
I didn't know chart porn liked to play around with synchronicity
And they were both banging pornstars.
Save it , I have seen her movies, she was just 50's porn
Another useless chart manipulated to predict something dire. Tea leaves.
That's All Folks.
sigh...
Teas leaves are more accurate. This is just correlation pretending to be causation.
In reply to Another useless chart… by JohannSennefelder
"JFK and the Reagan Revolution: A Secret History of American Prosperity"
That's why Kudlow is a fraud. He believes prosperity originates with the state and its manipulations. He should be right at home with Trump. Forget Kennedy's tax cutting. Had he got his social programs through the economy would have negated any benefit from lowering tax rates and driven the economy down. As it is, that's exactly what happened with "The Great Society" programs. It took his murder to get those programs through.
How long ago did he write this? December? March 15 is Day 420 after the inauguration. Where is the explanation for the 102 day offset? Or did the market drop a bunch in Mid Dec-Jan and we missed it?
I bet you 10 millions ZWL the Trumpy line is not gonna follow the Kennedy line much longer.
Roll over hard? If it follows the JFK model it will take 6 weeks just to hit the 200dma.
Merkel and May...what are the odds that they knew each other as children? Don't know who the third girl is...They all look like Wednesday Addams. Creepy.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYTCQtmWAAUt-wF.jpg
Who writes this shit? I could throw charts on top of one another and say something too.
the difference between JFK and trump is JFK was still able to fuck
“I will splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the wind,”
-President John F. Kennedy.
He never did....