You need to sit down for this one.

The JFK-Trump S&P500 analog is only three bps apart on Day 338 after election day.  That is only a one S&P500 point difference, folks.  Absolutely stunning.

We had almost given up on the analog after the Goldilocks wage and employment data last Friday.

The two S&P indices have been tighter only twice, on Day 38 and Day 320.

The Night Before The Big Roll

Today is significant in that it is Day 338, which marked the eve of the big rollover of the S&P500 in 1962.

Current headlines also look similar to those in 1962.  Inflationary pressures leading to a growth scare.   Big steel and nuclear missiles in the spotlight.

Other factors are at play today, including politics, especially after last night’s Democratic win in Deep Red Steel Country.

Then there’s today appointment of Larry Kudlow as head of the N.E.C. to replace Gary Cohn.  Kudlow uses the JFK economic model as a template for economic policy in his latest book, JFK and the Reagan Revolution.   Oddly,  JFK never had the chance to cut marginal taxes.

See here for background on the analog.

Right Here, Right Now

It is now make or break time for the analog.

If it is a true tracker, the S&P500 should rollover hard in the next week or two.

Stay tuned...

 

GUS100CORRINA Déjà view Thu, 03/15/2018 - 08:37 Permalink

JFK-Trump Analog: On The Eve Of A Big Rollover

My response: There are five differenced between then and now. Below are the differences.

1. America's DEBT was no where near the levels that we see today.
2. Corporate and personal DEBT were no where near the levels that we see today.
3. Market leverage was no where near the levels that we see today including MARGIN DEBT.
4. Derivatives were no where near the levels we see today.
5. The internet was in its infancy and REAL BROKERS were required to buy and sell equities.

Please note that #5 is an enabler for a market event.

WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?

HopefulCynical GUS100CORRINA Thu, 03/15/2018 - 08:39 Permalink

...last night’s Democratic win in Deep Red Steel Country.

No. It wasn't a "Democrat win." The GOPe took a dive. The "consultant class" decided the guy wasn't good enough and threw him to the wolves.

The Democrat ran as a Trumpist - pro-gun, pro-life, pro-tariff.

And DO NOT FORGET: The GOPe wants the Democrats to retake the House, so Trump can be impeached and removed, leaving neocon Pence to continue the path of BushClintonBushBama. Bulging pocketfuls of shekels depend upon them pulling that off.

True Blue HopefulCynical Thu, 03/15/2018 - 08:48 Permalink

Every article before the election harped on one fact and one fact only: that he wasn't good enough at fundraising to be a serious contender in the eyes of The Party.
Tells you all you need to know about the repugs. (Y'know, the party that demanded a signed contract from Trump that if he should fail to be nominated, he wouldn't run as an Independent; and that once they had the signed agreement in hand stabbed his campaign in the back every chance they got.)

BettyLouWho Juggernaut x2 Thu, 03/15/2018 - 08:47 Permalink

It's amazing how many Gullible Goytards still support Trump padding his cabinet with Globalist ashkenazic jews who have a long record of destroying America.

I voted for the guy hoping I was wrong about him, but was almost 100% positive he was Shabbos Goy prior to wasting my vote.

Larry Kudlow? How fucking stupid are ZH posters?

rickv404 Thu, 03/15/2018 - 08:27 Permalink

"JFK and the Reagan Revolution: A Secret History of American Prosperity"

That's why Kudlow is a fraud. He believes prosperity originates with the state and its manipulations. He should be right at home with Trump. Forget Kennedy's tax cutting. Had he got his social programs through the economy would have negated any benefit from lowering tax rates and driven the economy down. As it is, that's exactly what happened with "The Great Society" programs. It took his murder to get those programs through.

Lietva Thu, 03/15/2018 - 08:27 Permalink

How long ago did he write this? December?   March 15 is Day 420 after the inauguration.  Where is the explanation for the 102 day offset?  Or did the market drop a bunch in Mid Dec-Jan and we missed it?