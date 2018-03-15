Kudlow's "Killing It" On His First Day...

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:05

Shortly before concluding his first interview as NEC Director last night, Larry Kudlow told CNBC "buy king dollar and sell gold." That has been a dismal trade since Trump was elected...

but since Kudlow spoke, things have changed...

Kudlow's "killing it" on his first day of trading advice!

Tags
Human Interest
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
rccalhoun FreeShitter Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:34 Permalink

just googled kudlow---admitted to $100K per day cocaine habit.  WTF,  how is he still alive.  his brain is toast.  plus the booze.  no-one overcomes a $100K/day cocaine habit and resumes a professional career.  this entire country is a shit show.  

rampant prescription drug use by most everyone, #me too, black lives matter, transgender bathrooms, do as is say--not as i do, rampant homelessness, mega rich pay no taxes, amazon slave distribution centers, $21 trillion debt, health and dental care crisis, career politicians, hillary clinton, banksters, bail outs, zirp etc etc etc  

 

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 2
Quivering Lip Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

Goldilocks Coke head fossil, TV personality joins the second season of the Apprentice. Sucking off the second cumming of Ronnie. Reliving their gloryhole days in New York City circa 1985.

This shit gets funnier ever day.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
JackMeOff Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:14 Permalink

Larry keeps thinking that the Supply siders will produce inflation.  Too bad America is concerned about the 100% Debt to GDP, which wasn't the case in the early 80's when Larry was snorting coke in his office at OMB.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
D.T.Barnum Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:18 Permalink

“There’s no recession coming. The pessimistas were wrong. It’s not going to happen. At a bare minimum, we are looking at Goldilocks 2.0. (And that’s a minimum). Goldilocks is alive and well. The Bush boom is alive and well. It’s finishing up its sixth consecutive year with more to come. Yes, it’s still the greatest story never told.”

   ~ Larry , December, 2007

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Easyp Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:21 Permalink

Markets in the green and once again silver and gold prices sliding from a modest uptick yet I continue to trickle invest in both metals. 

Why?  Because the mighty $ is just a paper promise that will burn one day soon.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Yen Cross Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:25 Permalink

   First of all the $usd is up because it was F/X opex today and there were also huge eur/usd and usd/jpy options that just expired. Then the $usd pulled back.

 Secondly, I said that the equity shorts were going to get squeezed one more time before opex tomorrow.

 The macro this morning was basically flat to shitty. The continuing jobless claims were revised higher from last month. Philly and N.Y. were a tossup, and housing index was shitty.

  Sell the rips Bitchez~

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
JibjeResearch Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:43 Permalink

A fool and his money soon will part.

Baitchezz.... have these things on hand.

1. Cryptos: BTC, BCH, BTG, BCD, BCA, LTC, LCC, ETH

2. Stocks: 5G/IoT stocks, cheap with dividend.

3. Gold/Silver: have some *physical metals and able to be carried around.

4. Property for rent

5. Some cash for daily use.

Not everybody can have all of those things.  Just do the best you can.

Best Wishes :)

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Yen Cross Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:46 Permalink

  This daylight savings shift is a real pain in the ass. I have to deal with the assholes in London for an extra hour before the U.K. switches over.