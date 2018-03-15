Shortly before concluding his first interview as NEC Director last night, Larry Kudlow told CNBC "buy king dollar and sell gold." That has been a dismal trade since Trump was elected...
but since Kudlow spoke, things have changed...
Kudlow's "killing it" on his first day of
trading advice!
Comments
Cocaine larry, yeah baby. So the tribe found their replacement for dudley.
Same Old Chit ... Kill GOLD To Keep The Fiats Paper Illusion Going ...
In reply to Larry knows all well about… by FreeShitter
Kudlow is a slobbering idiot with a pink tie.
In reply to Now by BaBaBouy
Only a face a bartender could love. - some guy
In reply to Kudlow is a slobbering idiot… by T-NUTZ
Bench warmers...Madoff...Corzine...
In reply to They found dudley's… by FreeShitter
WHY Did Thump Hire This Guy ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ?
In reply to Next...Madoff...Corzine... by Déjà view
To keep the hopes and dreams alive!
In reply to WHY Did Thump Hire This Guy … by BaBaBouy
What's Trump's 2020 slogan going to be? KAG? mainstreet looks like a wasteland, EVERYTHING IS AWESOME!
In reply to To keep the hopes and dreams… by FreeShitter
"I hear mainstreet is wonderful, doing very well, just beautiful"
In reply to What's Trump's 2020 slogan… by D.T.Barnum
Kudlow's remarks reek of desperation. He knows the dollar is headed down and doing his best to save it. But Jawboning is futile when the government is spending like a drunken sailor.
In reply to "I hear mainstreet, is… by FreeShitter
You sound desperate holding your two gold coins...lol buy more at $500 an oz soon. Maybe in 2030, you can sell them for $1000
In reply to Kudlow's remarks reek of… by Mementoil
"WHY Did Thump Hire This Guy ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ?" Gartman and Cramer turned it down?
In reply to WHY Did Thump Hire This Guy … by BaBaBouy
Not Bad, You Get 95/100 %
In reply to Gartman and Cramer turned it… by FEDbuster
Gartman, GoldmanSuks and Cramer. Now Larry. Do the opposite and it will be fine.
In reply to Gartman and Cramer turned it… by FEDbuster
BWaahahahaaha..... funny shit man ahahahah
In reply to Gartman and Cramer turned it… by FEDbuster
No. Cramer was #3 on the short list.
In reply to Gartman and Cramer turned it… by FEDbuster
just googled kudlow---admitted to $100K per day cocaine habit. WTF, how is he still alive. his brain is toast. plus the booze. no-one overcomes a $100K/day cocaine habit and resumes a professional career. this entire country is a shit show.
rampant prescription drug use by most everyone, #me too, black lives matter, transgender bathrooms, do as is say--not as i do, rampant homelessness, mega rich pay no taxes, amazon slave distribution centers, $21 trillion debt, health and dental care crisis, career politicians, hillary clinton, banksters, bail outs, zirp etc etc etc
In reply to They found dudley's… by FreeShitter
I'm no fan of Larry but nobody can do $100000 worth of blow a day. Maybe a $1000.
In reply to just googled kudlow--… by rccalhoun
guess he wanted to sensationalize his drug addiction level, too
In reply to I'm no fan of Larry but… by Quivering Lip
You forgot 9/11..
In reply to just googled kudlow--… by rccalhoun
Kudlow is far past his 'best by' date.
In reply to Kudlow is a slobbering idiot… by T-NUTZ
Trump should round out his picks with Krugman and a few big titted fake blonde bimbos from Chicken Noodle News.
In reply to Kudlow is a slobbering idiot… by T-NUTZ
all legally prescribed by his doctors
In reply to Larry knows all well about… by FreeShitter
Kuddles = asshole
isnt kudlow the republican version of nancy pelosi?
Goldilocks Coke head fossil, TV personality joins the second season of the Apprentice. Sucking off the second cumming of Ronnie. Reliving their gloryhole days in New York City circa 1985.
This shit gets funnier ever day.
"Comment" of the week. Tears of laughter .
In reply to Goldilocks Coke head fossil,… by Quivering Lip
he should celebrate with some good blow tonight, and maybe a trip to Rawhide in Chelsea...
Larry keeps thinking that the Supply siders will produce inflation. Too bad America is concerned about the 100% Debt to GDP, which wasn't the case in the early 80's when Larry was snorting coke in his office at OMB.
and the track record we just read is ..............
10 Years Ago Bear Stearns Collapsed; Larry Kudlow Was Its Chief Economist
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-15/blain-10-years-ago-bear-stear…
“There’s no recession coming. The pessimistas were wrong. It’s not going to happen. At a bare minimum, we are looking at Goldilocks 2.0. (And that’s a minimum). Goldilocks is alive and well. The Bush boom is alive and well. It’s finishing up its sixth consecutive year with more to come. Yes, it’s still the greatest story never told.”
~ Larry , December, 2007
Markets in the green and once again silver and gold prices sliding from a modest uptick yet I continue to trickle invest in both metals.
Why? Because the mighty $ is just a paper promise that will burn one day soon.
USDX has been falling since Dec. 2016. Nice try Larry.
https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/index/dxy/charts
Larry's a cheerleader for the US economy in the same way Bill Holter is for gold.
In reply to USDX has been falling since… by Bay of Pigs
Pop economist that loves TV face time. Nothing to learn here.
'Pop-economist'...
Very well put. In fact, Extremely well put, because that is Precisely what Larry represents, and any cursory review of his television/radio programs boldly underscore this.
+1
In reply to Pop economist that loves TV… by Aireannpure
First of all the $usd is up because it was F/X opex today and there were also huge eur/usd and usd/jpy options that just expired. Then the $usd pulled back.
Secondly, I said that the equity shorts were going to get squeezed one more time before opex tomorrow.
The macro this morning was basically flat to shitty. The continuing jobless claims were revised higher from last month. Philly and N.Y. were a tossup, and housing index was shitty.
Sell the rips Bitchez~
I'll do the opposite...thanks Larry, you slut.
Fight Club likes making his meals.
Peter Schiff is not going to be happy with the "sell gold" comment.
KoKaine Kud.
This is what happens Larry when you fuck a stranger in the ass!!! I don't know about anyone else but I'm long tire irons.
Hey Larry, let's index income tax to adjust for inflation.
The Don is shaking all the trees.....some might actually bare fruit....we'll see
Trump didn't creating this fuking mess
Let it burn ....
A fool and his money soon will part.
Baitchezz.... have these things on hand.
1. Cryptos: BTC, BCH, BTG, BCD, BCA, LTC, LCC, ETH
2. Stocks: 5G/IoT stocks, cheap with dividend.
3. Gold/Silver: have some *physical metals and able to be carried around.
4. Property for rent
5. Some cash for daily use.
Not everybody can have all of those things. Just do the best you can.
Best Wishes :)
Except for one thing ol' Larry doesn't want anybody to know about - debt levels and risk associated with interest rates:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yy-1rgqSdvg
This daylight savings shift is a real pain in the ass. I have to deal with the assholes in London for an extra hour before the U.K. switches over.
BWahahaha ahahahahah ahahaha lolz
In reply to This daylight savings… by Yen Cross
We have destroyed the human race with our printable trash money.
Larry "The Financial Swamp" Kudlow. The last person on this earth I would have picked. Slime Ball !!!