Lacy Hunt: These Conditions Preceded the Last 7 Recessions

Authored by Patrick Watson via MauldinEconomics.com,
At the Strategic Investment Conference 2018, Dr. Lacy Hunt, economist and EVP of Hoisington Investment Management, claimed that “economics is a science” and today it’s more important than ever.
Although economics is not as precise as physics or chemistry, he added, our understanding in this domain gradually advances.
Dr. Lacy Hunt then moved on to overview the current economic situation.
The Debt Situation Is Terrible
Looking from a debt perspective, the situation looks terrible.
Citing the law of diminishing returns, he showed how more and more debt is required to boost output. In 2007, global debt was 276% of global GDP. Today, global debt is 327% of global GDP.
In 2007, a dollar in debt generated 37 cents in GDP growth. In 2017, a dollar in debt created only 31 cents in GDP. Money supply and bank credit are collapsing.
Meanwhile, money velocity is at its lowest rate since 1949.
Adjusting GDP for Vehicle Sales
Hunt then showed how an increase in vehicle sales due to natural disasters artificially boosted GDP.
Between 600,000 and 700,000 cars were destroyed and had to be replaced in the aftermath of US hurricane disasters. This event appears in the economic data as a rise in GDP for the fourth quarter.
However, if we look at GDP minus vehicle sales, the rate of growth drops vastly.
What this phenomenon did was to pull future auto sales into the present. And it adds very little value to the economy. It’s a good example of the Broken Window Fallacy.
So, the bump in GDP growth was due to an anomaly, and the overall trend remains constrained.
The Yield Curve Matters
Hunt wrapped up his keynote at SIC 2018 by stressing the importance of the yield curve.
As a reference, he used the spread between long-term treasuries and the 3-month bill, which has been falling for over 90 months. He suspects that if we get further rate hikes this year—as the Fed suggests—the spread will approach zero and could invert.
“Whether or not it actually inverts is not important,” said Lacy Hunt. What’s important is that similar conditions have preceded six of the last seven recessions.
* * *
Get Your Virtual Pass to 2018’s Most Important Investment Conference - Watch and listen to 25 top experts as they discuss their best investment ideas and predictions for the economy, financial markets, and geopolitical relations in Strategic Investment Conference 2018. Grab your virtual pass now!
Comments
Amazing job, looks even more convincing than Caitlyn
Lacy Hunt. I haven't heard that name in years. He used to be pretty smart but I think that picture of him was probably taken 50 years ago.
In reply to Amazing job, looks even more… by land_of_the_few
Let's see what Rukeyser has to say
In reply to Lacy Hunt. I haven't heard… by IH8OBAMA
All irrelevant in the QE world we are in now.
In reply to Let's see what Rukeyser has… by DillyDilly
lacy-hunt has PR guy in the family... image is everything to customer, and secondarily to Lacy Hunt, the Man.
- 50 year old pic of Lacy Hunt smacks of Hollywood/New York/Slicky Boy!!!
- Let the Buyer Beware, be aware, 1998 Dot Com Debt & Junk Bond Debts were big concerns 20 years ago!
- Old Guy gives interview shows fear of change... may not understand new technology/banking/military/war/link of warriors to bankers/link of FIREs to Warriors/Link of Currency to Warriors
In reply to All irrelevant in the QE… by JimmyJones
He's not wrong. However, his name sounds like that of an attractive teenage girl. That is wrong.
We'll be at war with Russia soon to provide cover.
He has a friend named Cagney, too.
In reply to He's not wrong. However, his… by Canadian Dirtlump
Any chance he has a brother named Mike?
In reply to He has a friend named Cagney… by NoDebt
I feathered what's left of my hair after reading your comment.
In reply to He has a friend named Cagney… by NoDebt
Kind of like Tracy Lords?
In reply to He's not wrong. However, his… by Canadian Dirtlump
Yeah, but they know the next one is the widowmaker. No effort will be spared to avoid it. The Fed can talk tough, puff out their chests and do their scary 1/4 point rate increases but we all know the minute things look like they're going to slide off the table they'll be back with the money bazooka.
After all, the next one won't just take out banks and the economy, it will take out the Feral Government (the biggest debtor in the history of the world). And they won't let that happen.
This dude has been the rightest, the mostest, the longest.
btw ..speaking of artificial boosts to GDP , don't forget .gov's gargantuan levels of deficit spending.
These alerts are on since a while.
'Friends' at SF Fed informed me the Fed only controls the front end of the curve so we're good to go.....
Burnt Toast
Just notice something Lacy?
Economics is not a science. Science has immutable laws Economics does not because the environment changes with time. The basic experiments which proved the Gas Laws about 200 years ago hold good today. Do the economic certainties or laws from 200 years ago work today?
Physics is a Science while Economics is an Art.
Yes, economics is a science in the same way that torture is a science. I wonder if he ever had a big by name??? It reminds me of the Chinese who pick American names and then wonder what is wrong when people twitter at their chose name of "Grown Wang".
what is "lacy cunt" some new sexy lingerie from Fredericks?
Anybody who think economics is a science either knows nothing about the economy or little about science.
So, barring natural disasters, broken windows, and stupid government financial decisions, the yield curve is scientific. Got it...