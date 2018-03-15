Larry Kudlow: Fed Should Let Economy "Rip" And Not "Overdo It" With Rate Hikes

The White House didn't officially confirm that CNBC's Larry Kudlow would replace Gary Cohn as director of the National Economic Council until this morning, but last night, Kudlow demonstrated that he's already comfortable in the role during a wide-ranging interview with his (soon-to-be-former) colleagues on America's No. 1 business news network.
To wit, Kudlow surprised investors by offering his views on certain topics that are typically left to the Treasury Secretary of Federal Reserve officials.
Investors were surprised to hear Kudlow declare, with little warning, that he would "buy the dollar and sell gold," adding that he has "no reason to believe the president doesn't support a strong, stable dollar."
But given the centrality of a weak dollar to Trump's trade-focused agenda, one Twitter user wryly pointed out that the comment was Kudlow's first documented lie in his new job...
*KUDLOW: NO REASON TO BELIEVE TRUMP DOESN'T WANT STRONG DOLLAR
And although he doesn't get his own "dot" on the Fed's dot plot, Kudlow apparently felt comfortable offering his two cents on how the central bank should go about raising interest rates, cautioning that the Fed shouldn't rush to hike rates four times this year.
We'd like to know: Does Kudlow realize that, 819 days into the hiking cycle, stocks actually love higher rates (despite all the chatter from market strategists)? ...for now!
Given the "goldilocks" economy that we're living in (though that perception is already unraveling) Kudlow says the Fed shouldn't rush to hike rates, and should instead just "let it rip" when it comes to growth...
Evans: Guys, thanks for joining us we love this concept. Karen, whats your Larry trade now? No pressure cause it is not like he is listening or anything.
Karen Finerman: All right, yeah I mean, I love Larry I got to say, going into today, long a lot of puts, didn't love the Gary Cohn change, but of everyone out there, im most excited about this choice, outstanding hell do a great job I think –
Kudlow: Thank you
Finerman: A very, very great job, not just on policy, but the other parts you talked about, communication. Which is maybe equally or sometimes more important. You have the skills to do both so I think you’re an outstanding choice.
Kudlow: Thank you, Karen, much appreciated.
Tim Seymour: Larry, congratulations, and major yes buyers as we say on Larry, mostly because if you look at the market over the last couple days, we've gone with being concerned about overheating to a place where now we question growth granted, there's been a couple macro points, retail sales, PMIs around the world slowing a little bit, but bottom line is the world needs to understand, I should say markets need to understand what the world understands. Were in a better environment globally as Larry pointed out yes better to punish your enemies and not your friends at the same time we are learning this now, who is pro or against, fair deals or not. Regardless the momentum for corporate EPS and where are with in the country right now is still bullish.
Kudlow: Yes.
Seymour: The fact in three days we have sold to different places in the market, and sentiments, have caution on that view, and, therefore, Larry is a fresh voice in the equation, and if that takes us higher, I'm a yes buyer on Larry Kudlow.
Kudlow: thank you, thank you very much look, somebody said profits are the mothers milk of stocks. I cant remember who that was.
Evans: it could have been a wise guy on CNBC. I'm going to put him on the spot really now
Kudlow: the profit picture is good. It’s looking real good, and growth is not inflationary just let it rip for heaven's sakes. The market is going to take care of itself. The story takes care of itself let it rip the fed will do what it has to do, but I hope they don’t overdo it.
Kudlow worked at the New York Fed early in his career. More recently, Kudlow had said that the Trump tax cuts would give the central bank more room to raise interest rates more quickly - to help ensure that the central bank is ready for the next crisis.
Gary Cohn, Kudlow's predecessor was more circumspect. As Bloomberg reminds us, Cohn deferred to the Fed when asked for his views on the central bank's policy.
He's living in a world that is not called "Reality".
Larry Kudlow in the White House-- buckle up for nonstop entertainment!
In reply to He's living in a world that… by ejmoosa
Remember Colin Powell’s shaking a fake vial of anthrax at the UN Security Council?
Well… Right about that time, Larry Kudlow (during the Two Clowns Show) uttered an “economist’s” opinion, “When American bombs fall, the stock market goes up”.
The markets are about to roll over. It might happen in a few days, weeks, or months. So, guess what “economic” advice will Larry Kudlow whisper into the President’s ear to bring the markets back up? ;-)
Looney
In reply to Larry Kudlow in the White… by Buckaroo Banzai
My brain still can't process that this guy is going to be the next National Economics Advisor. Larry is an idiot. I'M SMARTER THAN LARRY and I'm definitely an idiot.
In reply to Remember Colin Powell’s… by Looney
Please be patient, ND. Larry will soon be joined by Cramer. ;-)
Looney
In reply to My brain still can't process… by NoDebt
What will it take to get someone that actually gets that we are on a path that will bankrupt this nation? No one wants to address the debt after they are elected or appointed.
There's gonna be one helluva price to pay. Be interesting to see if these clowns are going to bail out CALPERS and others because of the contagion factor that will spread like falling dominoes once the right bankruptcy/collapse occurs.
In reply to Please be patient, ND. Larry… by Looney
Cramer seems like a perfect fit somewhere on Trump's economic team.
In reply to Please be patient, ND. Larry… by Looney
"National Economics Advisor" is the Federal equivalent of Municipal Dog Catcher, except of course that dog catchers perform an actual useful public service.
In reply to My brain still can't process… by NoDebt
What position will Cramer be appointed to?
In reply to My brain still can't process… by NoDebt
He's just there to entertain the retards.
In reply to My brain still can't process… by NoDebt
We’ve reached the end of the line my friend.
This choice will be a total fucking disaster for Trump. It’s over bitchez.
In reply to My brain still can't process… by NoDebt
Don't put yourself down like that, I've enjoyed your posts for a few years now and I wouldn't say you're an 'idiot', a 'fool', maybe a 'nincompoop', but definitely NOT an 'idiot'.
In reply to My brain still can't process… by NoDebt
He's the only person in .gov that seems to realize the economy is a sham and cant take the rate increases that have already been made. I give him credit for that.
In reply to Remember Colin Powell’s… by Looney
But his motive is the issue. Clearly he likes torturing little people
In reply to He's the only person in .gov… by gatorengineer
Larry "Bubble Man King Dollar Cuck of Wallstreet" Kudlow reporting for duty!
In reply to Larry Kudlow in the White… by Buckaroo Banzai
In reply to He's living in a world that… by ejmoosa
Reality Winner?
In reply to He's living in a world that… by ejmoosa
Floodwaters never climb the stairs of the ivory towers. The Fed always closes the spill gates of the dam before that happens
In reply to He's living in a world that… by ejmoosa
I still sort of support Trump... but why does he surround himself with morons, crooked bankers and Deep State/MIC douche bags?
As long as Sessions is still there, and Hillary is still free... Trump has to be considered a puppet of the elite swine.
In reply to He's living in a world that… by ejmoosa
The guy looks like a total dweebster.
A face only a bartender could love.
In reply to The guy looks like a total… by Tim Knight fro…
PPT is going into the dollar buying, gold selling business in 123.....
"Coke adds life, where there isn't any".
The Crackhead speaks!
Give me Maria Bartiromo.!
The White House: fear is a place
Trump's cabinet is the Velveeta Crime Cartel
living large on taxpayers' expense.
A tangled interplay of moral and criminal guilt,
negligence and complicity. These are Godless times,
whatever you do don't fall asleep.
There you have it, this old, coked up joo offers you "hope"
Would that be before - or after, he smites you...?
In reply to This old, coked up joo… by FreeShitter
I dont get it, is he saying that the fed "let it rip" between 2009-2016 during which we experience what the president called an economic waste land?
I hope The Donald doesn't cut a couple of rails and tell him to 'Let It Rip"...........
Kudlow is a great fit with Trump because one thing we have come to expect on any issue confronting our nation is grandstanding from those in both parties. The government in Washington like those in other countries specialize in putting lipstick "On A Pig." It is very possible Washington is a swamp that cannot be drained.
Strangely, as time has passed it seems the polarizing divide that grips the nation might be planned or contrived merely to create a pathway to greater power by the forces that hold us hostage. The article below explores how those in power with the aid of the media have created an environment of gridlock where they can run free and continue exploiting those they pretend to serve.
Peter Schiff's podcast today (you know it's gonna be dedicated to Larry...) should be interesting.
I always appreciate Peter Schiff's tirades. Of course you have to get past the fact that most of what he says is like a giant infomercial for gold and his company "Goldmoney"....not that that is necessarily a bad thing, but it gets a little old.
In reply to Peter Schiff's podcast today… by Consuelo
When the market has a setback Schiff comes out of his hole with his hell is about to freeze spiel and gold pitch.
In reply to I always appreciate Peter… by brushhog
He's a salesman at heart - a marketeer. His shows in the early days weren't as sales-pitch blatant however. Too bad.
In reply to I always appreciate Peter… by brushhog
Wet Brain, from all that coke and booze.
I'm stunned I never got it, Kudlow was a piker compared to some of us.
Isnt it amazing how these guys just react to headlines just like the rest of the idiots out there. So this quarter's GDP is going to be much lower than expected so the geniuses tell us the fed should "let'er rip". If GDP had hit 6% he'd be saying the exact opposite. Anyone can do that.
I'll bet Larry still has that extra long little finger nail, for easy coke dipping.
Take a dip and let her rip.
"cocaine, it's a hell of a drug"
~Rick James
How could Kudlow possibly insist that lower rates will boost economic growth? Larry, if it hasn't worked for nearly a decade why would it work now? These guys sound like a broken record. Raise rates and let the market deal with it. These people are like heroin addicts. Just one more fix, and I promise I'll quit.
Kudlow is not real economist. He is about financial market out comes not economic outcomes. And he needs to STFU.
I like the guy
I used to watch his show on occasion. But, he was taken off the air when the 'great recession' hit. Everything was hinging on the Fed. Corporate ceo's and other entrepreneurs and business heads became irrelevant. The guy is a douche bag. Still talking low rates. Useless.
In reply to I like the guy by More_sellers_t…
Like George Constanza, Kudlow always wanted to pretend to be an economist, and now Trump is making him the Chief Economic adviser. Alas. HE WILL NEVER BE APPROVED BY THE SENATE!
Position doesn't need to be approved someone was saying. Rip spelt RIP if he was part of the demise of Bear Stears. Trump thinks CNBC will be nice to him now
In reply to Like George Constanza, … by naro
'Putin's a dangerous dictator'... On nearly every single one of his opening monologues from the weekly radio program for the past 6 years at least...
And don't think for a moment these sentiments aren't passed along at the economics table whilst discussing how our debt isn't a problem...
Larry looks like he's been letting himself "rip" - and needs to get back into re-hab... pronto!
You can find study after study showing the track record of predictions of chief economic advisors, professors,etc is actually less than random guesses. A monkey could do better and also save the country money. Whatever Kudlow says the best bet is do the opposite.
Oh he's the type like the 'spend money to save from going bankrupt' sort of moronic thinking types!
long on yamakas, izmels and stupidity...all in!
“There’s no recession coming. The pessimistas were wrong. It’s not going to happen. At a bare minimum, we are looking at Goldilocks 2.0. (And that’s a minimum). Goldilocks is alive and well. The Bush boom is alive and well. It’s finishing up its sixth consecutive year with more to come. Yes, it’s still the greatest story never told.”
~ Larry , December, 2007