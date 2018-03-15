Loonie Tests 2018 Lows As Canada Existing Home Sales Crash To 5 Year Lows

The Canadian Dollar dropped, testing the lows of 2018, following CREA data showing existing home sales crashed to the lowest since 2013 and price appreciation slowed dramatically.
Home sales via Canadian MLS® Systems were down 6.5% in February. This marks the second consecutive monthly decline following the record set in December 2017 and the lowest reading in nearly five years.
February sales were down from the previous month in almost three-quarters of all local housing markets, with large monthly declines in and around Greater Vancouver (GVA) and Greater Toronto (GTA).
Toronto home sales are down 8.2% MoM!
Vancouver home sales are down 15.8% MoM!
Actual (not seasonally adjusted) activity was down 16.9% year-over-year (y-o-y) and hit a five-year low for the month of February. Sales also stood 7% below the 10-year average for the month of February. Sales activity came in below year-ago levels in 80% of all local markets in February, including those nearby and within Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe (GGH) region.
"The drop off in sales activity following the record-breaking peak late last year confirms that many homebuyers moved purchase decisions forward late last year before tighter mortgage rules took effect in January," said Gregory Klump, CREA's Chief Economist.
"Momentum for home sales activity going into the second quarter is also likely to weighed down by housing market uncertainty in British Columbia, where new housing polices were introduced toward the end of February."
Furthermore, CREA notes that the Aggregate Composite MLS® HPI rose by 6.9% y-o-y in February 2018. This was the 10th consecutive deceleration in y-o-y gains, continuing a trend that began last spring. It was also the smallest y-o-y increase since October 2015.
and the kneejerk reaction in the market is to sell the Loonie, now trading back at 2018 lows - the lowest since July 2017..
So, just another headfake or is the massive Canadian housing bubble actually deflating?
Give it 3-4 more months. Then you’ll know for sure.
Last year the number of listings and sales were taking off in March through to July, peeking end of May, June. I sold in June last year, just as sales were beginning to softening.
I looked at the listings in my area and they are way down from last year. The realtor listing map had dots all over it, which were listed property, now there are just a few dots compared to last year. So it it definitely cooled off.
Sales are early in the year and closings in summer, July, before school starts. There were also a lot of pre-sales of condo units in my area last fall.
In reply to So, just another headfake or… by Bay of Pigs
There's money out there though. The good houses in good areas sell in a matter of days if priced right. And those prices are out of reach for about 90% of us.
In reply to Last year the number of… by Justin Case
Canada got how many rate "hikes" in before their housing crash started?
I wonder what the phD wizards of eCONomics will come up with to save it this time?
Or maybe if we're lucky they will just hang themselves and save us the trouble?
Economics: ‘The art of explaining tomorrow, why the predictions you made yesterday, didn’t come true today.’
In reply to Canada got how many rate … by BigWillyStyle887
This could be my only opportunity to get a home at a non debt-slave price.
In reply to Canada got how many rate … by BigWillyStyle887
Boomers better sell now while the prices are still high.
