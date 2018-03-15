Loonie Tests 2018 Lows As Canada Existing Home Sales Crash To 5 Year Lows

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/15/2018 - 09:25

The Canadian Dollar dropped, testing the lows of 2018, following CREA data showing existing home sales crashed to the lowest since 2013 and price appreciation slowed dramatically.

Home sales via Canadian MLS® Systems were down 6.5% in February. This marks the second consecutive monthly decline following the record set in December 2017 and the lowest reading in nearly five years.

February sales were down from the previous month in almost three-quarters of all local housing markets, with large monthly declines in and around Greater Vancouver (GVA) and Greater Toronto (GTA).

Toronto home sales are down 8.2% MoM!

Vancouver home sales are down 15.8% MoM!

Actual (not seasonally adjusted) activity was down 16.9% year-over-year (y-o-y) and hit a five-year low for the month of February. Sales also stood 7% below the 10-year average for the month of February. Sales activity came in below year-ago levels in 80% of all local markets in February, including those nearby and within Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe (GGH) region.

"The drop off in sales activity following the record-breaking peak late last year confirms that many homebuyers moved purchase decisions forward late last year before tighter mortgage rules took effect in January," said Gregory Klump, CREA's Chief Economist.

"Momentum for home sales activity going into the second quarter is also likely to weighed down by housing market uncertainty in British Columbia, where new housing polices were introduced toward the end of February."

Furthermore, CREA notes that the Aggregate Composite MLS® HPI rose by 6.9% y-o-y in February 2018. This was the 10th consecutive deceleration in y-o-y gains, continuing a trend that began last spring. It was also the smallest y-o-y increase since October 2015.

and the kneejerk reaction in the market is to sell the Loonie, now trading back at 2018 lows - the lowest since July 2017..

Tags
Business Finance
Construction & Engineering - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Justin Case Bay of Pigs Thu, 03/15/2018 - 09:57 Permalink

Last year the number of listings and sales were taking off in March through to July, peeking end of May, June. I sold in June last year, just as sales were beginning to softening.

I looked at the listings in my area and they are way down from last year. The realtor listing map had dots all over it, which were listed property, now there are just a few dots compared to last year. So it it definitely cooled off.

Sales are early in the year and closings in summer, July, before school starts. There were also a lot of pre-sales of condo units in my area last fall.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
robertocarlos Thu, 03/15/2018 - 09:33 Permalink

Everybody knows that 9 out of 10 Americans just make up facts on the spot. But it doesn't really matter. A Tim's coffee still cost $2.50 and still tastes like shit.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
BigWillyStyle887 Thu, 03/15/2018 - 09:35 Permalink

Canada got how many rate "hikes" in before their housing crash started? 

 

I wonder what the phD wizards of eCONomics will come up with to save it this time?

 

 

Or maybe if we're lucky they will just hang themselves and save us the trouble?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
wetwipe Thu, 03/15/2018 - 09:46 Permalink

Yeah £1million for a studio flat in London smaller than most peoples garage. What could go wrong?? Globally most property but in the last 10 years is over-priced crap which starts to fall apart the day after you move in.

These millennials fall for every scam time and time again, if it's not socialism, its spending £50,000 on a shit education or £250,000 on a house that cost £10,000 to build put together by here today gone tomorrow Eastern European builders who couldn't give a fuck.

Yeah the mood adjustable down lighting is fuckin' great along with the AA++ Greenpeace approved toilet cistern but the fundamentals, the fabric of the building is shite. That's why you get 1/8" wide cracks in the walls in no time at all and all the fixtures and fittings fall to bits after a year.

#1 Rule for property, the market it cyclical buy what is cheap and unfashionable today, sell when it becomes 'in'. i.e old is the new, new. Houses are the new yuppie flats.

Millennials those who were 'lucky' enough to get on the housing ladder..... You've bought over priced crap... Interest rates are going up.... You can barely afford payments ATM... Your job as a barista is not a career.... Your student loan will not be forgiven... Ever.... You have been 100% screwed...

 

-Wetwipe 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
east of eden Thu, 03/15/2018 - 09:54 Permalink

What a fucking scam. Existing home sales have ZERO to do with the value of the Canadian dollar. This is just more Wall Street bullshit manipulation, the same as they did during the original NAFTA negotiations.

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-trump-boasts-that-he-made…

There is a story today, in the Globe, in which Trump ADMITS he fucking lied to Trudeau about a trade deficit with Canada. He didn't have the faintest clue when he made that fucking lie, but was told shortly afterwards, at which point he 'fell back' on the empty argument that well, so we only have a trade deficit with you when you consider oil sales. A grand total of less than 17 Billion CAD a year in a 20 Trillion US dollar economy (.085% of your economy).

The Joos must know there is a market crash coming. This is their modus operandi. Drive down the CAD by selling however many forwards you need to, then crash the market, then take your pick of Canadian companies for 10 cents on the dollar. Just more of the same kind of fucking theft you are so well known for.

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Sonny Brakes Thu, 03/15/2018 - 09:57 Permalink

What they lose in real estate commisions they'll make up for with parking fees.

The automobile is the real, real estate, pig in the parking lot.

Ponder for a minute just how much real estate is devoted to the automobile. Heck, people are now living in their cars and RVs, but both need repair and replacement a lot more than a home. I'm just saying.

Soon it'll be cheaper to live on a jumbo jet flying through the sky because real estate on the ground has gotten too expensive.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Bryan Thu, 03/15/2018 - 09:58 Permalink

Forex markets are just wildly unpredictable.  I'm out, except for a small account to gamble with for entertainment.  Trying to make (and keep) real profits is too elusive in this industry.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
east of eden Arrest Hillary Thu, 03/15/2018 - 10:22 Permalink

But lumber HASN'T come down, it has gone up 30% in price to US consumers, and the fucking little weasels in the American Forest Products Association can't even supply Canadian softwood anymore, because they have run out of it. So, what is their solution? Well, sell dirt cheap southern yellow pine, that warps like crazy, at the same market price of high quality fir and pine softwood that they can't produce. Sucks to be an American.