France, Germany, US Demand Russia Explain UK Attack Despite Decrying May's "Fantasy Politics"

Update: Just hours after Macron issued the statement below demanding "more proof" and decrying May's "fantasy politics," it appears a phone call with the UK has changed the attitude and Germany, US, and France have now issued a statement that says they agree with UK that "Russia must be responsible" for the UK attack.
The countries are "horrified" at the attack, according to the joint statement, and explain in full-Haley (Colin-Powell-esque) fearmongery, warn the attack "threatens the security of us all" and Russia must explain the UK attack.
As AP reports, the leaders of the United States, France, Germany and Britain say they are united in blaming Russia for a nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal.
In a rare joint statement, President Donald Trump, President Emmanual Macron, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Theresa May say "there is no plausible alternative explanation" to Russian responsibility in the March 4 attack in England.
They say Russia's failure to respond to Britain's "legitimate request" for an explanation "further underlines its responsibility."
First use of nerve agent in Europe since World War II “threatens all of our security”
The leaders say the use of a chemical weapon is "an assault on U.K. sovereignty" and "a breach of international law."
“We call on Russia to respond to all questions connected with the attack in Salisbury,” particularly those relating to its Novichok program
Britain has expelled 23 Russian diplomats and suspended high-level contacts with Moscow over the incident. Russia is expected to take retaliatory measures soon.
* * *
As we detailed earlier, UK Prime Minister made many of her European allies uneasy (particularly those who, like Germany, rely on Russia for supplies of LNG) on Monday when she accused the Russian government of masterminding an attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal - an attack that left 18 bystanders and one law-enforcement officer hospitalized.
And with Russia threatening to retaliate, France's Emmanuel Macron - hardly a far-right authoritarian - is speaking up and undermining May's push to rally international support for another round of sanctions against Russia, according to RT.
Macron said he wants more proof linking Russia to the attack - which occurred at a shopping center in Salisbury earlier this month. So far, the UK government has essentially admitted that its strongest evidence was the presence at the scene of a nerve agent known to have been developed in Russia. May has threatened sanctions in response to the attack. And on Tuesday, she ordered 23 Russian diplomats to leave the country. The reaction resembled the UK's response to the death via radiation poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko.
Via a spokesman, Macron accused May of engaging in "fantasy politics."
On Wednesday, May announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats and the suspension of bilateral talks. May claimed Russia was "culpable" for the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, which amounted to "unlawful use of force against the UK."
However, President Emmanuel Macron’s spokesman suggested May was acting prematurely. "We don’t do fantasy politics. Once the elements are proven then the time will come for decisions to be made, Benjamin Griveaux told a news conference in Paris.
Griveaux added that France was waiting for "definitive conclusions" and evidence that the "facts were completely true” before taking a position. He said that the Salisbury poisoning was a "serious act" against a strategic ally, but France would await evidence of Russian involvement before taking a position.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has asked the UK for a sample of the toxin that it's citing as evidence so that it might be examined by Russia.
Lavrov has also threatened to retaliate by expelling British diplomats. Russia has also refused to respond to the UK's demand that it furnish an explanation for how the nerve agent came to be found at the scene. Did Russia deliberately plan the attack? Or did it simply recklessly lose track of dangerous chemical weapons? The UK said it would give Russia a day to respond, infuriating the Kremlin.
In return, Russia has sternly rebuked the UK for its conduct, cautioning that "one does not give 24 hours notice to a nuclear power."
In addition to refusing to share the toxin, the UK is resisting settling the issue through the proper channels - ie the Organization of the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Russia and the UK are both members.
Moscow’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, said Wednesday that "we demand that material proof be provided of the allegedly found Russian trace in this high-resonance event. Without this, stating that there is incontrovertible truth is not something that we can take into account."
Even Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has also challenged May’s evidence of Russian culpability. Corbyn believes there is not enough proof to conclude Russia was behind the incident.
"The government has access to information and intelligence on this matter which others don’t. However, there is also a history in relation to weapons of mass destruction and intelligence which is problematic, to put it mildly," said Corbys spokesman Seumas Milne. "I think the right approach is to seek the evidence to follow international treaties, particularly in relation to prohibitive chemical weapons."
* * *
However, as one Twitter user pointed out, if Russian President Vladimir Putin really did personally authorize the "wet job" - FSB-speak for assassination - then for a reportedly 'smart guy', he picked a remarkably ill-time moment to carry out such an attack...
This Putin guy is really something: at the height of anti-Russian hysteria in the west, and right before both the Russian election and World Cup, he decides the time is right to execute a spy living openly in the UK since 2010 using a Russian nerve agent.— Tom Slaughter (@tgs31952) March 12, 2018
The west against Russia "The Bear".... hmmmm!!!
As you can see, not all witches Anglicans burned in their time. Some produced offspring.
In reply to The west against Russia "The… by Truther
birds of a feather flock together.
the complexities of keeping their stories straight in the face of a humanity waking up to their crimes and complicity must be getting harder all of the time.
nevertheless, they dare not allow the narrative to change...BOLD AND FORWARD is their motto otherwise they end up in jail for sure.
RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA (mi6)
still no evidence
In reply to As you can see, not all… by Shemp 4 Victory
The game here is to try to push Russia off the UN Security Council. It has proved too inconvenient for the US, UK, etc. to have a voice of reason at the table and with Russia gone, the lunatics will be in full control... but they will have to get rid of China as well.
By the way, has anyone found Sadam’s chemical weapons yet?
In reply to birds of a feather by wildbad
Yes he had some bleach in his bathroom cabinet. He "claimed" it was for skid marks after he had taken a dump.
We have all heard that one before.
In reply to The game here is to try to… by EuroPox
Real simple question :
Why haven't we heard from Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia ?
This was a botched job, and now it is the robber yelling "Stop Thief !"
In reply to Yes he had some bleach in… by JohnGaltUk
This article seems biased toward Russia.
Russian trolls need more balance, more subtlety, to win their info war.
In reply to Real simple question :… by solidtare
Didn't Macron marry his mother?
In reply to This article seems biased… by Fukushima Sam
They have dropped all pretense of honesty with this one... I guess they have been watching too much CNN, because all they have is Russia, Russia, Russia on their minds...
In reply to Didn't Macon marry his… by I hate cunton
Could I refer everyone to the MH-17 "downed by Russians" in the Ukraine?
Farnborough have had the black boxes for three fucking years, have thus far released no data, and still provide no evidence, that it was Ivan (rather than two Ukie air force pilots hosing the cockpit with 20 mike mike) who downed the plane. As opposed to the boxes of the Aeroflot bombed in Egypt, which were made public almost immediately.
And right now, there's about as much evidence this incident in Salisbury was Russian state (and the baby-eating Putin) sponsored, action, as there was tying them to MH-17.
Mrs May is fuckwit in an echo chamber (the same one Nikki Haley lives in).
A morally corrupt one who is complicit to boot.
In reply to They have dropped all… by Keyser
It's pretty well understood that Putin's airplane was in the same general airspace as MH-17 at the time and the Ukrainians were so eager to assassinate Putin that they got the targets mixed up. The red/white/blue livery of Malaysian Air was strikingly similar to the livery of Putin's version of Air Force One, undoubtedly leading to the mixup.
In reply to Could I refer everyone to… by CuttingEdge
... “ ... in full-Haley (Colin-Powell-esque) fearmongery, warn the attack "threatens the security of us all" and Russia must explain the UK attack. ...
... the (((Red Shield))) puppets’ playbook is underway ...
In reply to It's pretty well understood… by Buckaroo Banzai
War is coming soon.
Turns out the Swamp won't be drained
It will be vaporized.
In reply to Could I refer everyone to… by CuttingEdge
This cpuld be partly related to the fact the Eastern Ghouta terrorist pocket has just been divided into 3 parcels and is on course to have anyone who won't or can't surrender wiped out. And not so much to do with some semi-retired naturalised Brit spy in Britain possibly wiped out by the Brits.
The ones imminently about to be wiped out for real in Syria may well include Western mercs who are probably screaming blue murder down the phone to their handlers. Since they are "not there" they can't suddenly appear and surrender, their only option is to wait and become dogfood. Seriously, does anyone think the West actually gives a tinker's cuss about Skripal. If it was Ukis or similar working for the West, they were probably perfectly happy to have a go at Skripal and his daughter in England or anywhere else precisely because they *are actual Russians*.
In reply to They have dropped all… by Keyser
More like his granny.
In reply to Didn't Macon marry his… by I hate cunton
Read and learn who your enemy really is.
https://311truth.wordpress.com/2014/01/18/magna-bsp-the-israeli-connect…
In reply to This article seems biased… by Fukushima Sam
Retard 3/4 full ahead...
In reply to Real simple question :… by solidtare
lol Hello John. Thanks for the laugh.
In reply to Yes he had some bleach in… by JohnGaltUk
Gosh, no one is asking for evidence except Russia.
That doesn't seem right. I think something is fishy.
In reply to The game here is to try to… by EuroPox
We don' need no steenkin' evidence, amigo!
In reply to Gosh, no one is asking for… by ThanksChump
Yea, welcome to the Orwellian era of Post-Habeas Corpus!
In reply to We don' need no steenkin'… by WTFUD
One silver lining around the dark clouds oozing from the West: it will only increase Putin's popularity and election results.
Go on Theresa May, you're doing great: just three more days to push Putin's election campaign!
In reply to Yea, welcome to the era of… by Hans-Zandvliet
Yep
no evidence required
just an accusation by the government;
that's all that's needed nowadays in order to
to lock you up indefinitely and Gitmo-waterboard you.
In reply to We don' need no steenkin'… by WTFUD
That would be quite a coup if they could manage it. There's even a 4D chess element to it wherein Trump could push for that, and then later declare that without Russia, the UN was pointless and withdraw the US.
In reply to The game here is to try to… by EuroPox
Clearly there is no mechanism to do it except to make Russia think it is wasting its time by being there and walk away. The more unreasonable the US,UK, etc. are towards Russia, the more likely Russia will start to think that way (they hope). If Russia sits tight, the rest can declare the UN can no longer serve its purpose and walk away to form a new organisation - with members only of their choosing.
The League of Nations was wound up in 1946 having failed to stop WW2 and the UN was its successor - maybe the UN is destined for the same fate.
In reply to That would be quite a coup… by tmosley
Yes. That's undoubtedly the game here. I don’t often agree with Macron, but I do on this: “Macron said he wants more proof linking Russia to the attack - which occurred at a shopping center in Salisbury earlier this month. So far, the UK government has essentially admitted that its strongest evidence was the presence at the scene of a nerve agent known to have been developed in Russia.”
The UK refuses to produce samples of the toxic agent so that it can be examined by Russia in its own defense. We are simply being told that the agent is Russia-developed. Russia had everything to lose and nothing to gain from a stunt like this. I don’t think they’re that dumb. Those who lie to us repeatedly, however, think we are that dumb.
In reply to The game here is to try to… by EuroPox
Russia did it to themselves, Goy!
At the worst possible time! In the loudest, clumsiest fashion!
Right before their pres. election and months before the World Cup!
Don't they know they are the scapegoat for all the self-inflicted ills the West has??
Doesn't really seem like the Russian M.O. does it?
In reply to birds of a feather by wildbad
Skripal's ties to Christopher Steele and the liklihood he has information that could pose a threat to Clinton and the DNC provide a much more likely motive for offing him. Interesting article https://consortiumnews.com/2018/03/13/the-strange-case-of-the-russian-s…
In reply to birds of a feather by wildbad
Christopher Steele had the greatest motive to get rid of Sergei Skripal. Skripal probably helped him make up the so-called Trump Dossier. The Brits should be checking their inventory of nerve agents at Porton Down*.
Steele and Skripal finishing off a bottle of Vodka.
Steele: Hillary Clinton is willing to spend big money for intelligence that Donald Trump is a Russian puppet.
Skripal: Da, tovarisch.
Steele: Do you still have any contacts in the Russian FSB?
Skripal: They no time of day give me.
Steele: Well, that's too bad.
Skripal: Not to worry. Ve facts makeup.
Steele: What?
Skripal: Ve facts invent. Pen and paper you have? Da? Khorosho. Writing down you start.
Steele: Will the US media believe any of this?
Skripal: Da. US media believe anything US government tell them to believe. They believe Sun rise in West and set in East if Government tell them.
And that's how the so-called Trump Dossier was invented out of whole cloth. Sergei Skripal and his daughter were probably Steele's "Senior Russian officials".
*Porton Down is where the British have their biological and chemical agents laboratories.
In reply to Skripal's ties to… by commiebastid
Prostitutin, where are you hiding yourself? Under a bed?
In reply to birds of a feather by wildbad
How did Kim Jong Un's brother get killed with nerve agent and neither of the assassin's (women) died of it? Nerve agent was floating around in Iraq long after it wasn't found after the 2003 invasion. And when soldiers stumbled upon it and had symptoms the military covered (or tried to cover up) their exposures. Chemical agents were used by Iraq in 1983 in the Iran-Iraq War. So a lot of people in shithole countries know about nerve agents.
In reply to birds of a feather by wildbad
Putin vs the clowns
In reply to As you can see, not all… by Shemp 4 Victory
How long before Putin gets so fed up he just says "F it!" and pushes the button. When the West tries screwing up Russia's World Cup (and they will), that could be the last straw.
In reply to The west against Russia "The… by Truther
What a ridiculous farce.
In reply to The west against Russia "The… by Truther
The Russian attack on pedophiles has the EU elite running scared. Trump might be next.
In reply to The west against Russia "The… by Truther
There was zero proof regarding the 1964 Gulf of Tonkin incident that led to the Tonkin Gulf Resolution that was used as the pretext for inserting more than 500,000 US troops into Vietnam. There was no alternative to the Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media and it's unquestioning parroting of US government propaganda in 1964. The Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media is still around but it is much weakened and there are now far more alternatives for at least some people to discover the lies in realtime. So, I suppose that things could be worse.
In reply to The west against Russia "The… by Truther
"Russia ate my homework and poisoned that dude."
A veritable Who's Who of Zionist puppets
In reply to "Russia ate my homework and… by Akzed
You can tell a lot about a person by the company they keep... 😒
..... meanwhile... in other news Israhell is now using drones to drop chemical weapons ("tear gas") on Palestinians and NO ONE GIVES A FUCK !!... 😔
In reply to A veritable Who's Who of… by Juggernaut x2
One by one the pharisees are exposing themselves.
Starting a hot war with Russia, what a way to repay your voters..
In reply to A veritable Who's Who of… by Juggernaut x2
.
In reply to "Russia ate my homework and… by Akzed
They will meet Satan 2 before Putin ever succumbs.
May === The Kleenex Lady
I can help:
The US took over Uzbekistan. The CIA had access to all the goodies and used some to arkancide them. How do you think the west has samples of all these neurotoxins?
Wait, you're suggesting the CIA is behind this? Our spooks would NEVER stoop so low as to conduct a false flag operation which puts innocent lives at risk. All of the people at Langley are good-hearted souls who put their core values of integrity and truth ahead of all other considerations. Any past instances of assassination, torture, overthrowing democratically elected governments and lying about the use of chemical weapons are just that - all in the past. Today's CIA is above reproach.
Sorry, just channeling my inner MDB.
In reply to I can help:… by Steroid
"Today's CIA is above reproach."
Yup, and so is the FBI.......HAHAHAHAHAHHAHAAHH!
Fucking Traitors the lot of them.
In reply to Wait, you're suggesting the… by Okienomics
Your tuner is out of whack.....MDB was very good at what he did....he always made it sound somewhat plausible yet deniable at the same time. Incredible, actually.
In reply to Wait, you're suggesting the… by Okienomics
They could have just as easily gotten any Soviet biological chemical weapons after the Soviet Union fell. Everything was for sale. If they didn't get it then they sure as hell can get it now from Ukraine.
After all it was the second largest republic of the Soviet Union.
In reply to I can help:… by Steroid
and the poor Brits.
Their chemists can analyze it to the point of identifying its origin,
but are supposedly unable to replicate it themselves,
despite it having been around for years.
In reply to I can help:… by Steroid
Vlad to start floating this subs around the UK (int waters) for fun, love to the the UK reaction, those pussies will be thinking "shit did we fuck up, listening to our masters?"