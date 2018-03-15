Maidan Icon Faces Arrest For Admitting Current Ukraine Officials "Led Snipers To Central Kiev"

Back in 2014, Ukrainian member of parliament Nadezhda Savchenko was lauded as a hero for her role in the Donbass military campaign and her prosecution in Russia. She is now accused of plotting to blow up the national parliament in Kiev.
According to local press, the Kiev General Prosecutor’s Office requested that the Ukraine parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, strip Savchenko of legal immunity and allow her arrest. While MPs in Ukraine normally enjoy protection from prosecution, General Prosecutor Yury Lutsenko filed the request on Thursday after Savchenko failed to show up for a scheduled questioning.
Lutsenko threatened he would do so earlier this week while Savchenko was on a visit to Europe in her official political capacity. Savchenko responded by accusing Lutsenko of covering up the involvement in the deadly 2014 Maidan shooting, which escalated mass protest into an armed coup and ultimately brought the current Ukrainian government into power.
“Lutsenko called to go on offensive from the podium. He promised weapons. I saw armed people arriving in a blue van. Those people are now in the parliament,” she said, adding that she saw “[current Rada Speaker Andriy] Parubiy leading the snipers to the hotel ‘Ukraine’, from which shots were later fired."
Her story confirms what many had speculated previously, namely that the entire violent coup was staged as a "false flag" affair, meant to draw western ire at the then-pro Russian president Yanukovich who was subsequently overthrown with US assistance.
She added that she gave her testimony on these events to people investigating the mass killings, but that led nowhere.
As RT notes, prosecutors want to question Savchenko over alleged links to a man named Vladimir Ruban, who was earlier arrested while trying to smuggle a large cache of weapons from the rebel-controlled part of eastern Ukraine into territory that remains under Kiev’s control. The Ukrainian authorities claim Ruban was planning an armed coup in central Kiev.
Lutsentko told the Rada that the Maidan "Icon" Savchenko was part of the “terrorist” plot, arguably in retaliation for her earlier statements:
"The prosecution has proof that Nadezhda Savchenko, a member of parliament, personally planned, recruited and directed a terrorist attack in this very hall. She wanted to destroy two balconies with grenades and make the dome collapse by mortar fire. The survivors would have been finished off with firearms.”
Responding to the accusation, Savchenko did not deny, but downplayed Lutsentko’s accusations.
“Ukrainians, just think about it. Who of you never thought about taking down that government just like they were calling on us to do at all the Maidan protests? Who didn’t think about blowing up [the president’s administration] or [the Parliament]? Are we living in 1937, Stalin’s times, when thinking about such things is a crime? Talking about it in the street? Only a lazy person now does not say such things,” she told journalists.
Of course, with events in 2014 now a distant memory, we doubt that history textbooks - and countless pro-Ukraine articles written by the western press to justify the stoking of a proxy war between Russia and Ukraine - will be rewritten.
As shown in this article, the actions taken by the United States against Russia for its involvement in Ukraine have led to one key unintended and positive consequence for Mr. Putin:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2018/03/vladimir-putins-popularity…
Apparently sanctions never really work.
Not surprised.
I do not which side is which in the Ukraine.
But her dyke haircut makes me suspect which. Is she a NeoCon ziotool?
Zzzzz.... more Russian propaganda on ZH.
Poor Yomutti. It must burn your hasbara ass to know that the Mongol Putin completely outplayed your team of degenerates. I so enjoy the rantings of the Neocons after bungling the Crimea takeover.
false flag = deceitful government-led operation resulting in the deaths of innocent people
reason enough to NEVER trust government lies...
this is not actually "NEWS".
This was known as it happened and was reported in myn places since then. If you are saying "Golly aunt B" about this, you have not been paying attention.
Ukraine was a globalist coup against an elected government by Obama, Soros, CIA, State Dept, Kerry and Asst. Sec. of State Victoria (Fuck The €U) Nuland.
Coffee smells GREAT, even if a few years too late.
I knew about the Ukraine coups but I think I can be forgiven for not knowing all the names. These Private Central Bankers keep us more than entertained with plethora of operations here there and everywhere.
So instead of wagging your finger COULD YOU FUCKING TELL ME WHICH SIDE SHE IS ON LIKE I ASKED?
Or are you satisfied with appearing like you knew a little something more than me? Not hard to do in many cases. Bloody ziobankers appear to want to make a new Bolshevik homeland?
She has seen the inside of more jails than that sex instructor in Thailand. Not sure whose side she is on. Arrested and tried in Russia. Was she a pilot, was she a forward artillery spotter? Please don't be spouting shit on John McStain's friends. it might kill him (Oh, sorry)
That the USSA and Euro Poodles overthrew the Ukrainian President is 2014 is well known throughout the Ukraine and Russia. What is less known is that the real reason for the overthrow was for the USSA to occupy Crimea and directly threaten the Russian Heartland. Unfortunately for the USSA, the diversity hires used to control this operation bungled it, allowing Russia to reclaim Crimea, hence dramatically strengthening her strategic position. Putin played a bad hand, extremely well. Putin reclaimed the best part of the Ukraine while leaving the Nazified garbage for NATO. The Ukraine is now poorer than most African countries, a banana republic without the bananas.
The global elites are losing control all over the world. They are getting more and more desperate, and their actions more and more obvious to the general public.
https://goldsilverliberty.blogspot.com/2018/03/kevin-shipp-clinton-char…
well well well
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4bgXH3sJ2Q
Even after 4 years, there is very little discussion about the false flag. And of course Trump would not expose it. That obviously means he is in on it, and will be in on the next one too.
But, but, but, how is that possible?
More conspiracy fact.
The US Government knows no shame.
Good news. Cracks in the facade.
Turning on each other, in exactly the same way the US political class are about to start eating one another.....bring it on, more beer & popcorn please ;-)
So we hear another proof of what we already knew.
And will it change anything?
No, as people remain brainwashed.
