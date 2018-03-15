McCabe Begs DOJ Not To Fire Him Before Pension Vests: Report

After the New York Times revealed that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering firing former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe before his pension vests over malfeasance discovered by the DOJ's Inspector General, the Wall St. Journal's Del Quentin Wilber reports that McCabe is headed over to the DOJ to beg for his pension.

"Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe to meet today w/ staff of Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein as final appeal in his poss firing, says person familiar. Decision rests w/ AG Sessions." tweeted Wilber:

Shortly thereafter, Fox News confirmed:

McCabe stepped down in late January, however many believe he was forced to step down. According to Fox News, McCabe was "removed" from his post as deputy director, "leaving the bureau after months of conflict-of-interest complaints from Republicans including President Trump."

According to reports, McCabe was set to exhaust his remaining accrued vacation time as service credits towards his retirement - however an early firing would make him ineligible.

The Wall Street Journal adds:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering a recommendation to fire former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and could order his ouster this week, shortly before Mr. McCabe’s expected retirement, according to a person familiar with the matter. Mr. McCabe allegedly wasn’t forthcoming with investigators probing the disclosure of information to a Wall Street Journal reporter for an October 2016 story about an inquiry into the Clinton Foundation, said the person. Mr. McCabe left his post in January after he was told to step aside, but had been expected to take leftover vacation time until he was eligible to retire this month after a decades long career with the agency. A spokeswoman for Mr. Sessions said in a statement that the Justice Department “follows a prescribed process by which an employee may be terminated,” and said she had “no personnel announcements at this time.”

Fox News guest Sara Carter has been reporting since January that McCabe allegedly ordered FBI agents to alter their "302" forms - the paperwork an agent files after interviewing someone:

6) The 302 reveals the content of interview as well as identify ALL PARTICIPANTS. The 1023 outlines who met who, where, when, and why. — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 5, 2018

PJ Media reports:

“I have been told tonight by a number of sources … that McCabe may have asked FBI agents to actually change their 302s,” Carter told host Sean Hannity. --- “So basically every time an FBI agent interviews a witness, they have to go back and file a report,” Carter explained. Hannity pointed out that, if true, it would constitute a case of obstruction of justice, and Carter agreed. She said the matter was being investigated by FBI Inspector General Michael Horowitz. “If this is true — and not just alleged — if this is true, McCabe will be fired,” Carter said. “They are considering firing him in the next few days. If this turns out to be true,” she added.

Moreover, while the NYT reported a confrontation between FBI Director Christopher Wray and McCabe over unspecified findings in the DOJ inspector general report, the Washington Post reported in late January that McCabe is also being probed over his involvement in examining emails found on former Rep. Anthony Weiner's laptop.

In other words, for anyone who might cry foul over McCabe losing his pension, it appears that the DOJ can simply point to the mounting pile of evidence from the Inspector General pointing to a laundry list of misconduct...