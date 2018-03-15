McCabe Begs DOJ Not To Fire Him Before Pension Vests: Report

After the New York Times revealed that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering firing former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe before his pension vests over malfeasance discovered by the DOJ's Inspector General, the Wall St. Journal's Del Quentin Wilber reports that McCabe is headed over to the DOJ to beg for his pension.
"Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe to meet today w/ staff of Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein as final appeal in his poss firing, says person familiar. Decision rests w/ AG Sessions." tweeted Wilber:
Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe to meet today w/ staff of Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein as final appeal in his poss firing, says person familiar. Decision rests w/ AG Sessions. devping...story from last night on latest twist in saga: https://t.co/DrWoUS9O1X— Del Quentin Wilber (@DelWilber) March 15, 2018
Shortly thereafter, Fox News confirmed:
*BREAKING* Fox News has learned former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe is meeting with Senior DOJ Officials now, making his final case to keep his job. I am told one Officials in the meeting is long time senior DOJ official Scott Schools. @foxnewspolitics @FoxNews— Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) March 15, 2018
McCabe stepped down in late January, however many believe he was forced to step down. According to Fox News, McCabe was "removed" from his post as deputy director, "leaving the bureau after months of conflict-of-interest complaints from Republicans including President Trump."
According to reports, McCabe was set to exhaust his remaining accrued vacation time as service credits towards his retirement - however an early firing would make him ineligible.
The Wall Street Journal adds:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering a recommendation to fire former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and could order his ouster this week, shortly before Mr. McCabe’s expected retirement, according to a person familiar with the matter. Mr. McCabe allegedly wasn’t forthcoming with investigators probing the disclosure of information to a Wall Street Journal reporter for an October 2016 story about an inquiry into the Clinton Foundation, said the person. Mr. McCabe left his post in January after he was told to step aside, but had been expected to take leftover vacation time until he was eligible to retire this month after a decades long career with the agency. A spokeswoman for Mr. Sessions said in a statement that the Justice Department “follows a prescribed process by which an employee may be terminated,” and said she had “no personnel announcements at this time.”
Fox News guest Sara Carter has been reporting since January that McCabe allegedly ordered FBI agents to alter their "302" forms - the paperwork an agent files after interviewing someone:
6) The 302 reveals the content of interview as well as identify ALL PARTICIPANTS. The 1023 outlines who met who, where, when, and why.— TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 5, 2018
PJ Media reports:
“I have been told tonight by a number of sources … that McCabe may have asked FBI agents to actually change their 302s,” Carter told host Sean Hannity.
---
“So basically every time an FBI agent interviews a witness, they have to go back and file a report,” Carter explained.
Hannity pointed out that, if true, it would constitute a case of obstruction of justice, and Carter agreed. She said the matter was being investigated by FBI Inspector General Michael Horowitz.
“If this is true — and not just alleged — if this is true, McCabe will be fired,” Carter said. “They are considering firing him in the next few days. If this turns out to be true,” she added.
Moreover, while the NYT reported a confrontation between FBI Director Christopher Wray and McCabe over unspecified findings in the DOJ inspector general report, the Washington Post reported in late January that McCabe is also being probed over his involvement in examining emails found on former Rep. Anthony Weiner's laptop.
In other words, for anyone who might cry foul over McCabe losing his pension, it appears that the DOJ can simply point to the mounting pile of evidence from the Inspector General pointing to a laundry list of misconduct... and as a reminder, the IG's report is due soon, and it will provide a much needed look deep inside what may be ground zero for what many unaffectionately call the "deep state."
Comments
" McCabe may have asked FBI agents to actually change their 302s"
If its anything like our system, every edit and change to a document is logged, when it happened what was changed and who did it. I can't imagine their system is much different.
In reply to Will Jeff Sessions grow a… by Looney
Must be a terrible feeling to be the one bent over the barrel after all those years of being the bender.
Want your pension, Mr. Director? We want you to have it too. Just sign this witness cooperation agreement.
Sure, Mr. McCabe, you can have your pension
But first, BUNGA-BUNGA!
What's the punishment for TREASON again? I forget. And, apparently, the DOJ has as well.
Why isn't McCabe in jail?
If the decision rests with Sessions dude will retire with a full pension. Sessions needs a set. Need someone with a pair in that spot like Gowdy.
Gowdy is too much of a politician. We need someone like Justice Jeanine Pirro.
Jeff Sessions should grow a pair regardless of what happens to McCabe.
Apparently, and nothing he has done in the last year indicates otherwise, Hillary has Jeff's pair in her lock box.
Once they have been cut off the never grow back.
Hand deliver a termination letter to him if you can find him. It is too late to do anything else.
Put some of Brennan's yellow powder in the envelope with the check.
Put some of Brennan's yellow powder in all the envelopes with all their checks.
Come on Trump! PLEASE give us one head on a pike! Make an example of this pig! No pension for you!
McCabe doesn't really need the pension anyway. He will have free food, housing, medical care, and clothing in federal prison, plus he can earn extra cash by being someone's bitch.
Burn this fucker with no pity!☠
If Sessions does not take this bastard muthafucka's pension, then Sessions should be brought to a firing squad and terminated with extreme prejudice for betraying the trust of the American people. This asshome McCabe does not deserve mercy, he never would have admitted how he broke the law had he not been caught. He gave no mercy in the prosecutions he brought in his time, amny of which probably were overblown as is the custom of the FBI and DOJ...now its time for him to get a taste of the medicine he prescribed.
If Sessions has even a modicum of testicular fortitude, he would say to McCabe to be thankful he is not going to jail, taking his pension is the least of the punishments he deserves.
In reply to whaT A FAGGOT SWAMP CREATURE… by Squid Viscous
One might ask......'Why fire the guy and deny his pension thereby if he is already well on his way to a perp walk if not the Big House. Wouldn't it be cruel to his family?'
To that I would say.....'The guy has been making a least $120K average over the last 20 years. He will have set aside something in a savings plan which would not be liable for sanction (See O.J's retirement savings.) - unless he is a total idiot. (Very possible.) So why be concerned - or sympathetic. You don't need a lot of cash in the Big House - room and board are free, and you don't have to pay for car insurance. The wife and kids should be just fine. Fire his a&^. If you find the prospect unpleasant, I will come do it for you.'
Why doesn't Trump do it via tweet while he is in on his knees groveling before Sessions. Trump has already done far worse...think Comey.
Lock Him Up
If he isn't fired it means he's been turned. Why else are all these corrupt people still on the payroll? They're ratting out those above them.
>Why else are all these corrupt people still on the payroll?
Because they're all corrupt, including Trump.
In reply to If he isn't fired it means… by DeadFred
See... like I said the other day. Its not losing the job, but the pension.
He will already get a big piece of his pension. Just not the whole enchilada. He is federal. It is all based on number of years served. Isn't all or nothing if you don't serve the full 25 years....or whatever. Sliding scale. He will still get his Social Security, MediCare, and...og yes...ObamaCare.
In reply to See... like I said the other… by Francis Marx
Well there is always a job as a Walmart security guard as a retirement option...
Get this douche bag a rope!
In reply to I think McCabe needs lawyer… by DuneCreature
He sank into debt after his retirement and this pos wants a golden parachute.
He's a good person. He's been through enough.
Start clucking, Chicken Man!
If they didn't indict Clapper, they won't fire McCabe until Monday after his pension is vested. These career politicians and bureaucrats...what a scam!