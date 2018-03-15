Watch Live: "New" Miami Pedestrian Bridge Collapses, Multiple Fatalities

Live Feed:

NBC Miami is reporting that there are multiple fatalities after a pedestrian bridge collapsed near Florida International University.

Notably, the bridge was brand new - and had not opened yet.

This is the scene at @FIU after bridge collapse. Police moving media away “just in case the rest falls down.” @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/wqurS5IZTQ — Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018

The collapse happened less than a week after crews dropped the elevated span in place over the Tamiami Trail in an effort to provide students a safe route across the busy roadway.

At least two people could be seen taken to ambulances while others were being treated by rescue crews, while at least two cars could be seen pinned by massive slabs of concrete.

NBC 6's Andrea Cruz, who was near the school, reports that the bridge has completely collapsed.

NBC Miami account @nbc6 reports Florida Highway Patrol confirms that "several people are dead" after Miami pedestrian bridge collapses pic.twitter.com/yF055XsTdx — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 15, 2018

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has treated a total of five patients so far, with one being transported as a trauma alert to Kendall Regional Hospital.

We suspect the infrastructure spending calls will grow once again.

