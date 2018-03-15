Watch Live: "New" Miami Pedestrian Bridge Collapses, Multiple Fatalities

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/15/2018 - 14:36

Live Feed:

NBC Miami is reporting that there are multiple fatalities after a pedestrian bridge collapsed near Florida International University.

Notably, the bridge was brand new - and had not opened yet.

The collapse happened less than a week after crews dropped the elevated span in place over the Tamiami Trail in an effort to provide students a safe route across the busy roadway.

At least two people could be seen taken to ambulances while others were being treated by rescue crews, while at least two cars could be seen pinned by massive slabs of concrete.

NBC 6's Andrea Cruz, who was near the school, reports that the bridge has completely collapsed.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has treated a total of five patients so far, with one being transported as a trauma alert to Kendall Regional Hospital.

We suspect the infrastructure spending calls will grow once again.

More details to follow...

Comments

Buckaroo Banzai hedgeless_horseman Thu, 03/15/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

Early reports indicate that the Burger King Kids Club from Parkland High was crossing this bridge during an ADL/SPLC-sponsored field trip to Miami. It isn't clear whether the crushing burden of their lies caused the footbridge to collapse, or God himself smote them down for their insolence and arrogance. This is a breaking story, stay tuned, updates as they happen.

Miffed Microbi… hedgeless_horseman Thu, 03/15/2018 - 15:06 Permalink

The problem with medicine is it is very difficult for a layman to find quality physicians. They guard those stats quite judiciously. And the ones you can find are often skewed. I know a prominent thoracic surgeon who took on too many difficult cases and the hospital administrators flagged him for too many complications in his practice. He essentially told them to fuck off and did only CABGs for a month. His stats nicely fell within their parameters. This is the one time I'm truly happy I'm on the inside.

Miffed