Watch Live: "New" Miami Pedestrian Bridge Collapses, Multiple Fatalities

Live Feed:
NBC Miami is reporting that there are multiple fatalities after a pedestrian bridge collapsed near Florida International University.
Notably, the bridge was brand new - and had not opened yet.
This is the scene at @FIU after bridge collapse. Police moving media away “just in case the rest falls down.” @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/wqurS5IZTQ— Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 15, 2018
The collapse happened less than a week after crews dropped the elevated span in place over the Tamiami Trail in an effort to provide students a safe route across the busy roadway.
At least two people could be seen taken to ambulances while others were being treated by rescue crews, while at least two cars could be seen pinned by massive slabs of concrete.
NBC 6's Andrea Cruz, who was near the school, reports that the bridge has completely collapsed.
NBC Miami account @nbc6 reports Florida Highway Patrol confirms that "several people are dead" after Miami pedestrian bridge collapses pic.twitter.com/yF055XsTdx— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 15, 2018
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has treated a total of five patients so far, with one being transported as a trauma alert to Kendall Regional Hospital.
We suspect the infrastructure spending calls will grow once again.
More details to follow...
Comments
School bridge collapsing. Time to ban bridges.
But still more money for fucking MIC.
In reply to School bridge collapsing… by ShrNfr
What we ought to ban is the Prussian-style public school system that has been dumbing down our society for the last century or more.
In reply to But still more money for… by ne-tiger
Feminist Professor Thinks "Rigor" is Evil
Donna Riley believes that "rigor" is not only a practical barrier to otherwise capable engineers, but that the goal of people who place high value on rigorous work is to preserve engineering's "white male heterosexual privilege".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkJc3bjGQjQ
In reply to Best solution: abolish the… by The_Virginian
Maybe Trump oughta re-think the wall and build a bridge instead (using the same crew)
In reply to Donna Riley believes that … by Billy the Poet
Kind of like a Venus Fly Trap Bridge. Interesting?
In reply to Maybe Trump oughta re-think… by DillyDilly
Heysoos christo how much are we supposed to take before we go wild on this shit? I’m about baked, myself. Yet what to do?
Nothing. Speak out. As I do.
It yields a drop of water over the falls.
Morons gonna drool, I guess.
In reply to Donna Riley believes that … by Billy the Poet
This tragicomedy is making me want to laugh and cry at the same time.
Is it too soon to point out the Idiocracy-likeness that Miami's finest civil engineers and city planners have demonstrated? Or, should we wait until after the funerals?
In reply to Best solution: abolish the… by The_Virginian
"We suspect the infrastructure spending calls will grow once again."
but that WAS infrastructure spending!?!
How Krugmanesque can you get?
In reply to This tragicomedy is making… by MagicHandPuppet
The new plan is to make sure that the glass is already shattered when the window is installed.
In reply to "We suspect the… by Bananamerican
thats right. can't even engineer a damn pedestrian bridge anymore. that and the minimum wage construction workers.
In reply to Best solution: abolish the… by The_Virginian
Perhaps they didn't take appropriate structural considerations with the Walmart crowd as our society's new normal.
Miffed
In reply to thats right. can't even… by Bondo
We know who caused it, but let's not be Russian to judgment.
Putin, right?
In reply to But still more money for… by ne-tiger
No, it was Hillary... They actually did build a bridge out of her to prove she's a witch.
In reply to We know who caused it, but… by HRClinton
job given to highest bidder then subbed out to lowest bidder.prob
In reply to But still more money for… by ne-tiger
Job given to the least white woman, then she subs it out to the lowest bidder, who hires only illegal aliens.
In reply to job given to highest bidder… by stant
ne-tiger, it was a new bridge. one week old. Did all the up voyers even read the article?????
In reply to But still more money for… by ne-tiger
When the media doesn't state the race or sex of the responsible engineer...
...one might guess that Affirmative Action FAMU engineers failed to account for today's obese Americans and associated mobility scooters.
http://www.famu.edu/Architecture/UserFiles/Image/1C6A9690.jpg
In reply to School bridge collapsing… by ShrNfr
I think the quality of education has gone WAY down. Schools are a complete joke today. That's why I'm always skeptical about claims of our failing infrastructure. I don't really trust anything built by the current generation of Americans. America's best days are behind us.
In reply to Not engineered for today's… by hedgeless_horseman
The 950-ton span only went up on Saturday, CBS Miami reports. The 174ft (53m) cable-supported footbridge. Costing $14.2m (£12.5m), it was funded by the US Department of Transportation.
In reply to Not engineered for today's… by hedgeless_horseman
So at a 100k per ft for a pedestrian bridge.... If this is investigated, and it wont be, it will be found that 12MM+ or so went into pockets...
In reply to The 950-ton span only went… by Stuck on Zero
On Saturday? Geez... that one sure wore out fast.
In reply to The 950-ton span only went… by Stuck on Zero
The exceptionality leaked out of the supporting joints
In reply to On Saturday? Geez... that… by Albertarocks
The US Department of Transportation doesn't have any money, marks.
In reply to The 950-ton span only went… by Stuck on Zero
Early reports indicate that the Burger King Kids Club from Parkland High was crossing this bridge during an ADL/SPLC-sponsored field trip to Miami. It isn't clear whether the crushing burden of their lies caused the footbridge to collapse, or God himself smote them down for their insolence and arrogance. This is a breaking story, stay tuned, updates as they happen.
In reply to Not engineered for today's… by hedgeless_horseman
You are one sick fuck and I admire that in a person.....
In reply to Early reports indicate that… by Buckaroo Banzai
they were just trying to find a decent bagel joint, cut them a break
In reply to Early reports indicate that… by Buckaroo Banzai
Naw, it was from the weight of alt-right egos.
In reply to Early reports indicate that… by Buckaroo Banzai
The only solution going forward. SAD
http://www.cscec.com/
In reply to Not engineered for today's… by hedgeless_horseman
”I am concerned, as I’m sure many of you are, that these jobs not simply go to high-skilled people who are already professionals or to white male construction workers…I have nothing against white male construction workers, I’m just saying there are other people who have needs as well.” -- Obama advisor Robert Reich
In reply to Not engineered for today's… by hedgeless_horseman
Engineering is bad, but it's far worse in medicine.
At least we can still (usually) choose our physician and surgeon, unlike the engineer of the bridge we are crossing.
I do miss meritocracy.
In reply to ”I am concerned, as I’m sure… by Billy the Poet
The problem with medicine is it is very difficult for a layman to find quality physicians. They guard those stats quite judiciously. And the ones you can find are often skewed. I know a prominent thoracic surgeon who took on too many difficult cases and the hospital administrators flagged him for too many complications in his practice. He essentially told them to fuck off and did only CABGs for a month. His stats nicely fell within their parameters. This is the one time I'm truly happy I'm on the inside.
Miffed
In reply to It's even worse in medicine… by hedgeless_horseman
Hey! Being smart and doing your chob ees rayciss, esse.
In reply to ”I am concerned, as I’m sure… by Billy the Poet
Made In China support bolts
In reply to School bridge collapsing… by ShrNfr
Putin troll farms responsible for this.
And speaking of "Russian terrorism", it seems Stephen Hawking refused to appear on BBC and parrot the "russian attack on the UK" official line. He was about to discredit the MI6 thus the neet to put him down.
In reply to Made In China support bolts by junction
What would you do, with all the CF checks bouncing everywhere. DNC is broke, bitches! HA HA
In reply to Putin troll farms… by Ahmeexnal
"Made In China support bolts"
Probably cheap Chinese steel in the support cables, too.
In reply to Made In China support bolts by junction
Not super-lovely capitalist Kobe steel, then? :D
http://money.cnn.com/2017/10/13/news/companies/kobe-steel-boeing-mitsub…
In reply to "Made In China support bolts… by IH8OBAMA
You nailed it.
Pun intended.
In reply to Made In China support bolts by junction
H1B visa's, we do more than software engineering.
In reply to Made In China support bolts by junction
ban schools
In reply to School bridge collapsing… by ShrNfr
Build bridges not walls!
Just building bridges Americans don't want to build!
In reply to School bridge collapsing… by ShrNfr
Better ban pedestrian bridges.
Better ban Florida.
In reply to Better ban pedestrian… by directaction
Russia strikes again?
Better check with MI-6 or CIA first.
In reply to Russia strikes again? by Anonymous_Bene…
MAGA
shithole country
Shithole county. English not a requirement there to work construction. No hire gringos. What could go wrong?
In reply to shithole country by D.T.Barnum
Your daughter could get knocked up by pedro?
In reply to Shithole county. English not… by Kidbuck