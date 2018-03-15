NATO's Stoltenberg Slams "Reckless" Russia's Attack, But "Don't Want A New Cold War"

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Thursday that it is important to respond to the nerve-agent attack, blamed on Russia, "in a measured way."
Stoltenberg said the “serious attack” involving the use of a weapons-grade nerve agent in Salisbury in southwest England "is unacceptable. It has no place in a civilized world," telling reporters that the attack seems to be part of a "reckless pattern of Russian behavior over many years."
Stoltenberg says he supports the U.K. government’s findings that Russia was behind the poisoning, which NATO says marked the first offensive use of a nerve agent on the territory of the alliance since its founding:
"The substance used is one of the most toxic ever developed. This is the first offensive use of a nerve agent on alliance territory since NATO's foundation. All of us agree that the attack was a clear breach of international norms and agreements. This is unacceptable. It has no place in a civilised world."
And the NATO boss was quick to point out just how terrible Russia is...
"The attack in Salisbury has taken place against the backdrop of a reckless pattern of Russian behavior over many years.
The illegal annexation of Crimea and military support to separatists in eastern Ukraine.
The military presence in Moldova and Georgia against these countries' will.
Meddling in Montenegro and elsewhere in the western Balkans.
Attempts to subvert democratic elections and institutions. And the military build-up from the north of Europe to the Middle East.
Russia has been modernizing its armed forces over the last decade."
NATO's chief says Britain has not requested any explicit help in the wake of the poisoning of a former Russian spy and he sees no need to activate the alliance's collective defence clause.
"Well, there's been no request for Article 5 and it's for nations to ask for that. NATO is ready to provide support and we've expressed our political support to UK, allies are also there to provide support in the conduct of the investigation and to call on Russia to answer the questions which have been posed by the United Kingdom, but I think it's important to react in a proportionate, measured and defensive way and there has been no call for Article 5."
NATO's Article 5 is an all-for-one, one-for-all, clause which rallies all nations in the 29-member alliance to the aid of an ally under attack. It has only ever been used once, by the U.S. after the September 11, 2001, attacks.
But, with a straight face, Stoltenberg said that the 29-nation NATO is keen to avoid another Cold War with Russia:
"NATO will not mirror Russia tank for tank, missile for missile or drone for drone. We do not want a new cold war. And we don't want to be dragged into a new arms race. An arms race has no winners. It is expensive, it is risky, it is in nobody's interest."
On a final note, it seems the Organization has adopted a social media friendly hashtag to enable the world to concentrate its commitment to keeping everyone safe... #WeAreNATO - brilliant
Too late dumb fuck. You've already got one. And guess what ... you're on the front fucking line. Congratulations, you have put your own country directly in the crosshairs.
we are getting a war exactly because of idiots like him.
In reply to Too late dumb fuck. You've… by navy62802
Yep, this BS from the same guy that's been pushing for exactly that and more. He change his mind real fast after realizing that Putins recent message was clear and NOT BS.
Stoltenberg is a POS who now chooses to hide in the bunker while others pay a price.
This bit made me LoL
It is expensive, it is risky, it is in nobody's interest."
because the EU is busted and its Military is useless..the EU fucked :D :D :D
In reply to we are getting a war exactly… by holgerdanske
Well, what would one say when had to admit the reality of hypersonic weapons 🤣?!
In reply to Yep, this BS from the same… by 07564111
LoL..I'm remind of this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftt4f2H3GDs
In reply to Well, what would one say… by Luc X. Ifer
Doltenberg, just like Anders Phagg Rasmusen, clearly has no problem with holding multiple contradictory 'thoughts' in his interaural ganglion.
Rejoice, Europe, these are the men who hold your lives in their hands.
In reply to LoL..I'm remind of this… by 07564111
"This is the first offensive use of a nerve agent on alliance territory since NATO's foundation..."
Yeah right,... Stoltenberg is a total MORON.
Notice that the toxic substance is always "a nerve agent".
I guess that is because they don't actually know what it is. Why not name it? [Probably, they don't name it because they know this is a false flag and they don't want to be pinned down over details.]
And if they don't actually know what it is, then they don't know who manufactured it, or where.
They also discount the possibility of a false flag (and given that we have seen false flag, after false flag, after false flag, for more than twenty years now, doing so is incredibly stupid (or deliberate)).
May & Stoltenberg etc are total MORONS, or worse.
"The substance used is one of the most toxic ever developed."
Yeah right,... But no one died from the event.
If it had been as toxic as the nerve gases, Sarin, Tabun, etc,... then everyone who came into contact with it would have died.
In reply to Doltenberg, just like Anders… by Shemp 4 Victory
It's not a new cold war they want., it's a hot one, and they already have it.
Turkey is busting in Syria and has attacked Syrian army forces. Is Syria letting Turkey wipe out the pesky YPG for them? Perhaps. Right now things are about as close as you can get to a full on hot war as you can get. Plan accordingly, if possible.
In reply to Doltenberg, just like Anders… by Shemp 4 Victory
NATO wants its goose-stepping jack boot
on Putin's neck but they don't like the idea
of losing a nuclear war to make it happen.
The ascendency of America and the West
is based on English Common Law, which
demand that a defendant be shown the
evidence against him. Well, Doltenberg,
that is no longer the Rule of Law, is it?
NOW EVERYONE JUST TAKES THE WORD OF
THEIR CRIMINAL ALLIES AND
CORRUPT PARTNERS.
UNDER YOU, MAY, AND TRUMP THE
WORLD IS NOW COMPLETE SHIT
In reply to It's not a new cold war they… by Mr. Universe
I noticed this connection also. Just days after Russia announces its new hypersonic weapons program, Britain says Russia has committed an act of war in using nerve agent to kill a double agent on UK shores. The only thing missing from the script is finding a bunch of Russian passports in the park where the spy was killed.
In reply to Well, what would one say… by Luc X. Ifer
From Liberal Hawks to Neocons - The Henry Jackson Society
Henry M. ‘Scoop’ Jackson was a U.S. Democratic senator for the state of Washington from the early 1950s until his death in 1983. In many respects the archetype of the liberal cold warrior, Jackson was lauded for his (questionably) progressive instincts at home but was vehement in his opposition to socialism and the Soviet Union. During the 1950s, he sat on the Senate Investigations Subcommittee during the height of McCarthyism, only turning against McCarthyonce southern Democrats had started to openly challenge the Wisconsin senator.
However, as the authors of the report note, “Jackson’s most consistent characteristic… was support for the military.” In the 1950s, he became a leading exponent of the false claim that that there existed a ‘missile gap’ between the Soviet Union and the United States, and advocated massive increases in the Pentagon's budget. His major contribution to American foreign policy was his militant opposition to détente with the Soviets. In 1972, Jackson was instrumental in the creation of the Coalition for a Democratic Majority (CDM), which sought to end Democrat support for the policy of détente. In 1974, the CDM claimed that détente was “a myth” and that “The goal of detente has not been achieved in any sense of the term Americans can accept. There is no evidence that Soviet objectives have changed.” A significant number of the CDM’s Foreign Policy Task Force went on to join the Committee on the Present Danger, many of whom were to staff the hawkish Reagan administration of the 1980s. Jackson himself died in 1983; given the dire nature of superpower relations during the ‘new Cold War’ of the early 80s one must imagine that he died a happy man.
Founded in Cambridge, England in 2005 the HJS initially took its cue from the liberal interventionist anti-détente doctrine of Jackson. Neoconservative ideology, as the authors of the Spinwatch report describe, is most closely associated with the second Bush administration but has its roots in the muscular liberal militarism exemplified by Henry Jackson. Indeed Jackson has been cited as a key inspiration by architects of the Iraq War such as Paul Wolfowitz and Richard Perle. Intriguingly during its ten-year existence the trajectory of the HJS has mirrored that of neoconservatism. Over time, the HJS has shifted from advocacy of a somewhat bipartisan interventionist doctrine towards a more explicitly right-wing position.
In reply to I noticed this connection… by LetThemEatRand
So they are acting (out a script !) like kungfu actors (backflip, frontflip, side-flip?)
UltimoKingdom deporting (+ queen speaks prepared); Rooski no-ultimatum; Nasto 2cold; what (um who's) next?
Lest we 4get NK also killed using um,ah,someting on "bro", and built base in Syria (hummmmm for that one)...and wait, wasn't ME had someting too (or not)?
and next NYC (according to Nikki)...Duh !
Bet Netflix will complain soon about losing folks watching their rerun movies.
In reply to we are getting a war exactly… by holgerdanske
The push for a BIG war is so blatant I think it's time to go do a bit of restocking the supplies while the wife is out of town (no fussing)
In reply to So they are acting (out a… by old naughty
The deep state fuckers in the US and EU are really beating the drums HARD for some kind of conflict with Russia. Unless we can find some way to reign those assholes in it will not end well for us proles . . .
In reply to Too late dumb fuck. You've… by navy62802
So let me get this straight -
There are a 1000+ different ways Putin could go about killing this guy.
But instead of using one of the many untraceable methods, Putin chooses to use one that links directly back to him and is easily traceable????
Seriously? We are supposed to believe this???
In reply to The deep state fuckers in… by Dickweed Wang
Notice how the FBI Agent who was to testify in the Annapolis Clinton trial Arkanicides himself in the weekend that proceedings were delayed - due to testify Friday, postponed to Tuesday.
Meanwhile in UK the Russian who worked with Steele to produce the Trump Russian dossier also almost fatally checks out. Either highly suspicious or it was connected or a death pact with Stephen Hawkins.
Ukrainian State assests will go to MIC founders.
Clinton was not in India for her book.
In reply to So let me get this straight … by The First Rule
We don't and the timing could have been much better, too.
No new arms race? The share market needs a new arms race, end of.
In reply to So let me get this straight … by The First Rule
He's right, they want a hot war instead...
In reply to Too late dumb fuck. You've… by navy62802
funny how a monetary crisis turning into a sovereign debt crisis plays into this
In reply to He's right, they want a hot… by FreeShitter
Wow, so fast, where is the evidence? So...chlorine gas in Syria or nerve gas in U.K. = Russia?
Pointless wars in the M.E. over WMD's that weren't there, and invading Ukraine = "Democracy"?
In reply to Too late dumb fuck. You've… by navy62802
com'on, you still asking for evidence --- 2...2...2 slow, man.
they all gone hypersonic already !
In reply to Wow, so fast, where is the… by ebworthen
He must be Nikki Haley's wife.
In reply to Too late dumb fuck. You've… by navy62802
Stoltenberg thought Russia would FUCKING submit by now - through FF’s -Sanctions and unrelenting pressure from the West !
However Russia has proved to be an extremely formidable foe (wiping out 65 thousand ISIS ‘proxies’ in Syria and displaying superb military prowess) - so - NOW Stoltenberg is panicking that things might get FUCKING real !!!!!
A complete ASSWIPE that only has himself to blame !!
In reply to Too late dumb fuck. You've… by navy62802
"Don't want a new cold war"
Too late.
Fuck off Stoltenberg you useless Fuckwit!
I think NATO is a bunch of PUSSY faggots that doesn't want to pay their "fair share", so they're creating a crisis in order to suckle the teet of the United States in perpetuity.
Europe is fucking bankrupt, and now the Trumpinator is hitting them with "FAIR trade" negotiations.
It's starting to look like having a neighbor who decides to burn his house down for the insurance money, taking out the whole neighborhood in the process when a gas line blows.
In reply to I think NATO is a bunch of… by Yen Cross
Europe, the short bus rider of the 7 Continents.
Lying low life POS.
Jesus fuck. No way Putin is that dumb.
Well, sometimes it's not just some paid Stultifying toolbox to make demands... but open a dialogue, present evidence, and prove it that gets me.
I don't really give a fuck about HEARSAY.
Fuck you Jan you stupid lying bitch.
In reply to Well, sometimes it's not… by Golden Showers
Background: Novichok.
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
Stoltenberg is a shame-faced PR liar trying to project an image of victimhood with moral high ground.
Day late, dollar short. Cold War 2 is here. Sigh...typical politician, so clueless.
In other words, they'd like to continue to castigate and blame Russia for everything under the sun, but don't want them to get pissed and fight back.
In reply to Day late, dollar short. … by Laughing.Man
Hahaha! Pathetic fogget. He forgot how the alliance run away with their tails between their legs when they saw those K-300P Bastion-Ps ready for war on Crimea.
The only Assholes creating a manufactured “Cold War” are the Globalist.
Max Headroom speaks.....
"We deployed them in a way that made them clearly visible from space," Putin.
K-300P Bastion-P
No arms race because Russia has just rewritten the playbook for cents on the dollar and is GENERATIONS ahead of the NATO technology curve.
You defend and justify the murder of innocent men, women and children in Syria, Palestine, Yemen, Iraq and Libya and you then come out like a whinning whore when a real adversary tells you to take a hike?
You and everything and everybody you represent are disgusting excuses for humanity and deserve to die in a pile of radioactive shit, fed upon only by cockroaches.
I wonder if my Russian wife of 14-15 years (a long time) will ever get her citizenship that the fees were paid for back in Obama days. I'm guessing not at this point. Her green card will expire and then she will lose her job all because we followed the law. How is this going to play out? Many of you know me. What would be your guess as to what would happen if they tried to deport her? She's white and not Jewish you know.
What is that going to look like? Are they going to send us a letter telling that she needs to leave? I married her legally in the U.S. in 2004 and paid the court fees because we got married in court. There is no bullshit on our part.
I don't see this ending well if shit doesn't get done. We are talking about two years here so it's not like we applied late.
Continue to harass .gov, but you better have an exit plan. Good Luck.
In reply to I wonder if my Russian wife… by Manipuflation
You already lost the arms race.
Russia has a Mach 20 missile and "black hole" submarines and the US is supplying NATO countries with the F-35.
What the fuck ... so ...Russia is so smart they can trick the world’s most powerful nation into electing the president of their choice but so dumb they use poison that can only be connected back to Russia and cause the entire world to unite against them – which one is it.
Sounds like someone is having the last laugh ..... I wonder who it is or will be. Anyone want to place a bet? There is one country that fucks everything up, and it is not Russia [as far as I can tell but who knows ... I wouldn’t be surprised by anything at this point]
That 'most powerful nation' status is derived from the biggest pile of killing tools.
One day it's about killing Iranians, smashing Russia, China, and North Korea with fallout to Japan and South Korea. What power, we are in awe.
And there is more: “Space is a warfighting domain, just like the land, air and sea. We may even have a space force, develop another one, we have army, the navy,” Trump told marines in San Diego.
Good luck!!!!
In reply to What the fuck ... so … by Taint Boil
Let's sit this one out and let European oligarchs fight their own battles.
That is not allowed. Being the one and only, THE hegemon, means getting into each and every fight.
“Space is a warfighting domain, just like the land, air and sea. We may even have a space force, develop another one, we have army, the navy,” Trump told marines in San Diego.
In reply to Let's sit this one out and… by Rex Andrus
I feel I must say that the government of my country, the UK, are a bunch of lying cunts; and are behaving like a rogue state now, refusing to abide by international laws that require full disclosure of something of this importance.
Good thing there are millions of anti war protests going on as we speak! Good thing we the people are on top of this and in control of our elected criminals and war dogs.
Just a small reminder. We are celebrating our 70th year of continual war, thus proving the theory of peace through strength is working like a charm. Enjoy the fruits of your elected leaders, unwarranted trust, and complacency to stop your own destruction. Keep protesting on the internet!!! Its working!!! We will stop the war from our keyboards.