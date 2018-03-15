The Neocon Full Court Press For War Is Here

The events of the past two weeks have been stunning. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled new ‘doomsday’ weapon systems at his State of the Union address, the West has gone completely bonkers.
In the words of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, “I simply don’t have any normal terms left to describe all this,”
With the U.K. expelling Russian diplomats over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury last week, the push to isolate Russia and create conditions for a World War is here.
The questions are Who is behind this? And Why?
Theresa May’s response is a joke. This is a woman who can’t stand up to EU shakedown artists over the mildest of disagreements in Brexit talks but can grandstand to high heaven over an incident with no evidence of Russian action.
This situation is straight out of the neoconservative play book, creating a horrific incident and rushing a government into a confrontation and major policy decision.
And these are happening all over the world right now.
Covering Fire
If you look at the circumstances of Skripal’s associations in light of the collapsing Russia-Gate story in the U.S., the Who? becomes obvious. As Moon of Alabama first pointed out, Skripal was an associate of both Pablo Miller and Christopher Steele, both former MI-6 agents working for Orbis Business Intelligence.
What motive would the Russians have for taking out Skripal in such a sloppy manner on the eve of Presidential elections?
They wouldn’t. In the same way that the Assad government had everything to lose last April over the chemical weapons attack at Khan Sheikoun, Russia has nothing to gain by killing Skripal and his daughter today.
But, if Skripal was in the position to corroborate the worst fears about the Dossier, then it makes sense to ties up loose ends.
This is a false flag. It’s far more plausible than the drivel Theresa May peddled to Parliament.
Anyone with three brain cells to rub together knows this in their heart of hearts. So, why play coy?
Answer these questions. Where is Christopher Steele? Why hasn’t he testified? If he refuses, why isn’t he being hounded by the media to answer questions about his Trump Dossier?
Now ask the more salient question, who benefits from this? Not Russia. Not the U.K. people. Not Europe.
The Neocon Cornered Snake
Look. The neocons are cornered. All of their major pushes to destroy Russia and Iran and control central Asia are collapsing. The EU is fast approaching a political crisis. The U.K. is still a loyal subject but the White House has a cancer at its center, Donald Trump. The window has nearly closed on regime change in Russia. In effect, it’s now or never.
Review my recent articles on this subject. There is a throughline if you are willing to see it and it’s quite clear.
Point #1: Trump is winning. He won on taxes. He won on DACA. He won on Russia-Gate. He won on NAFTA and tariffs. He beat Gary Cohn and Goldman-Sachs. He fired Tillerson who looks more and more like a conventional neocon plant with every review of his record. He’s meeting with North Korea.
Point #2: Putin is winning. U.S.-backed opposition in Syria is collapsing. Nordstream 2 is going through. Ukraine will freeze to death. China buys their oil and gas, invests in their Uranium and oil industries. He’s winning the diplomatic war in Afghanistan. He’s put Netanyahu on a leash.
These two men are the vanguard standing against the American/European globalist empire. The Skripal poisoning was intended to be sloppy. It was a perfectly executed inept operation, intended to move the emotional needle and direct British frustration outward.
But, this response from the U.K. has been brewing for months. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been running his mouth about Russia’s actions in Syria and Ukraine. British Defense Secretary hyperventiliated recently that the Russians were plotting to kill thousands of Britons by selling them gas, apparently.
Now, let’s look at the rhetoric surrounding Eastern Ghouta, a replay of Aleppo. This time, however, instead of actually gassing people to make the Russians look bad, apparatchiks like Nikki Haley and French President Emmanual Macron wag their fingers threatening everyone not to do so.
Meanwhile, the SAA finds a chemical weapons factory in a village just liberated from ISIS/Al-Qaeda.
But, facts are fungible right, Mrs. Haley?
So, if in the next few days there’s a chemical weapons attack in Ghouta will you believe the Russians and Syrians did it because Nikki Haley told you they might? Will it make any sense to you for them to act like this if the world is watching and ready to pounce?
Or will you retain your sanity and realize any chemical attack was a staged provocation to achieve a cynical political goal?
But, Haley, the ultimate neocon mouthpiece has gone one step further.
“We also warn any nation that is determined to impose its will through chemical attacks and inhuman suffering, most especially the outlaw Syrian regime, the United States remains prepared to act if we must,” Haley said.
The US diplomat proposed a new UN ceasefire resolution that “will take effect immediately upon adoption by this Council. It contains no counterterrorism loopholes for Assad, Iran and the Russians to hide behind”.
Thankfully for the people of Syria, the resolution failed. Because, as always, the U.S. only proposes a ceasefire in places where it or its proxies, in this case Al-Qaeda-linked separatists, are losing badly. Then the downtime is used to re-equip, reset and reinforce.
Since the deployment of the SAA’s Tiger forces to eastern Ghouta the pocket of resistance has been drawn and quartered.
And, moreover, why is Haley introducing ceasefire resolutions to the U.N. outlawing ‘counterterrorism’ when it is the explicitly-stated goal of her boss, Donald Trump, to combat ISIS terrorists in Syria and nothing else?
No wonder Lavrov has no words.
The SAA and Russian Air Force have no need to use chemical weapons. In fact, it has been Haley and the U.S. that have blocked Russian attempts to create humanitarian corridors, similar to events in Aleppo, to allow civilians to get out of harm’s way.
Losing in North Korea, Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine. Support in Europe for integration failing.
The most likely conclusion one can rationally draw from this is that the cornered neocon snake is lashing out in desperation hoping to take as many of us with them as possible.
The Full-Court Press
In the past two weeks we’ve seen a number of incidents meant to punish Russian oligarchs and harm Russian business interests in Europe in the run up to the Presidential election this weekend.
The first was the idiotic decision by the Stockholm Arbitration Court ordering Gazprom to pay $4.6 billion to Ukraine because Ukraine is in difficult economic circumstances. In other words a socialist arbitration court ordered money redistributed from those according to their means to those according to their needs.
Moreover, the IMF and the EU want some of the money back they pumped into the Ukrainian basket-case in order to prop up the Poroshenko government for another year.
The second was the planned implosion of ABLV Bank in Latvia. A bank that was one of the main links for Russian business in the European Union after the 2013 Cyprus bail-in of depositors.
That operation was also a targeted attack on Russian oligarchs to cleave their support from Putin. With the new sanctions list created by the Treasury Department per John McCain’s sanctions bill pushed through in August of last year, the U.S. labeled ABLV a target for money-laundering and unapproved business.
Within a few days of pressuring the bank depositors began removing funds and the ECB used its expanded powers, much like they did with Banko Popular last year, to take control of the bank.
Lastly, we have this move by the feckless Brits. The real target here is the ability of Russians to do business in the U.K., now that ABLV has been removed from the equation. This is a clear hybrid war attack on the ability of Russian businesses to operate anywhere east of the Dneiper River in Ukraine.
And this is yet another step on the path to bring us to war with Russia because its destruction is the animating purpose for neoconservatives. I continue to believe Trump is not on their side. The neocons want war for the cause. That’s why they undermine him at every turn and escalate whenever he wins the smallest victory.
The vehicle has been headed for war for a while. Now someone has mashed the gas pedal to the floor.
It's time.
In reply to The vehicle has been headed… by navy62802
They think they can 'Win',,it is beyond retarded.
In reply to It's time. by Sonny Brakes
Consider what US Marine Corps. Major General Smedley Butler, after years of service to the US Empire, argued in War is Racket:
“WAR is a racket. It always has been.
It is possibly the oldest, easily the most profitable, surely the most vicious. It is the only one international in scope. It is the only one in which the profits are reckoned in dollars and the losses in lives.
A racket is best described, I believe, as something that is not what it seems to the majority of the people. Only a small “inside” group knows what it is about. It is conducted for the benefit of the very few, at the expense of the very many. Out of war a few people make huge fortunes…
Out of war nations acquire additional territory, if they are victorious. They just take it. This newly acquired territory promptly is exploited by the few — the selfsame few who wrung dollars out of blood in the war. The general public shoulders the bill.
And what is this bill?
This bill renders a horrible accounting. Newly placed gravestones. Mangled bodies. Shattered minds. Broken hearts and homes. Economic instability. Depression and all its attendant miseries. Back-breaking taxation for generations and generations.”
War is rarely (if ever) about bringing ‘democracy’ to a people or freeing them from ‘tyranny’ (funny how our ruling caste supports tyrants/dictators in some circles but frames their military interventions as overcoming them in others). It is usually (always?) about protecting/expanding economic interests (i.e. territory, resources, corporate/industrial hegemony, etc.). But War is almost always wrapped in propaganda/marketing about patriotism, freedom, liberty, democracy, rights, etc., for even in the most ‘democratic’ nations, the ruling caste must have the support of the masses. It is as Noam Chomsky has argued in Hegemony or Survival — America’s Quest for Global Dominance:
“Those who want to face their responsibilities with a genuine committment to democracy and freedom — even to decent survival — should recognise the barriers that stand in the way. In violent states these are not concealed. In more democratic societies barriers are more subtle. While methods differ sharply from more brutal to more free societies, the goals are in many ways similar: to ensure the ‘great beast,’ as Alexander Hamilton called the people, does not stray from its proper confines.
Controlling the general population has always been a dominant concern of power and privilege…
Problems of domestic control become particularly severe when the governing authorities carry out policies that are opposed by the general population. In those cases the political leadership may…‘manufacture’ consent for its murderous policies.”
Enter the PR departments of empires (e.g. infiltration of media, propaganda campaigns, psyops, etc.) such as exemplified by Edward Bernays and others. It then becomes a matter of spin/marketing to sell the ‘military interventions.’ The unfortunate aspect is that we are conditioned almost from birth to accept the ‘truths’ of our ruling caste/authorities and are attacked in numerous ways (some subtle, some not so much) if we stray from the herd.
It’s difficult to think outside the box and even more difficult to share such different thinking when we are social animals. But questioning the narratives of our ruling caste and shedding light on them is necessary if we are ever to overcome (or at least mitigate) the host of negative repercussions that arise from their very questionable and quite dangerous actions.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to They think they can 'Win',… by 07564111
Where do these neocons live? Surely they must have neighbors that know who they are.
In reply to Consider what US Marine… by skbull44
NeoComs=NeoCohens=ashkenazic warmongering jews
In reply to Where do these neocons live?… by Shemp 4 Victory
Yep. They HATE peace.
In reply to NeoComs=NeoCohens=ashkenazic… by BettyLouWho
If Trump is not on the side of the neocons, can anyone explain
1. Why Nikki Haley still has a job?
2. Why Mike Pompeo is nominated to be Secretary of State?
3. Why Bonkers Bolton is being considered for National Security advisor?
In reply to Yep by lloll
The global death rate from all known military conflicts every year since 1400 AD:
http://thesoundingline.com/global-deaths-in-conflicts-since-the-year-14…
In reply to If Trump is not on the side… by Dabooda
Fair questions.
In reply to If Trump is not on the side… by Dabooda
Read the article again substituting the word "jew" for "neocon" or "globalist" wherever they're found. It clarifies completely.
In reply to Where do these neocons live?… by Shemp 4 Victory
I'll take "Who is Mike Pompeo?" for $6 million, Alex.
In reply to Where do these neocons live?… by Shemp 4 Victory
please drop white phosphorous munitions over their residences.
In reply to Where do these neocons live?… by Shemp 4 Victory
It's easy to spot one, and anyhow, just keep slashing, hacking & cutting and say 3 hail Mary's for any collateral damage.
In reply to Where do these neocons live?… by Shemp 4 Victory
Thank you ZH for a different view! These 1980/1990 dinosaurs need some pasture, I hear that Siberia and Mongolia are quite nice this time of year!
Hopefully we can get back to making America great again, without thermonuclear wars. They are such a drag on the economy, even life itself....
In reply to Consider what US Marine… by skbull44
are you kidding me? ZH is nothing but a rtimes propaganda piece at this point. Look at all of the upvotes when there is anything positive said about Putin and how innocent he is. What a fucking joke. The intelligence on this site has been dumbed down to somewhere between mildly retarded and completely autistic.
In reply to Thank you ZH for a different… by MozartIII
The intelligence on this site has been dumbed down to somewhere between mildly retarded and completely autistic.
And you are clearly no exception.
In reply to are you kidding me? ZH is… by GoingBig
Retarded? Autistic? Or maybe 100% correct. It will all makes sense when the dollar collapses. Don't think that will happen? Negative rates in Europe, savers punished with no return - the Silver Ruble will be looking pretty good.
In reply to are you kidding me? ZH is… by GoingBig
go back to jerusalem post or weekly standard, ya fuckin' kike
In reply to are you kidding me? ZH is… by GoingBig
They know they've fucked the planet with their geo-engineering so a nuclear war makes no difference to them.
In reply to They think they can 'Win',… by 07564111
What else was anyone expecting when Trump surrounds himself with neocons and generals? FFS, when John Fucking Bolton is given a voice it should be obvious to anyone with a pulse that shit ia gonna go sideways. The same could be said for overt CIA control of the State Dept. Fuck DC with rusty babrbed wire
In reply to They think they can 'Win',… by 07564111
3 weeks on the wagon...seriously about to hit the bar at the old hotel. Can't take this shit anymore.
In reply to What else was anyone… by dirty fingernails
i'd tell you to smoke a doobie instead but your not allowed, swamp rules - Jeffy Sessions said so
In reply to 3 weeks on the wagon… by TahoeBilly2012
Im sure the weeds healthier ... helped me quit tobacco
In reply to 3 weeks on the wagon… by TahoeBilly2012
I used to fucked up on drugs than found Jesus , now I am fucked up on Jesus.
In reply to Im sure the weeds healthier … by ThePhantom
Billy, if you see Kudlow sneaking some whiff in the men's room,
kick him in the nuts for me
In reply to 3 weeks on the wagon… by TahoeBilly2012
Bolton got zero role in his administration.
And those generals are who got him to run in the first place. This had to come to a showdown, time to open up the laptop in NYC and expose things to the public.
In reply to What else was anyone… by dirty fingernails
I just finished with ps90 and se5en purchases/training for my boys.... didn't think I'd make it in time!
In reply to The vehicle has been headed… by navy62802
It seems fair that anyone that would fall for this stuff deserves the fallout.
Keep a low profile. Blend in.
Lock and load.............
How To Block IR Infrared Thermal Imaging (while moving around during the night)
https://modernsurvivalblog.com/security/how-to-block-ir-infrared-therma…
In reply to The vehicle has been headed… by navy62802
Get ready for the news blackout. A perfect opportunity to turn off the internet.
Yes, Russia hacked the planet, the snowflakes will have no 'social media' we must launch missiles.;)
In reply to Get ready for the news… by Sonny Brakes
Dan, how much money is Putin giving daddy back in Bulgaria?
And you your ass for how much they sell in a gay club in the next street?
In reply to Dan, how much money is Putin… by jm
Just as soon as he stops buffing his potato collection with his barking spider
In reply to And you your ass for how… by Shemp 4 Victory
It has been reported that Dan’s dad was a soviet bloc intelligence operative.
maybe there is some fear of nerve agents or maybe it is money.
In reply to Dan, how much money is Putin… by jm
The parent company of zero hedge is abc media Ltd, a Bulgarian company
In reply to It has been reported that… by jm
Intelligence operation he’s in the Soviet bloc were an essential part of the police state that would do or say anything whether it hurt people or killed. As long they made some coin. Some of loved through this hell and remember the rats that everyone hated.
like father like son?
In reply to The parent company of zero… by jm
As a matter of interest Porton Down Britains biological warfare centre is 8.8km from Salisbury where these people were poisoned,I find it hard to believe Russia did it the two involved would be dead and there wouldn't be 23 collateral victims,it just seems too sloppy.
Trump isn't going to war with Russia or vice versa and Europe is inept and weak.
Europeans have to wake up to the fact that its the USA /NATO that is the aggressor. Russia only wants to do business with Europe. 6000 German companies in Russia know it but the German politicos have to suck the dick of the USA
In reply to Trump isn't going to war… by Quantify
i am beginning to think this is all just propaganda for our benefit and on the russian side propaganda for the russian sheep. straight out of 1984. it is all lies. all of it. when the nukes start going off i may re-examine my theory.
+1
it's logical. It's what I would do if I was in the illuminati (for lack of a better term). Just make stuff up and mess with people. I'd actually like to join the illuminati if'n it wasn't for the kid fucking. fucking kids is a deal breaker for me.
In reply to i am beginning to think this… by buzzsaw99
we are supposedly on the eve of total destruction and yet russia still has $284B (from a previous zh post) worth of usa treasurys? same thing with china? from now on i am going to ignore the russia shit show and nuclear doom porn and cloak and dagger "intelligence" agency stuff because it is merely a distraction.
In reply to +1… by D.T.Barnum
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Theory_and_Practice_of_Oligarchical_C…
Orwell must have had a crystal ball. I don't understand how someone could be so smart.
In reply to we are supposedly on the eve… by buzzsaw99
I think this author is spot on. Trump is feinting and awaiting the March 26 financial reset. It going to be a bumpy ride until then.
why the 26th?
In reply to I think this author is spot… by MoralsAreEssential
Remember the Maine!
Seriously.
"And, moreover, why is Haley introducing ceasefire resolutions to the U.N. outlawing ‘counterterrorism’ when it is the explicitly-stated goal of her boss, Donald Trump, to combat ISIS terrorists in Syria and nothing else?"
The only way it all makes sense: bitch be crazy. The West be a cunt.
War with who ? ? ? The fucking MSM has ADHD. Every 15 mins, it's somebody new.
Or a Russian in a different country.
In reply to War with who ? ? ? The… by I am Groot