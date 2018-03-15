Newly-Released Florida Shooting Video Shows Deputy Drive Up In Golf Cart, Run For Cover

Just released CCTV footage from the February 14 Parkland, FL school shooting shows Broward County Sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson drive up to the high school building as a gunman massacred 17 students and staff members - only to hop off, unholster his gun, and run behind a concrete wall for cover.

#BREAKING: Broward County Sheriff's Office releases security video showing Deputy Scot Peterson's actions during the February 14 shooting. pic.twitter.com/gs9kAbfgRq — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 15, 2018

Peterson's ample stomach can be seen poking around the corner as he fails to protect and serve.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office released the video on Thursday showing the disgraced deputy remaining outside the building during the shooting.

“The video speaks for itself. His actions were enough to warrant an internal affairs investigation, as requested by Sheriff Scott Israel on Feb. 21. After being suspended without pay, Peterson chose to resign and immediately retired rather than face possible termination,” the department said in a brief statement with the video’s release.

Peterson, 54, dubbed the "Broward coward," was blasted by Sheriff Scott Israel a week after the shooting, telling reporters that Peterson should have "went in, addressed the killer, killed the killer," adding that the deputy's failure to act left him "devastated. Sick to my stomach. There are no words."

In response, Petersen issued a statement through his attorney denying any wrongdoing - and said that he thought the shots were being fired from outside the school.

He lied

Internal radio dispatches released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office Thursday reveal Peterson immediately focused on Building 12 and radioed that gunfire was happening "inside."

What's more - Peterson warned his fellow officer to stay away - despite wounded students and staff inside who required assistance. Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) policy requires deputies to engage an active shooter and eliminate the threat.

“Do not approach the 12 or 1300 building, stay at least 500 feet away,” shouted a panicked Peterson as people screamed in the background.

The records appear to support Broward Sheriff Scott Israel’s contention that Peterson, a longtime school resource officer, should have entered Building 12 to engage Cruz and try to prevent deaths. They also appear to show that other deputies may have refrained from rushing into the school at the direction of Peterson and a Parkland captain. The response by the agency has been the subject of national scrutiny, and is currently under review by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. -Miami Herald

BSO police union president Jeff Bell welcomed the release of the audio and timeline of events.

“It certainly backs up that he never went into the school,” Bell said of Scot Peterson. “At one point he says to keep back 500 feet. Why would he say that?”