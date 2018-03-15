Newly-Released Florida Shooting Video Shows Deputy Drive Up In Golf Cart, Run For Cover

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/15/2018 - 18:35

Just released CCTV footage from the February 14 Parkland, FL school shooting shows Broward County Sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson drive up to the high school building as a gunman massacred 17 students and staff members - only to hop off, unholster his gun, and run behind a concrete wall for cover.

 

 

Peterson's ample stomach can be seen poking around the corner as he fails to protect and serve. 

The Broward County Sheriff's Office released the video on Thursday showing the disgraced deputy remaining outside the building during the shooting.

“The video speaks for itself. His actions were enough to warrant an internal affairs investigation, as requested by Sheriff Scott Israel on Feb. 21. After being suspended without pay, Peterson chose to resign and immediately retired rather than face possible termination,” the department said in a brief statement with the video’s release.

Peterson, 54, dubbed the "Broward coward," was blasted by Sheriff Scott Israel a week after the shooting, telling reporters that Peterson should have "went in, addressed the killer, killed the killer," adding that the deputy's failure to act left him "devastated. Sick to my stomach. There are no words." 

In response, Petersen issued a statement through his attorney denying any wrongdoing - and said that he thought the shots were being fired from outside the school. 

He lied

Internal radio dispatches released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office Thursday reveal Peterson immediately focused on Building 12 and radioed that gunfire was happening "inside." 

What's more - Peterson warned his fellow officer to stay away - despite wounded students and staff inside who required assistance. Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) policy requires deputies to engage an active shooter and eliminate the threat. 

“Do not approach the 12 or 1300 building, stay at least 500 feet away,” shouted a panicked Peterson as people screamed in the background. 

The records appear to support Broward Sheriff Scott Israel’s contention that Peterson, a longtime school resource officer, should have entered Building 12 to engage Cruz and try to prevent deaths. They also appear to show that other deputies may have refrained from rushing into the school at the direction of Peterson and a Parkland captain. The response by the agency has been the subject of national scrutiny, and is currently under review by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. -Miami Herald

BSO police union president Jeff Bell welcomed the release of the audio and timeline of events. 

“It certainly backs up that he never went into the school,” Bell said of Scot Peterson. “At one point he says to keep back 500 feet. Why would he say that?”

Freddie Billy the Poet Thu, 03/15/2018 - 18:57 Permalink

Broward County is a libtard shithole.  The western part might as well be western Haifa/Montegto Bay/Havana and other shitholes.

Boward County Sheriff's Dept or BSO is a feathebedding pension scam "police" dept and Scott Israel is a NWO dual shitizen.  This fat piece of shit had an easy job and was a coward.  He will get a big pension but he chickened out and the whole thing is a false flag with fake David Hogg.

The corrupt in the USA is across the board.  Trump-Kushner-Soros shows his true ZWO color bitching about Russia. 

Jared 666 Park Ave. kushner-Soros-Bibi and Ivanka Clinton aka friends of the Clintons.

Pathetic.

YourAverageJoe Stan522 Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:17 Permalink

He was acting as a "Peace Officer"!

The Precinct 5 Constables in Harris County, Texas do much the same.

When we hired them for neighborhood watch and we needed them to collar some hooligan, they suddenly became "Peace Officers" and didn't do shit except give the hooligan a taking to. When ya get upset about their inaction and not wanting to deal with some punk nig, they pull the "I'm Peace Officer" shit.

They get really mad when you ask them to call out a "Law Enforcement" officer.

They're experts at sitting their fat slob asses in the air conditioned cruiser and ticketing speeders though...

Billy the Poet bluez Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:51 Permalink

The advantage goes to a trained individual with a pistol operating in the close quarters of a school building with his full attention focused on the shooter while the untrained shooter is busy seeking and engaging targets.

Just ask yourself this question. If a man with a rifle broke into your home and went after your family and all you had was a .38 would you run or fight?

sleigher BabaLooey Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:30 Permalink

Demolishing the building proves it.  

 

Sandy Hook, "All parties must check-in".  Building demolished after the fact.  No images allowed to be released.  Wolfgang Halbig is being silenced by everyone even regardless of his background.  

 

We have seen this before.  Only this time it seems someone did go in and actually shoot.  False flag doesn't mean no one dies.  What did the 3 cops drag out and put into the white truck?  

Global Hunter Thu, 03/15/2018 - 18:42 Permalink

Why is this fat pig even an officer? What good can he do? He should be behind a desk for fucks sake. What is it with golf carts on a school ground? Is this normal in USA?  Seems ridiculous to me, golf carts at a school. No wonder he is such a fat pussy.