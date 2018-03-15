"Old Vs New" Wall Street As Summarized In One Head Line

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/15/2018 - 17:05

Spot the difference...

It was a trick question - there is none!

10 years after Bear Stearns collapsed from its own egotistical greed (and regulatory ignorance), the US government is weakening regulations with the TBTF banks bigger and more systemically tied to America's survival than ever before.

Will we never learn?

Mr. Schmilkies Thu, 03/15/2018 - 17:08 Permalink

"...One Head Line."  Haha, very clever ZH.

Also it is pretty obvious those are two different scalps. 

Hmm, I guess I took the question differently than intended, doh.

Fantasy Free E… Thu, 03/15/2018 - 17:27 Permalink

Up through 2008 assets were already being enhanced with government policy. Beginning in 2008 stock market goosing was increased manifold. After fall 2011 the Fed took no holds barred to elevating stocks. 

http://quillian.net/blog/larry-kudlowa-fantasy-free-look/

All but a miniscule few still trade this market as if it was free and untampered with.

Stock prices managed by government is new Wall Street. Countless dollars have been lost using old Wall Street reasoning to try and trade. There is a difference.