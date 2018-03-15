"Old Vs New" Wall Street As Summarized In One Head Line

Spot the difference...
It was a trick question - there is none!
10 years after Bear Stearns collapsed from its own egotistical greed (and regulatory ignorance), the US government is weakening regulations with the TBTF banks bigger and more systemically tied to America's survival than ever before.
Will we never learn?
Comments
it's different this time.
seems like some positions are joos only.
yeah that's raciss..
In reply to it's different this time. by besnook
I ain't touching that thing (no more)!!
I don’t wanna go blind or grow hair on my grippers! ;-)
Looney
In reply to d by Linus2011
There banks are too bigger to failer than ever:
http://thesoundingline.com/us-banks-still-to-big-to-fail/
In reply to … by Looney
Meet the new Jew, same as old Jew with a little less cancerous tissues.
In reply to There banks are too bigger… by Four Star
are you trying to say a nose picture would have been a better representation, linus?
In reply to d by Linus2011
no
"...One Head Line." Haha, very clever ZH.
Also it is pretty obvious those are two different scalps.
Hmm, I guess I took the question differently than intended, doh.
slightly different angle maybe. it's not the same picture.
In reply to "...One Head Line." Haha,… by Mr. Schmilkies
The first picture is Lloyd Blankfein, outgoing CEO. The second picture is David Solomon, incoming CEO.
"Meet the new boss, same as the old boss"
- Pete Townshend
In reply to slightly different angle… by besnook
Old is Lloyd Blankinstein, not sure who the bottom is.
In reply to slightly different angle… by besnook
David Solomonella
In reply to Old is Lloyd Blankinstein,… by 0valueleft
"Summarized in One Head Line"?
or
"Summarized in One Hairline"?
In reply to "...One Head Line." Haha,… by Mr. Schmilkies
Geez...at least they should get a black woman as CEO, and new leader of Wall St...'cause then we could get Zimbabwe like stock market returns !
a black woman as ceo of goldman sachs. now THAT'S FUNNY!
In reply to Geez...at least they should… by Clowns on Acid
Come on man, open your mind!
In reply to a black woman as ceo of… by buzzsaw99
even quatto couldn't open their minds that much as they would be blown, brain splatter and all.
In reply to Come on man, open your mind! by NVTRIC
Solomon's curse - Baldness
lizards
women do NOT like men with hair like this, very UGLY.
You could have all the money in the world, still ugly.
Just ask arround! MOST PEOPLE CAN'T REMEMBER 2008!!
think about this. no one under thirty has any real idea about what happened on 9/11 through 2008
In reply to Just ask arround! MOST… by Sudden Debt
Tyler, please stop running sex toy ads for chrissakes....
Want REAL info on what's going on in the economy? Here's actual people telling about layoffs and cutbacks at their company, much of which is being purposefully hidden from the public.
https://www.thelayoff.com/last-25.php
Easy money is baaaaaaaaaaaaaaack! What can go wrong?
Up through 2008 assets were already being enhanced with government policy. Beginning in 2008 stock market goosing was increased manifold. After fall 2011 the Fed took no holds barred to elevating stocks.
http://quillian.net/blog/larry-kudlowa-fantasy-free-look/
All but a miniscule few still trade this market as if it was free and untampered with.
Stock prices managed by government is new Wall Street. Countless dollars have been lost using old Wall Street reasoning to try and trade. There is a difference.
I'll have two hard boiled eggs and a slice of burnt toast, plz.
It's the "new economy", earnings don't matter anymore...
But new Wall Street intends to be more ethical and save kittens from trees and stuff.