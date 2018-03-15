The Pentagon & Hollywood's Successful & Deadly Propaganda Alliance

Authored by Michael McCaffrey,
The Pentagon helps Hollywood to make money and, in turn, Hollywood churns out effective propaganda for the brutal American war machine...
The US has the largest military budget in the world, spending over $611 billion – far larger than any other nation on Earth. The US military also has at their disposal the most successful propaganda apparatus the world has ever known… Hollywood.
Since their collaboration on the first Best Picture winner ‘Wings’ in 1927, the US military has used Hollywood to manufacture and shape its public image in over 1,800 films and TV shows. Hollywood has, in turn, used military hardware in their films and TV shows to make gobs and gobs of money. A plethora of movies like ‘Lone Survivor,’ ‘Captain Philips,’ and even blockbuster franchises like ‘Transformers’ and Marvel, DC and X-Men superhero movies have agreed to cede creative control in exchange for use of US military hardware over the years.
It’s #Oscars90 Sunday and did you know the #DoD works with #Hollywood to ensure the #military is correctly portrayed in films? Find out how these partnerships work: https://t.co/LX3Q52SwQ6.— U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) March 5, 2018
Be sure to follow our #Oscars coverage over on @DoDOutreach! #cooljobs #KnowYourMil pic.twitter.com/OKnDTiMFkV
In order to obtain cooperation from the Department of Defense (DoD), producers must sign contracts that guarantee a military approved version of the script makes it to the big screen. In return for signing away creative control, Hollywood producers save tens of millions of dollars from their budgets on military equipment, service members to operate the equipment, and expensive location fees.
Capt. Russell Coons, director of the Navy Office of Information West, told Al Jazeera what the military expects for their cooperation: “We’re not going to support a program that disgraces a uniform or presents us in a compromising way.”
Phil Strub, the DOD chief Hollywood liaison, says the guidelines are clear. “If the filmmakers are willing to negotiate with us to resolve our script concerns, usually we’ll reach an agreement. If not, filmmakers are free to press on without military assistance.”
In other words, the Department of Defense is using taxpayer money to pick favorites. The DOD has no interest in nuance, truth or – God forbid – artistic expression; only in insidious jingoism that manipulates public opinion to their favor. This is chilling when you consider that the DOD is able to use its financial leverage to quash dissenting films it deems insufficiently pro-military or pro-American in any way.
The danger of the DOD-Hollywood alliance is that Hollywood is incredibly skilled at making entertaining, pro-war propaganda. The DOD isn’t getting involved in films like ‘Iron Man,’ ‘X-Men,’ ‘Transformers’ or ‘Jurassic Park III’ for fun. They are doing so because it’s an effective way to psychologically program Americans, particularly young Americans, not just to adore the military, but to worship militarism. This ingrained love of militarism has devastating real-world effects.
Lawrence Suid, author of ‘Guts and Glory: The Making of the American Military Image in Film’told Al Jazeera, “I was teaching the history of the Vietnam War, and I couldn’t explain how we got into Vietnam. I could give the facts, the dates, but I couldn’t explain why. And when I was getting my film degrees, it suddenly occurred to me that the people in the US had never seen the US lose a war, and when President Johnson said we can go into Vietnam and win, they believed him because they’d seen 50 years of war movies that were positive.”
As Suid points out, generations of Americans had been raised watching John Wayne valiantly storm the beaches of Normandy in films like ‘The Longest Day,’ and thus were primed to be easily manipulated into supporting any US military adventure because they were conditioned to believe that the US is always the benevolent hero and inoculated against doubt.
We caught up with some of Hollywood's biggest stars at the #Oscars to find out what the #military means to them. #Oscars90 #KnowYourMil pic.twitter.com/bhVijdKMLb— U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) March 6, 2018
This indoctrinated adoration of a belligerent militarism, conjured by Hollywood blockbusters, also resulted in Americans being willfully misled into supporting a farce like the 2003 Iraq War. The psychological conditioning for Iraq War support was built upon hugely successful films like ‘Saving Private Ryan’ (1998), directed by Steven Spielberg, and ‘Black Hawk Down’ (2001), produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, that emphasized altruistic American militarism. Spielberg and Bruckheimer are two Hollywood heavyweights considered by the DoD to be their most reliable collaborators.
Another example of the success of the DoD propaganda program was the pulse-pounding agitprop of the Tom Cruise blockbuster ‘Top Gun’ (1986). The movie, produced by Bruckheimer, was a turning point in the DoD-Hollywood relationship, as it came amid a string of artistically successful, DoD-opposed, ‘anti-war’ films, like ‘Apocalypse Now,’ ‘Platoon’ and ‘Full Metal Jacket,’ which gave voice to America’s post-Vietnam crisis of confidence. ‘Top Gun’ was the visual representation of Reagan’s flag-waving optimism, and was the Cold War cinematic antidote to the “Vietnam Syndrome”.
‘Top Gun,’ which could not have been made without massive assistance from the DoD, was a slick, two-hour recruiting commercial that coincided with a major leap in public approval ratings for the military. With a nadir of 50 percent in 1980, by the time the Gulf War started in 1991, public support for the military had spiked to 85 percent.
Since Top Gun, the DoD propaganda machine has resulted in a current public approval for the military of 72 percent, with Congress at 12 percent, the media at 24 percent, and even Churches at only 40 percent. The military is far and away the most popular institution in American life. Other institutions would no doubt have better approval ratings if they too could manage and control their image in the public sphere.
It isn’t just the DoD that uses the formidable Hollywood propaganda apparatus to its own end… the CIA does as well, working with films to enhance its reputation and distort history.
For example, as the ‘War on Terror’ raged, the CIA deftly used ‘Charlie Wilson’s War’ (2007) as a disinformation vehicle to revise their sordid history with the Mujahideen in Afghanistan and to portray themselves as heroic and not nefarious.
The CIA also surreptitiously aided the film ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ (2012), and used it as a propaganda tool to alter history and convince Americans that torture works.
The case for torture presented in ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ was originally made from 2001 to 2010 on the hit TV show ‘24,’ which had support from the CIA as well. That pro-CIA and pro-torture narrative continued in 2011 with the Emmy-winning show ‘Homeland,’ created by the same producers as ‘24,’ Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa.
A huge CIA-Hollywood success story was Best Picture winner ‘Argo’ (2012), which ironically is the story of the CIA teaming up with Hollywood. The CIA collaborated with the makers of ‘Argo’ in order to pervert the historical record and elevate their image.
The fact that this propaganda devil’s bargain between the DoD/CIA and Hollywood takes place in the self-declared Greatest Democracy on Earth™ is an irony seemingly lost on those in power who benefit from it, and also among those targeted to be indoctrinated by it, entertainment consumers, who are for the most part entirely oblivious to it.
If America is the Greatest Democracy in the World™, why are its military and intelligence agencies so intent on covertly misleading its citizens, stifling artistic dissent, and obfuscating the truth? The answer is obvious… because in order to convince Americans that their country is The Greatest Democracy on Earth™, they must be misled, artistic dissent must be stifled and the truth must be obfuscated.
In the wake of the American defeat in the Vietnam war, cinema flourished by introspectively investigating the deeper uncomfortable truths of that fiasco in Oscar-nominated films like ‘Apocalypse Now,’ ‘Coming Home,’ ‘The Deer Hunter,’ ‘Platoon,’ ‘Full Metal Jacket’ and ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ all made without assistance from the DoD.
The stultifying bureaucracy of America’s jingoistic military agitprop machine is now becoming more successful at suffocating artistic endeavors in their crib. With filmmaking becoming ever more corporatized, it is an uphill battle for directors to maintain their artistic integrity in the face of cost-cutting budgetary concerns from studios.
In contrast to post-Vietnam cinema, after the unmitigated disaster of the US invasion of Iraq and the continuing quagmire in Afghanistan, there has been no cinematic renaissance, only a steady diet of mendaciously patriotic, DoD-approved, pro-war drivel like ‘American Sniper’ and ‘Lone Survivor.’
Best Picture winner ‘The Hurt Locker’ (2008), shot with no assistance from the DoD, was the lone exception that successfully dared to portray some of the ugly truths of America’s Mesopotamian misadventure.
President Eisenhower once warned Americans to “guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military industrial complex.”
Eisenhower’s prescient warning should have extended to the military industrial entertainment complex of the DoD/CIA-Hollywood alliance, which has succeeded in turning Americans into a group of uniformly incurious and militaristic zealots.
America is now stuck in a perpetual pro-war propaganda cycle, where the DoD/CIA and Hollywood conspire to indoctrinate Americans to be warmongers and, in turn, Americans now demand more militarism from their entertainment and government. Wash. Rinse. Repeat.
The DoD/CIA-Hollywood propaganda alliance guarantees Americans will blindly support more future failed wars and will be willing accomplices in the deaths of millions more people across the globe.
Comments
What could be the connection between Hollywood and neo-cons? Can someone help me out here?
Here is your (((answer))).
In reply to What could be the connection… by LetThemEatRand
what about "Shaving Ryans Privates" ?
In reply to Here is your (((answer))). by Implied Violins
Sure, I'll help you out. Propogandists like those in Hollywood have to serve ALL masters. They can't pick and choose. They have to serve the SJWs. They have to serve the MIC. They have to serve the Globalists. They are WHORES. They fuck anybody with money because that is their job.
Questions?
In reply to What could be the connection… by LetThemEatRand
Netflix, 100 Hitler and Holocaust movies, not ONE on the Bolshevik's (the Jews) offing 20 million Russian Christian peasants! That's entertainment!!
In reply to Sure, I'll help you out. … by NoDebt
(((Tricky))) one, that... who nose it...
In reply to What could be the connection… by LetThemEatRand
Controlled opposition. Also, necons are war-hawks, need justification for war against evil russkies/chinks/whoever is the baddie this week. And they love to spend money on offensive military spending, for which they need and excuse and public support.
Jew film producers will gladly produce war propaganda to keep the US population dumb, emotional and uneducated, as long as it brings in money and is good for Israel.
Your enemy is my enemy.
Both love money and war and think that the average voter is a dumb sack of shit and should be controlled with propagand.
In reply to What could be the connection… by LetThemEatRand
John Mulholland, as in Mulholland Drive in LA
The stage magician and professor who wrote the book on magic methods of deception for the CIA
In reply to What could be the connection… by LetThemEatRand
Hollywood Israelhole.
Jewholes. Jewholes everywhere out there.....
In reply to Hollywood Israelhole. by Seasmoke
Muh 6 Million Holocaust Movies
In reply to Hollywood Israelhole. by Seasmoke
Holly who? If you're still going to the movies, there's no helping you. If you're still suspending disbelief, you must be crazy about popcorn.
For a short period of time, 1970-1982, Hollywood actually put out good movies that dealt with stuff like the Vietnam War, corruption in the government, hardships of the working class, etc but then the 80s issued in the era of blockbusters and worship of government, materialism and black culture.
In reply to Holly who? by Sonny Brakes
Alex Jones was highlighting this DECADES BACK !
He's about twenty years ahead of mainstream .
AJ also claims that the Arabs run Hollywood so...
In reply to Alex Jones was highlighting… by JDFX
then he went to the dark side, siding with Trump....lost all of his credibility for a short stint in the mainstream....a fuckin blowhard opportunist.
In reply to Alex Jones was highlighting… by JDFX
War in my personal experience is either like the volleyball scene from Top Gun, or the first 10 minutes of Saving Private Ryan with not much in between. Hollywood on occasion can get them right, but most of them are totally wrong and terrible in spite of all of the military advisors.
Every fucking movie out of the US always portrays Russia as the evil enemy.. Always. Its too obvious. I'll admit, Rambo First Blood is the greatest movie ever made, but things seriously lost their way from there. I am expecting Alien movies to now somehow involve Russia.
Turns out Russia is also a massive concentration of Protestant Christians.
In reply to Every fucking movie out of… by chubbyjjfong
Calviniks?
In reply to Turns out Russia is also a… by holdbuysell
Unorthodox
In reply to Calviniks? by Billy the Poet
the reason for the high support number for the military is everyone thinks the military is on their side.
the neo-libs think in a domestic hot war the military will side with them.
the neo-cons think in a domestic hot war the military will side with them.
this is especially evident over at gatewaypundit. they are absolutely certain the military supports their position.
personally, i think the military supports the military. there are exceptions of course, but when push/shove they are going to be their own best friend. and let the shit fall where it may. that is, until their first missed pay check. then it's anybody's guess. there is very little hunting equipment i have seen that will stand up to an A-10.
Don't forget "Sergeant York" 1941. Why did Hollywood wait 20 years to honor the war hero. The official line of bullshit was the real Sgt. York wouldn't sign off unless Gary Cooper played him.
LOL, sure thing.
Have to wonder how Tyler missed this one...
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2018-amendments-manual-…
President Trump has signed a sweeping Executive Order allowing him to arrest and prosecute traitorous ‘Deep State’ officials using the US military court-martial process.
Coming right up...
In reply to Have to wonder how Tyler… by cheech_wizard
The prescience of Robert Oppenhiemer, in 1952 who said the atomic bomb is TRIVIAL compared to the power of controlling what people believe to be true.
“This was for many psychologists, a most sobering observation. The possibility of controlling human behavior becomes a more terrifying prospect than the control of nuclear reactions”
Just before his loyalty was questioned by Hoover's FBI
In reply to The prescience of Robert… by seataka
Just a look at the (2) big names up there sorta kinda sums it up. If it steers public opinion in the direction of hostile attitudes towards Russia and certain Middle East Sovereign nations, then it fits the worldview of those in charge of Hollywood, political agencies, appointments, cabinet positions, etc. It is a perfect fit - especially for those who cannot or will not think for themselves.
Hollywood, huh. I picked up all your shit. I did selma community service there. I don' even know anyone, that' still able to descrbe the toothlessness.
One guy all he wanted was a "greedy car" he wanted to get back to whatever paid the bills.
The rest were hungover and a lot of pinches, pito heads