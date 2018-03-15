Queen Elizabeth II Has A WW3 Speech Written And It's Ready To Deliver

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:05

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

The Queen of England has a pre-written speech prepared for the outbreak of World War 3.  As tensions between Russia and the United Kingdom continue to flare, the Queen’s speech is sparking fears of a nuclear war.

An Austrailian news source, News.Com.Au, reported that some people already fear a nuclear war is more likely that during the Cold War era. The speech was prepared for her back in the 1980s. It was originally revealed in 2013, but no one paid much attention until now. The address was written in the event nuclear war does occur, and she needs to address the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

The speech was released by the government under the 30-year rule, and is reflective of the time it was written, with a “planned” broadcast date of March 4, 1983. It was drawn up as part of a wargaming exercise.  The script for a hypothetical broadcast has the monarch describing the threat to the “brave country” as “greater” than any other in history. It also mentions the Queen’s son Prince Andrew, then in the Royal Navy. The speech, devised by Whitehall officials at one of the most fraught Cold War periods, was never recorded.

Although it was only a simulation, the text of the Queen’s address (written as if broadcast at midday on Friday 4 March 1983) seeks to prepare the country for the ordeal of World War III. According to the BBC, it starts off by referring to the Queen’s traditional Christmas address:

The horrors of war could not have seemed more remote as my family and I shared our Christmas joy with the growing family of the Commonwealth. Now, this madness of war is once more spreading through the world and our brave country must again prepare itself to survive against great odds.

I have never forgotten the sorrow and the pride I felt as my sister and I huddled around the nursery wireless set listening to my father’s [George VI’s] inspiring words on that fateful day in 1939 [at the start of the World War II].

Not for a single moment did I imagine that this solemn and awful duty would one day fall to me.

But whatever terrors lie in wait for us all, the qualities that have helped to keep our freedom intact twice already during this sad century will once more be our strength. My husband and I share with families up and down the land the fear we feel for sons and daughters, husbands and brothers who have left our side to serve their country.

My beloved son Andrew is at this moment in action with his unit and we pray continually for his safety and for the safety of all servicemen and women at home and overseas. It is this close bond of family life that must be our greatest defense against the unknown. If families remain united and resolute, giving shelter to those living alone and unprotected, our country’s will to survive cannot be broken.

As we strive together to fight off the new evil, let us pray for our country and men of goodwill wherever they may be. God Bless you all.

It’s a little eerie, to say the least, that the UK, now neck deep in tensions with Russia had prepared a Cold War speech for their Queen. The current crisis with Russia began on March 4, when former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury, England. UK Prime Minister Theresa May claimed they had been poisoned by a nerve agent called Novichok, one of the world’s deadliest.

While the pair remains in hospital, their prognosis is grim. And more importantly, what continues to be missed by most mainstream media outlets is that Skripal had connections to the Trump dossier author, Christopher Steele. Skripal had a close relationship with an unnamed security consultant who worked for Christopher Steele’s Orbis Business Intelligence.

Speaking of the Queen…

Canada is screwed!

Recently, they gender-neutered their National Anthem.

Now, they “discovered” that the Canadian monarch is an in-your-face-heterosexual-female, a.k.a. Queen Elizabeth II.

So now, Canada needs a new androgynous monarch, like Trudeau, whose dicklessness won’t offend anyone.

Looney

P.S. BTW… It’s time for Canada to replace the Maple Leaf on its flag with… a SNOWFLAKE.    ;-)

IH8OBAMA Looney Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:14 Permalink

God save the Queen....errr let the Queen speak even if her speech is 40 years old.

Oops.  I recently read that the Queen is a lizard person - able to turn herself into a lizard instantly.  Same with Al Gore.  So, if your see any big lizards walking around on 2 feet....

brushhog toady Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:40 Permalink

If you must listen to mainstream media, before you tune in tell yourself "This is what the CIA, deep state, global elite want me to think", and that will put everything you hear in context. Likewise, before reading a ZH article or headline tell yourself " this is what Putin and the Russians want me to think".

This is the unfortunate reality of any source of "news", it must always be read in the context of who wrote it and what are they trying to make you believe.

Baron von Bud Looney Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:18 Permalink

And they call themselves world leaders. Does the queen think all those muzzies will fight for their flag or even the likable, beer swilling Canadians? Nobody is going to fight for those boneheads and their crackpot neocon lackeys. And, on the topic of sublime royalty, Prince Harry will marry the Markle girl to show diversity for their burgeoning minorities. He's probably like his pedo Uncle Andy diddling little boys. They deserve a nuke for breakfast.

Brazen Heist Truther Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:17 Permalink

If they try to start WW3 over murky double agents or Jihadi head cutters in Syria, methinks we will have to kill some of these reptiles ourselves before they get us destroyed. To not do so would be grossly irresponsible for mankind even if it means martyrdom.

Yes you fuckers, you are mere mortals. Always remember that. Some of us have enough skin in the game to skin you alive if need be.

lasvegaspersona Yen Cross Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:35 Permalink

When someone famous gets in trouble it can take weeks to get a toxicology report out. Now we have an instant analysis of a rare agent. I doubt we will ever see the path report though...cuz we know this is BS.

As a prelude to war I'd hope for real proof. Since it almost certainly does not exist we won't be getting one....Is that what they call a false flag or just a lie of opportunity?

One of these i… Brazen Heist Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:54 Permalink

We might back down like bitches (On this bit of lunacy, I hope we do!) but we might not.

Plenty of people in the past have expected us to "back down" and received an unwelcome surprise.

But we've had our arses kicked to in the past too.

Since the fifties we have been in a steepening decline I feel, and it's clear we arent; a popular county despite having provided the world with:

Parliamentary democracy

The industrial revolution when a couple of midlanders by teh name of bouton and watt applied themseves to Mr Newcomen's new steam engine.

The internet apppaently was conceived by a brit, although the americans actually had to do the hard work as we were incable of making anything since Mrs Thatcher converted us to a "service economy".

Didn't a bloke called babbage invent a machine he called the differnence engine which another brit called turing built on to make a "computing engine", I think that became something useful over time.

But there again, I once believed that we expended our empire in defeating the Great Evil, were as now it all looks to have happend for quite (((different))) reasons. I don't know what to beleive these days.

One think I am sure of though "Brazen Heist", You write like a man with E.D. who is angry about it, (and probably a fair few other things like we all are) and really doesn't understand Britain or limeys at all..)

 

Let it Go Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:09 Permalink

Generally, we see little movement in the list of the "Worlds 10 Worst Problems" but we would be remiss or negligent not to do some serious reshuffling to reflect the drum beats of war flowing out of Washington and North Korea. Recently "Weapons of war and mass destruction" have taken a leap from fourth to first place. This is very significant because it can be very difficult to get this particular genie back in the bottle once it is out.

 http:///nuclear-war-moves-up-list-of-worlds-10.html

Twee Surgeon Kantbelieveit Thu, 03/15/2018 - 19:52 Permalink

And then the prevailing winds would take all that Atmospheric Radiation directly across Europe and over Russia in less than two days. There would be nothing to invade but a cancerous patch of real estate from Dublin to Moscow and that's without the British submarines pushing the jolly candy-like button and the USA and the French and ...whoever else. Mutually assured destruction is what it is. I'm not so sure about anyone in power these day's but not even sociopaths want to puke their own gizzards so I will not be losing any sleep over this latest round of Bullshit that I have been hearing for Fifty fucking Years !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FHy8kW632dE&list=RDFHy8kW632dE&t=3