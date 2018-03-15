Russian Plane Loses 3 Tons Of Gold On Takeoff

In the west there is "helicopter money." In Russia, they do "airplane gold."
Gems, precious metals and diamonds worth hundreds of millions rained over Russia’s coldest region when a Russian plane with ten tons of gold, platinum and diamonds lost a significant part of its cargo upon taking off from an airport in the Russian region of Yakutsk, famous for its rich natural resources and diamond deposits.
The precious rain then continued as the aircraft gained height.
The Nimbus Airlines AN-12 cargo plane hit problems during takeoff, resulting in a breach in the hull that allowed its precious cargo to fall all over the runway.
The plane then dropped some bars of gold as far as 26kms from the airport.
Local media reports that the glittering metal bars seen in the photos are indeed gold, platinum and gems. TASS cited officials from the Interior Ministry as saying that some 172 gold bars weighing about 3.4 tons were recovered.
Yakutsk Airport insisted that the plane was operational and was ready for the flight. After leaving its cargo on the runway, the plane made a successful landing in the nearby Magan Airport, some 26km north-west of Yakutsk.
According to the Siberian Times, police sealed off the runway and a vast search is underway.
The monetarist dream plane was en route to Krasnoyarsk and further to the Kupol Dome mine.
The plane was carrying more than 9 tons of “concentrate containing precious metal” that belonged to the Mining and Geological Company in the neighboring Chukotka region, the committee said. The ill-fated hatch fell on the local auto market, causing no injuries. The Chukotka Mining and Geological company is 75% owned by Canada's Kinross Gold.
Meanwhile, the technical engineers at the Yakutsk airport who prepared the plane for takeoff have been detained.
The value of the load was put at 21 billion rubles, or $370 million.
Comments
Supposed to be a flying boat, of course...
Aren't these type of things supposed to happen over lakes? Didn't the Russians get the memo?
In reply to Supposed to be a flying boat… by Byte Me
Boris get your ass over there now!
In reply to Aren't these type of things… by pkrstr9
Now that you mention it, Boris Alotov hasn't posted about this yet - coincidence?!?!?
In reply to Boris get your ass over… by StackShinyStuff
It's okay, the Vodka stayed in the hold
In reply to Now that you mention it,… by Joe Davola
At Least its Real Money, and EVERY Single OZs Can be recovered !!!
In reply to It's okay, the Vodka stayed… by AllTimeWhys
he sure did "hit a serious problem"!!!
In reply to At by BaBaBouy
This could be the most ZH-appropriate article ever to appear on ZH.
In reply to he sure did "hit a serious… by virgule
Why couldn't they dump this cargo all over my property. 15 acres worth of gold could really help things here!
In reply to This could be the most ZH… by NoDebt
Manna from heaven bitchez!
In reply to Why couldn't they dump this… by SumTing Wong
Russian golden shower ;)
In reply to Manna from heaven bitchez! by Pure Evil
The GDB's should be easy to find. The diamonds might be a different story.
In reply to Manna from heaven bitchez! by Pure Evil
Yeah, this is why Aeroflot flies Boeings.
In reply to Why couldn't they dump this… by SumTing Wong
Unlike when "we misplace" trillions of hard cash which just dissapears forever.
In reply to At by BaBaBouy
He just invited me for a fishing trip in central Russia. Big fishes goes without saying. Will be back in a few days.
In reply to Now that you mention it,… by Joe Davola
You would think that with a cargo of $370 million, they could afford a better airplane,
In reply to Now that you mention it,… by Joe Davola
Much better than pennies from heaven. The number of metal detectors sold in the region just skyrocketed.
In reply to Boris get your ass over… by StackShinyStuff
gives new meaning to "the bottom just dropped out"
In reply to Boris get your ass over… by StackShinyStuff
Good thing it wasn't flying over Lake BandGap. Might never see the stuff again.
In reply to Supposed to be a flying boat… by Byte Me
I think we're gonna need a bigger plane
In reply to Supposed to be a flying boat… by Byte Me
I knew someone born near Yakutsk. Fascinating people that still identify by the Scythian/Aryan horsemen that colonized the area over 1,000 years ago - the Sakha. They are why NATO has no chance against Russians on their home turf as they still live close to nature. Raw horse liver is a delicacy to these hardened people that live off the land.
In reply to Supposed to be a flying boat… by Byte Me
Check out the documentary "Happy People: A Year in the Taiga"
It's about Siberians who live off fur trapping. Nice people, but hard as fucking nails and totally self-sufficient.
In reply to I knew someone born near… by 7thGenMO
enjoyed the shit out of that one
Sent into the wilderness under the command economy "your job will be a fur trapper Sink or swim buddy"
In reply to Check out the documentary … by E.F. Mutton
AGREED!! THEY AN BE OUTSIDE FOR HOURS IN MINUS 40 DEGREE WEATHER WORKING THE RAILROADS AND OTHER JOBS--THAT'S WHY THEY MADE MINCEMEAT OF THE GERMANS AT STALINGRAD
In reply to Check out the documentary … by E.F. Mutton
SMEs also come in that flavour...
In reply to I knew someone born near… by 7thGenMO
Just like the welfare queens in California. They live off the land
In reply to I knew someone born near… by 7thGenMO
Not to be completely off topic but you're insane if you think "NATO" would ever be invading Russia. Ever. You're talking a scenario that would already have entered the final stages of armageddon to say the least.
In reply to I knew someone born near… by 7thGenMO
Don't you worry.
We've got an endless supply of snowflakes, homosexuals, and trannies we can throw at them.
Victory is ours!
In reply to I knew someone born near… by 7thGenMO
What would you arm those nutcases with? Feathers? Maybe they can tickle the Russians into submission.
In reply to Don't you worry… by Pure Evil
Russian “know how” at work here.
Using a piece or garbage, Soviet-quality aircraft to transport 370 million USD worth of precious metals... and they want to be thought if as a “Superpower”?!
Of course, many millions worth of monetary value were lost across the fields of Siberia. The plan was pure genius.
Could have rented a small Gulfstream, Citation or Bombardier jet -one that doesn’t drop its load on takeoff- for a fraction of the price of one gold bar lost!
The only thing more embarrassing than than this episode is watching the Admiral Kuznetsov “aircraft carrier” pass through the English Channel spewing coal smoke and being esorted by 2 TUG BOATS (just in case)!
In reply to Supposed to be a flying boat… by Byte Me
Nah, I reckon the U.S. Zumwalt destroyers, at $3 billion apiece being towed back to port after breaking down is more embarrassing!
...but, whatever!
In reply to Russian “know how” at work… by Carl Spackler
my government would use a Dehavilland Otter if they had any precious metals to dispose of. Alas, we only have white papers on the practical implications gender bias has on global warming.
In reply to Supposed to be a flying boat… by Byte Me
awesome
It's Raining Ben (Bernanke)
forecast is for traditional rain, then turning into a small craft advisory for all you boaters out there...
In reply to It's Raining Ben (Bernanke) by _SILENCER
What a country!
I own shares of Kinross gold and this news is still bullish to me
Right..buy the dip..
In reply to I own shares of Kinross gold… by BigWillyStyle887
In this case, buy the drop.
Didn't seem to affect Kinross price much this morning.
In reply to Right..buy the dip.. by Idaho potato head
New Prince cut from the grave:
Gold Rain
In reply to In this case, buy the drop… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
final destination Cyprus
That airplane doesn't look like it was designed to carry 10 tons.
Exactly. The load either exceeded the design load or it was metal fatigue. If it was the former, you can understand why the loading crew was detained. It likely wasn't a tonnage issue as much as it was all loaded over one small spot on the cargo deck causing the failure. Oh well, I guarantee someone in that area just got rich.
In reply to That airplane doesn't look… by bob_stl
Ooh yes I wish it would rain, down on me
Wow!
These are the same Slavic geniuses that build supersonic missiles? LOL
Charity begins at home.
when nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
nothing like a good old Russian aircraft.......
A brick crashed through my roofsky.
It killed my mouthy wifesky.
I make no reportsky.
Because the brick is goldsky.
Thanks a lot for the Twofersky!
In reply to A brick crashed through my… by wisehiney