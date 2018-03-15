Saudi Crown Prince Says Will Develop Nuclear Bomb If Iran Gets One; Compares Ayatollah To Hitler

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/15/2018 - 08:58

In a "60 Minutes" interview set to air on Sunday, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said his country would quickly obtain a nuclear bomb - if arch rival Iran successfully develops its own nuclear weapon.

The Saudi crown prince, currently on a whirlwind global PR tour to relieve his western allies of the bitter aftertaste that resulted from last year's unprecedented extortion crackdown on Saudi Royals, which left many of them imprisoned in the Riyadh Ritz Carlton for months until they "agreed" to hand over their loot to the cash-depleted government, said that "Saudi Arabia doesn’t want to own a nuclear bomb. But without a doubt, if Iran develops a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible.”

This is not surprising: last month we reported  that Saudi Arabia is moving swiftly to become the next country in the Middle East with nuclear power. The Kingdom is on the verge of striking a deal with the US for the purchase of nuclear reactors despite concerns over its refusal to accept stringent restrictions against the proliferation of nuclear weapons. Although the Saudis have insisted that their programme will be peaceful, they have also refused to rule out the right to enrich uranium to weapons grade. A senior Saudi official was quoted by the Wall Street Journal admitting as much: “I’m not saying Saudi would want to enrich uranium tomorrow or anytime soon but they don’t want to be committed to anything that bans them from doing it. It is quite political,” the unnamed senior official said.

His comments have stirred speculation that one of the purpose of the nuclear program is to compete with Iran and maintain an option to develop nuclear weapons.

Today's MbS comments confirm that the nuclear arms race between Iran and Saudi Arabia is officially on, even as much of the Middle East is rapidly breathing down their neck.

Meanwhile, the spin from the western media is not that Saudi Arabia remains a rather barbaric country that encourages torture and beheadings, as well as mass arrests of "non-compliantes" is that bin Salman has "ushered in significant changes for women in the conservative Sunni Muslim kingdom, including granting them the right to drive for the first time." Because women driving offsets everything.

And, to top it off, the 32 year old once again confirmed that Godwin's law is alive and well, saying that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “wants to expand,” and that "He wants to create his own project in the Middle East, very much like Hitler... Many countries around the world and in Europe did not realize how dangerous Hitler was until what happened, happened. I don't want to see the same events happening in the Middle East."

The interview will be the first with a Saudi leader for a U.S. television network since 2005.

Below is a preview of O'Donnell's conversation with the crown prince in which Mohammed explains why, in his view, Iran's supreme leader is nothing less than the second coming of Adolf Hitler.

Adolph.H. Four Star Thu, 03/15/2018 - 09:23 Permalink

I beg to disagree with this crypto Jew: Adolf was a decent human being for once.

Moreover you know from where is this dude going to pull the bomb he's talking about: from his cousins from colonized Palestinian territories. 

And by the way this is a long term project from the house of Saud: don't forget they already have some silos in the desert, and it stands to reason that they did not build them for conventional payloads only. 

http://virtualglobetrotting.com/map/al-sulayyil-missile-base/

https://geimint.blogspot.fr/2010/12/saudi-arabian-sam-network.html?m=1

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/middleeast/saudiarabia/10172…

GUS100CORRINA Joe Davola Thu, 03/15/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

Saudi Crown Prince Says Will Develop Nuclear Bomb If Iran Gets One; Compares Ayatollah To Hitler

My response: I agree completely with the assessment that "Compares Ayatollah To Hitler".

So where is this entire middle east situation going? Text below will give you an idea.

And GOD said ...

"If those days had not been cut short, no one would survive, but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened."

machiavellian-trader Thu, 03/15/2018 - 09:00 Permalink

Please develop it goat fucker, am sure u probably nuke yourself accidentally. 

 

Considering the KSA army is full of mercenaries, Pakistani's, Sudanese and other shitbags..... What makes them think they could build anything.

 

talk about being optimistic   LOL

Sonny Brakes Thu, 03/15/2018 - 09:03 Permalink

Is the US going to give these desert people a pass? I'll take Iranians (Persians) over Saudi's forever. Saudi's should stick to goating and let the men do the talking. I hope I live long enough to see the middle east destroyed.

east of eden Jon_Locke Thu, 03/15/2018 - 09:29 Permalink

Well, there is a difference, a BIG difference. Iran or Persia has been around for millennia, SA, not so much.

Iran allows multi-ethnic, multi-religious worship, while fucking sand niggers in SA chop people's heads off when they don't toe the party line.

Frankly The problem is the priests. The Wahhabist scum in SA and the crazy, fucking, nihilistic joomanji in Israehell.

We should all get together at the Red Sea, and make it even redder.