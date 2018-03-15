Saudi Crown Prince Says Will Develop Nuclear Bomb If Iran Gets One; Compares Ayatollah To Hitler

In a "60 Minutes" interview set to air on Sunday, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said his country would quickly obtain a nuclear bomb - if arch rival Iran successfully develops its own nuclear weapon.
The Saudi crown prince, currently on a whirlwind global PR tour to relieve his western allies of the bitter aftertaste that resulted from last year's unprecedented extortion crackdown on Saudi Royals, which left many of them imprisoned in the Riyadh Ritz Carlton for months until they "agreed" to hand over their loot to the cash-depleted government, said that "Saudi Arabia doesn’t want to own a nuclear bomb. But without a doubt, if Iran develops a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible.”
This is not surprising: last month we reported that Saudi Arabia is moving swiftly to become the next country in the Middle East with nuclear power. The Kingdom is on the verge of striking a deal with the US for the purchase of nuclear reactors despite concerns over its refusal to accept stringent restrictions against the proliferation of nuclear weapons. Although the Saudis have insisted that their programme will be peaceful, they have also refused to rule out the right to enrich uranium to weapons grade. A senior Saudi official was quoted by the Wall Street Journal admitting as much: “I’m not saying Saudi would want to enrich uranium tomorrow or anytime soon but they don’t want to be committed to anything that bans them from doing it. It is quite political,” the unnamed senior official said.
His comments have stirred speculation that one of the purpose of the nuclear program is to compete with Iran and maintain an option to develop nuclear weapons.
Today's MbS comments confirm that the nuclear arms race between Iran and Saudi Arabia is officially on, even as much of the Middle East is rapidly breathing down their neck.
Meanwhile, the spin from the western media is not that Saudi Arabia remains a rather barbaric country that encourages torture and beheadings, as well as mass arrests of "non-compliantes" is that bin Salman has "ushered in significant changes for women in the conservative Sunni Muslim kingdom, including granting them the right to drive for the first time." Because women driving offsets everything.
And, to top it off, the 32 year old once again confirmed that Godwin's law is alive and well, saying that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “wants to expand,” and that "He wants to create his own project in the Middle East, very much like Hitler... Many countries around the world and in Europe did not realize how dangerous Hitler was until what happened, happened. I don't want to see the same events happening in the Middle East."
The interview will be the first with a Saudi leader for a U.S. television network since 2005.
Below is a preview of O'Donnell's conversation with the crown prince in which Mohammed explains why, in his view, Iran's supreme leader is nothing less than the second coming of Adolf Hitler.
Comments
Israel: "Wait...what?"
"leave the people, take the oil..."
In reply to Israel: "Wait...what?" by taketheredpill
who gets to be Slim Pickens?
In reply to "leave the people, take the… by BullyBearish
Saudis = Cryptojews
.
?
In reply to who gets to be Slim Pickens? by DillyDilly
Look Who Do The Dance ...
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/video/2017/may/21/trump-joins-cerem…
In reply to Saudis = Cryptojews . ? by BLOTTO
Right on schedule. The global death rate every year from conflicts since 1400:
http://thesoundingline.com/global-deaths-in-conflicts-since-the-year-14…
In reply to Do by BaBaBouy
I beg to disagree with this crypto Jew: Adolf was a decent human being for once.
Moreover you know from where is this dude going to pull the bomb he's talking about: from his cousins from colonized Palestinian territories.
And by the way this is a long term project from the house of Saud: don't forget they already have some silos in the desert, and it stands to reason that they did not build them for conventional payloads only.
http://virtualglobetrotting.com/map/al-sulayyil-missile-base/
https://geimint.blogspot.fr/2010/12/saudi-arabian-sam-network.html?m=1
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/middleeast/saudiarabia/10172…
In reply to The global death rate every… by Four Star
didn't Hillary send him few for free already?
In reply to I beg to disagree with this… by Adolph.H.
Saudi Clown Prince
In reply to didn't Hillary send him few… by Liquid_Silver
That little map is absurd. How can it claim four "major nuclear weapon sites" exist in Iran? That contradicts not only the IAEA inspectors but also both US and Israeli intelligence.
http://original.antiwar.com/mcgovern/2012/01/25/us-israel-agree-iran-no…
In reply to The global death rate every… by Four Star
Dude, news flash: Iran has nukes.
For the longest time, I figured no way I'd live long enough to see a nuclear war - now I feel pretty confident it's gonna happen soon, very soon. Of course, it may be the last thing I see:|
In reply to Saudis = Cryptojews . ? by BLOTTO
Saudi Crown Prince Says Will Develop Nuclear Bomb If Iran Gets One; Compares Ayatollah To Hitler
My response: I agree completely with the assessment that "Compares Ayatollah To Hitler".
So where is this entire middle east situation going? Text below will give you an idea.
And GOD said ...
"If those days had not been cut short, no one would survive, but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened."
In reply to Dude, news flash: Iran has… by Joe Davola
Take your fucking JOO written 'scripture' and shove it up your fucking arsehole.
In reply to Saudi Crown Prince Says Will… by GUS100CORRINA
Seriously...the precepts of isolationism and nonintervention dictate nobody should stand in anybody else's way of doing whatever they want...that and common sense seeing the Saudi response as "well, duh?!" renders this thread on ZH to be absolutely no big deal whatsoever.
In reply to Saudi Crown Prince Says Will… by GUS100CORRINA
There is no GUY in the sky you fucking retard
In reply to Saudi Crown Prince Says Will… by GUS100CORRINA
They have indeed, and have had since the early 90's,bought in the breakup of the USSR on the 'black'.
Common knowledge throughout western intelligence agencies although their flawed assessment was they
couldn't maintain them in working order.
Anyone attacking Iran is going to find out just how flawed that was.
In reply to Dude, news flash: Iran has… by Joe Davola
Long glass.
In reply to who gets to be Slim Pickens? by DillyDilly
Can you imagine "A Goat F*cker" with a nuclear bomb!!!
Fuck you MBS, you Zionist fuck...
In reply to who gets to be Slim Pickens? by DillyDilly
Can you imagine 85 IQ goat fucker developing a nuclear weapon?
No, they will not develop one. They will buy one. Then they will have a fucking accident because they are too stupid to maintain it.
In reply to Can you imagine "A Goat F… by Truther
They would have Philippinos build bomb? Muslims too busy with face up another's ass...called praying.
In reply to Can you imagine 85 IQ goat… by BarkingCat
They're already using depleted uranium 235 on the hapless Yemenis. Of course, they don't have to develop anything, the US supplies them already.
In reply to Can you imagine 85 IQ goat… by BarkingCat
Baron Trump !
With his naked Momma riding shotgun.
She'd better tie-down them big ol' titties, lest her little snowflake get tit-slapped smooth off da' bomba.
In reply to who gets to be Slim Pickens? by DillyDilly
"The next man to make a move, the nigger gets it."
Blazing Saddles
In reply to who gets to be Slim Pickens? by DillyDilly
I volunteer.
In reply to who gets to be Slim Pickens? by DillyDilly
Somebody is going to cap that table cloth wearing mofo. You can just see it. He has a face you'd like love to sock.
In reply to "leave the people, take the… by BullyBearish
Actually Saudi Arabia already has nuclear weapons:
http://www.vocativ.com/news/227537/aide-tells-clinton-saudi-arabia-alre…
This is all talk.. and very stupid and bad talk at that.
In reply to "leave the people, take the… by BullyBearish
Yeah, they have cash - we sold the nukes to them already, but we're "storing them for safe keeping" so technically they aren't in their possession.
In reply to Actually Saudi Arabia… by Tsunami Wave
Then who dropped the B-61 nuke on the Houthis?
It was either SA or Israehell.
Either way, the situation for Iran has almost reached the point of being intolerable. It will be fascinating to watch as tens of thousands of suppressed Shia march their way across the eastern SA desert from the Gulf, to Riyadh.
In reply to Yeah, they have cash - we… by Joe Davola
Baby NuttyYaJoo is Hitler, and Israel is the 4th reich
In reply to Israel: "Wait...what?" by taketheredpill
Correctomundo !
The 4th followed the 3rd !!
Roman Salute !!!
lol X(x^)
In reply to Baby NuttyYaJoo is Hitler,… by BettyLouWho
That's what the billion dollar ransom fee (Saudi rich tax) for.
In reply to Israel: "Wait...what?" by taketheredpill
I hear Israel sells them. Cuts down on development time.
In reply to That's what the billion… by Panic Mode
Be this Muslim country
Be more worried about another Muslim country obtaining nukes
Than the jewish country nearby who already has nukes
In reply to Israel: "Wait...what?" by taketheredpill
when he says "develop" I think we all know what that really means
someone say Dimona?
In reply to Israel: "Wait...what?" by taketheredpill
Please develop it goat fucker, am sure u probably nuke yourself accidentally.
Considering the KSA army is full of mercenaries, Pakistani's, Sudanese and other shitbags..... What makes them think they could build anything.
talk about being optimistic LOL
..
They already have 1
In reply to "leave the people, take the… by BullyBearish
Like you don't have one (courtesy of the US)....now you sound like Israel
So he can say: "My dick is bigger than yours".
if you can't go balls deep, its too big
In reply to So he can say: "My dick is… by Panic Mode
what are you going to do ... torture him too???
stupido ... shame on you.
now you all see what fucking goats in the desert does to an inbred fool... oh wait, they got oil... never mind
Is the US going to give these desert people a pass? I'll take Iranians (Persians) over Saudi's forever. Saudi's should stick to goating and let the men do the talking. I hope I live long enough to see the middle east destroyed.
As if there is a difference. They both are beholden to their religious leaders and both would rather fight than to eat.
In reply to Is the US going to give… by Sonny Brakes
Well, there is a difference, a BIG difference. Iran or Persia has been around for millennia, SA, not so much.
Iran allows multi-ethnic, multi-religious worship, while fucking sand niggers in SA chop people's heads off when they don't toe the party line.
Frankly The problem is the priests. The Wahhabist scum in SA and the crazy, fucking, nihilistic joomanji in Israehell.
We should all get together at the Red Sea, and make it even redder.
In reply to As if there is a difference… by Jon_Locke
Pot, Kettle --- Kettle, Pot
Get some! Everybody's got'em.
Reactors for everybody is the answer. Don't worry about the IAEA either, they are toothless baboons. Say it with me now "weapons grade". Have a nice day!
In reply to Get some! Everybody's got'em. by Falconsixone
If it doubt say Hitler/Nazi...
Unfucking related: (maybe)
https://nypost.com/2018/03/15/inside-the-shady-private-equity-firm-run-…