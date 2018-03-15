Trump To Fire McMaster As National Security Adviser: WaPo

Update: Bloomberg reports that an official has said that Trump has not decided on McMaster's removal.
Confirming the "purge rumblings" reported earlier, moments ago the Washington Post reported that President Trump has decided to fire H.R. McMaster as his national security adviser, delivering the latest jolt to the senior ranks of his administration.
This latest termination from Trump's administration makes it 25 departures in Trump's first 419 days, or on average one every 17 days.
As the WaPo adds, while "Trump is now comfortable with ousting McMaster, with whom he never personally gelled," he is taking the time to execute the move because "he wants to ensure both that the three-star Army general is not humiliated and that there is a strong successor lined up, these people said."
The decision is the latest sign that Trump is wresting back control of his personnel and policy decisions after a string of victories - on tax reform, banking regulations and tariffs - has left him feeling emboldened.
For all of the evident disorder, Trump feels emboldened, advisers said — buoyed by what he views as triumphant decisions last week to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum and to agree to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The president is enjoying the process of assessing his team and making changes, tightening his inner circle to those he considers survivors and who respect his unconventional style, one senior White House official said.
Just days ago, Trump used Twitter to fire Rex Tillerson, the secretary of state whom he disliked, and moved to install his close ally, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, in the job. On Wednesday, he named conservative TV analyst Larry Kudlow to replace his top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, who quit over trade disagreements.
McMaster has long been detested by Trump's nationalist supporters (including, perhaps most notably, the editors of Breitbart.com). Most of this animosity is tied to McMaster's refusal to adopt the president's line regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Several candidates have emerged to become Trump's third National Security Advisor since his inauguration. The group of candidates includes John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations, and Keith Kellogg, the chief of staff of the National Security Council.
As The Independent previously reported, John Bolton is the pro-war, former United Nations ambassador under George W Bush (and was on the shortlist to become Secretary of State).
The anti-Iran and anti-Russia hawk failed to secure a longer term as UN ambassador after Democrats banded together to prevent him.
He served less than two years, during which there was a rise in anti-US sentiment around the world.
In a recent blog, Mr Bolton named the five "gravest" threats to US security abroad: Isis, Iran, North Korea, Russia and China.
President Trump said in 2016 that Mr Bolton was one of his go-to experts on foreign security, and described him as a "tough cookie".
But selecting Mr Bolton for the top job would break Mr Trump’s pledge to work peacefully with other countries, and would cast doubt over his hopes for a positive relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Bolton told Fox News: "I think we’ve got to begin to treat Russia like the adversary that Putin is currently demonstrating it to be."
This year, Mr Bolton vocally opposed any attempts to "legitimise" Russia’s efforts to defeat Isis in Syria, contrary to Mr Trump who proposed Russia and Syria should be left alone to "fight it out".
Joseph “Keith” Kellogg, a former contracting executive, took over when Mike Flynn was fired/resigned...
Kellogg, 72, was born in Ohio and served 36 years in the military: in the army in Vietnam, as a special forces officer in Cambodia, and during the first Iraq war as chief of staff for the 82nd Airborne Division. Kellogg rose to command the airborne division from 1997 to 1998 and later came to national prominence when he served as chief operating officer for Baghdad’s provisional government through 2004 – a year of mistakes by the transitional administration that haunted Iraq through the next decade of war.
He played a critical role in the disastrous US occupation of Iraq as the director of operations of the Coalition Provisional Authority (CPA), which ran the country after the 2003 invasion.
After his retirement, Kellogg joined a series of contracting firms including tech giant Oracle – the company gave him a leave of absence to help the Bush administration in Iraq. “I was given the opportunity to establish a homeland security business unit at Oracle,” he told the Washington Post in 2005, “based on the skills I developed in the military and on the value that information technology can bring to homeland security.”
Kellogg later joined another tech contractor, CACI, in 2005, and then left for a defense contractor, Cubic Defense, in 2009, where he was responsible for the firm’s “ground combat training business”.
Kellogg travels with Trump on many domestic trips, in part because the president "likes his company and thinks he's fun." Bolton has met with Trump several times and often agrees with the president’s instincts. Trump also thinks Bolton, who regularly praises the president on Fox News Channel, is good on television.
For now, the market is not taking the uncertainty well - Stocks and USDJPY are down, and gold is up on the headlines...
As Breitbart reminds us, the final straw for McMaster allegedly came earlier this month as his relationship with the executive branch's other two generals: Defense Secretary James Mattis and Chief of Staff John Kelly.
Reports earlier this week suggested that McMaster's relationship with the two men had soured over policy disputes.
Comments
Make America Fired Again!
Trump Presidency, Government by the Worst
Darkly comical, amateurish,
a way-out tale of a far-out buffoon,
dangerously ignorant and opportunistic,
a whistling teapot of childish bluster;
he has committed serious financial crimes.
In reply to Make America Fired Again! by NugginFuts
As compared to who, Barry the bathroom Bandit? And oh how they larfed...
In reply to Trump Presidency, Government… by Deep Snorkeler
a rise in anti-US sentiment around the world
This is WHY.
In reply to As compared to who, Barry… by Keyser
WAPO, lol fake news.
In reply to ^^^ lloll ^^^ CHRONIC… by ZeroSpam
Sooooo.... Are you for him or against him? What are his bad qualities then?
In reply to Trump Presidency, Government… by Deep Snorkeler
Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said: "This is the first offensive use of a nerve agent on alliance territory since NATO's foundation..."
Yeah right,... Stoltenberg is a total MORON.
Notice that the toxic substance is always "a nerve agent".
I guess that is because they don't actually know what it is. Why not name it? [Probably, they don't name it because they know this is a false flag and they don't want to be pinned down over details.]
And if they don't actually know what it is, then they don't know who manufactured it, or where.
They also discount the possibility of a false flag (and given that we have seen false flag, after false flag, after false flag, for more than twenty years now, doing so is incredibly stupid (or deliberate)).
May & Stoltenberg etc are total MORONS, or worse.
And: "The substance used is one of the most toxic ever developed."
Yeah right,... But no one died from the event.
If it had been as toxic as the nerve gases, Sarin, Tabun, etc,... then everyone who came into contact with it would have died.
In reply to Sooooo.... Are you for him… by SybilDefense
Trump Has Decided To Fire McMaster As National Security Adviser: WaPo
My response: This decision has to be one of President TRUMP's best decisions!!!
I agree completely and support the POTUS. McMaster was a hold over from the "OBOZO" administration.
I believe that if General Flynn would NOT have been unjustly charged and attacked, he would have been the NSA and McMaster would have been gone a long way back.
May GOD Bless, Guide and Protect the POTUS.
As a side note, the youtube videos produced by "HEADLINES WITH A VOICE" have very interesting information that shows just how CORRUPT the American Government is today. President TRUMP being resisted event by some in his own party like Speaker Paul Ryan.
In reply to Trump Presidency, Government… by Deep Snorkeler
Roger Stone said that McMaster is closely aligned with Soros but so is Jared 666 Park Ave Kushner-Soros-Bibi and Ivanka.
Jared and Ivanka are also close friends with the Clintons.
John Bolton!? F no. Full ZioCon idiot. Just like that stupid war mongering Sikh Hillbilly woman at the UN.
In reply to Trump Has Decided To Fire… by GUS100CORRINA
Who is accomplishing what he set out to do.
Bring on more such disorder. Please.
In reply to Trump Presidency, Government… by Deep Snorkeler
In reply to Trump Presidency, Government… by Deep Snorkeler
I suggested last week that Trump fire one person every week, just like on 'The Apprentice'. Glad to see he's taken me up on the offer.
I think he's starting to figure out he was played in his staffing choices early on and wound up with people who were in NO WAY on his side or supportive of his agenda.
In reply to Make America Fired Again! by NugginFuts
Best entertainment on teevee.
In reply to I suggested last week that… by NoDebt
Agreed. It's so realistic I feel like I'm part of the cast.
In reply to Best entertainment on teevee… by Dr. Engali
I'm starting to feel like I must be in the Truman Show
In reply to Agreed. It's so realistic I… by NoDebt
Let's just make sure McCabe gets fired before he collects his pension.
In reply to I suggested last week that… by NoDebt
No Debt only problem with your hypothesis is that he generally is replacing them not for the better. I hate McMaster but Bolton would be a farkton worse....
In reply to I suggested last week that… by NoDebt
In reply to No Debt only problem with… by gatorengineer
"I think he's starting to figure out he was played in his staffing choices early on and wound up with people who were in NO WAY on his side or supportive of his agenda. "
I was having such optimism for a while but putting the head of the CIA as department of state? Is it all going to be Military, Banksters, and CIA?
In reply to I suggested last week that… by NoDebt
Yep. That's who runs the world. Shit's getting serious, so it's time to put the hand puppets in the box and bring out the real players.
In reply to "I think he's starting to… by Mustafa Kemal
He should fire:
85% of the FBI
90% of the CIA
95% of the State Department
90% of the DOJ
95% of the EPA and Dept of Energy
97% of the Dept of "Education"
In reply to I suggested last week that… by NoDebt
Try 100% of the government. Then resign.
In reply to He should fire:… by Freddie
There has been noise about McMasters being canned for months, but now all of a sudden it's news? I guess so to the snoids at Wapo...
In reply to Make America Fired Again! by NugginFuts
Please God, not Bolton!
or, hire Bolton for a day, make him shave his mustache on national TV, then fire him (just for the yuks)
To quote: "What difference does it make at this point?"
Seriously.
In reply to Please God, not Bolton! by DillyDilly
If true, there seems to be more than a few leaks again. That does make a difference.
In reply to To quote: "What difference… by HRClinton
better late than never as they say
In reply to To quote: "What difference… by HRClinton
From Liberal Hawks to Neocons - The Henry Jackson Society
Henry M. ‘Scoop’ Jackson was a U.S. Democratic senator for the state of Washington from the early 1950s until his death in 1983. In many respects the archetype of the liberal cold warrior, Jackson was lauded for his (questionably) progressive instincts at home but was vehement in his opposition to socialism and the Soviet Union. During the 1950s, he sat on the Senate Investigations Subcommittee during the height of McCarthyism, only turning against McCarthyonce southern Democrats had started to openly challenge the Wisconsin senator.
However, as the authors of the report note, “Jackson’s most consistent characteristic… was support for the military.” In the 1950s, he became a leading exponent of the false claim that that there existed a ‘missile gap’ between the Soviet Union and the United States, and advocated massive increases in the Pentagon's budget. His major contribution to American foreign policy was his militant opposition to détente with the Soviets. In 1972, Jackson was instrumental in the creation of the Coalition for a Democratic Majority (CDM), which sought to end Democrat support for the policy of détente. In 1974, the CDM claimed that détente was “a myth” and that “The goal of detente has not been achieved in any sense of the term Americans can accept. There is no evidence that Soviet objectives have changed.” A significant number of the CDM’s Foreign Policy Task Force went on to join the Committee on the Present Danger, many of whom were to staff the hawkish Reagan administration of the 1980s. Jackson himself died in 1983; given the dire nature of superpower relations during the ‘new Cold War’ of the early 80s one must imagine that he died a happy man.
Founded in Cambridge, England in 2005 the HJS initially took its cue from the liberal interventionist anti-détente doctrine of Jackson. Neoconservative ideology, as the authors of the Spinwatch report describe, is most closely associated with the second Bush administration but has its roots in the muscular liberal militarism exemplified by Henry Jackson. Indeed Jackson has been cited as a key inspiration by architects of the Iraq War such as Paul Wolfowitz and Richard Perle. Intriguingly during its ten-year existence the trajectory of the HJS has mirrored that of neoconservatism. Over time, the HJS has shifted from advocacy of a somewhat bipartisan interventionist doctrine towards a more explicitly right-wing position.
https://www.telesurtv.net/english/opinion/From-Liberal-Hawks-to-Neocons…
In reply to better late than never as… by bigdumbnugly
Himmler is unavailable and too moderate for Trumps War Cabinet .
In reply to Please God, not Bolton! by DillyDilly
Himmler is in the Attorney Generals office.
That's the spirit!!! rotfl
In reply to Please God, not Bolton! by DillyDilly
Totally agree! For fuck's sakes not Bolton, the guy could start a war sitting on the shitter by himself.
No dual citizens!
If Trump picks Bolton, the Neocon, Zionist cabal has taken over.
In reply to Please God, not Bolton! by DillyDilly
Good, bring back Flynn. Or who is the next member of the CFR to get the spot?
About time. Maybe all his Islamic friends can console him and use him as their spokesperson. He and Brennan can start a consulting firm for Islamic terrorists.
Fire Mueller and prosecute the Clinton's already.
Notice how the "Russian meddling" meme just keeps on rolling?
It's like the banksters want to get us into another war! Oh wait...
Seriously. What does he have to lose at this point? Go down swinging at the very least.
In reply to Fire Mueller and prosecute… by ebworthen
In an orange blaze of glory!
In reply to Seriously. What does he… by LetThemEatRand
Better than going out drooling....
In reply to In a orange blaze of glory! by D.T.Barnum
Not fire but firing squad ffs!!
In reply to Fire Mueller and prosecute… by ebworthen
Love it!
No biggy
Overdue. Great move.
Who knows, maybe Trump finally figured out that hiring from the swamp does not beget draining of the swamp. Then again, he did do some lateral swamp shifting on the last round of firings, so probably just more swamp surfing.
He just shit canned a SoS who was a career private sector CEO for the CIA head. That says it all.
In reply to Who knows, maybe Trump… by LetThemEatRand
Can you please regard his replacement in your analysis? I don't understand your point.
In reply to He just shit canned a SoS… by Chris88
Genuinely cannot even tell if that's sarcasm.
In reply to Can you please regard his… by D.T.Barnum
oops sorry. I read it wrong. I get it now.
In reply to Genuinely cannot even tell… by Chris88
Good news as long as retard Bolton doesn't replace him.
Good news as long as retard Bolton doesn't replace him.