Trump Jr & Wife Divorce After 13 Years: "He's Never There"

Vanessa Trump has filed for divorce (uncontested proceeding) from Don Trump Jr according to The NY Post. The couple have been married for 13 years and have 5 kids.
The Post reported Wednesday that the couple has been leading “separate lives.”
“The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there,” one friend told the paper.
“Don Jr. has been busy traveling, which has contributed to their problems. Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children,” another friend told Page Six.
“Don and Vanessa are focused on their family, they are trying to do this quietly and privately, and when they have something to say on the record, they will do so. This has nothing to do with politics, this is a personal matter between two people,” another friend added.
Look how happy they were...
Comments
Mueller....
I Think We Got A Live One
That's a man, baby!
In reply to Mueller… by RawPawg
Maybe Don Jr. is into poking porn stars, too. You just never know.
In reply to That's a man, baby! by Bud Dry
13 years. Time to move on and trade up to a new car.....er younger wife.
In reply to Maybe Don Jr. is into poking… by BandGap
The rich and famous are seldom what normal people would call "happy". Their lifestyles of materialism and pleasure lead them on an unending spiral down the toilet. Not all, but most.
In reply to 13 years. Time to move on… by IH8OBAMA
Holy Shit woman.... cross your legs!
In reply to The rich and famous are… by J S Bach
She'll soon find out Divorce is not what it's cracked up to be.
In reply to Holy Shit woman.... cross… by Stan522
I don't think I've ever disagreed in the slightest with a single comment you've made, J S... respect.
In reply to The rich and famous are… by J S Bach
sloppy seconds after daddy-o, chinatown - whose your daddy dept!
In reply to Maybe Don Jr. is into poking… by BandGap
... or maybe church gay therapy didn’t work. I would give up after 13 years too.
In reply to Maybe Don Jr. is into poking… by BandGap
Dude better be out celebrating.... just think about all the pussy he can grab now!
In reply to That's a man, baby! by Bud Dry
These’s nothing that a few white rhino safaris can’t fix.
In reply to Dude by toady
it has a protruding brow ridge. I wouldn't be surprised.
In reply to That's a man, baby! by Bud Dry
It also has five children. I would be.
In reply to it has a protruding brow… by D.T.Barnum
That's 5 times she should have took it in the ass.
In reply to It also has five children. … by Agent P
Its 5 big checks until they are grown.
In reply to That's 5 times she should… by the cork
The magic underwear lost its magic. It can happen.
In reply to Its 5 big checks until they… by Quantify
Just another whore out for money, big deal.
In reply to The magic underwear lost its… by are we there yet
Well, any devoted mother would be lonely while..............taking care of her 5 kids
But on the bright side, she now has time to get a proper dye & tan job.....you know.....for her 5 kids.....
In reply to That's a man, baby! by Bud Dry
Haha exactly. Quality motherhood right there.
In reply to Well, any devoted mother… by house biscuit
The curtains don't match the rug. Just saying. blonde hair with black eyebrows always confuses me.
In reply to That's a man, baby! by Bud Dry
Machine gun jubblies!! {looks to camera} I didn't see that coming
In reply to That's a man, baby! by Bud Dry
Just build that wall Mr. President!
MGTOW is the only way to live.
Quarter century and all is well.
In reply to MGTOW is the only way to… by Sonny Brakes
I recently celebrated 20 years.
In reply to Quarter century and all is… by Billy the Poet
Beat you both. 35 years this October. And there are rough patches but it's so clear now it's worth pushing through because usually things do get better.
In reply to I recently celebrated 20… by Sonny Brakes
Because a man's hearing falters. That's when it gets better.
In reply to Beat you both. 35 years… by FoggyWorld
36 here. Cheers!
In reply to I recently celebrated 20… by Sonny Brakes
Single man lives shorter but far more interesting life.
In reply to 36 here. Cheers! by Automatic Choke
MGTOW is population control aimed at western men. I get the merits of mgtow for your personal life, but on a societal scale there are consequences. If you really wanted to, you could have found a good woman and had a family. Stop spreading population control bullshit.
In reply to MGTOW is the only way to… by Sonny Brakes
And the aptly named "Longshot" has his say.
In reply to MGTOW is population control… by Longshot
I did find a good woman and did have two kids and then my woman found a better man and moved on. I'm willing to impregnate women, more than one if it means repopulating the planet. Well, you know that. The problem as I see it is that we've abandoned our culture so what am I going to be working towards. We're done in here in the west. Well, you know that.
In reply to MGTOW is population control… by Longshot
Sounds like a win really, now you can live in peace and quiet knowing your obligations have been fulfilled.
In reply to I did find a good woman and… by Sonny Brakes
America needs more women like Doris:
Bosnian Perspective on Women's "Empowerment"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vkkiSZpbI18
And she rocks too:
Dream Machine - "All For A Chance"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4arXq4sXTLc
In reply to I did find a good woman and… by Sonny Brakes
Delusional blue pilled cuck.
MGTOW is the ONLY way to be after an experience in today's family court environment.
Any man who doesn't realize that you are TOTALLY at her mercy post-marriage is someone that has never bothered doing any sort of risk or cost/benefit analysis on marriage.
In reply to MGTOW is population control… by Longshot
I'd fuck her for a chocolate bar.
In reply to MGTOW is the only way to… by Sonny Brakes
barefoot and pregnant. lolz
Yet he's never "there".
In reply to barefoot and pregnant. lolz by buzzsaw99
Think he was there for those years but she had those kids in the beginning and then he seemed apparently to "disappear." Sad thing to see really because five kids is handful and always would be better off it Dad was part of their lives.
In reply to Yet he's never "there". by toady
5 kids - 5 sets of Hanukkah presents
In reply to Think he was there for those… by FoggyWorld
She isn't Jewish and neither is he.
In reply to 5 kids - 5 sets of Hanukkah… by ClickNLook
Does Pump and Dump apply outside of the Markets?
In reply to barefoot and pregnant. lolz by buzzsaw99
She looks so happy in that bottom picture
Fountain Of Happiness.
In reply to She looks so happy in that… by Papafatsack
Bingo.
In reply to She looks so happy in that… by Papafatsack
a book deal on the way ...
He needs to put a silencer on her piehole
In reply to a book deal on the way ... by bmw550i
JAP?
I am available, Vanessa... meet me at the Trump hotel in room \0/. errr I mean 69 ;)