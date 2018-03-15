Trump Jr & Wife Divorce After 13 Years: "He's Never There"

Vanessa Trump has filed for divorce (uncontested proceeding) from Don Trump Jr according to The NY Post. The couple have been married for 13 years and have 5 kids.

The Post reported Wednesday that the couple has been leading “separate lives.”

“The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there,” one friend told the paper. “Don Jr. has been busy traveling, which has contributed to their problems. Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children,” another friend told Page Six. “Don and Vanessa are focused on their family, they are trying to do this quietly and privately, and when they have something to say on the record, they will do so. This has nothing to do with politics, this is a personal matter between two people,” another friend added.

Look how happy they were...