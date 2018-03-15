Trump: "Looks Like Russians Were Behind Poisoning"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:39

Speaking in the Oval Office following a photo-op with the visiting Irish PM, US President Donald Trump has said it appears that Russia was behind the attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal.

A member of the press corps asked the president if he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the attack, prompting Trump to respond that “it looks like it.”

“I’ve spoken with the [British] prime minister and we are in deep discussions. It’s a very sad situation,” he continued.

“It certainly looks like the Russians were behind it. Something that should never, ever happen and we’re taking it very seriously as, I think, are many others.”

Somehow, we are sure, the Left will find a way to explain why a "puppet of Putin" would unload more sanctions, issue a joint statement decrying Russia's actions, and now publicly state that it looks like Russia did it.

Of course, that's not all. As Benjamin Weingarten (@BHWeingarten) notes, the Trump administration has:

  • Armed Ukrainians

  • Sold missile defense to Poland

  • Upped EU military sales

  • Crushed Russian mercenaries

  • Threatened #Russia-backed #IranDeal

  • Oriented nuke/missile defense towards Russia

Does Schiff think these are all "false flags?"

Chupacabra-322 Mr. Universe Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:57 Permalink

Evidence evidently isn’t necessary with absolute, open in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.

 

Still waiting on the Video Surveillance Footage from the Parkland False Flag.  

 

Anyone else remever those “babies thrown out of incubators” PsyOp?

 

"The receptivity of the masses is very limited, their intelligence is small, but their power of forgetting is enormous. In consequence of these facts, all effective propaganda must be limited to a very few points and must harp on these in slogans until the last member of the public understands what you want him to understand by your slogan.” 

― Adolf Hitler

 

 

Buckaroo Banzai VWAndy Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

"It certainly looks like the Russians were behind it...a very sad situation" I guess the best thing you can say here is, it's a rather lukewarm endorsement of the Mossad/MI6/DeepState case against the Russians. No immediate profit here for Trump to countersignal the Jewish narrative, so he's obviously just going along for the ride to see where it leads.

chunga Solio Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:50 Permalink

I've got all the proof I need. Drain the swamp flop. Jeff Sessions, Nikki Haley, M'nuchin, Afghanistan, troops to Syria, Bomino, Ryan, McCain.

The reds are just as bad as the blues, if not worse. I'm all done making believe they're any better and that includes the maverick dotard. 

Boubou Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

Such supreme hypocrisy from the country which invented renditions, reinvented torture, is manipulating political assets in every country on earth and is responsible for untold deaths throughout the world, has 1000 overseas bases , listens to every communication and seeks to dominate the world.

BrownCoat buzzsaw99 Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

True. The Establishment hates Trump. The UK Establishment hates Trump even more, if that is possible.

From a foreign policy perspective, the UK and the US are joined at the hip. They will always work together (along with the other members of the Five Eyes). 

It actually looks like a Russian job to me.  I think the UK has blown it out of proportion, but they probably want Russia to stop doing assassinations in the UK going forward. Putin is pretty stubborn. My guess is more subtle communication prior to this incident failed. That is probably why the UK expelled so many Russian "diplomats" this time.

VWAndy Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

 Its a sophist trick. Asking someone to prove a negative.

  This country used to have a first principal of innocent until proven guilty.

Vageling Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:46 Permalink

It looks like it... *facepalm*

Hey Don, is the Earth flat? "It might be" What's with these non-answers? Hey Don, can Putin fly? "He might"

This stinks more everyday.

tyberious Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:47 Permalink

"This Putin guy is really something: at the height of anti-Russian hysteria in the west, and right before both the Russian election and World Cup, he decides the time is right to execute a spy living openly in the UK since 2010 using a Russian nerve agent."

Yep!

Vote up!
khnum Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:47 Permalink

Porton Down Britains biological warfare centre is 8.8km away from Salisbury where this incident happened....also genius move Trump in terms of draining the swamp putting the CIA in charge of the State Department like Ill believe anything it or you say ever again,real class sacking Tillerson by twitter(sarcasm)

Roger Ramjet Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:48 Permalink

I guess we need to set the Dooms Day clock a bit closer to midnight.  The US has been pushing this agenda for years and I hope the organizers have a really good plan.  But remember, the fall out shelters only hold a few hundred people.  Everyone pushing this agenda I hope recognizes that they too will end up on the outside of the door, along with the rest of us.  Hear that CNN.

CompassionateC… Thu, 03/15/2018 - 11:49 Permalink

tRump is still a Russia colluding stooge and we should immediately nuke the fuck out of them.  It's what the Jews want and we have to do what the Jews want because they are God's Chosen Christ-killers!  If you are against that then you are going to hell and, even worse, going to be labeled an anti-semite and put on the ADL's and SPLC's hate list!