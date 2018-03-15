Trump: "Looks Like Russians Were Behind Poisoning"

Speaking in the Oval Office following a photo-op with the visiting Irish PM, US President Donald Trump has said it appears that Russia was behind the attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal.
A member of the press corps asked the president if he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the attack, prompting Trump to respond that “it looks like it.”
“I’ve spoken with the [British] prime minister and we are in deep discussions. It’s a very sad situation,” he continued.
“It certainly looks like the Russians were behind it. Something that should never, ever happen and we’re taking it very seriously as, I think, are many others.”
Pres. Trump on whether Russia was responsible for nerve agent attack in the UK: "It looks like it...it certainly looks like the Russians were behind it." https://t.co/DjUQ4Op9vr pic.twitter.com/IR9MWDJA3K— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) March 15, 2018
Somehow, we are sure, the Left will find a way to explain why a "puppet of Putin" would unload more sanctions, issue a joint statement decrying Russia's actions, and now publicly state that it looks like Russia did it.
Of course, that's not all. As Benjamin Weingarten (@BHWeingarten) notes, the Trump administration has:
-
Armed Ukrainians
-
Sold missile defense to Poland
-
Upped EU military sales
-
Crushed Russian mercenaries
-
Threatened #Russia-backed #IranDeal
-
Oriented nuke/missile defense towards Russia
Does Schiff think these are all "false flags?"
Yea good luck proving a negative.
Umm, does this look like we are spiraling into war with Russia? Kind of like a biblical, "All nations against Russia" type of thing??
Not all nations. Only the bankrupt,corrupt and criminal ones. You know,the ones on SATAN's side: AAZ empire et comp.
This goes right along with Nikki Haley crying to the UN about Syrian chemical weapons in Ghouta. You first have to build a monster in order to convince people we need an intervention to stop it.
Evidence evidently isn’t necessary with absolute, open in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.
Still waiting on the Video Surveillance Footage from the Parkland False Flag.
Anyone else remever those “babies thrown out of incubators” PsyOp?
"The receptivity of the masses is very limited, their intelligence is small, but their power of forgetting is enormous. In consequence of these facts, all effective propaganda must be limited to a very few points and must harp on these in slogans until the last member of the public understands what you want him to understand by your slogan.”
― Adolf Hitler
Well, then there it is..."looks" are never deceiving...
The UK has solved the crime and issued the sentence in record time; without the need for a trial and the presentation of evidence...a simple "Trust Us" and the case is solved/closed...Lovely.
I think Putin intended this to look like a Russian gov. operation in order to send a message to the double agents outside of Russia. Stop or you're next.
Problem
Reaction
Solution
Evidence or it's slander and gossip. What a load of shit.
Have I missed something? Hillary Clinton's got Russian Citizenship now?
Kabuki is all me thinks. What's the point of stealing billions and murdering millions if you cause an extinction event?
"It certainly looks like the Russians were behind it...a very sad situation" I guess the best thing you can say here is, it's a rather lukewarm endorsement of the Mossad/MI6/DeepState case against the Russians. No immediate profit here for Trump to countersignal the Jewish narrative, so he's obviously just going along for the ride to see where it leads.
Looks to me like another nefarious clown op.
My wife just texted me, her pen is missing.
Confess.
Hey Trump, it's not always wrong to kill traitorous, corrupt members of the Intel. agencies.
Call me if you need a list of worthy candidates...
You do not want him (or his associates) to call. you. ever. Trust me... It's sort of a spin off of the Hotel California.
Don’t tell me: 18d chess?
The US Empire would NEVER stoop to such behaviour...
https://olduvai.ca
do as i say, not as i do
Irrefutable proof?!
Colin Powell will hold a press conference, complete with satellite images and lab results, to prove it was Russia.
I've got all the proof I need. Drain the swamp flop. Jeff Sessions, Nikki Haley, M'nuchin, Afghanistan, troops to Syria, Bomino, Ryan, McCain.
The reds are just as bad as the blues, if not worse. I'm all done making believe they're any better and that includes the maverick dotard.
But Q said......
Here's a bombshell memo for the frauds on the red team. There will be a bloodbath in the mid-terms.
I'm with you on this. Fuck it, I'll just keep trying to chug along and ignore the synaptic malfunction called D.C..
Go on, tell me again how Trump is sooo much better and how Hillary wanted a war with Russia. 27D chess, right? Got KI and 1,000,000 SPF sunblock?
Don't forget to vote!
The joo cries out in pain as you finally realize you never had a choice and voting is there to give the illusion that you did.
Trump figured out how stairs work.
That alone puts him on top. On top, Coral.
Lmao that's hilarious! So we got the smartest kid with Down Syndrome. Hill-dog is such a fucking gimp. Bets she shit herself when she stair surfed?
Such supreme hypocrisy from the country which invented renditions, reinvented torture, is manipulating political assets in every country on earth and is responsible for untold deaths throughout the world, has 1000 overseas bases , listens to every communication and seeks to dominate the world.
trump buddy, mi6 tried to fuck you out of the election and frame you for felonies. the uk isn't your friend.
trump is as compromised as the rest of them. Trumptards are the new obamists.
I can remember when everyone were reaganites, bushmen, clinton lovers, no child left behinders etc....what's the definition of insanity again?
trump will do anything to make those deep state maggots like him. put a cia guy in the white house, hate on the russians, whatever. the sad bit is they still inwardly hate him but they get him to do their bidding. clearly trump didn't get enough attention when he was a child and so consequently craves the approval of assholes way too much.
True. The Establishment hates Trump. The UK Establishment hates Trump even more, if that is possible.
From a foreign policy perspective, the UK and the US are joined at the hip. They will always work together (along with the other members of the Five Eyes).
It actually looks like a Russian job to me. I think the UK has blown it out of proportion, but they probably want Russia to stop doing assassinations in the UK going forward. Putin is pretty stubborn. My guess is more subtle communication prior to this incident failed. That is probably why the UK expelled so many Russian "diplomats" this time.
Daddy,daddy, what did you do in WWIII, and why do I have five arms ?
So we could name you "Quint." Now shut up.
Well, nice of Trump to say Russia didn't do it :D
Oh my god, come on! Fuck off!
Its a sophist trick. Asking someone to prove a negative.
This country used to have a first principal of innocent until proven guilty.
This country used to, at least, pretend to have any principals at all.
It looks like it... *facepalm*
Hey Don, is the Earth flat? "It might be" What's with these non-answers? Hey Don, can Putin fly? "He might"
This stinks more everyday.
"This Putin guy is really something: at the height of anti-Russian hysteria in the west, and right before both the Russian election and World Cup, he decides the time is right to execute a spy living openly in the UK since 2010 using a Russian nerve agent."
Yep!
We definitely need better script writers. This is beyond embarrassingly incompetent propaganda, these guys aren't even trying. Team USA is showing less talent and brains than Baghdad Bob. The reason being, of course, is that anyone with any logical ability fled this dumpster fire of a government long ago.
Porton Down Britains biological warfare centre is 8.8km away from Salisbury where this incident happened....also genius move Trump in terms of draining the swamp putting the CIA in charge of the State Department like Ill believe anything it or you say ever again,real class sacking Tillerson by twitter(sarcasm)
I guess we need to set the Dooms Day clock a bit closer to midnight. The US has been pushing this agenda for years and I hope the organizers have a really good plan. But remember, the fall out shelters only hold a few hundred people. Everyone pushing this agenda I hope recognizes that they too will end up on the outside of the door, along with the rest of us. Hear that CNN.
Funny it comes at a perfect time when the Mueller investigations are going nowhere.
They were never going anywhere, but yeah, they drove that car as far as they could.
i'm sure there are days when Trump wishes Vlad would just go ahead
and release the Pee Tape
Do It,Vlad..Do it
tRump is still a Russia colluding stooge and we should immediately nuke the fuck out of them. It's what the Jews want and we have to do what the Jews want because they are God's Chosen Christ-killers! If you are against that then you are going to hell and, even worse, going to be labeled an anti-semite and put on the ADL's and SPLC's hate list!