As Trump Moves Toward War, "The Resistance" Refuses To Resist

Authored by Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg blog,
Tuesday’s post, It’s Impossible to Overstate How Terrible Mike Pompeo Is, laid out the view that Trump’s firing of Rex Tillerson represents a major shift toward war footing for the Trump administration, with Iran the specific target. This pivot was easily predictable, and I wrote numerous articles doing just that during 2017. Nevertheless, forecasting it and then seeing the disastrous pieces being moved into place are two different things.
Trump’s push to install Mike Pompeo as U.S. Secretary of State is a crystal clear indication that he’s begun the process of building his war cabinet. The next steps, likely to begin over the course of 2018, is to walk away from the Iran deal. I suspect relentless war propaganda to be unleashed simultaneously as the neocon/neoliberal/mass media war-monger alliance plays its well established role in selling the American public on another pointless and destructive war.
My prior post discussed Pompeo in detail, so I don’t want to be repetitive, but to revisit: Pompeo has contempt for the First Amendment, referred to torturers as patriots, wants Edward Snowden executed and is an extreme warhawk when it comes to Iran. In other words, he’s your typical neocon lunatic who’s just a bit more rough around the edges publicly. He represents the exact opposite sort of foreign policy to what so many Trump voters thought they were getting.
Switching gears a bit, today’s piece will zero in on Trump’s other desired appointment, Gina Haspel to head the CIA. Gina’s famous for running a CIA black site in Thailand where detainees were tortured. In fact, she performed her role with such gusto she was nicknamed “Bloody Gina” by colleagues, and also played a key role in destroying videotape evidence of the torture. Her promotion represents a bizarre way to “drain the swamp,” but I digress.
What’s most interesting and extremely disturbing about the Pompeo and Haspel appointments, is the lack of resistance from “the resistance.” If you’ve been paying attention, this won’t be surprising since the resistance has always been an unholy alliance of neocon/neoliberal war hawks, intelligence agencies and the mass media.
They don’t want to “resist” any of Trump’s genuinely bad policies, the entire purpose of this psyops of a movement is to ensure Trump continues with the insane imperial policies of his predecessors. Trump’s about to deliver in spades, and you can thank “the resistance” for paving the way for this administration’s upcoming belligerence.
Here’s what I mean. From The Hill:
This puts Democrats in a potentially powerful position to swing Haspel’s confirmation.
Yet early signs suggest that the minority is prepared to offer support, despite her controversial record, fierce opposition from human rights activists and the fact that she is a Trump nominee.
The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), on Wednesday cited a “very good working relationship” with Haspel, currently the agency’s deputy director. Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), a red-state Democrat who also sits on the Intelligence panel, said he was “very much open-minded.”
Even one of the Senate’s harshest critics of “enhanced interrogation techniques” and the architect of the so-called torture report, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), signaled a surprisingly open reception to Haspel that could pull others off the fence.
“We’ve had dinner together. We have talked. Everything I know is she has been a good deputy director,” Feinstein said on Tuesday, adding, “I think, hopefully, the entire organization learned something from the so-called enhanced interrogation program.”
Feinstein in 2013 blocked Haspel’s promotion to run clandestine operations at the agency over her role in interrogations at a CIA “black site” prison and the destruction of videotapes documenting the waterboarding sessions of an al Qaeda suspect there.
Did you catch that? Feinstein blocked Haspel in 2013, but now, under Trump, she’s open to an even bigger promotion.
A few lawmakers have come out in opposition to Haspel – most prominently Paul and Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) – but it’s unclear how much influence they will wield. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday that he is not whipping votes to oppose Haspel.
Ladies and gentlemen, meet “the resistance.”
It’d be funny if it wasn’t so sad.
To be fair, Schumer does have some concerns with regard to Pompeo. He might not be belligerent enough toward Russia.
But Democrats stressed on Tuesday that their previous support for Pompeo did not automatically mean they would support him to be secretary of State.
Schumer noted he wants to know if the former House member will be tougher on Russia if he’s confirmed to be the country’s top diplomat.
You seriously can’t make this stuff up. Also, don’t forget that 14 Democrats supported Pompeo for CIA director back in 2016, and Democrats also supported increased surveillance state spying powers late last year. I find it fascinating that when it comes to mass surveillance and torture, suddenly the Democrats don’t want to “resist.”
Meanwhile, across the Washington D.C. cesspool hordes of “respected leaders” are vigorously defending Gina Haspel using the same defense used by actual Nazi war criminals after WWII.
From The Intercept:
During the Nuremberg Trials after World War II, several Nazis, including top German generals Alfred Jodl and Wilhelm Keitel, claimed they were not guilty of the tribunal’s charges because they had been acting at the directive of their superiors.
Ever since, this justification has been popularly known as the “Nuremberg defense,” in which the accused states they were “only following orders.”
The Nuremberg judges rejected the Nuremberg defense, and both Jodl and Keitel were hanged. The United Nations International Law Commission later codified the underlying principle from Nuremberg as “the fact that a person acted pursuant to order of his Government or of a superior does not relieve him from responsibility under international law, provided a moral choice was in fact possible to him.”
This is likely the most famous declaration in the history of international law and is as settled as anything possibly can be.
However, many members of the Washington, D.C. elite are now stating that it, in fact, is a legitimate defense for American officials who violate international law to claim they were just following orders…
Haspel oversaw a secret “black site” in Thailand, at which prisoners were waterboarded and subjected to other severe forms of abuse. Haspel later participated in the destruction of the CIA’s videotapes of some of its torture sessions. There is informed speculation that part of the CIA’s motivation for destroying these records may have been that they showed operatives employing torture to generate false “intelligence” used to justify the invasion of Iraq.
John Kiriakou, a former CIA operative who helped capture many Al Qaeda prisoners, recently said that Haspel was known to some at the agency as “Bloody Gina” and that “Gina and people like Gina did it, I think, because they enjoyed doing it. They tortured just for the sake of torture, not for the sake of gathering information.” (In 2012, in a convoluted case, Kiriakou pleaded guilty to leaking the identity of a covert CIA officer to the press and spent a year in prison.)
One who paraphrased it is Michael Hayden, former director of both the CIA and the National Security Agency. In a Wednesday op-ed, Hayden endorsed Haspel as head of the CIA, writing that “Haspel did nothing more and nothing less than what the nation and the agency asked her to do, and she did it well.”
John Brennan, who ran the CIA under President Barack Obama, made similar remarks on Tuesday when asked about Haspel. The Bush administration had decided that its torture program was legal, said Brennan, and Haspel “tried to carry out her duties at CIA to the best of her ability, even when the CIA was asked to do some very difficult things.”
Texas Republican Rep. Will Hurd used the precise language of the Nuremberg defense during a Tuesday appearance on CNN when Wolf Blitzer asked him to respond to a statement from Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.: “The Senate must do its job in scrutinizing the record and involvement of Gina Haspel in this disgraceful program.”
Hurd, a member of the House Intelligence Committee and a former CIA operative as well, told Blitzer that “this wasn’t Gina’s idea. She was following orders. … She implemented orders and was doing her job.”
Bipartisan support of torture using a literal Nazi defense. Unfortunately, I’m not even surprised.
Now here’s the best part…
Notably, Blitzer did not have any follow-up questions for Hurd about his jarring comments.
Gotta love CNN.
Fortunately, there’s a small flicker of actual resistance to Trump’s shameless neocon pivot. It just happens to be coming from Rand Paul.
He held a press conference on the matter, which I suggest everyone watch in full.
As if all of this isn’t concerning enough, something Jeremy Scahill said in a recent Democracy Now interview really shook me. I discussed it on Twitter earlier today.
In a recent Democracy Now interview, @jeremyscahill said something that's haunted me for the last 24 hours.— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) March 15, 2018
He posits Trump doesn't actually want Haspel, he wants Tom Cotton for CIA.
So he puts up Haspel, knowing they'll be a fight and then he gets Cotton through easy.
Tom Cotton would round out the war soldiers Trump wants around him for Iran war push. As I've warned for years, Cotton is a dangerous lunatic.— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) March 15, 2018
Cotton and Pompeo are cut from the same cloth.
Not good.
See how this works? We lose either way.
In fact, I find Cotton so dangerous, I specially singled him out in last year’s post, Expect Desperate and Insane Behavior From Government in 2018 – Part 3 (War):
While I’m already sufficiently concerned about the likelihood of another stupid escalation in the Middle East by Trump, there are milestones I’m looking out for to let me know it’s about to get really bad. At the core of any major disaster will be Senator Tom Cotton, a rabid neocon who I unequivocally believe is the most dangerous, anti-freedom person in the U.S. Congress. He reminds me of an American Mohamed bin Salman, and his elevated prominence around Trump earlier this year is what got me increasingly concerned in the first place.
If Cotton takes on a more senior role in the Trump administration, such as a rumored position as CIA director, you can bet the farm that U.S. foreign policy is about to take the most dangerous turn since George W. Bush. Tom Cotton is a neocon on steroids, and seems to genuinely love conflict and authoritarianism. To get a better sense of what sort of person he is, take a look at him taking Twitter legal counsel to task. He believes U.S. companies act as an active arm of state intelligence.
What’s going on here is crystal clear. Trump’s setting up a war cabinet because he wants to go to war, and his administration will soon be dominated by the exact same neocon lunatics his populist supporters wanted to get away from in the first place.
As the saying goes, “if voting made a difference, they’d make it illegal.”
Brace yourselves, the war sales job is imminent and it’s going to be relentless.
* * *
If you liked this article and enjoy my work, consider becoming a monthly Patron, or visit our Support Page to show your appreciation for independent content creators.
Comments
The RESISTANCE is compromised. bought, paid for by the zionist warmongers, aka neocons, AIPAC, Israel-firsters, etc.
They should put the People first and remember THE LAW THAT CHANGED THE WORLD.
^^^ lloll ^^^ CHRONIC SPAMMER ^^^ VIRUS ALERT ^^^^
This chronic spammer (aka "stizazz" and "pier" -- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" ("The Law That Changed The World", above) will take you to his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpage, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
END SPAM!
Copy and send this text to abuse@zerohedge.com
"Please remove all postings and ban log-on from user "LLOLL" who chronically posts short-URL links to his virus- and spam-filled website. This is the same individual posting chronically as "STIZAZZ" "PRIVETHEDGE" and "PIER", among dozens of other banned log-ons (that's YOU dailywesterner and biblicisminstitute). Thank you."
In reply to The RESISTANCE is… by lloll
Trump’s shameless neocon pivot.
Trump was always a neocon. It's no pivot. Only those who were hoping for change thought the man was genuine.
He's a Zionist warmonger who got WW3 ball rolling when he illegally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Apartheid Israhell.
That set the stage for the coming FALSE FLAG that will get the BIG WAR started.
In reply to Well done, spammer. No… by ZeroSpam
He's also getting rid of everyone in his cabinet who think that war with Iran is a bad idea. Or, everyone in his cabinet who see the war written on the wall is fleeing the soon-to-sink ship.
In reply to Trump’s shameless neocon… by pier
Trunp is no pivot, rather a Trojan Horse Insurance Policy. He is the side show entertainment distraction from the war footing ahead. Is just about everyone in DC afflicted with the mad-cow war virus? Their warmongering convulsions can be felt from a far distance.
In reply to He's also getting rid of… by beepbop
^^^ pier ^^^ CHRONIC SPAMMER ^^^ VIRUS ALERT ^^^^
This whackjob (aka "stizazz" and "lloll" -- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" ("The coming....", above) will take you to his virus- and Trojan-laden webpage, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
END SPAM!
Copy and send this text to abuse@zerohedge.com
"Please remove all postings and ban log-on from user "LLOLL" who chronically posts short-URL links to his virus- and spam-filled website. This is the same individual posting chronically as "STIZAZZ" "PRIVETHEDGE" and "PIER", among dozens of other banned log-ons (that's YOU dailywesterner and biblicisminstitute). Thank you."
In reply to Trump’s shameless neocon… by pier
WHACKed OUT SPAMMER in conversation with himself!
pier
lloll
beepbop
stizazz
ALL THE SAME PERSON!
(and don't fail to note Slopz38's numerous posts "I made $7000 ... this is what I do") .... same spammer
In reply to Trump’s shameless neocon… by pier
I support Trump, but he and that little Hobbit motherfucker Sessions definitely want a police state. More civil asset forfeiture, police unions whitewashing dirty/guilty cops records, unwarranted surveillance, the Supreme court declaring that cops don't have to protect anyone, and the FBI setting up false flags. The entire DOJ is rotting from the head and should be disbanded and rebuilt.
The fact that he sent more troops out all over the proves he's a Neocon. That and jacking the MIC/Pentagram budget though the roof.
Every other article you read is about WWIII. That not very conducive to remaining anal retentive....
In reply to Trump’s shameless neocon… by pier
Schmucky & Pelousey have no answers that will work and they know it!
In reply to Well done, spammer. No… by ZeroSpam
There never was any resistance, no foe of the NWO since the CIA arranged the murders of JFK and Robert Kennedy. I would like to have the money Schumer has stashed in a Reno trust account. You know, maybe there are digital recordings of Trump showing him doing bad stuff, like paying off Mafia construction capos at the start of his career.
In reply to The RESISTANCE is… by lloll
Spammer
In reply to The RESISTANCE is… by lloll
The far left is out of control and they are proving time and time again that they don't have the peoples best interest in mind. They are playing a game, but so too are patriots. It is far from over yet.
https://goldsilvernews.blogspot.com/2018/03/the-game-is-being-played-ou…
Jews love war. They control the world banks on both sides and profit.
Explain Bernie then: hates war / hates Wall Street.
This, indeed, is not the foreign policy that Trump voters wanted. Since Cotton stands up against mass-scale, welfare-supported illegal immigration, you gotta wonder why they would put him in a non-Deplorable-oriented foreign-policy role.
Whatever happened to Cotton’s bill, cutting in half legal immigration, which is likewise often undergirded by welfare in a country that cannot afford it, with 50 million working-aged citizens out of the workforce, where half of the population works part time, with an average yearly income of $13k.http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/the-everything-bubble-waiting-for…
The USA is too underemployed to need over 1 million new, non-merit-based immigrants each year. Unreasonable numbers of welfare-boosted immigrants staying below the earned-income limits for the programs, with US-born kids that qualify them for the welfare, drive wages down for welfare-ineligible citizens living on earned-only income.
The switching of assignments to the foreign policy department might mean the cheap-labor-loving campaign donors are back in control of the Administration’s immigration policy, giving employers carte blanche to use any portion of their bigly tax cut not allocated to stock buybacks on low-cost, welfare-buttressed, non-citizen workers.
Regardless, this divergence from Deplorable orthodoxy on the foreign policy side will get way more attention than things that are hurting citizens on the jobs front, even though recent elections in the South and in the industrial North show that voters prioritize the issues of access to jobs and quality jobs with decent wages over social issues and foreign policy issues.
Elites can afford to obsess over other issues; they concentrate the wealth from two high-paying jobs under one roof via assortative mating. They usually have lots of other income to boot.
The mostly non voting, welfare-dependent, womb-productive citizens and noncitizens have the luxury of prioritizing something other than jobs as well due to 1) rent and groceries covered by taxpayers when they work part time to stay below the earned-income limits for monthly welfare and 2) refundable child tax credits up to $6,444 that Swampers keep raising.
Deplorable voters, living on earned-only income and/or Social Security that they paid into at 7.65% or 15.3% of their meager income all of their working lives, must put bread-&-butter issues first.
In reply to Jews love war. They control… by bigrooster
I have no choice but to admit now that my hopes in Donald Trump were misplaced.
""As Trump Moves Toward War..."
Damn... I didn't even make it past the headline.
"Trump" isn't moving towards war.
Trump has no interest in war.
Does that make me a "Trumper?"
Or does that make the headline more in line with propaganda and clickbait?
Pull.The.Fuckin'.Pin.Already.
Sorry folks, but the only way a war with Iran could have been prevented would have been a vote for Satan i.e. HRC.
Ripping up the nuclear control treaty with Iran was an all Republican project from the get-go, with Rand being the sole exception.
Drinking from the toilet again?
In reply to Sorry folks, but the only… by youshallnotkill
True, but that's because Satan wanted war with Russia.
The thing to keep in mind is that none of this is real. It is still 1984 and we have permanent war. The object is total control of yr own population.
That said the Zionists seem to have regained control of the Pentagram but war with Iran really means war with Syria. If that happens maybe Satan will get her wish as the last time they tried stepping Russia out, with a no- fly zone, Russia threatened to nuke the US carrier groups ...
In reply to Sorry folks, but the only… by youshallnotkill
Trump is dancing on a political and financial tightrope.
Global macro politics isn't regional financial margin management.
I think, and hope, that Donald is taking some sanguine advice from his advisors.
If the markets decide that this guy can't delegate and manage the country properly, all things LIBTARD will be unleashed upon the 50.00% Amish.
. sarc .
war = dont have to pay back dead people,, because dead people cant riot
Soldiers have a right to refuse orders.. that's a good one.. I agree with Paul on principle.
YAWN.
This just proves it's not Right vs Left. It's Us vs Them. To us, it's govt by the people FOR the people. To them, it's Master vs. Slave, and we are NOT the master.
If Trump goes with Bolton as Sec of state, I'm going to defcon 4. Bolton is a maniac.
All I need to hear is which side Hayden is on to truly know which side I should be on!
Does this not illustrate more than anything could that the l - r fallacy is just that?
Will Russia start accepting American citizens that wish to escape the neocon warmongering?
Snodenites? lol
I love eastern European Women, but the winters are chilly.
In reply to Will Russia start accepting… by cheech_wizard
You need to be able to speak Russian.
In reply to Will Russia start accepting… by cheech_wizard
Right. Because the person that gets to run the CIA is going to be a good person. Sounds legit.
We should round up "The Resistance" and ship them to Venezuela. They are so fucking Hell bent on living in a progressive socialist liberal society. Then by all means, lets give it to them.
The world will have its revenge against America and Americans and its going to hurt.